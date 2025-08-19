It was hot as hell today and it is also a super busy time of year work-wise, so of course I was in the middle of answering emails and updating things when a bunch of workers at the athletic center at the college in my town severed the internet connection for the entire town. Managed to get my pc up and running through my phone’s mobile hotspot, and it worked but was so slow it reminded me of dial-up in the late 90’s before I got cable internet. But we are good now.

Lot of things going on but this story really stood out to me:

Bryan Kohberger developed a reputation for being sexist and creepy while attending a criminal justice program in the months before he killed four University of Idaho students in 2022, fellow grad students told investigators. His behavior was so problematic that one Washington State University faculty member told co-workers that if he ever became a professor, he would likely stalk or sexually abuse his future students, according to the documents. She urged her co-workers to cut Kohberger’s funding to remove him from the program. “He is smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a Ph.D.,” the woman told her colleagues, according to the report from Idaho State Police Detective Ryan O’Harra. She continued, “Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a Ph.D., that’s the guy that in in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing … his students at wherever university.”

It just resonated with the current political situation- another woman, an expert in her field, diagnoses a clear threat, and no one listens and what she predicted and worse happened. Remind anyone of two ladies named Hillary and Kamala?

***

This made me laugh/cry:

How about a series with Dwight Yoakam, Walton Goggins, and Timothy Olyphant?

***

This is what real leadership looks like:

I’m not talking about the fucker in the center who despite all his wealth still can not find a tailor who doesn’t hate him. I’m talking about all the people in that picture who had to take time out of their busy schedule of RUNNING FUCKING COUNTRIES to come smile and ingratiate themselves to a fucking idiot:

he leaders of those countries decided they would all accompany Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, to Washington, for a summit with Mr. Trump about peace talks with Russia. So would the leaders of Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO. They flew in on separate planes. But with Mr. Trump, they spoke in one voice. “We were well prepared and well coordinated,” Friedrich Merz, the chancellor of Germany, told reporters after he and his counterparts met Mr. Trump at the White House. “We also represented the same viewpoints. I think that really pleased the American president.” Mr. Trump’s persistent and sometimes volatile effort to bring a diplomatic end to the war between Ukraine and Russia has forged stronger bonds among European leaders. It has strengthened the unity that emerged earlier this year amid Mr. Trump’s tariff threats and his wavering on what have been decades-long security guarantees that America has provided to Europe.

They’ve learned he only listens if you shower him with praise, they’ve learned that he’s such a dim bulb that the last person he sees is the person he will agree with, so they are probably going to keep coming back and giving Trump the attention he craves, and they have learned you give him the slightest crack in unity and he will go soft.

I hope it works but I at this point think the pee tape is definitely real and Trump is a Russian asset, so we shall see.

***

I expect in the next decade we will see a lot more of this:

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said. However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA. The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company’s shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

I think a lot of the shrimp industry will collapse due to global warming and contamination both man-made and biological from algae blooms and other bullshit. And farm raised fish and seafood skeeves me out, although I do not know much about the industry or how shifts to deep-water aquaculture may alleviate some of my concerns.

***

Yes, the real problem with slavery is we spend too much time focusing on the bad aspects of it:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the White House is conducting a review of the Smithsonian museums and expressed frustration over their portrayal of dark parts of America’s history, including slavery. “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Museums don’t do displays of a positive future for obvious reasons. And listen media, they are telling you everyday who they are. Why won’t you listen to them?

***

My backyard rabbits are so big now- at least three of the young have survived among the warren under my shed. This is the first year the rabbits have been bold enough to come out into the yard, as the dogs used to keep them away. They used to just use their exit on the other side of the fence. And the groundhog next door is swole, too.

I’m off to watch some more Spooks, internet willing.