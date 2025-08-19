Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

It was hot as hell today and it is also a super busy time of year work-wise, so of course I was in the middle of answering emails and updating things when a bunch of workers at the athletic center at the college in my town severed the internet connection for the entire town. Managed to get my pc up and running through my phone’s mobile hotspot, and it worked but was so slow it reminded me of dial-up in the late 90’s before I got cable internet. But we are good now.

Lot of things going on but this story really stood out to me:

Bryan Kohberger developed a reputation for being sexist and creepy while attending a criminal justice program in the months before he killed four University of Idaho students in 2022, fellow grad students told investigators.

His behavior was so problematic that one Washington State University faculty member told co-workers that if he ever became a professor, he would likely stalk or sexually abuse his future students, according to the documents. She urged her co-workers to cut Kohberger’s funding to remove him from the program.

“He is smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a Ph.D.,” the woman told her colleagues, according to the report from Idaho State Police Detective Ryan O’Harra. She continued, “Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a Ph.D., that’s the guy that in in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing … his students at wherever university.”

It just resonated with the current political situation- another woman, an expert in her field, diagnoses a clear threat, and no one listens and what she predicted and worse happened. Remind anyone of two ladies named Hillary and Kamala?

This made me laugh/cry:

'Logan Lucky' released in theaters 8 years ago and this George R.R. Martin joke still holds true today

[image or embed]

— Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) August 18, 2025 at 3:12 AM

How about a series with Dwight Yoakam, Walton Goggins, and Timothy Olyphant?

This is what real leadership looks like:

Tuesday Night Open Thread 18

I’m not talking about the fucker in the center who despite all his wealth still can not find a tailor who doesn’t hate him. I’m talking about all the people in that picture who had to take time out of their busy schedule of RUNNING FUCKING COUNTRIES to come smile and ingratiate themselves to a fucking idiot:

he leaders of those countries decided they would all accompany Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, to Washington, for a summit with Mr. Trump about peace talks with Russia. So would the leaders of Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO.

They flew in on separate planes. But with Mr. Trump, they spoke in one voice.

“We were well prepared and well coordinated,” Friedrich Merz, the chancellor of Germany, told reporters after he and his counterparts met Mr. Trump at the White House. “We also represented the same viewpoints. I think that really pleased the American president.”

Mr. Trump’s persistent and sometimes volatile effort to bring a diplomatic end to the war between Ukraine and Russia has forged stronger bonds among European leaders. It has strengthened the unity that emerged earlier this year amid Mr. Trump’s tariff threats and his wavering on what have been decades-long security guarantees that America has provided to Europe.

They’ve learned he only listens if you shower him with praise, they’ve learned that he’s such a dim bulb that the last person he sees is the person he will agree with, so they are probably going to keep coming back and giving Trump the attention he craves, and they have learned you give him the slightest crack in unity and he will go soft.

I hope it works but I at this point think the pee tape is definitely real and Trump is a Russian asset, so we shall see.

I expect in the next decade we will see a lot more of this:

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.

However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company’s shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

I think a lot of the shrimp industry will collapse due to global warming and contamination both man-made and biological from algae blooms and other bullshit. And farm raised fish and seafood skeeves me out, although I do not know much about the industry or how shifts to deep-water aquaculture may alleviate some of my concerns.

Yes, the real problem with slavery is we spend too much time focusing on the bad aspects of it:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the White House is conducting a review of the Smithsonian museums and expressed frustration over their portrayal of dark parts of America’s history, including slavery.

“The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Museums don’t do displays of a positive future for obvious reasons. And listen media, they are telling you everyday who they are. Why won’t you listen to them?

My backyard rabbits are so big now- at least three of the young have survived among the warren under my shed. This is the first year the rabbits have been bold enough to come out into the yard, as the dogs used to keep them away. They used to just use their exit on the other side of the fence. And the groundhog next door is swole, too.

I’m off to watch some more Spooks, internet willing.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Jackie

      Reposting, as this fits better here:

      FFOTUS might as well take his postponed vacation after all:

      Moscow on Tuesday moved to cool expectations of a long-awaited face-to-face summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, despite much excitement following U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House meetings with top European leaders on Monday.

      Trump has been enthusiastically touting the idea of a trilateral summit featuring himself, Putin and Zelenskyy as the best route to end the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. But Russia signaled it was in no rush to get there.

      During an interview with state-controlled TV channel Rossiya-24 on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow does not refuse talks with Ukraine — but, crucially, insisted any summit would have to be prepared “step by step, gradually, starting from the expert level and then going through all the necessary stages.”

      Russia’s calibrated language follows a familiar pattern: agree in principle, stall in practice. A similar dynamic played out in May, when Putin suggested a Russian meeting with Zelenskyy for peace talks, only to send a second-tier delegation instead.

      This time, Trump put Putin directly on the spot, placing a call to the Kremlin leader while European leaders and Zelenskyy were still in the White House. “At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said.

      “I think he wants to make a deal. I think he wants to make a deal for me,” Trump was overheard saying on a hot mic to French President Emmanuel Macron…

      politico.eu/article/moscow-vladimir-putin-volodymyr-zelenskyy-summit-donald-trump-pressure/

      Once again, the cat toys with the mouse…

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      They’ve learned he only listens if you shower him with praise, they’ve learned that he’s such a dim bulb that the last person he sees is the person he will agree with, so they are probably going to keep coming back and giving Trump the attention he craves, and they have learned you give him the slightest crack in unity and he will go soft.

      Big Orange Baby like blankie and num-nums?  Mmmm, num-nums!  Baby like Zelensky, play security guarantees?  Yes!  Security guarantees!  Good baby!  Leadership!  Good strong leadership! Strong baby! Mmmm, num-nums!

      @Jackie: and as noted in previous thread, a ceasefire is not in Putin’s interest, therefore he will not agree to one, period, and he’s only playing the Orange Guy to buy time.

    5. 5.

      sab

      OT from below. One of my cats has to have dental work. Being a cat, they will have to knock him out. So no food tonight.

      Seven cats and a dog watched in shock as I bagged up all their food.

    6. 6.

      ruckus

      @Jackie:

      As a human being – absolutely.

      As in the positions they hold – they are equal.

      But once again – how well he does his duty/job and how well they do theirs – he’s so far ahead that it’s measured in kilometers – a hell of a lot of them. How far is it to the moon, and back? He’s about ten times that ahead of them, hell, he’s actually human.

    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Small update here, for anyone who read of my adventures with DHL last week – the package was in fact delivered the next day.

    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Huh?

      DHS Secretary says entire southern border wall to be painted black to stop people from climbing it

      “That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb. So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally,” Noem said.

      The President is so smart he understands that it’s hot down there at the southern border.

    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      It just resonated with the current political situation- another woman, an expert in her field, diagnoses a clear threat, and no one listens and what she predicted and worse happened. Remind anyone of two ladies named Hillary and Kamala?

      Loud and clear.

    16. 16.

      eclare

      @Jackie:

      How many paramedics and EMT’s will this require?

      I know FFOTUS doesn’t care about anyone, but once Border Patrol starts passing out, that could bring some bad publicity.

    17. 17.

      Scout211

      Govin Newsom’s social media trolling of Trump is working.

      California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media account mimicking Donald Trump’s all-caps online posts is getting under the skin of prominent conservatives on the right.

      The reaction to Newsom’s pitch-perfect parody of Trump — including his wild rants, name-calling, and use of AI-generated images — is shining a light on the absurd behavior of the president of the United States, who has largely gotten a pass from his party for doing the same thing.

      “You have to stop it with the Twitter thing,” Fox News host Dana Perino said Monday of the potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender. “If I were his wife, I would say: You are making a fool of yourself, stop it. … He’s got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious.”

      “I don’t know what he’s trying to do but it comes across as childish and — you are the governor of the biggest state in the union — what are you doing?” added Fox News host Trace Gallagher.

      His response:

      DANA “DING DONG” PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM! FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA’S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR (“RATINGS KING”) SAVING AMERICA — WHILE TRUMP CAN’T EVEN CONQUER THE “BIG” STAIRS ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE!!! TRUMP HAS “LOST HIS STEP” AND FOX IS LOSING IT BECAUSE WHEN I TYPE, AMERICA NOW WINS!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN

      ETA: fixed double paragraphs

      Added:

      Newsom’s team is trying a different approach — one that’s earned the governor praise from the Democratic base and lots of eyeballs. According to Newsom’s office, the aggressive new strategy has resulted in the @GovPressOfficeaccount on X gaining more than 250,000 followers, more than 225 million impressions, and more than 1.5 million profile visits since Aug. 1.

    18. 18.

      Trollhattan

      Kohberger lives rent-free in the heads of my kid and her cohort. He’s this generation’s Ten Bundy.

      I don’t say this lightly.

    19. 19.

      Lyrebird

      @Gin & Tonic: Frankly I’m glad psycho dictator think’s it’s beneath him to meet with Pres. Z, because I fear for VZ’s life in that case.  Ukrainian strength does not start nor does it end with their current president, but still.

    21. 21.

      Lyrebird

      @Scout211: This is excellent!!!  I share Betty Cracker’s sadness that it needed to come to this, but gee, if it’s childish for a *Governor* to do in irony, what is it for a so-called President?

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: John Fetterman shitposted all the way to a Senate seat. Trolled the fuck out of Oz. Now, I’m not saying that Fetterman is a good senator. I am saying, however, that I think there’s a fair amount of value in the tactic.

      Plus, Dems are a team. We have room for a funny asshole on our team. He has a role to play.

    24. 24.

      gene108

      And listen media, they are telling you everyday who they are. Why won’t you listen to them?

      The billionaires that own the media want a government friendly to all their business interests. They don’t care if democracy dies, as long as they are taken care of.

      Right-wing media is 100% pro-fascist. The MSM is worthless.

      Also, Brandon Care, Trump’s FCC chairman, is using the FCC’s power to renew broadcast licenses as a cudgel to keep broadcast media in line. If Trump gets bad coverage, then the FCC can refuse to renew the broadcast license, and any over the air stations that broadcast media companies own will have to shutdown.

    25. 25.

      Jackie

      @Trollhattan: From the get-go, his vacant cold eyes reminded me of Bundy. I live and grew up in WA – and was an adult teenager (18/19) during the Bundy murders, so, yes, the similarities are frightening.

    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

      But it left them with a healthy green glow, and as impotent as a Nevada boxing commissioner!  Yum!

    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      The fat, orange, fascist, racist rapist on Tuesday confirmed the White House is conducting a review of the Smithsonian museums and expressed frustration over their portrayal of dark parts of America’s history, including slavery.

      Fuck me in the goat ass! -Adam Sandler

