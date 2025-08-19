Remember our fundraising for the Civics Center in April, related to the Supreme Court retention race this November? That was just 4 months ago. It feels like a lifetime, doesn’t it?

You may recall from previous fundraising posts that Laura Brill is the founder of The Civics Center.

We received an announcement today about a join effort related to the youth vote in Pennsylvania.

This feels like a very timely reminder that even when one of our fundraising efforts is over, it’s really just the beginning of the efforts we are funding!

You may recall that we (and they) hoped that some of the new things they were doing in Pennsylvania could become the model for other states. So perhaps we’ll see more like this in the future.

Perhaps the best thing about the announcement (see below) was the very short note that accompanied the announcement.

Because of you.

That “you” is you guys.

That is every person who contributed, every BJ Angel, everyone who cheered that fundraising on.

These days, we see the results of ignorance and lack of engagement on display every day – ignorance about how the system works, ignorance of why and how civic engagement matters – and this effort is going to help counteract that with young people who are still in high school.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Civics Center and PA Youth Vote will collaborate to transform youth political participation in Pennsylvania —Philadelphia, PA

—Los Angeles, CA PA Youth Vote (PAYV) and The Civics Center (TCC) are thrilled to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding under which the two organizations will collaborate in an effort to bring a transformational increase in youth political participation and voter registration to up-and-coming voters in Pennsylvania. PAYV is a nonpartisan collaboration of youth, educators, and organizations working to elevate youth voices, improve public school civics education, and empower youth as civic actors. TCC is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a mission to make voter registration part of every high school in America. The MOU allows the two organizations to expand their capacity for nonpartisan programming focused on high school civic engagement and voter registration, as well as information gathering and analysis and the creation of data-driven solutions to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and to reduce duplication of effort. “This MOU is part of TCC’s commitment to supporting state and local organizing partners that have deep ties with students and educators in their communities and that want to bring data-driven solutions to improve voter registration and civic engagement in underserved communities. PAYV has shown unwavering commitment to bringing high-quality nonpartisan programming to the communities they serve.” —Laura W. Brill, founder and CEO of The Civics Center “With this MOU, PAYV will be able to reach more students and educators with more innovative, student-centered programming and to serve the communities most in need of engagement. Collaborating with national partners like TCC that work with communities across the country gives us access to resources and innovations that will expand our efforts.” —Angelique Hinton, Executive Director of PA Youth Vote

I just wanted to share this with everyone, so give yourselves a pat on the back and then talk about whatever you want.

Open thread.