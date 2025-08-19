Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Update from One of Our Fundraising Partners (and Open Thread)

It's Up to Us Now, Next Up, Youth Again (but younger!) 1

Remember our fundraising for the Civics Center in April, related to the Supreme Court retention race this November?  That was just 4 months ago.   It feels like a lifetime, doesn’t it?

You may recall from previous fundraising posts that Laura Brill is the founder of The Civics Center.

We received an announcement today about a join effort related to the youth vote in Pennsylvania.

This feels like a very timely reminder that even when one of our fundraising efforts is over, it’s really just the beginning of the efforts we are funding!

You may recall that we (and they) hoped that some of the new things they were doing in Pennsylvania could become the model for other states.  So perhaps we’ll see more like this in the future.

Perhaps the best thing about the announcement (see below) was the very short note that accompanied the announcement.

Because of you.

That “you” is you guys.

That is every person who contributed, every BJ Angel, everyone who cheered that fundraising on.

These days, we see the results of ignorance and lack of engagement on display every day – ignorance about how the system works, ignorance of why and how civic engagement matters – and this effort is going to help counteract that with young people who are still in high school.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Civics Center and PA Youth Vote will collaborate to transform youth political participation in Pennsylvania

—Philadelphia, PA
—Los Angeles, CA

PA Youth Vote (PAYV) and The Civics Center (TCC) are thrilled to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding under which the two organizations will collaborate in an effort to bring a transformational increase in youth political participation and voter registration to up-and-coming voters in Pennsylvania.

PAYV is a nonpartisan collaboration of youth, educators, and organizations working to elevate youth voices, improve public school civics education, and empower youth as civic actors.

TCC is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a mission to make voter registration part of every high school in America.

The MOU allows the two organizations to expand their capacity for nonpartisan programming focused on high school civic engagement and voter registration, as well as information gathering and analysis and the creation of data-driven solutions to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and to reduce duplication of effort.

“This MOU is part of TCC’s commitment to supporting state and local organizing partners that have deep ties with students and educators in their communities and that want to bring data-driven solutions to improve voter registration and civic engagement in underserved communities. PAYV has shown unwavering commitment to bringing high-quality nonpartisan programming to the communities they serve.”

—Laura W. Brill, founder and CEO of The Civics Center

“With this MOU, PAYV will be able to reach more students and educators with more innovative, student-centered programming and to serve the communities most in need of engagement. Collaborating with national partners like TCC that work with communities across the country gives us access to resources and innovations that will expand our efforts.”

—Angelique Hinton, Executive Director of PA Youth Vote

I just wanted to share this with everyone, so give yourselves a pat on the back and then talk about whatever you want.

Open thread.

    17Comments

    7. 7.

      WTFGhost

      I’ll forego any pat on the back, I just noticed today’s rotating tag was:
      The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination
       

      Okay, and, that means I saw it, even on duckduckgo browser.

      So I wanted to mention in an open thread “hey, something, that wasn’t working, is now working! Go you!”

      Which means, you FPers need to self-congratulate just as sincerely as this post is asking the Jackaltariat to do. Heh heh heh. Trapped you, didn’t I?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      FDA is still working – sort of.

      The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

      Guessing these were fished in Japanese waters. But no worries, FDA commissioner Stan Lee tells us a little gamma radiation can have all sorts of beneficial side effects.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @WTFGhost: Pretty sure that was DuckDuckGo fixing a bug or fixing something they had broken.  No blame here when it didn’t work, no credit here when it went back to working.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      Don’t high schoolers all vote for this year’s Ralph Nader equivalent? I voted for McGovern (who I still think would have been an excellent President, but he lost 49 states to Nixon.) My 40ish year old nephew still regrets his first vote was for Ralph Nader (who would have been awful more like RFK Jr. Awful and knows the ropes.)

      ETA that was true but snark ///

      But yes, the kids should be encouraged to vote. From my experience passing out party literature at board of elections, a big part is letting kids know what are this year’s voter id rules. They change every year. I bet a lot of kids have been burned that way, showing up with inadequate id.

      ETA And all voters knowing where to vote. My dad voted for fifty years at the same school. My husband voted 20 years at the same church. For the last ten years ( Repubs in charge in Ohio) every election we vote somewhere different and farther away. We live in a blue Ohio city.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @sab: McGovern was the nominee of the Democratic Party. Very different from voting for Nader. I was proud to vote for McGovern.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: I worked for him in the primary.

      ETA I loved the guy. One of my big regrets in life is that I didn’t write him later to say that yes I was extemely disappointed but he inspired me to be a lifelong Democrat.My first college roommate worked for Shirley Chisholm. That was only in the primary. She has also been enthusiastic for life about her excellent candidate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      Someone here said she wasn’t very good on ICE matters. Via Reddit

      Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on the AG’s threats to withhold funding if the city doesn’t carry out mass deportations: “Stop attacking our cities to hide your administrations failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law. Boston will not back down from who we are & what we stand for.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: HAH! A *top 10000* BLOG!!!!

      Not having the power, to change the very nature of the entire universe? Don’t you have any idea of the possibilities woman[1]?!

      Are you truly trying to refuse the gratitude of a grateful universe? You know who else refused the gratitude of a grateful universe? Tatooine! That’s right! Princess Leia’s home-world, without whom there would be no princess Padmé, for whom the paper dolls were very important to… oh. Yeah, that was over 20 years ago.

      Are you trying to refuse the gratitude of a grateful universe? You know who else refused such gratitude? The entire cast of Lost which didn’t realize they were signing up for a Millennial Emo Gilligan’s Island with overtones of Harry Potter! Can you blame them for the way they ended the series? I mean, do you want to have to go through all that, just to have a hope that your alternative self gets a decent, enjoyable, life?

      [1] #NotEntirelyAge-ist

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @WTFGhost: re: your last sentence – lalalala I can’t hear you. The ending was so bad that I decided to pretend that the last 20 minutes to LOST never happened, and I am sticking to the ending that should have been.

      Best not to reference the travesty that was the ending of the show.  I tried to block it out of my mind even as I read your last sentence. :-)

      I HATE it when people take credit for things they didn’t do, so I’m not about to start doing it now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: I could rephrase it as G’kar of the Narn, but that also seemed likely to be too old.

      And the point was, they *refused* the gratitude of a grateful universe, even when it was freely given! They refused *joy* when it was showered upon them. It’s true, salt water is far more common than fresh, sweet, water, but pure, unabashed joyful gratitude is rarer still, compared to salty, unworthy joy!

      They *could* have had a final season that satisfied their viewers, but *Nooo-oooo-ooo* they went all NateTheSnake.com on their viewers!

      All because they refused gratitude from a grateful universe!

      Dare I say more?

      Reply

