The cost:
Russia murdered an entire family in Kharkiv yesterday: a grandmother, both parents, a 15-year-old boy, and a 1.5-year-old baby girl.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM
Alla Hryhorova was one of the victims killed in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 18.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:57 AM
Don’t blame the children in the hospital for being bombed.
Blame the terrorists who fired those missiles at them.
— Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:31 PM
Here is the Ukrainian air raid tally from yesterday:
Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 280 drones and missiles.
Very not peaceful of them.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 6:15 AM
While negotiations were taking place in Washington, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine.
Russian terrorists used:
270 attack UAVs and decoys;
5 Iskander ballistic missiles;
5 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
The strikes targeted Lubny and Kremenchuk. The goal was the oil and gas infrastructure.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 AM
The current geopolitical standoff feels like a game of hot potato: Putin on one side, Ukraine and Europe on the other, each trying to toss it to the opponent, hoping not to be the one left holding it. The hot potato is Donald Trump.
— Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:20 AM
President Zelenskyy did not make an address today. Here’s the video of the briefing he gave to the press yesterday after his meetings with Trump.
Georgia:
I’m very disappointed in my photos-reflecting-the-real-numbers lately, so I usually repost others, but I’m still here, guys, and always will be!
Day 265 of very stubborn and resilient #GeorgiaProtests
We’ll push through this very protracted but fundamental liberation.
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 1:27 PM
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 7:55 AM
1/ Netherlands suspends participation of Georgian government officials in Matra Rule of Law Training Programme over deep concerns about Georgian Dream’s actions:
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM
2/ The statement published by Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads: “The Netherlands has decided to suspend participation of Georgian government officials in our Matra Rule of Law Training Programme”.
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM
3/ “A difficult but necessary step in reaction to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Georgia and the course of the authorities”.
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM
4/ “We call upon the Georgian authorities to uphold their responsibilities under international law: prosecuting those responsible for violence against protestors and journalists, releasing all political prisoners, and rescinding all repressive legislation”.
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM
France:
French embassy in Washington❤️🩹🥹
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:47 AM
The US:
This is the golf club that was gifted to Trump by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kostyantyn Kartavtsev.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Kartavtsev lost his leg while saving his comrades during the first months of the full-scale invasion. Golf has since become a part of his rehabilitation.
It turns out golf was a key to Trump’s heart all along 😏
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Not that it’s a new piece of information, but Putin is completely detached from reality.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:44 AM
I don’t know if im laughing or crying
— Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 2:11 PM
Back to Ukraine.
Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 fallen, including defenders from Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions.
Among them – five soldiers who died in Russian captivity, despite being listed for exchange.
Russian captivity kills.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:08 AM
Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:
Russian troops struck an ambulance with an FPV drone in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were injured.
— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:10 AM
Kharkiv:
Shocking footage of russian strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv yesterday 🤯
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:31 AM
Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:
In a Russian airstrike on a residential area of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, one person was killed, and another was injured.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 6:52 AM
Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:
⚡️ Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian ammo depots in Luhansk Oblast, Security Service says.
The strikes hit warehouses in the village of Bilokurakyne, located on a key railway line supplying Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, where Moscow is focusing its primary offensive efforts.
— The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) August 19, 2025 at 8:36 AM
Ukraine destroyed russian train with fuel on occupied territories. Just look at that fire 🔥😏
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 6:32 AM
Russian media reports that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated the brother of the scandalous Russian State Duma deputy and Ukrainophobe Vitaly Milonov. Oleksandr Milonov was a volunteer in the reconnaissance unit of the “Third Combined Arms Army of the LNR.”
Well, we won’t be mourning.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 1:46 PM
The Toretsk direction:
🇺🇦🕊 In the Toretsk direction, a russian occupier decided to hide in a destroyed house, but an FPV drone from the Khartsyz group of the 49th OSB Karpatskaya Sich flew straight through the door 🔥
— Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:31 PM
Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast:
💥 A Russian fuel train was spectacularly destroyed in occupied Zaporizhzhia!
The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a unique operation: a freight train with fuel tanks, which the Russians were transporting through the temporarily occupied territory, was destroyed.
— Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Another Russian train was attacked in the settlement of Molochansk, Zaporizhia region. t.me/Ronins_65/632
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:19 AM
/2. Location where the Russian fuel train was targeted. (47.219203, 35.884971) t.me/andriyshTime…
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:19 AM
/3. FPV drone strike on the Russian fuel train on Zaporizhzhia region. t.me/ssternenko/4…
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:12 AM
Russian Telegram channels report that the same Russians who were riding in a tracked vehicle with Russian and American flags have already been eliminated along with their scrap metal.
Their “ride” didn’t last long.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 2:01 PM
That’s enough for tonight.
You’re daily Patron!
There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.
НЕСКОРЕНІ
— Олег Володарський (@volodarskij.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 3:41 PM
Open thread!
