The cost:

Here is the Ukrainian air raid tally from yesterday:

While negotiations were taking place in Washington, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine. Russian terrorists used: 270 attack UAVs and decoys;

5 Iskander ballistic missiles;

5 Kh-101 cruise missiles. The strikes targeted Lubny and Kremenchuk. The goal was the oil and gas infrastructure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 AM

The current geopolitical standoff feels like a game of hot potato: Putin on one side, Ukraine and Europe on the other, each trying to toss it to the opponent, hoping not to be the one left holding it. The hot potato is Donald Trump. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:20 AM

President Zelenskyy did not make an address today. Here’s the video of the briefing he gave to the press yesterday after his meetings with Trump.

Georgia:

I’m very disappointed in my photos-reflecting-the-real-numbers lately, so I usually repost others, but I’m still here, guys, and always will be! Day 265 of very stubborn and resilient #GeorgiaProtests We’ll push through this very protracted but fundamental liberation. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 1:27 PM

2/ The statement published by Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads: “The Netherlands has decided to suspend participation of Georgian government officials in our Matra Rule of Law Training Programme”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM

3/ “A difficult but necessary step in reaction to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Georgia and the course of the authorities”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM

4/ “We call upon the Georgian authorities to uphold their responsibilities under international law: prosecuting those responsible for violence against protestors and journalists, releasing all political prisoners, and rescinding all repressive legislation”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:58 AM

France:

The US:

This is the golf club that was gifted to Trump by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kostyantyn Kartavtsev. ​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Kartavtsev lost his leg while saving his comrades during the first months of the full-scale invasion. Golf has since become a part of his rehabilitation. It turns out golf was a key to Trump’s heart all along 😏 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 fallen, including defenders from Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions. Among them – five soldiers who died in Russian captivity, despite being listed for exchange. Russian captivity kills. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:08 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian troops struck an ambulance with an FPV drone in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:10 AM

Kharkiv:

Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

⚡️ Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian ammo depots in Luhansk Oblast, Security Service says. The strikes hit warehouses in the village of Bilokurakyne, located on a key railway line supplying Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, where Moscow is focusing its primary offensive efforts. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) August 19, 2025 at 8:36 AM

Russian media reports that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated the brother of the scandalous Russian State Duma deputy and Ukrainophobe Vitaly Milonov. Oleksandr Milonov was a volunteer in the reconnaissance unit of the “Third Combined Arms Army of the LNR.”

Well, we won’t be mourning. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 1:46 PM

The Toretsk direction:

🇺🇦🕊 In the Toretsk direction, a russian occupier decided to hide in a destroyed house, but an FPV drone from the Khartsyz group of the 49th OSB Karpatskaya Sich flew straight through the door 🔥 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:31 PM

Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

💥 A Russian fuel train was spectacularly destroyed in occupied Zaporizhzhia!

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a unique operation: a freight train with fuel tanks, which the Russians were transporting through the temporarily occupied territory, was destroyed. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 2:49 PM

Russian Telegram channels report that the same Russians who were riding in a tracked vehicle with Russian and American flags have already been eliminated along with their scrap metal. Their “ride” didn’t last long. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 2:01 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

