Florida Vets Push Back (Open Thread)

Orlando veteran Alexander McCoy, who protected embassies abroad as a U.S. Marine, started a petition for Florida veterans who oppose the Trump administration using the military to occupy American cities. Here’s a gift link to a column about it in The Orlando Sentinel:

If you’ve ever watched disaster movies or dystopian science fiction, you’re probably familiar with a plot device screenwriters use to let audiences know things have reached the point of disaster — namely for the fictional president to order U.S. troops to take control of a city on American soil.

The reason they do so is because it creates a stark image; soldiers with guns drawn storming a community in their own country.

So when a Marine in Orlando saw something similar recently — except in real life when President Trump dispatched Marines to Los Angeles and Florida to help with his immigration crackdown — it didn’t sit well.

According to columnist Scott Maxwell, McCoy wasn’t sure if he was alone in feeling queasy about seeing U.S. soldiers patrolling the streets of American cities to support ICE operations, so he asked around and found that many fellow veterans felt the same way. He started the petition at flvetsletter.com, and the op-ed says more than 450 vets from every branch of the service have signed it so far.

Here’s the letter:

Dear Elected Officials:

As military veterans who proudly wore the uniform, we are deeply concerned by the reported deployment of active-duty U.S. Marines to Florida in support of ICE deportation operations—including in Orlando and at the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in the Everglades.

This is wrong.

Military troops are not trained for law enforcement. We were trained for combat—to fight and win wars, not to police American communities. Inserting troops into domestic law enforcement undermines public safety and risks escalating tense situations. We saw this firsthand when Marines were deployed to Los Angeles this year, and a fellow Marine Corps veteran was mistakenly arrested while en route to a VA appointment.

Blurring the line between military and law enforcement weakens the foundation of a free society. Increasingly, ICE officers and local police wear tactical gear and uniforms that mimic combat troops. The more indistinguishable we become, the more the public begins to associate the military with political crackdowns and fear—not service and sacrifice.

This trend must stop. We call on President Trump, Governor DeSantis, members of Florida’s congressional delegation, and local officials in Orlando and Miami-Dade to oppose the misuse of the U.S. military for immigration enforcement.

We swore an oath to the Constitution—and the law makes clear what the U.S. military is for, and not for. Using Marines to participate in ICE operations on U.S. soil dishonors that oath.

Bravo!

Trump and henchmen like Hegseth bluster about using the U.S. military to repel “invaders” a lot, but according to the Sentinel piece, the Pentagon quietly dropped plans to attach active duty soldiers to ICE enforcement efforts in Orlando and elsewhere in Florida, calling up National Guard troops instead. This happened after McCoy and other signatories launched their campaign.

Good. Sometimes pushing back works. Now to get the FL National Guard out of the ICE business…

Programming note: I’m taking a work break later so I can go jump into another cold spring. Hopefully I’ll get some pictures worth sharing, but you never know. In the meantime, here’s a cute little chickadee who visited the feeder cam yesterday:

Good morning, little chickadee! #birds

[image or embed]

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:01 AM

We have a cardinal pair who inhabit a bamboo stand nearby, and they’ve been splooting on that feeder to the point that few other birds get to visit. I don’t mind — all are welcome, even birds who attempt to monopolize the chow. But both cardinals are molting, so I wonder if they’d be indignant if they realized they were being spied upon in that state.

Open thread.

    131Comments

    9. 9.

      Jackie

      Back to thread topic, BRAVO for Alexander McCoy and the 450+ vets who signed the petition! I hope hundreds more sign it.

      PS Today’s photo is beautiful and so tranquil. Thanks, WG.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      cnn.com/2025/08/19/politics/trump-slavery-museum-smithsonian

      “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump wrote.

      Trump’s comments come days after the White House announced an unprecedented, sweeping review of the Smithsonian Institution, which runs the nation’s major public museums. The initiative, a trio of top Trump aides wrote in a letter to Smithsonian Institution secretary Lonnie Bunch III last week, “aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.”

      ***

      Bunch — who has served as Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution since 2019 and is the first African American to hold the position — has made multiple comments about the importance of educating people about slavery through the National Museum of African American History and Culture specifically. He told Smithsonian Magazine that part of the purpose of that museum “was to help a nation understand itself — an impossible task without the full recognition of the horrors of slavery.”

      ***

      Trump’s moves to review and alter the Smithsonian Institutions have sparked intense debate, including on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip, where Jillian Michaels, podcast host of “Keeping it Real,” recently defended Trump, saying “he’s not” whitewashing slavery.

      “You cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does,” Michaels said, adding: “Every single thing is like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, this is all because White people bad,’ and that’s just not the truth.”

      Color me shocked after watching the Netflix doc on how awful the Biggest Loser was, and how much of a monster Jillian Michaels was.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bupalos

      This is OT but timely as we enter the stage where a few dozen people every day around the world die from climate change-

      The 7500 new, 4000 used tax credit on EV’s that Trump and his goons murdered in order to fellate the oil/climate-chaos lobby is expiring at the end of September. Having just helped both my daughters into used Bolts (that come with 1yr bumper-to-bumper and 8/100,000 on a brand new higher capacity battery) let me just say there are great deals to be had. And I especially recommend helping young people into EV’s and maybe get habits and expectations changed earlier and for life. Most people I know that have tried EV’s don’t contemplate buying ICE ever again.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America:

      “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump wrote.

      I’m sure we’re all shocked that FFOTUS is saying something factually untrue. It sounds like he’s focusing on the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, which does indeed have a lol of (incredibly powerful) exhibits on slavery and Jim Crow. But they also have multiple floors about the contemporary Black experience and their myriad contributions to American and world culture. Literally entire floors all about success and brightness.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      But they also have multiple floors about the contemporary Black experience and their myriad contributions to American and world culture. Literally entire floors all about success and brightness.

       

       

      Even worse, if you’re a Republican.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      Glad to hear veterans speaking up, and trying to educate us about what is and is not the proper role of a military in a democracy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: There’s a mix on that side of the aisle- A lot of the economically and socially privileged ones do like to see black accomplishment celebrated, because it’s a kind of annecdotal rejoinder to complaints about inequality and injustice in the United States. The underprivileged ones can’t get past their own fragility and defensiveness and see the emphasis on these stories in higher culture it as a personal attack or “replacement.”

      Trump plays both sides of this shitty street.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: They have Harriet Tubman’s shawl, given to her by Queen Victoria, Chuck Berry’s Cadillac, Oprah’s couch. Artifacts from the Obamas, the Williams sisters, Marian Anderson. It’s incredible and I’d recommend it to anyone.

      BTW, they also have had exhibits on Afrofuturism, so…. FFOTUS is RONG AGAIN.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Have we discussed Dan Bongino and the response from the Trump team for being disloyal?

      Liz Dye at Public Notice has a nice summary.

      Dan Bongino’s babysitter
      On Monday, the Trump administration announced that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be appointed “co-deputy director” of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

      It’s an odd arrangement. As the Washington Post notes, the deputy director is usually a career official with a deep understanding of the FBI’s structure and staffing, not someone with zero federal prosecutorial or investigative experience. There’s also the awkward fact that the position is currently occupied by former right-wing griftcaster Dan Bongino.

      Assigning Bongino a “babysitter” is hardly a vote of confidence, and all he could manage on Twitter was a terse “Welcome.” He did punctuate it with three American flags, though!

      The babysitter has all the loyalty needed, without the narcissism and self-aggrandizement that Bongino possesses.

      Bailey’s tenure as Missouri’s AG was short and undistinguished. Previously he served as general counsel to Republican Gov. Mike Parsons, who appointed him as AG in 2023 when then-AG Eric Schmitt got elected to the Senate. Bailey immediately set about using his office — or abusing it, depending on your perspective — to burnish his MAGA bona fides.

      He harassed trans people. He boosted conspiracy theories about President Biden and the “autopen.” He grew a beard.

      He was also Johnny on the spot for any Trumpworld scutwork that needed doing. Like filing a trollsuit against the state of New York for daring to prosecute Trump for fraud, which he called “violating Missourians’ First Amendment right to hear from a presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.”

      The Supreme Court studiously ignored this stunt, and a similar effort to intimidate the nonprofit news outfit Media Matters for America fell flat when Bailey tried to take the fake law he practiced in Missouri on the road.

      In that case, Trump viper Stephen Miller hissed out a demand for state attorney generals to prosecute Media Matters for the “fraud” of pointing out that ads for major brands were showing up next to pro-Nazi content, and Bailey fell all over himself to oblige.

      Bongino still hasn’t resigned but apparently he has been replaced.  LOL.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: Like I said, it’s obvious he’s never been to any Smithsonian museum. The Air and Space Museum is literally filled with examples of American success!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sandia Blanca

      One of my favorite “follows” on social media is Patrick Skinner, now a homicide detective in Savannah GA. He was previously a counterterrorism expert for the CIA, and before that, an officer in the Capitol Police department. Here are his recent comments (found at bsky.app/profile/pmskinner.bsky.social/post/3lwpgqjht722h):

      Not an insult, but feds aren’t cops. If you’re not responding to 911 calls, you’re not a cop. You are ‘law enforcement’, which for the feds ranges from security guard-plus to FBI/DEA/ATF etc. Lots of fed law enforcement is security guard-plus. I know, I was one & now I’m a cop

      And so Feds REALLY shouldn’t be doing local cop work. Again, not an insult. But fed LE work, whatever the mission, isn’t local police work. Not even close. It’s important & has its place. But local issues ain’t it. Same with the military. There is a reason it’s not done.

      The Feds are hugely important in solving fed + local crimes, and in prosecuting these crimes. Can’t overstate how important local US Attorney/FBI/ATF offices are for working with locals on gun crimes. But feds cosplaying as cops in camo isn’t police work. It’s anti police work.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bupalos

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Not new to it myself, but Indeed. I kind of wonder what people are thinking. It’s actually fun to drive, saves money, more convenient… I don’t think I’ve been in a fun to drive ICE car under 45k, BEFORE you figure in the economic and moral costs of guzzling the liquid death.

      The extended fam now has a fleet of 5 of these- an 18, 20, 21, and 2 23’s, and the entire lot together cost under 75k. There’s 1 Prius among us for anyone needing to go cross country. That just sits here.

      I also got to drive the equinox that a guy selling me floor mats for the new bolt showed up in. Bigger, longer range, 150kw charging…. He had just traded in some dumb old Chrysler ICE for it and I think he said he was only 5K out of pocket after the credit and incentives.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      tam1MI

      @Soprano2: Like I said, it’s obvious he’s never been to any Smithsonian museum. The Air and Space Museum is literally filled with examples of American success!

      Here’s what I don’t get. The US government doesn’t own the Smithsonian. Why isn’t Trump being told to go pound sand?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      I’ve predicted this from the start.

      It’s a matter of time until they start running Song of the South and Birth of a Nation on loop there.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steve in the ATL

      On a related note (they’re from Florida!), I heard “Sweet Home Alabama” on terrestrial radio this morning.  Which is more misunderstood by rightwing fools and fuckwits–this song or “Born in the USA”?   If only Ronnie Van Zandt had lived long enough to make the message clear.  He was, to quote Neil Young, “no ordinary redneck”.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne:

      But they also have multiple floors about the contemporary Black experience and their myriad contributions to American and world culture. Literally entire floors all about success and brightness.

      BY BLACK PEOPLE. For Trump, that doesn’t count.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      p.a.

      @Soprano2: I commented a while ago that he’s a NYC billionaire(ish) who’s probably never been to any of the great NYC museums or venues unless dragged whinging & crying.

       

      Someone noted he used to go for the cocktail hour, press covered part of openings or charity events, then slithered home.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      eclare

      @Steve in the ATL:

      I would add Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In the Free World” to the list of most misunderstood songs.  I was at a July 4th fireworks celebration years ago, and I was stunned when that was the last song played.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      The Natural History museum also repeatedly states that the Earth is four and a half billion years old and people evolved from apes, so I’m sure there’s going to be some movement to “teach the controversy” on that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Bupalos:

       I don’t think I’ve been in a fun to drive ICE car under 45k

      So you’ve never driven a Mazda Miata, then. Most fun you can have in a car without a back seat, and still well under $40k new.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Deputinize America

      @p.a.:

      Something I mentioned to the missus this week – I feel like wealthy people, while still shitty, were (on the whole) better read and more generally knowledgable prior to 30 years ago.

      Now, all they do is grasp and whine in greed, self-pity and kink.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      jowriter

      @Soprano2:  Probably never been to any museum, or library.  He’s obviously never read any American History either.  This dolt does not think, but merely spews whatever garbage he retrieves from his addled pate.  The Smithsonian is at the apex of gems of American cultural history, and I am sickened by his ignorance, daily.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I remember reading quite some years ago, maybe 20-25? that Grand Canyon National Park was required by some Republican piece of shit to carry a young-earth creationist book in the park bookstores.

      At Grand Canyon National Park, where you can literally see the result of millions of years of geologic change.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Lyrebird

      @prostratedragon: Glad to hear veterans speaking up, and trying to educate us about what is and is not the proper role of a military in a democracy.

      Yes.  That’s an awesome letter, and great news that hundreds of Florida veterans have signed it.  I remember a veteran in Oregon who went to protest and be there with Black Lives Matter marchers.  He calmly told the reporter that he’d served to protect all our rights, including the right to free speech, and once he saw the crackdown, he wanted to go and protect the people using their rights.

      This FL letter is great and I hope veterans organizations in SoCal or even – a girl can dream – WVa pick it up.  Maybe Cole is not the only WV veteran with sense?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eclare

      @Deputinize America:

      You don’t want to know some of the comments that I heard when I volunteered at the zoo in ATL.  How anyone could watch the silverback gorillas (my favorite volunteer spot) and not see that we are all Great Apes is beyond me.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Redshift

      Welp, I saw the news yesterday that the was a person with an active measles case at the airport during the time we were there for our flight to Worldcon last week. Apparently the incubation period is 10-14 days, so we won’t be in the clear until next Tuesday. (We’re both up to date on the vaccine.)

      Another fun day in the regime of the Orange Menace…

      Reply
    59. 59.

      indycat32

      OT for a quick update on the bat in my house.  Sunday night it appeared again.  I put the cats in the bedroom, shut the doors to limit its access to my two front rooms, turned out the lights and opened the front door.  It flew around for about 5 minutes then left.  So I am bat free!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      jonas

      @Suzanne:  At Grand Canyon National Park, where you can literally see the result of millions of years of geologic change.

      What are you going to believe? The Book of Genesis or your lying eyes?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Does it have anything to do with tariffs? My washing machine isn’t scheduled for installing the new control board until the 27th, a month after we first called for repairs.

      I had forgotten how not fun hand washing clothes can be.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Suzanne

      @jonas: No kidding.

      This is part of why I am always skeptical when well-meaning liberals say that “we need more education” around a topic, like civics, or science, or whatever. Like, yes, of course people should know more. But we also can’t educate our way out of cult behavior and willful ignorance.

      Plus, I was musing, I remember learning a lot of stuff in school that I hear people say, “Why didn’t we learn about this?!”….. and I think back to my classmates carving the Stussy S or racial slurs into the desk instead of paying attention. Like, maybe society didn’t fail you!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      mark

      Martial law is in our future. We are seeing the dress rehearsal now. Military takeover of Washington DC and Los Angeles. High crime rates is the excuse. Trump has promised more to come.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Suzanne

      @jowriter: Agree. Cult behavior and willful ignorance —and other manifestations of dumbassery — require different tactics. This is where other disciplines, like psychology and social sciences, have a role to play.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Deputinize America

      @eclare:

      I can’t make myself go to the gorilla exhibit at our zoo – I feel awful when I see their eyes, imprisoned and not for any conduct of their own.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      cmorenc

      @Deputinize America:

      It’s a matter of time until they start running Song of the South and Birth of a Nation on loop there.

      The irony of “Song of the South” is that although the surface paradigm of the movie offensively depicts Southern plantations as happily benign places for blacks living and working there, the tales of Brer Rabbit vs Brer Fox which Remus tells young white-boy Jim are actually quite subversive – Brer Rabbit represents sharp-minded black men putting on witty ruses to outwit the predatory imposition of their white overseers, also representing the hope of escaping them.  And the true nature of the tale Remus is telling him whizzed right over young Jim’s head, absorbing them as just good, entertaining stories.  Not that this plantation-subversive subtext is enough to save the work from the over-arching racist surface of the film.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      CaseyL

      @Deputinize America:

      Depends on your zoo, and the size/quality of the exhibit

      All gorillas in zoos in the US are captive bred, and have been for multiple generations.

      Most zoos, and all the reputable ones, have an open air day exhibit that mimics gorillas’ natural habitat: a large area with brush, trees, things to see and play with.  Reputable zoos make sure to do what they call “enrichment” every day:  hiding puzzles, treats, and such for the gorillas to find.

      During the night, gorillas are kept in a “night house” – a room, or rooms, off the open exhibit, that give them places to sleep where they can create nests.  The families are generally kept together.

      I mean:  ok it isn’t freedom. It isn’t their native habitat.  But chances are they’ve never experienced their native habitat and, quite frankly, would not know how to “live wild.”  In reputable, accredited zoos, they are cared for by keepers who love them.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      rikyrah

      Continuing purge, Gabbard revokes security clearances of 37 former officials
      August 20, 2025 at 8:22 a.m. EDT10 minutes ago

      Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began a fresh strike Tuesday against national security officials whom President Donald Trump deems political enemies, announcing she had revoked the clearances of 37 people, including several currently serving U.S. intelligence officials.

      Gabbard’s unusual action targeted current and former officials involved in a 2017 assessment of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election that the intelligence czar has sought to undermine, individuals involved in Trump’s impeachments during his first term, and an array of others who worked for former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

      more here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/08/19/gabbard-russia-revoke-security-clearance/

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      Plus, I was musing, I remember learning a lot of stuff in school that I hear people say, “Why didn’t we learn about this?!”….. and I think back to my classmates carving the Stussy S or racial slurs into the desk instead of paying attention. Like, maybe society didn’t fail you!

      And sometimes it rather overtly did! In fourth grade, we studied Virginia history, and one of these days I need to track down a copy of the text they were using in the 1962-63 school year. Because my recollection is of a portrayal of happy slaves who became all discontented when freed. No mention of Jim Crow, let alone events like the Tulsa massacre (and the dozens or hundreds of similar events) that I didn’t learn about until I was in my 50s.

      They did a good job of erasing all the ways in which whites made sure Black people didn’t get to experience much success, so that whites could blame it on laziness and lack of self-discipline on the part of Blacks. (Heard a lot of that when I was growing up.)​

      Reply
    89. 89.

      rikyrah

      White House Xray (@xray_media) posted at 7:46 AM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
      The “Land of the Free” now demands ideological fealty – citizenship as performance art where dissenting tweets outweigh decades of tax payments. 🎭

      Since January, 6,000 student visas revoked under vague “anti-American” standards from a 1965 law. USCIS now weaponizes social media posts as “strongly negative factors” while NAFSA warns of $7B economic losses from fleeing international students. Trump’s Aug 20 memo transforms immigration officers into thought police scouring 5 years of Facebook likes for unpatriotic emojis.

      Freedom dies by a thousand loyalty oaths. 🗽
      (x.com/xray_media/status/1958148640004038932?t=uPGiIs5bKxSJvBP4hnTa0w&s=03)

      Reply
    92. 92.

      eclare

      @Deputinize America:

      I see your point, I have a friend who refuses to go to any zoo at all, but I watched the silverbacks a lot, and they seemed OK.  Big family, lots of little ones running around.  And they are endangered in their native habitat.

      It’s also important to educate the public so that they see the value in conservation.  Watching young gorillas run around and play games helps with that.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      eclare

      @Paul in KY:

      Seriously.  A woman recently died in CA, never knew she was bitten.  It is a horrible way to go.

      Also the shots are nowhere near as bad as they once were.  I knew someone who got them after being bitten by a stray dog while on vacation.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      jlowe

      @Deputinize America: eventually, we’re going to have to come to some accommodation with the other species sharing this biosphere with us. Emerging evidence of sentience in cephalopods has weaned me off of calamari. I haven’t given up poultry and pork yet (beef is too pricey now) because while meat is murder, murder is tasty. I doubt humans could entirely give up meat-eating, but we might eventually form more wholesome views about the living organisms which make up our diets.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: Oh, for sure. I was taught — in the nineties — that AIDS made your skin turn black. So what I am saying should by no means be interpreted to mean that we should not do a better job of educating people.

      But when I hear people not know what tariffs are, or who their Senator is, or that raw milk is bad for you, or that we evolved from apes….. that’s on you, friend! I guarantee you that you heard this before and made the choice to be dumb!

      Reply
    97. 97.

      scav

      You know, the problem with American Courts?  They just go on and on and on about the downsides of murder and theft and rape.  What about the good sides of these actions!  The brightness, opportunities and joy these actions bring to the perpetrators?  Why don’t we hear more about these success stories?!

      And American schools?  Always droning on about what kids don’t know.  As though ignorance was a problem.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Other MJS

      Inserting troops into domestic law enforcement undermines public safety and risks escalating tense situations.

      Escalation is what Mango Mussolini wants.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Captain C

      @jlowe:

      Emerging evidence of sentience in cephalopods has weaned me off of calamari.

      I read Sy Montgomery’s The Soul of an Octopus while I was in Japan, home of excellent cephalopod dishes, including takoyaki (octopus fritters).  This caused some cognitive and gustatory dissonance.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      rikyrah

      You really are some stupid muthaphuckas.

      That line has been in Walgreens for at least 2 DECADES.

      The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) posted at 7:01 PM on Tue, Aug 19, 2025:
      BREAKING: Walgreens under MAJOR backlash after shoppers notice that they have started selling cards exclusively for Black people.

      Walgreens will have to learn the hard way

      t.co/ZeJ8At5AQq
      (https://x.com/ThePatriotOasis/status/1957956114256941074?t=ukTbcxBwIVN91G4mRq_CCw&s=03)

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Belafon

      @lowtechcyclist: From what I understand about the Tulsa massacre, after the city and state scrubbed all records of their involvement, it wasn’t until the 90s or so that the testimony of survivors started to be recorded.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      zhena gogolia

      @rikyrah: I never go in Walgreens, but one year my husband bought me a “Black” anniversary card in Stop & Shop — he didn’t notice it was different, he just liked the sentiment, which was very sweet.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah:

      You really are some stupid muthaphuckas.

      Nominated.

      Also…. yeah. Like, did they not notice? Maybe they should go back to minding their own business!

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I watched Devo last night on Netflix.  I was born in 1975 so I did not know much about them other than Whip it.  What a great documentary.  Most of the band met at Kent State in 1970.  The footage they showed from the campus shooting was the most chilling footage of that day I have ever seen.  I just kept thinking, 55 years later and the country is still all fucked up.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah:

      Exactly. Biden bet his entire presidency on avoiding recession and delivering wage gains to the working class. And Americans hated it! So I don’t want to hear a word from @RoKhanna about Dems’ commitment to the working class. 

      And let’s be more specific: the working class hated it!

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Belafon

      @rikyrah: We all need to remember that Democrats also committed the sins of backing a black woman, believing in democracy, and being in office during the recovery from Covid.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: My take on Ro Khanna is that his reputation as a political analyst is based entirely on media exposure. Khanna would be middling– at best– commenter on this forum.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      eclare

      Regarding Walgreens and Mahogany cards, I assume every CEO in America has seen what happened to Target and its CEO.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Trollhattan

      Think our broadcast media have become sucky? {rousing YASS from the rabble}

      It’s about to become suckier still, in considerable part because Texas.

      Nexstar Media, owner of Fox 40 (KTXL), announced Monday it plans to acquire Tegna, the parent company of ABC 10 (KXTV), in a $6.2 billion cash deal that includes Tegna’s outstanding debt.

      Under the agreement, Nexstar will pay $22 per share for Tegna, a 31% premium over the company’s 30-day average stock price. The transaction, if approved, would bring Nexstar’s station portfolio to 265 across 44 states and the District of Columbia, covering 80% of U.S. TV households. That includes two of the four major affiliates in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto media market.

      Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, is already the nation’s largest local TV operator, having previously acquired the Tribune Broadcasting chain. Tegna, headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, was created in 2015 after Gannett split its broadcast and newspaper divisions.

      The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, but it must first clear scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates broadcast license transfers. Because Nexstar and Tegna both operate stations in more than 30 shared markets, the merger faces potential antitrust review. [LOL, ed.]

      Critics of media consolidation have already raised alarms. Public interest groups and some Democratic lawmakers argue that fewer owners reduce competition for both news coverage and advertising.

      The proposed merger could create the Sacramento area’s third television duopoly — where one company controls two over-the-air stations in the same market — pending federal approval: KOVR, Ch. 13, and KMAX, Ch. 31, are owned by CBS; KCRA, Ch. 3, and KQCA, Ch. 58, are owned by Hearst.

      The FCC limits local ownership to preserve viewpoint diversity. In markets with fewer than eight independently owned stations, owning two is generally prohibited unless waivers or divestitures are granted. [LOL2, ed.]

      sacbee.com/news/local/article311764122.html#storylink=cp

      ETA. Wait there’s more. It could get worser.

      Nexstar, however, may not be the only suitor. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Sinclair has expressed interest in a merger with Tegna, potentially complicating Nexstar’s plans.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Suzanne

      @Belafon:
      There’s a shift afoot.

      Economic realignment has been under way for some time, but hastened in this election. The Democratic party now appears to be the party of high-income voters, not those with low incomes.

      For the first time in decades, Democrats received more support from Americans in the top third of the income bracket than from poorer groups, according to a Financial Times analysis of voter surveys.

      In contrast to 2020, the majority of lower-income households or those earning less than $50,000 a year voted for Trump this election. Conversely, those making more than $100,000 voted for Harris, according to exit polls.

      Pew Research has a good deep dive.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      frosty

      @rikyrah: ​
      Which states? Link doesn’t work. Also, unless you’re a member of Twitter you can’t see anything but the text you copy and paste. Not much point in posting a link, then.

      ETA the next one (Jamesetta Williams) worked and even had a little more than the quoted text. So never mind.

      I’d still like to see the list of states.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Belafon

      @Suzanne: I’ve seen that. I was talking about the top 1%.

      And yet most of the stuff Democrats passed in the last four years was for those in the lower income brackets. But blacks, gays, trans, and abortion.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Suzanne

      @Belafon:

      And yet most of the stuff Democrats passed in the last four years was for those in the lower income brackets. But blacks, gays, trans, and abortion. 

      Agree. Much of this cohort is socially conservative and they vote like it.

      This is, BTW, why I push back (sometimes) when we start shitting on the Left here, campus protestors, etc. They are annoying and they are highly visible, but we have a far bigger problem with conservative former-Democrats.

      Reply

