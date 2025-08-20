On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
way2blue
After a week & a half staying on the coast, we moved to an upland planation for a week on the northwestern side of the island. Beautiful spot with a distant view of the ocean.
N.B., The dogs, cats & horses I saw on Samoa were all thin, on the malnourished side (sorry guys). Our snorkel guide told us on Samoa none are considered pets. Dogs are watch dogs. Cat are for mice & rat control. Horses carry loads. In fact, trash bags are placed on platforms about a meter above ground to keep hungry dogs from rummaging through them.
Entrance to the plantation. (Only small plantations along this road which heads inland from the coast.)
We were the only guests (as it was off season, i.e., cyclone season) thus able to enjoy relaxed conversations with the owners (who also helped us get a retread tire to replace the flat one). The owners lived on the top floor of the middle & right buildings. Our studio was on the ground level—on the right. A separate home had been built for the husband’s mother on the far left.
View in the other direction—toward the ocean with a lap pool in the foreground.
Some of their crops. Great breakfasts with fresh fruit, fresh bread, fresh eggs, yogurt, honey…
The wife raises goats, but worries they are becoming inbred as there are too few on Samoa. And one of hers wasn’t thriving…
Two rescue dogs, Toby & Rocket. The wife participates in a mobile vet clinic focused on sterilizing farmers’ dogs as farmers aren’t particularly inclined to bring them to a veterinary clinic in town. Both husband & wife had worked in international aid/development in Papua New Guinea, the Middle East, Africa… The husband, Samoan but raised in NZ, had returned to his grandparent’s farm—this plantation—to take care of his mother and to grow papaya, avocado….
A nearby lane made for a pleasant walk away from cars. Of course, you couldn’t slip away w/o Toby & Rocket joining you… Coming back down the main road, we passed a home with several barking dogs, but thankfully a fence. So. Okay. Except it turned out the fence was only along the front. Oh!
A half dozen dogs came barreling out. Ack. Including two pit bulls. Ugh. A bit of a stand off. In which Toby & Rocket looked confused about the dynamics. So came around to stand behind me. Huh? I kept yelling ‘hey, Hey, HEY!’. And finally all but the pit bulls left. Groovy. Until a young boy came out with a palm frond. Smart actually. To scoot his dogs back without getting bit. Once they saw him, they retreated. Whew.
Then of course, Rocket started chasing chickens through the bush across the street…. Eesh..
Laundry in the rain…
An example of a trash platform (center of photo) elevated above the road.
Another trash platform.
