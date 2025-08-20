A lane nearby to Ifiele’ele

A nearby lane made for a pleasant walk away from cars. Of course, you couldn’t slip away w/o Toby & Rocket joining you… Coming back down the main road, we passed a home with several barking dogs, but thankfully a fence. So. Okay. Except it turned out the fence was only along the front. Oh!

A half dozen dogs came barreling out. Ack. Including two pit bulls. Ugh. A bit of a stand off. In which Toby & Rocket looked confused about the dynamics. So came around to stand behind me. Huh? I kept yelling ‘hey, Hey, HEY!’. And finally all but the pit bulls left. Groovy. Until a young boy came out with a palm frond. Smart actually. To scoot his dogs back without getting bit. Once they saw him, they retreated. Whew.

Then of course, Rocket started chasing chickens through the bush across the street…. Eesh..