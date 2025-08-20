Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

You cannot shame the shameless.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

If you’re gonna whine, it’s time to resign!

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Everybody saw this coming.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five)

On The Road – way2blue – IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five)

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After a week & a half staying on the coast, we moved to an upland planation for a week on the northwestern side of the island.  Beautiful spot with a distant view of the ocean.  

N.B.,  The dogs, cats & horses I saw on Samoa were all thin, on the malnourished side (sorry guys).  Our snorkel guide told us on Samoa none are considered pets.  Dogs are watch dogs.  Cat are for mice & rat control.  Horses carry loads.  In fact, trash bags are placed on platforms about a meter above ground to keep hungry dogs from rummaging through them.

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 9
Ifiele’ele Planation

Entrance to the plantation.  (Only small plantations along this road which heads inland from the coast.)

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 8
Ifiele’ele

We were the only guests (as it was off season, i.e., cyclone season) thus able to enjoy relaxed conversations with the owners (who also helped us get a retread tire to replace the flat one).  The owners lived on the top floor of the middle & right buildings.  Our studio was on the ground level—on the right.  A separate home had been built for the husband’s mother on the far left.

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 7
Ifiele’ele

View in the other direction—toward the ocean with a lap pool in the foreground.

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 6
Ifiele’ele

Some of their crops.  Great breakfasts with fresh fruit, fresh bread, fresh eggs, yogurt, honey…

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 5
Ifiele’ele

The wife raises goats, but worries they are becoming inbred as there are too few on Samoa.  And one of hers wasn’t thriving…

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 4
Ifiele’ele

Two rescue dogs, Toby & Rocket.  The wife participates in a mobile vet clinic focused on sterilizing farmers’ dogs as farmers aren’t particularly inclined to bring them to a veterinary clinic in town.  Both husband & wife had worked in international aid/development in Papua New Guinea, the Middle East, Africa…  The husband, Samoan but raised in NZ, had returned to his grandparent’s farm—this plantation—to take care of his mother and to grow papaya, avocado….

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 3
A lane nearby to Ifiele’ele

A nearby lane made for a pleasant walk away from cars.  Of course, you couldn’t slip away  w/o Toby & Rocket joining you…   Coming back down the main road, we passed a home with several barking dogs, but thankfully a fence.  So.  Okay.  Except it turned out the fence was only along the front.  Oh! 

A half dozen dogs came barreling out.  Ack.  Including two pit bulls.  Ugh.  A bit of a stand off.  In which Toby & Rocket looked confused about the dynamics.  So came around to stand behind me.  Huh?  I kept yelling ‘hey, Hey, HEY!’.  And finally all but the pit bulls left.  Groovy.  Until a young boy came out with a palm frond.  Smart actually.  To scoot his dogs back without getting bit.  Once they saw him, they retreated.  Whew. 

Then of course, Rocket started chasing chickens through the bush across the street…. Eesh..

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 2
On the road above Ifiele’ele

 Laundry in the rain…

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five) 1
On the road above Ifiele’ele

An example of a trash platform (center of photo) elevated above the road.

On The Road - way2blue - IFIELE’ELE PLANTATION—RESPITE EDITION—FEBRUARY 2025. (fifth of five)
On the road above Iliele’ele

Another trash platform.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • JeanneT
  • Ramalama
  • ruckus
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      stinger

      The word “plantation” automatically sets my teeth on edge, but I can see that here it might mean just a large farm. No historical baggage. Anyway, interesting photos of a beautiful location.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steve in the ATL

      I’m disappointed by the lack of motivation and initiative shown by the Samoan dogs. We’ve had dogs that would stretch up on on toenail to reach a solitary crumb on the kitchen counter. Be better, Samoan dogs!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve in the ATL

      @stinger: luckily, my family’s cotton plantation in the Mississippi Delta has no historical baggage either.  What?  Why are you laughing?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JeanneT

      So since reading your post I’ve spent half an hour reading about Samoa. NIce to spend mental time in another part of the world….

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.