Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Not all heroes wear capes.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The willow is too close to the house.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Open Thread: *Not* Good News for Republicans

i don't know the future but this is not a great trendline if you're a Republican

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:51 PM

Sometimes I find it informative to eavesdrop on other poasters’ ‘microblogging’…

again, recall that Congress is going to come back at the start of September and immediately be in a media bath related to 1) the ongoing DC occupation and 2) the imminent Republican wipeout in Virginia

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM

===

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM

===

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM

===

Also, Epstein!

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM


===

And it’s only now that people are starting to really feel tariffs.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM

===

Still feels like mainstream outlets are literally afraid of touching discussion of his general unpopularity.

— Mr. PotHead (@mrpothead.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM


===

It reminds me of how the media was still describing Dubya as “a popular wartime president” as his approval sank below 40 never to return.

— uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM


===

(And how Hillary Clinton was described as unpopular when her approval was in the 60s)

— uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM

===

What if Trump falling just as hard but no Preibus or Kelly or Tillerson or Mattis to ablate the nuttiness

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM

===

Yeah I’ve had people looking into this data for a few hours now and tentative conclusion is “Line Go Down”.

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM


===

In all seriousness, what’s his all-time floor? Can’t be much lower than this. But do we think he can get below 35? Further?

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:57 PM


===

if the GOP turns on him, yeah

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:59 PM


===

Mighty big "if" there.

— RoninMacbeth ☠️🎢 (@roninmacbeth.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM


===

certainly, if he holds his party i don't think he goes below mid-30s at worst

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM


===

I don't think there is an "if." After everything, the party still wants him. We should assume that his floor is 35 and base our expectations on that.

— RoninMacbeth ☠️🎢 (@roninmacbeth.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:06 PM

===

I'm not so sure. "He is roughly as unpopular as the same point in his first term." So he was this unpopular 5 years ago and yet… here we are.

— Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra (@jrossibarra.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM


===

he's tricked off ~22 points of net approval since taking office, the 2018-2020-2022 elections were all worse than expected for the GOP; like i said i don't know the future but last time he did pay a real electoral price for his unpopularity

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    98Comments

    1. 1.

      p.a.

      All the above points to election fuckery in a modern version of the redeemers 1877-1900.

      What will be the general public response?  tRumplandia itching to use deadly force, and the biblebigot right is really running things now vis 2017-2020.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      If “where are the Epstein files” gets talked up again, he’ll go below 35. Accordingly, the MSM is no longer talking about them.

      We need to keep talking about them.

      Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files? What is he scared of? Why is he protecting pedophiles? Is he one of the pedophiles?

      Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files? What is he scared of? Why is he protecting pedophiles? Is he one of the pedophiles?

      Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files? What is he scared of? Why is he protecting pedophiles? Is he one of the pedophiles?

      Why hasn’t Trump released the Epstein files? What is he scared of? Why is he protecting pedophiles? Is he one of the pedophiles?

      You get the idea…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      (And how Hillary Clinton was described as unpopular when her approval was in the 60s)

      I’m so old I remember when she was a legendarily popular SoS.  They had to work -hard- to cake her with shit.  Grrrrrrrrr.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Surly Duff

      If he continues in this direction, GOP congressmembers’ self-preservation instincts will take over and they will split with him on Ukraine.

      That would get his approval numbers into Dubya-circa-2006 territory.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      Newsom is winning me over on his trolling after the AI images. Kid Rock and the ghost of Hulk Hogan praying with him was really on point.

      I think the AI art resonates with conservatives because if art of something exists then it must be of the culture in some way – either reflecting it at the time or shaping it going forward, so I think even AI art reinforces their beliefs that they are culturally relevant. As such, it can cut both ways.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Re: tariffs starting to bite, Sony announced today a price hike on PlayStation 5 consoles, only in the US. Because tariffs.

      Someone should, repeatedly, point that out to the young  white men who apparently were a significant part of Trump’s margin last year.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: And the only way that they will care is if it keeps getting talked about. We need to bring it up at every opportunity in mixed social settings. I’ve been bringing it up in comments sections of various neutral and rightwing sites just to drive MAGAts crazy. It really pisses ’em off when it’s off-topic because it tends to get them yelling at one another. Heck, even a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. I know the knuckle-draggers still read those, too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @Martin:

      I think the AI art resonates with conservatives because if art of something exists then it must be of the culture in some way – either reflecting it at the time or shaping it going forward, so I think even AI art reinforces their beliefs that they are culturally relevant. As such, it can cut both ways. 

      Fascism has always loved kitsch.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Belafon

      I’m gonna lay down this marker right here: No bashing of any kind of the Texas House Democrats that just spent a few weeks away from Texas to keep Republicans from drawing up redistricting maps.

      I’m sure most of you know that the way our legislature is structured here, being a representative is not a job. It’s a side project  you do for a few days out of every other year. The pay is horrible and for a brief time, so you had either better be rich or have another job. So for these people to leave the state, they not only left their families but their livelihoods to do this. And do it in a state where the majority of the people would be ok if they were kicked out of the legislature. Most of the citizens here don’t want governing from our elected officials, they want power for the Christian Nationalists.

      The did something. They can’t do everything. And it’s not going to get better here until voters decide they don’t want it. I’m not holding my breath. So cheer for what they did. It’s time for others to step up now. Like the 61% of Democrats in California who don’t get what’s actually happening.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Belafon

      @Chief Oshkosh: I was thinking this morning about how Luigi has completely dropped out of the news once it was realized that people had different ideas about who the villain of the story was.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve LaBonne

      @XeckyGilchrist: We should never cease to remind people that if voting didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try to make it illegal. If people really turn on Republicans we can overcome the dirty tricks, but apathy is deadly.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      @Martin: I think it’s brilliant. When they criticize him for being “childish,” all you have to do is point to Trump.

      Plus he really looks much better in those images than Trump ever does!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      An El Paso judge this weektemporarily stopped Attorney General Ken Paxton from prosecuting former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s political group, Powered by People, after Paxton moved to block the organization from financially supporting Texas Democrats who left the state.
      Judge Annabell Perez of the 41st Judicial District Court issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday barring Paxton from prosecuting O’Rourke’s nonprofit or otherwise initiating or filing legal proceedings aimed at revoking Powered by People’s charter.

      And more news from Texas

      On Wednesday, Texas House Minority Leader Rep. Gene Wuplans to introduce an amendment to H.B. 4, 89(2), the congressional redistricting bill, that would block the state’s redistricting plan until the complete release of the Epstein files.
      Wu said the amendment will create a direct choice for Republicans to release the Epstein files.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Belafon:

      Like the 61% of Democrats in California who don’t get what’s actually happening.

       

      Kind of contradicts the conventional wisdom that Dems are clamoring for more fight.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Belafon

      @Baud: As if lack of news has been enough to keep certain subjects out of the news. Do you know how many days in a row I heard about the Rust shooting?

      I get there hasn’t been much movement on it, but had it been damaging for Democrats, it would would pop up occasionally.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @Belafon:

      had it been damaging for Democrats, it would would pop up occasionally.

       

      100%. But we’re the outlier. (As are Republicans in the other direction.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Martin: Also, the AI art that Newsom is doing is infringing on that specific aesthetic territory, that pseudo-serious portraiture style that McNaughton does. It’s hilarious. I love it. 5 out of 5, would recommend.

      Kinda hope he does a Nagel-ish one next. Shit could get funny. We need funny.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Trollhattan

      @dmsilev:

      Fijifilm just announced their second round of camera gear price hikes in response to Donny’s fuckery.

      And it’s only August of year 1.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: I don’t think young white men are dying on the ‘can I buy a Playstation’ hill. They’re dying on the ‘can I support a family’ hill. If you are pointing out the PS5 prices as an example, I think you’re gonna look pretty out of touch.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      burritoboy

      The point is not that these low numbers will, in and of themselves, defeat him. That’s never automatic.

      The point is that he has lost roughly a quarter to a third of his support base in roughly just six months.  In general, he was not facing unexpected external disasters that moved against him, but is almost exclusively suffering from his own bad decisions very early in his term. And he thought he was aggressively executing on what his base wanted! (I.E. most such large drops in popularity occur when a President has a huge negative largely unexpected external event undermine them – like Carter with the economy and Iran hostages, Bush 2 with the failure of the Iraq war and Hurricane Katrina and eventually the economic crisis of 2008, Bush I with economic recession of the early 1990s, etc.)

      No one (and that absolutely includes Trump) has any idea of where the bottom for him might be, and it’s probably not that useful to speculate where precisely that bottom might be. We should recall that 35% support (and Trump is only a few percentage points above that level) would be extremely dangerous territory for any authoritarian leader to be at.  Your supporters at 35% are essentially outnumbered by 2 to 1 in the population. Your support among that 35% better be extreme.

      Some authoritarian leaders at 35% support can survive if they are backed by an ethnic group or some other grouping that essentially believes they will be genocided by the majority population if the leader gives up power. (I.E. your backers are prepared to fight to the death and have very few limits on what they are prepared to do.) Something like this was happening in Syria with the Alawite community and the Assad regime (the Alawite community was roughly 13-15% of the Syrian population.) Now, considerable parts of MAGA do believe something like this, but, again, this level of support is already incredibly low for an authoritarian regime.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kirk

      @Booger: Maybe.

      Everything under 35 is really bad, but the magic crazification point sings.

      It sings because if that number is reached it’s no longer a floor.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bbleh

      The white supremacist / mouth-breather base routinely deny the evidence of their own eyes and get angry at anyone who points it out.   They will NEVER abandon him, and they’re a good 30%+ of the electorate.  The ones who matter are those who aren’t even paying attention yet.  Tariffs and more violence and so on will get some of their noses out of their phones, but surely not all.  I can’t see his floor being lower than 35%, even if the media start scratching hard at him.

      What worries me is, the increasing degree to which he and other Republicans in government are willing to resort to overtly authoritarian and/or extra-legal methods to circumvent the voters.  IOW, even if his — and their — approval drops to near-zero, what’s the probability that it just won’t matter?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Citizen Alan

      @Belafon: No one would have given a shit about the Rust shooting had it not involved Alec Baldwin who, at the time, was rather famous for his savage and dead-on imitation of Shitgibbon on SNL. If it had been Dean Cain involved in that tragedy, the MAGAts would have rallied around him and said it was a liberal plot against a patriot involved in a tragic accident.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Scout211

      O/T: The Army plans to Upgrade the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

      Army kickstarts plans for huge artillery ammo factory in Iowa

      The U.S. Army tapped MSM Group North America to design, build and commission a modernized munitions factory in Iowa, a likely four-year process that promises to bolster stockpiles at home and abroad.

      The Future Artillery Complex at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant could pump out more than 36,000 shells per month.

      Demand for ordnance, including 155mm, has skyrocketed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

      On a personal note, many of my friends’ parents and many of our neighbors worked at what locals called “the plant.”  And many of the workers over the years of that plant producing weapons contracted cancer due to the secret section that made atomic weapons.  It was a big employer in that area but many workers were harmed.

      The load, assemble and pack facility will lean on robotics and automation.
      We’re looking to drastically improve — or reduce — the material handling that the operators are doing today, as well as the pouring parameters,” Gaines said.

      The Army wants to accelerate and expand production of 155mm rounds, with a goal of 100,000 per month. They are fired by the BAE Systems-made M109 Paladin, among other systems.

      I sure hope they protect the workers like they say they are going to this time.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Citizen Alan

      @Martin: Not all or even most YWM, obviously, but there’s a pretty big overlap between the guys who are obsessed with their PS5 and the guys who get all their news from Joe Rogan and (until recently) Alex Jones.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jlowe

      I’m finding the only thing I approve of about MAHA is its opposition to agricultural pesticides. We disapprove for different reasons, MAHA because of nebulous health effects to humans, me because of the known harm to the biosphere (fuck humans, really). MAHA seem conflicted about pesticides (i.e. ready to cave to growers and pesticide manufacturers), but I’m not.

      I’ll welcome a debate about this. We can compare CVs, though I’ll wager I’ve forgotten more about pesticide hazards than you’ve ever learned. Reach out to me if you want to discuss further.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      prostratedragon

      @Chief Oshkosh:  Howard Lutnick should never be mentioned without a reminder of his business ties to his neighbor Jeffrey Epstein, making at least one exchange of property with him through an entity called Comet.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bluefoot

      I read somewhere last week that approval of the Democratic Party is lower than FFOTUS’, so I don’t think disapproval of what the administration is doing necessarily changes votes or actions. Unfortunately.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Martin

      @Scout211: This is the bigger problem NATO has. If Ukraine had been part of NATO and invoked article V in 2022, the US is just now getting around to increasing production which won’t be complete until 2029-ish.  Like, you can’t say ‘yo, hold off on your war, we gotta collect RFPs and put a contract out to bid to increase production’. Ukraine revealed a huge weakness in NATO and in the US.

      The US says they want to be able to fight wars on two fronts, and unless we’re using nukes to do that, it’s not clear we have the manufacturing capacity to do that. It’s not even a question of labor but physical infrastructure which you can always build and then leave idle – but not if you’ve outsourced it. Corporations aren’t going to sit on idle infrastructure, they’re either going to sell it or demand you rent it. Only the government can sit on assets and not rent seek them.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Hannah

      Because people here seem to like spy stories, my husband and I watched the movie Black Bag last night. It’s available for around $6 on Apple and Prime and free on Peacock. Anyway, it’s about British agents who are married, and the wife might/might not be a traitor, and the husband tries to figure it out, with much clever banter, pretty people, and switcheroos (or are they switcheroos?). It stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Pierce Brosnan, Naomie Harris (Moneypenny!), and Rege-Jean Page (the D&D movie!). Yeah, I had to lookup the last two actors while watching because I knew that I knew them but couldn’t remember their names or from what. Directed by Stephen Soderbergh so it’s also very well-made.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Steve LaBonne

      @bluefoot: Much of the disapproval is from Democrats upset with the party’s lack of fight. I think that’s changing and the sentiment will change with it.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Balconesfault: Almost 50%? Then possibly more than 50% of that group says that Epstein stank would affect their support. I cannot think of another standalone issue that has that sway over these shorebirds SHITBIRDS. I think you’ve just confirmed what I feel is obvious: Trump and his handlers are scared out of their pantaloons about what’s in the Epstein files. We need to hit them as hard as we can on this, no matter how soft our blows are.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yeah, I don’t know why these guys keep volunteering to do that. But my bigger concern about Newsom is that I don’t see national voters flocking to him. Republicans were enamored with Ron DeSantis for all of a month and that faded pretty fast. I kind of expect the same with Newsom. I do like a lot of his economic priorities though, so I encourage other politicians to steal those.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      burritoboy

      “The white supremacist / mouth-breather base routinely deny the evidence of their own eyes and get angry at anyone who points it out.   They will NEVER abandon him, and they’re a good 30%+ of the electorate.”

      The question for that group becomes if Trump is becoming seen as ineffective or even sabotaging what they want to do, even they could gradually abandon him.  (I.E. for example, if they see Trump as ineffective and also spending most of his time on Epstein defense, not on their issues.) Now, it is very unlikely that they will convert to becoming actually positive actors politically, but they can dissolve into either many little groupings that hate each other (notice, for example, how Loomer, Boebert and MTG interact) or just become politically inactive. (These two states are the more typical political states for them long-term.). I wouldn’t count on it, but it is quite possible.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      narya

      @Suzanne: my only concern, and it is significant, is that he is terrible regarding trans folks and farm workers. I’m happy to see the trolling but that is all.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Martin: Maybe they keep volunteering to do that because a number of people get mad about “identity politics” and insist that class and economic arguments are the way to go.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      @narya: Oh, I agree with you 100%. I have negative zero desire to vote for Newsom for anything.

      But the Dems are a team, and he can be our shitposter, rather than our captain.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Archon

      @Belafon: Believe me people in California don’t particularly like Newsom either. I’ll say this for him though, his style has always bought out the absolute worst in Republicans.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      burritoboy

      People should recall that Newsom first came to national attention because he was the first big city mayor to allow gay marriage.  He actually was violating a state law declaring marriage to be between a man and a woman, which had been passed by 61% – 39% margins only a few years before. (Yes, California overwhelmingly passed this law – not in some ancient time, but in the year 2000. Things have rapidly changed!) To think that Newsom is anti-trans or any such thing is more than a bit over the top.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      French Onion Soup

      @Martin:

      Can’t support a family, can’t buy a home, there is no future is the hill they are dying on.  Video games, streaming, podcasts, and porn are just the coping mechanisms.  But admitting that would mean doing something about it and this is something that we will not do.  Other than to just like the GOP blame them and tell them to bootstrap it.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Martin

      @Citizen Alan: That’s not really the point. In the best reading of that PS5 prices are at best secondary, and I don’t think Democrats start winning them back until they start talking about what’s primary and start offering real solutions for that. The only Democratic politician that I’m aware of who is winning young white men is Mamdani, and he’s not talking about PS5 prices, but he is taking about a $30 minimum wage and rent freezes. Benefit of solving your primary economic problems is that it tends to solve your secondary and beyond ones as well.  And before the chorus of ‘NYC is not representative of the country’ shows up, I’m aware of that – until you show me a 2nd democrat who is winning young white men, he’s the only fucking data point we have. Right now our Venn diagram has one circle. You need a 2nd to make an argument. Go find it for us and then we can have that debate. I too am looking for it.

      (Mamdani polled with 85% of men 18-34, and 66% of whites 18-44. No way to get those numbers without winning white men 18-34 by a pretty wide margin.) Slide 20. Note the pickup among conservatives on the last data slide. The most interesting slide to me is 36 which shows the split between asset owners and non-owners.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Soprano2

      @zhena gogolia: They forgot how bad he was because they were mad about higher prices from Covid inflation and they were convinced by the press that we were having an invasion of people from overseas who were going to kill their families. Oh, and she was a black woman, that didn’t help. Also, Joe Biden looked and acted old, I don’t think he could have won for us either.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: You know, it’s possible to just keep your fucking mouth shut on those issues and pivot to economic issues – that’s sort of one of the primary jobs of a politician is centering the debate. You don’t have to volunteer to underbus a marginalized group – nobody was offering you something in return for doing that. You only choose to do that if you think social issues are the primary reason voters are voting the way they do. Voters told us that they didn’t vote for those reasons, but good lord will we beat that dead horse forever. Voters told us affordability was why they voted the way they did, including black voters. Every poll says that. Stop fucking talking about social issues.

      Voters aren’t saying ‘Democrats are wrong on social issues’ so much as they’re saying ‘Democrats priorities are wrong’. It doesn’t matter what you talk about – LGBTQ issues, race issues, environmental issues, threats to democracy, etc. If people are struggling economically (and note, we didn’t seem to lose the people who are doing fine) and you aren’t addressing their economic struggle, everything else you are talking about is just out-of-touch bullshit, even if they agree with you. If I’m lying on the ground bleeding out, now is not the time to tell me how your day is going. It’s not that I don’t care, but I sure as fuck don’t care right now. We can talk about that later. But Democrats insist on talking about it now (including volunteering to fuck over the trans athletes), because they are in denial that a big part of the electorate is bleeding out.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Martin

      @burritoboy: Yeah, but his disingenuousness on the matter then becomes the real problem, because what can you trust him on? And that’s really the problem he has with Democrats – we don’t trust him.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      gene108

      @burritoboy:

      Some authoritarian leaders at 35% support can survive if they are backed by an ethnic group or some other grouping that essentially believes they will be genocided by the majority population if the leader gives up power. (I.E. your backers are prepared to fight to the death and have very few limits on what they are prepared to do.)

      In the USA, it’s the majority population ethnic group that thinks it will be genocided by the minority groups, if they stop supporting Trump.

      A very different, and possibly more dangerous, dynamic than what you describe.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: Hey Martin, are all those “you” statements directed at Omnes, or are they directed more generally at the people who do those things?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @gene108:

      In the USA, it’s the majority population ethnic group that thinks it will be genocided by the minority groups, if they stop supporting Trump.

      I am puzzled.  what ethnic group would that be?  are you referring to white people?  the ethnic is throwing me off.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      ruckus

      @Martin:

      Newsom is not a smooth talker.

      However he seems to be a rather good politician. In a time of, if not unprecedented bullshit, bullshit nonetheless.

      He sees the processes, the concepts, the requirements, the limitations of democracy and the bullshit of the opposition. He seems to me to be trying to get solid support for the betterment of all of us,  the country – not just CA.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      ruckus

      @Martin:

      My computer decided I was done….

      I see, as an old who has voted since the first day I was allowed to that politics has gotten worse in this country. Part of that is the monied, at least some of them seem to believe that they own the place and we are all here to support them and “sign” their paychecks. (IOW give them more money) I believe that we need, not Mr or Mrs nice to run the country right now, but someone who understands that not all of us, as in the majority are or will ever be millionaires or even far less often billionaires. We often are lucky to have a house or nice place to live, and the price of EVERY DAMN THING is growing fast, and we are, at least it looks like we are, being relegated to being high tax payers and getting our knees dirty praising our leaders who couldn’t give a damn if we live or not as long as we pay them for the privilege. Because that’s what I see as the republican party these days. I’d like to be 1000% wrong, but my calculator is stuck and seeming like it wants to throw up.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Geminid

      @Martin:

          …the Army is just now getting around to increasing production…

      This is incorrect. I have followed this story since late 2022 and saw the Army increase production at its existing plants soon after Russia invaded.

      All they could do then was add shifts to the plants because the machine tools needed to form artillery shells had to be ordered and they take a while to produce. A second bottleneck was a short supply of chemicals used to make propellant.

      This began to change well over a year ago, as reported by a Reuters article datelined May 24, 2024:

      U.S. Army opens new 155mm artillery munitions plant in Texas

      “…a significant step in producing more 155mm artillery ammunition and modernizing domestic munitions production capabilities.

      “…part of a broader effort by the Army to update its industrial base to achieve a goal of producing 155mm artillery rounds at a rate of 100,000 shells per month.

      Note: I read at the time this plant was announced that much of its tooling would be provided by a Turkish company. Much of the propellant would be be shipped from that country as well. The Turkish government decided to upgrade and expand its domestic arms industry ten years ago– not long after Russia seized Crimea– which is how they could help supplement US capacities in this way.

      More from the Reuters article:

         …upon completion, the Army will own the capital equipment and lease it back to General Dynamics. The $500 million facility was funded through supplementary spending bill from fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Martin

      @Geminid: I think we’re talking past each other a little. Your timeline says that beyond paying overtime, we lacked tool and die and materials production. 2 years later we open a factory and reached out to Turkey for equipment and supplies.

      How is that a defense? If it was Turkey that had been invaded and invoked article V, we couldn’t have done that. And when a war breaks out you need to ramp production in weeks, not years. It’s good that the army owns the equipment – at least we’re not perpetually paying rent on it from GD.

      My point is that while it might be great that we’re investing in space force and B-21s and all that, we’re failing at WWI era munitions that in any NATO conflict is almost certainly going to be needed. Surely that’s likely to be one of the fronts we need to be fighting on, and you can’t take half the duration of WWII and rely on some other country to get a 2nd factory opened. And this was the administration that wanted to help and wanted to help with these kinds of munitions. When I talk about being too reliant on markets, this is what I mean.

      We have a similar potential structural problem around drone warfare should things come to that, which is clearly highly dependent on massive numbers of cheap disposable drones, but the US economy does not know how to do that, let alone our defense contractors. If we can’t make 100K artillery shells in a year, how do we engage with a conflict that is using 5 million FPV drones a year? It’s not to say the US military isn’t capable, but holy shit do they need to be extremely economical with their equipment, because our ability to sustain a non-nuclear conflict doesn’t seem to exist, nor is our ability to adapt to that realization.

      I don’t think it is helpful to wave this problem away in defense of Biden or Democrats. I think we need to own up to this being a serious problem that we need to seriously try to address.

      The Turkish government decided to upgrade and expand its domestic arms industry ten years ago– not long after Russia seized Crimea– which is how they could help supplement US capacities in this way.

      Good thinking. Why didn’t we do that? Note, we didn’t necessarily need to actually produce the arms, we just needed to build out the capacity so it’s only a training/staffing issue. This isn’t really a Democratic or Republican issue, more that the US hates tying up capital and believes we can just turn the magical market switch to ‘go’ and we’ll get everything we need, and clearly this thinking is wrong. It was wrong with PPEs during Covid as well, but we do not know how to break out of that thinking and I think we need to really break out of that thinking.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @dmsilev: yarn companies refusing to import to the USA as well (my local yarn store had dropped popular brands due to tariffs even before this)

      Reply

