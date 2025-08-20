i don't know the future but this is not a great trendline if you're a Republican
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:51 PM
Sometimes I find it informative to eavesdrop on other poasters’ ‘microblogging’…
again, recall that Congress is going to come back at the start of September and immediately be in a media bath related to 1) the ongoing DC occupation and 2) the imminent Republican wipeout in Virginia
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Also, Epstein!
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM
And it’s only now that people are starting to really feel tariffs.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM
Still feels like mainstream outlets are literally afraid of touching discussion of his general unpopularity.
— Mr. PotHead (@mrpothead.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM
It reminds me of how the media was still describing Dubya as “a popular wartime president” as his approval sank below 40 never to return.
— uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM
(And how Hillary Clinton was described as unpopular when her approval was in the 60s)
— uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM
What if Trump falling just as hard but no Preibus or Kelly or Tillerson or Mattis to ablate the nuttiness
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM
Yeah I’ve had people looking into this data for a few hours now and tentative conclusion is “Line Go Down”.
— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM
In all seriousness, what’s his all-time floor? Can’t be much lower than this. But do we think he can get below 35? Further?
— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:57 PM
if the GOP turns on him, yeah
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Mighty big "if" there.
— RoninMacbeth ☠️🎢 (@roninmacbeth.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM
certainly, if he holds his party i don't think he goes below mid-30s at worst
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM
I don't think there is an "if." After everything, the party still wants him. We should assume that his floor is 35 and base our expectations on that.
— RoninMacbeth ☠️🎢 (@roninmacbeth.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:06 PM
I'm not so sure. "He is roughly as unpopular as the same point in his first term." So he was this unpopular 5 years ago and yet… here we are.
— Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra (@jrossibarra.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM
he's tricked off ~22 points of net approval since taking office, the 2018-2020-2022 elections were all worse than expected for the GOP; like i said i don't know the future but last time he did pay a real electoral price for his unpopularity
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM
