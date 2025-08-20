Sometimes I find it informative to eavesdrop on other poasters’ ‘microblogging’…

again, recall that Congress is going to come back at the start of September and immediately be in a media bath related to 1) the ongoing DC occupation and 2) the imminent Republican wipeout in Virginia — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM

===

===

===



===

And it’s only now that people are starting to really feel tariffs. — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM

===

Still feels like mainstream outlets are literally afraid of touching discussion of his general unpopularity. — Mr. PotHead (@mrpothead.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM



===

It reminds me of how the media was still describing Dubya as “a popular wartime president” as his approval sank below 40 never to return. — uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:02 PM



===

(And how Hillary Clinton was described as unpopular when her approval was in the 60s) — uosdɯıS ɐuɐᗡ ✨🦄✨ (@danacorn.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM

===

What if Trump falling just as hard but no Preibus or Kelly or Tillerson or Mattis to ablate the nuttiness — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM

===

Yeah I’ve had people looking into this data for a few hours now and tentative conclusion is “Line Go Down”. — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM



===

In all seriousness, what’s his all-time floor? Can’t be much lower than this. But do we think he can get below 35? Further? — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:57 PM



===

if the GOP turns on him, yeah — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:59 PM



===



===

certainly, if he holds his party i don't think he goes below mid-30s at worst — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:04 PM



===

I don't think there is an "if." After everything, the party still wants him. We should assume that his floor is 35 and base our expectations on that. — RoninMacbeth ☠️🎢 (@roninmacbeth.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:06 PM

===

I'm not so sure. "He is roughly as unpopular as the same point in his first term." So he was this unpopular 5 years ago and yet… here we are. — Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra (@jrossibarra.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM



===