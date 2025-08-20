Covid is rising. New vaccines may not be ready until mid-September.

Updated coronavirus vaccines may not be available until mid-September, and people who are not considered high risk may not be able to access them.

Link in the BlueSky message above should be paywall free:

… Daniel R. Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said the current rise looks similar to seasonal bumps in previous years and is not driving a surge in severe illness… The levels of virus are roughly one-third of the levels recorded a year ago, when the country was experiencing an unusually large summer covid wave. Emergency room data suggests infections are disproportionately affecting children… For the coming fall season, the FDA has not yet approved an updated coronavirus vaccine. In recent years, the agency has typically signed off on an updated version by late August or early September in order for pharmacies and doctors’ offices to place orders. But the agency is expected to narrow its approval for the vaccine to those 65 and older, as well as others considered at high risk for severe disease. The new approach marks a significant shift from past years when the shots have been broadly available, including to children and generally healthy adults… It’s unclear whether Americans who are not considered high risk could still pay out-of-pocket to get a coronavirus vaccine off-label. That depends on the willingness of — and legal restrictions on — health care providers who would administer shots. Most Americans have at least one condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from covid. Physical inactivity, asthma, obesity, smoking and mood disorders are among the widespread risk factors highlighted under the new FDA framework for coronavirus vaccine approval… The 2024-2025 vaccine formula is still available. But it might be harder to find because some doctors and pharmacies may have decided not to restock their supplies while they wait for a new version to arrive.



The CDC recommends two doses of the vaccine for people who are 65 and older or are immunocompromised. Jessica Justman, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, said if someone in those groups had not yet received their second dose, they should go ahead and get it now, especially if they anticipate increased exposure such as attending a large indoor gathering… For those who get infected, the CDC guidance to resume normal activities is to wait until your symptoms are improving and you have been fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication. Then you should take precautions for an additional five days, such as social distancing and masking.

Weekly U.S. COVID update:

– New cases: 98,600 est.

– Admissions: 6,902 (+15%)

– In hospital: 4,800 (+11%)

– In ICU: 581 (+10%)

– New deaths: 227

So far this year, more than 3.6 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S., causing 252,952 hospitalizations and 17,039 deaths. — BNO News (Health) (@health.bnonews.com) August 17, 2025 at 9:35 PM

Incidence of Covid is increasing throughout the country, though at lower levels than past summers.

I'll add that while the model suggests a peak near the start of Sept, late August is also plausible.

Extremely tangential, but I couldn’t dismiss the possibility out of hand… “Sleepwalking Into A Propeller”:

… Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite, which means it is alive, which means its most important directive is “Make more of self.” Part of how the parasite does this is through making smaller mammals into efficient carriers — in effect, parasite Ubers, driving them to new places to be propagated. This isn’t unique to Toxo; long before agriculture, fruit famously evolved to become delightful to birds so as to increase the likelihood of seeds being shat out miles away. What Toxo does is that, plus a diabolical brilliant twist: the parasite literally switches off that part of the rodent’s brain which fears the smell of cats. Specifically, cat urine… When healthy rats and mice smell it, they run the other way. Toxo switches that instinct off and since where there is cat urine, there are cats, that small mammal is quickly an entree. Bad for small mammal, great for a parasite with a complex reproductive cycle. Eventually the cat shits out the mammal/parasite blend and the process begins again… And now, having primed the pump, here’s my theory: COVID … I can only speak to the people I know. I hear it every couple of days and I don’t know that many people. A percentage of people make less sense than they used to. When the studies started arriving indicating that COVID is propelling some people into early-onset dementia I was horrified but also somewhat appeased. I’m ignorant but, damn it, I’m not wrong. But here’s the behavior that reminds me most of toxoplasmosis: the thing where these people I know seem the most weirdly dissociated and complacent… These are bright, kind, educated, people. In many cases, far brighter, kinder and better-educated than I am. This is not them. I have begun to think of those interactions as “Quinn talks to a virus wearing a human suit looking for a new human suit.” I am Larry Kramer in the early eighties watching my fellow gay men keep going to the bathhouses and yelling this is a bad idea… The 2024 election had a large cohort of people voting against their own interests which is something that frequently happens but, as many people noted, this was an open-book test kind of an election. We had all the data that none of this was actually going to work because a) It hadn’t worked before and b) The adults all said, “The things they’re promising won’t work.” People voted for it anyway and yes, some did because of racism, stupidity, cruelty, oppositional defiance disorder, the usual reasons. But I think some people voted for it because they were panicked — which reduces bloodflow to the brain — over the economy and, thanks to COVID, their ability to predict consequences was compromised. How many videos have we seen of working-class or Hispanic people who voted for him weeping because ‘This wasn’t what I voted for”? It’s easy to say, “You idiot, this is exactly what they said they would do,” and trust me when I say I’d slap a few of these weeping folk for sport if no cameras were nearby. But what if they literally couldn’t fully understand the consequences because a virus benefits from them not understanding consequences? Maybe the virus makes some hosts benumbed to a specific risk — reinfection — and the consequences and that numbing extends to other kinds of easily-foreseen risks…

I don't see any variants growing at any significant speed behind XFG, which is good news for the early fall.

USA: For the first time in 30 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued vaccine guidance that differs from U.S. government advice.

Vaccine Integrity Project presents reassuring data on #vaccines for upcoming respiratory virus season

The new data reveal no notable safety or effectiveness issues.

AAP evidence-backed immunization schedule reflects break from CDC advisers

The group recommended that all kids ages 6 to 23 months old be vaccinated against COVID, given that they are highest risk for severe disease.

Invivyd gets FDA advice on path for fast-track of injectable COVID monoclonal antibody

Approval of an injectable monoclonal antibody would offer an easier delivery option and could broaden use of the COVID preventive.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

#COVID reinfection may raise risk of persistent symptoms by 35%

The cumulative incidence of long COVID among reinfected and non-reinfected participants was 11% and 8% in the post-index year, respectively.

America Is Abandoning One of the Greatest Medical Breakthroughs www.nytimes.com/2025/08/18/o…

Gift link

Japan: COVID-19 Cases up for 8th Consecutive Week in Japan; Omicron Subvariant Nimbus [NB.1.8.1] Accounts for About 40% of Infections.

"One of its more noticeable symptoms is said to be severe sore throat"

Australian COVID-19 weekly stats update:

The risk estimate resumed falling, down to 0.4% “Currently Infectious”, or 1-in-237.

That implies a 12% chance that someone is infectious in a group of 30.

#COVID19 #Australia

Привет, товарищи! It's another glorious day in which Trump's America is increasingly indistinguishable from Stalinist Russia, so I thought an armchair comparative analysis was in order.

Specifically about Jay Bhattacharya's twin from times past, Trofim Lysenko.

Specifically about Jay Bhattacharya's twin from times past, Trofim Lysenko.

#NorthAmerica

The Great Fall migration of birds have begun and the #US should be concerned. Migratory birds have been a prime vector for the spread of #H5N1 / #birdflu and we don’t know what new changes are coming

A woman who was 20 weeks pregnant fed her toddler son raw milk. He contracted Campylobacter and then passed the infection to her; she progressed to sepsis, and had a miscarriage.

She is suing the business that sells the raw milk, saying she didn’t know the risk.

I feel sorry for her kids. Per CBS:

... According to the lawsuit, Maddox was allegedly unaware of any potential dangers while purchasing the milk in June from an organic, natural food store. When she asked about the packaging’s label that “said something to the effect [of] ‘for consumption by animals,'” she was allegedly told “that was a technical requirement to sell ‘farm milk,'” the lawsuit claims. Maddox told WKMG she had bought the raw milk on and off for months, and while she never drank it, her toddler and other family members had before without any issues. Maddox’s toddler drank the milk on June 8 and experienced “diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, chills, and resultant dehydration,” prompting her to take the child to a hospital. The lawsuit called the trip to the hospital “the first of what would be three emergency room visits and hospitalizations in the next several weeks,” WKMG reported. About five days later, Maddox sought medical treatment for “ongoing diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, and chills that led to septic shock and severe dehydration,” the lawsuit stated. According to the lawsuit, tests returned positive for Campylobacter, which she was told was contracted while caring for her toddler… According to the lawsuit, Maddox’s 20-week-old unborn child died on June 18 and she was readmitted to the hospital with sepsis. She was hospitalized multiple times during ongoing treatment. WKMG reached out to Keely Farms Dairy last week for a comment, but its representatives did not want to comment beyond stating that their milk is not made for human consumption…

Measles surge continues in Americas, with outbreaks in 10 nations

One of two circulating genotypes has been identified in Mennonite groups in eight countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Officials track measles exposures at airports in Colorado, Montana

Also, Colorado reported a second infection from Mesa County, and in Montana, the first case in decades was reported from the Helena area.

ICE detention centers are breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Though officials deny it, tuberculosis is spreading in these facilities, and some have already died.

Grifters gonna grift:

… Doing weird shit with animals is a signature Kennedy move, so it wasn’t terribly surprising to see headlines about “sea vampires” sucking his blood. Kennedy has been touring the country, preaching the Make America Healthy Again gospel of pseudoscience. According to Kennedy, medicine and vaccines are unnatural and can be replaced with a healthy “natural” diet that is free from artificial food dyes and seed oils. As usual, Kennedy is wrong. Healthy eating cannot put cancer into remission. Diet alone cannot manage type 1 diabetes. Eating food coloring or cooking with beef tallow does not prevent measles virus infection. Yet Kennedy is dramatically reconfiguring the entire HHS department around the belief that if something has a natural origin, it is automatically healthier. You have his blessing to eat as many bowls of Froot Loops as you want, provided they are colored with chemicals that are derived from a plant or insect. As with Kennedy’s views on vaccines and avian flu, his views on nutrition are the products of both his own deranged grasp of scientific fundamentals and his unslakable thirst for profit. While Kennedy himself obviously subscribes to a number of unsupported wellness beliefs, the motivation behind MAHA is to consolidate Trump’s authoritarian power and loot the federal government in the process. Kennedy himself has a long and distinguished history of profiting from his stance that “toxins” in food are driving the epidemic of chronic disease that is the centerpiece of the MAHA agenda. Through Children’s Health Defense (the anti-vax activist group he founded), his law firm, and publishing company, Kennedy has made millions on the basis of his dubious claims about nutrition and medicine… It would be one thing if Kennedy was espousing a different but valid scientific approach to regulating food and drugs with the intent of encourage more nutritious eating and improving health. But Kennedy is not just questioning the status quo. He’s making things up to justify implementing his bizarre worldview as regulatory policy, so that he and his cronies can personally profit. For example, he touted a company called Mom’s Meals, which delivers complete frozen meals to Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Although they don’t contain artificial food dyes or high fructose corn syrup, Mom’s Meals are ultraprocessed, contain numerous additives, and are precisely the kind of food that MAHA blames for the chronic diseases plaguing America. Kennedy’s interest is not in making food healthier; it is keeping it unhealthy, but rigging the market so that he and his friends can have a competitive advantage while they plunder it.

