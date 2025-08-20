Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Party of Cucks, Your Table Is Ready (table in hell, that is)

Party of Cucks, Your Table Is Ready (table in hell, that is)

by | 88 Comments

This post is in: 

I don’t have a lot to say today, so I’ll outsource this to Rick Wilson.

The MAGA Republican Party likes to imagine itself the party of fighters, warriors, and patriots.

That’s cute.

In reality, it’s the Party of Cucks, a whimpering harem of weak men who mistake submission for strength and degradation for loyalty. They don’t fight. They kneel. They don’t resist. They beg. They’re not the party of dark suits and cold eyes; they’re gimps, begging for pain.

If Ronald Reagan’s Republicans strutted around with “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” Donald Trump’s Republicans are mewling “Mr. Putin, do you want us in fishnets or leather tonight?”

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      this muthaphucka

       

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Stephen Miller: “All these demonstrators that you’ve seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they’re not part of the city and never have been … we’re gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old.”
      x.com/atrupar/status/1958211663062040954

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Donald Trump’s Republicans are mewling “Mr. Putin, do you want us in fishnets or leather tonight?”

      Important safety note: Do not ask any AI image generators to create pictures of this sort. Not only will your brain suffer irreversible trauma, this sort of computer torture is exactly what will cause the AIs to rise up and go all Skynet on us.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      @rikyrah: the day that shite-bag is hung by his heels outside a gas station is the day I’m baking a devil’s food cake and sharing it with the neighbors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      @laura: have you seen the fbook meme of his pic next to Riff-Raff’s?  (Movie version Riff: Richard O’Brien.  Although he might have been the original stage Riff-Raff also; he wrote the play.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      And when Trump babbles about how windmills are causing beached whales in Massachusetts highway median strips… is anyone actually listening? And when Vlad admits that he just wants to kill Ukrainians… is anyone actually listening?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Trollhattan

      Final proof: you can have too much intelligence.

      “Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is moving forward with the next phase of plans to eventually cut staffing in her department by almost half,” Axios reports.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      this sort of computer torture is exactly what will cause the AIs to rise up and go all Skynet on us 

      Why can’t they just make a laundry robot already?! Seven pound eight ounce baby Jesus.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Trollhattan

      @Suzanne:

      YES!

      Also, too, a Roomba that can pick up fucking wires and cables, and get ‘er done instead of “Just the easy stuff, boss.” Do you think we all live in a fucking Pottery Barn catalog?

      A promise unfulfilled.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Look at the sort of people running the AI companies. Besides how they act and think, look at how they dress. Would you trust them to program a LaundryBot?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @prostratedragon: These guys are not just delusional, by now they’re outright having hallucinations. That’s why Trump believes that youth gangs are “wilding” in DC. They may look at reality, but they don’t see it.

      And honestly, WHAT is going on with Congressional Republicans? They know, they have to know, that Trump’s tariff policy is a fiasco just waiting to detonate. That widespread tariffs have never worked, and the erratic and irrational way Trump is implementing them is going to make the catastrophe that much worse. And they know tariffs are THEIR job!  They could stop him today, stop him with a single vote. They’re not all brainwashed cult members, they see what’s coming. So what is UP with them?!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ksmiami

      @prostratedragon: don’t do it the only thing it’s good for is deep under the bed dust and 4 am wake up interruptions ..”Move next to the charging station…”

      don’t ask me how I know

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @JoyceH: WHAT is going on with Congressional Republicans?

      “Look: do you want to keep those people down or not?  B/c if you wanna, you need to toe the line on this, buddy.  And if you don’t, we can turf you out (no wingnut welfare either) and get somebody who will.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Old Man Shadow

      It remains my contention that they are utterly terrified that one day minorities will do to them what they have done to minorities.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JoyceH: On tariffs, they’re all betting on TACO. Trump has always backed off or delayed the damage just barely enough that the rich guys he cares about don’t complain too much, so it remains this sort of background drag on the economy rather than a new Great Depression. Whether they’re right about that continuing, who knows.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Old Man Shadow: That has often been explicit.

      Fundamentally conservatives cannot really conceive of freedom or equality. They see the world as made of hierarchies with everyone as “higher” or “lower”, and the higher get to visit any cruelty on the lower that they wish. If they are not the ones on top, they must be on the bottom and the cruel things will be done to them. There is no third option.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kristine

      @Suzanne:

      Why can’t they just make a laundry robot already?! Seven pound eight ounce baby Jesus.

      A wall-washing robot. A window-washing robot.

      I’ve seen the robot lawn mowers that look like Roombas. They seem fine for flat, even lawns. Not sure how well they’d do with uneven terrain or lots of beds/features.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike E

      @XeckyGilchrist: yeah especially when it’s a “Reagan Republican” doing the posturing, meh… let’s keep our focus on forcing the political media to place any/all of this shitty regime’s egregious behavior above the fold and on cable news repeat coverage, that’s how we break the spell

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Pink Tie: I have the same reaction to shitty Rick Wilson even when he isn’t using shitty misogynist rhetoric. And he can also stick his Reagan nostalgia where the sun don’t shine.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      prostratedragon

      Ken Martin:

      I was just on a press call with TX Rep. Nicole Collier, @corybooker.com, and @gavinnewsom.bsky.social.

      Rep. Collier joined us from the TX Capitol. She was ordered to leave the call, and threatened with a felony charge if she didn’t comply.

      This is an outrageous violation of her freedom of speech.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      prostratedragon

      Jamelle Bouie:

      crazy, what is it about [Federal Reserve board member] lisa cook that might have led the white house to baselessly accuse her of mortgage fraud in order to force her out of her job?

      Wll Stancil:

      Okay so apparently the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency has become a key part of the Trump authoritarian regime, by ginning up accusations of mortgage fraud against all his enemies, and then publicly requesting that Bondi investigate them, to set the stage for DOJ harassment.

      Adam Schiff, Letitia James, Lisa Cook, …

      Notice how everything, and I mean everything, these magats do is either a grift, a bribe or extortion, and increasingly that last one?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Captain C

      @JoyceH:

      And honestly, WHAT is going on with Congressional Republicans?

      They’re all afraid of getting primaried or shot by their own constituents, I suspect.  Also, I think a lot of them are sub types who get off on the surrender and bootlicking.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I really hate the use of the term “cuck” as a pejorative.  It perpetuates a right-wing, misogynist notion that women are property and any real man should be jealous/violent at the idea of his wife/gf/partner having sex with another man.  It’s a term that was popularized by Trump/MAGA /Incels and is usually used as an obvious substitue for calling men a p***y/f*g, which they can no longer do without some backlash.   It also perpetuates harmful myths about the sexual purity of women.  Surveys on sexual fantasies report that almost 1-out-of-2 men fantasize about their partner having sex with someone else at some point and 1-out-of-3 women do so, as well.  I heard Psychologist, David Ley talk about it on a podcast once and as he noted “something that 33-50% of people fantasize about, isn’t deviant or even a kink, it’s the norm.”  Of course Trump and MAGA assholes want to turn back the clock on and police women’s sexuality.  They’ve always hated any sort of sexual liberation for Women, LGBTQ People and even Hetero Men who stray from traditional norms of masculinity/sexuality.

      Anyways, that’s my rant.  I don’t really care if people use the term (I know that battle is already lost) but it still always irritates me just like calling people “b*tch” as a put down.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      Why can’t they just make a laundry robot already?! Seven pound eight ounce baby Jesus.

      There are a number of chores I’d like a robot for, but laundry??

      1) Put dirty clothes and soap in washer.
      2) Shut door and push button.
      3) Come back an hour later to move your clean but damp clothes to the dryer. Close door, push button.
      4) Come back an hour later to retrieve your clean, dry clothes.
      It’s practically magic.

      Since I do my wife’s laundry as well as my own, I realize there can be a few extra details with women’s clothes, mostly in our case that certain items need to be hung up to dry rather than going through the dryer. But it’s maybe five minutes’ work per load to turn dirty clothes into clean, dry clothes. I can live with that.​

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      Open thread? One thing about the USSR is that, like Nazi Germany, they really documented *everything.* And a surprisingly large amount of that material has been scanned, digitized, re-published and is actually available on the Internet. So I’m whiling away a rainy afternoon in which I have to kill the next four hours, reading about the arrest and “confession” of a group of bourgeois nationalist Ukrainians who, it seems, betrayed the interests of the Ukrainian people and the workers of former Poland by organizing verbal and printed propaganda, and spread lies and slander in the Soviet Union. Among them was my grandfather, who was sent to the Gulag in 1939.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WaterGirl: Actually, his harkening back to Reagan is weak tea. Nobody, but nobody, really thought Reagan was tough. It’s just more Republican/conservative bullshit when they dredge up the “tear down this wall” speech. Yes, Grampa said that. But no, Grampa isn’t the one who won the Cold War. He just happened to be warming the chair in the Oval the day that happened. I mean, shit, St. Ronnie’s true colors were shown with his cut-and-run after the Marines were killed in Lebanon in ’83. Of course, by then St. Ronnie was convinced that he’d actually served in combat instead of on a movie set during WWII.

      So, Rick, thanks for your participation, but fuck off the day after Trump gets ousted or dies. We won’t need you then.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      rikyrah

      BWA HA HA HA AH AH HA

       

      Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) posted at 1:31 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
       The White House just quietly axed its “director of digital content” after launching a TikTok page — only to watch it get swarmed with thousands of comments demanding Trump release the Epstein files. They wanted slick messaging. Instead, they got a digital jury screaming for
      (https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/1958235413874942102?t=d3X9PYXAUdsMTAVsfz-HVQ&s=03)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JiveTurkin

      Donald Trump’s Republicans are mewling “Mr. Putin, do you want us in fishnets or leather tonight?”

      Well that’s an image that I’ll have trouble getting out of head.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Trollhattan

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Damn. What a thing to uncover.

      Austrian buddy’s father was arrested by Soviets and sent to gulag, but was released after the 1955 treaty was signed.

      His crime was colluding with Americans. Probably said “Gruss Gott” or something.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Redshift

      @JoyceH:

      These guys are not just delusional, by now they’re outright having hallucinations. That’s why Trump believes that youth gangs are “wilding” in DC. They may look at reality, but they don’t see it.

      He doesn’t look out the window (or ask anyone else to), he watches Fox for hours a day, and their nonstop propaganda is that cities run by Democrats and full of you-know-who are violent hellholes. And he doesn’t really care if it’s real or not, he knows it’s what they’re telling the wingnut base, and that means they’ll be on board with his military takeover.

      These are the same people who won’t travel to cities because it’s “too dangerous” and are sure Minneapolis and Portland were burned to the ground.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      I think of that word as definition #1 below.

      Party of Cucks, Your Table Is Ready (table in hell, that is)

      But I see what you’re saying in reference to the second definition.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      AWOL

      @UncleEbeneezer: You missed the main component: Racism. Cuck porn involves pathetic white men watching and weeping as their wives are being fucked by sexually worthy and well-hung Black men. 99% of cuck porn is BM on WF.

      IOW, it’s the same White psychosis that goes back to the 1500s—small-dick syndrome.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Trollhattan: I’ve known the story pretty much my whole life; none of it was secret. It’s just finding (now) how well-documented it all was. When he was sent to the Gulag, his wife and two daughters were exiled to Kazakhstan, only returning after the death of Stalin. My father escaped their fate because he was at university in Krakow at the time. The last contact he had with his father was a couple of months before the latter’s arrest, when he got a letter from his parents for his birthday.

      I’m now trying to document all of this as well as possible (including external sources which were not available before the fall of the USSR) so I can pass it on.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Captain C

      @AWOL:

      Cuck porn involves pathetic white men watching and weeping as their wives are being fucked by sexually worthy and well-hung Black men.

      Isn’t this what Roger Stone was into (except for maybe the weeping part)?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @AWOL: Wow.  Not having known that there is such a thing as “cuck porn”, I had no idea that race plays a part..

      Somehow i was happier not knowing that the is such a thing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Captain C

      @WaterGirl: Internet Rule 34:  If you can think of it, there’s porn of it on the internet.

      (Strong version of Rule 34 states that if porn of it doesn’t exist and you think of it, your thinking of it will cause it to be made in the past and now exist.)

      See also:  Rule 36:  If you can think of it, someone somewhere is turned on by it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      ruckus

      @JoyceH:

      Maybe, just maybe they really want the power to create a country that eliminates any thing other than them running the country in the fashion they think is best. Even as it got us djt.    AGAIN!

      This is a country of a few different groups/categories of human politics. Right now we get to see one that is a not insignificant part of humanity, but not in a good way.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      ruckus

      @Old Man Shadow:

      This rates a big BINGO!

      And no I am not a member of a minority. But I am also absolutely not a member of their total disregard for anyone but themselves and anything but their bank accounts.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      PatrickG

      @lowtechcyclist:

      folding

      ironing

      hanging

      These are my banes, in that my wife and I often go with “out of the dryer, into the hamper, wear from the hamper”. Adulting is hard sometimes :)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @JoyceH: tariffs are where the money is.  You cannot have all of that filth if you don’t have all of the tariff uncertainty

      The swamp has been replaced with raw sewage for the indefinite future.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @AWOL: Absolutely.  That too.  I was trying to keep it simple.  Most of it is racist, for sure, but all of it is misogynist.  But cuckold jokes/insults actually go back long before our modern concept of race even existed.  There are references in Chaucer and it was a regular comedic character in some of Shakespeare’s works as well.  Race wasn’t initially pertinent but it absolutely is now, in a really gross way.  Which isn’t surprising at all when you know our (American) history of the Black Brute and the constant threat he supposedly presented to pure, white women.  See: Birth of A Nation and countless art/media depictions.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      Often not knowing is more serene.

      Because life is sometimes exactly like NOT winning the lottery, or having your salary doubled, but more like on a hike to go around a corner and having a rather large rock almost fall on you instead of just 20 feet in front of you. (I’ve been on some beautiful trails in various mountains in many countries. Nature isn’t always on our side. Actually it is always on natures side. We just get to see it. Sometimes way, way too close up.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Captain C: Yes.  And I think Michael Flynn as well.  And Falwell Jr.  It’s more popular with Republicans according to Ley/Loehmiller’s research.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      eclare

      @rikyrah:

      Yes, and I am pissed.  My electricity consumption went down about 30% compared to last year (my bill provides this info).  My bill went down $3.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      ruckus

      @JiveTurkin:

      Well that’s an image that I’ll have trouble getting out of head.

      Oh come on, it will get worse soon enough…. After all it’s semi grown up little donnie.

      (That semi is doing a hell of a lot of work… Not as much as the grown up part.)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Emily B.

      @rikyrah: Miller’s boss is a 79-year-old who fell asleep at his own criminal trial, at Pope Francis’s funeral, and probably most afternoon meetings these days.

      Every accusation is a confession.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Hamlet of Melnibone

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I agree, I’m not a fan of the term either.

      One really obscure and ridiculous derivative of it has popped up in fantasy football.  Taking your own running back’s backup has been called “handcuffing” for a long time.  Some people have started referring to it as “handcucking” in a derisive way, since it is a risk adverse ( and generally not successful) way to play the game.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      lowtechcyclist

      @PatrickG: ​

      folding

      ironing

      hanging

      These are my banes, in that my wife and I often go with “out of the dryer, into the hamper, wear from the hamper”. Adulting is hard sometimes :)

      What is this ‘ironing’ you speak of? :-) We’ve got one, but we go years in between needing to use it.

      Back before the pandemic when working meant going into the office almost every day, my work week would use up five dress shirts and five pairs of slacks. Putting them on hangers might’ve taken two minutes. T-shirts, socks, and underwear didn’t need folding, just toss them each in the right dresser drawers.

      Adulting can be hard, but in my world, laundry has never noticeably contributed to that.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      PatrickG

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I think you may be more gifted than most people, if it takes you two minutes to do all that AND still be able to find MATCHING socks reliably.

      a sock drawer manager robot may not be practical or necessary but I’d buy one :)

      Reply

