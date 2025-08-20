I don’t have a lot to say today, so I’ll outsource this to Rick Wilson.

The MAGA Republican Party likes to imagine itself the party of fighters, warriors, and patriots.

That’s cute.

In reality, it’s the Party of Cucks, a whimpering harem of weak men who mistake submission for strength and degradation for loyalty. They don’t fight. They kneel. They don’t resist. They beg. They’re not the party of dark suits and cold eyes; they’re gimps, begging for pain.

If Ronald Reagan’s Republicans strutted around with “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” Donald Trump’s Republicans are mewling “Mr. Putin, do you want us in fishnets or leather tonight?”