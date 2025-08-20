Looks like we can use an open thread!
Baud
You can never have enough.
Trollhattan
Something good about bees.
Scientists have developed a honeybee “superfood” that could protect the animals against the threats of climate change and habitat loss.
Bee colonies that ate the supplement during trials had up to 15 times more baby bees that grew to adulthood.
Honeybees are a vital part of food production and contribute to pollinating 70% of leading global crops.
“This technological breakthrough provides all the nutrients bees need to survive, meaning we can continue to feed them even when there’s not enough pollen,” senior author Professor Geraldine Wright at the University of Oxford told BBC News.
“It really is a huge accomplishment,” she says.
Honeybees globally are facing severe declines, due to nutrient deficiencies, viral diseases, climate change and other factors. In the US, annual colony losses have ranged between 40-50% in the last decade and are expected to increase.
Beekeepers in the UK have faced serious challenges too.
Nick Mensikov, chair of the Cardiff, Vale and Valleys Beekeepers Association, told BBC News that he lost 75% of his colonies last winter and that this has been seen across South Wales.
“Although the hives have all been full of food, the bees have just dwindled. Most of the bees survived through January, February, and then they just vanished,” he says.
Honeybees feed on pollen and nectar from flowers that contain the nutrients, including lipids called sterols that are necessary for their development.
They make honey in hives, which becomes their food source over winter when flowers have stopped producing pollen.
When beekeepers take out honey to sell, or, increasingly, when there isn’t enough pollen available, they give the insects supplementary food.
But that food is made up of protein flour, sugar and water, and has always lacked the nutrients bees require. It is like humans eating a diet without carbohydrates, amino acids, or other vital nutrients.
Sterol has always proved very difficult to manufacture, but Prof Wright has led a group of scientists for 15 years to identify which exact sterols bees need and how to engineer them.
Baud
No words that begin with C in this thread.
Baud
I for one welcome our new honeybee overlords.
Steve LaBonne
@Trollhattan: Fingers crossed. The bee dieoffs terrify me.
Laymon Rupe (@HomebodyRupe) posted at 4:18 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
Texas’s purpose is to undermine the electoral influence of communities of color, & violates: Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (vote dilution), 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause, & Precedent from Miller v. Johnson (1995) on racial targeting in district drawing. t.co/7IGIGphjbm
(https://x.com/HomebodyRupe/status/1958277415047922068?t=e0TXLrSdkmRVR_OLhX02pQ&s=03)
Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) posted at 2:45 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
Republicans shot down 12 Democrat-proposed amendments Wednesday.
In proposing each amendment, Democrats sought to stretch out the debate and press their Republican colleagues on how race was considered in drawing the lines, in an effort to establish a record that they could bring to court in challenging the map on constitutional grounds. bit.ly/4mPINaj
(https://x.com/TexasTribune/status/1958253962936627445?t=MCN4pqLqqd7tfOuFc6-N4w&s=03)
Prez (@PrezLives2022) posted at 0:24 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
Trump is attempting to go after Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to gain some control over the central bank.
Once again it is U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accusing a Trump enemy of mortgage fraud.
Let me clear here, Donald Trump is in fact the only person in government who has been convicted of fraud. Adam Schiff, Leticia James, and Lisa cook have not been convicted of fraud and they won’t ever be convicted of fraud.
Trump is using Putins playbook to drum up charges to get rid of people who dared to prosecute him or those who are in his way of bigger corruption. He will fail in his efforts to prosecute career government officials.
(x.com/PrezLives2022/status/1958218720502837519?t=jYeWK6U1LM6Twf-Y4YDjPg&s=03)
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) posted at 0:08 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
Here is an image of the crowd of people that chased a dozen ICE agents out of Columbia Heights yesterday. I don’t see one “elderly white hippie” there.
I do see a wide variety of ages, genders, and races; DC residents united in disgust at what Miller is cheering on. t.co/S3BudfHtbU
(https://x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/1958214529294209089?t=2xgbVIRpJrYRxE3fTt2Vsg&s=03)
phuck this trick
The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 8:21 PM on Tue, Aug 19, 2025:
Biden has been gone from the scene for months, and Alex Thompson is still going on about the “dementia angle.”
(x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1957976375291441222?t=aQFUIiGXLu_ZaUYhO3YLAQ&s=03)
Scout211
@WaterGirl: WaterGirl, did you see my (very late) comment in your oven thread? You asked about broccoli in the microwave.
I have been steaming broccoli and other veggies in my microwave for decades. You can purchase steamers that go into the microwave. They come in all sizes and shapes and some have baskets for easy veggie removal.
It works just like a steamer for a saucepan on the stove but faster.
Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) posted at 2:50 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman just called out the Trump DOJ and denied its request to unseal grand jury materials in the Epstein case.
“The government’s 100,000 pages of Epstein files and materials dwarf the 70 odd pages of Epstein grand jury materials.”
DOJ’s motion “appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government’s possession.”
(x.com/kylegriffin1/status/1958255249149362621?t=bTc7aagwzvbtD3LT-c4vFQ&s=03)
hitchhiker
Open thread?
This happened last week when a mixed age group of writer friends met at my house. One of them was looking at the refrigerator photos, which include me, mr h, our kids when they were kids, and their kids.
Someone asked if there were any photos of young me, and I pointed to one.
Pause. “That’s YOU?”
I’m not a vain person, but come on! I was 40 in the picture. 73 now. And yeah, the years do add up, but I thought I was at least recognizable. Surprised at how much that hurt my feelings, lol.
Baud
This happened last week when a mixed age group of writer friends met at my house
Thought that was the beginning of a Penthouse Forum letter.
RaflW
Today is one of those Wisconsin summer days I live for. Cool and breezy with moderate cloud cover. I went sailing for almost two hours today. It was heaven.
I’m just glad to occasionally be able to unplug and go be fully present in the moment!
No One of Consequence
@Trollhattan: Thank you for this. I am sure I am not alone in desperate appreciation of nearly any good news. Good news about honey bees is good news any day, but this day especially.
Much appreciated,
-NOoC
laura
@hitchhiker: damn that time’s arrow shooting you straight through the heart.
Geminid
@rikyrah: Thanks for bringing up “Needle of Arya;” I really like his commentary. I see Magdi Jacobs was pitching in
Ed. I found both of them through Chicagoan Ragnarok Lobster, who is a good aggregator of smart, loyal Democrats.
Mr. Lobster dropped off Twitter last year and now posts on BlueSky only. He’s an amateur commentator with a full-time job.
Scout211
California redistricting plan got the Obama seal of approval.
Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed redistricting plan for California. And he’s all for it.
During a National Democratic Redistricting Committee fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 19, Obama said he believes Newsom’s strategy is a “responsible approach.” California voters will get to decide on redistricting options in November.
. . .
In response, Newsom thanked Obama on social media on Aug. 20, saying the state has to stop President Trump’s “attempts to rig our elections.”
“California will redraw our maps and neutralize any attempts Donald Trump makes to steal Congressional seats,” Newsom said. “Thank you, President Obama for backing Proposition 50 and standing up for America’s democracy.”
Scout211
Why does WP eliminate paragraph breaks when I post a comment after I paste text into the quote box? I always have to go back and edit the paragraph breaks back into the text.
Is this a thing with WP or am I doing something wrong?
eclare
Adorable video:
x.com/PuppiesIover/status/1958177755092128241
I would love to work there on pool days!
WaterGirl
@hitchhiker: You still look just as great to me as you always have!
:-)
WaterGirl
@Trollhattan: I will take good news everywhere I can find it!
Thanks for sharing that.
WaterGirl
@No One of Consequence: Yeah, today is bad. Yesterday was worse for me. We cannot let them wear us down.
eclare
I’ve already watched it multiple times.
David_C
This was kind of a big thing today. Past and present employees of HHS are calling for the Secretary to stop encouraging attacks on public health and public health workers. I had heard about this over the last week… 😉
npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/08/20/nx-s1-5507208/after-shooting-cdc-workers-demand-more-p…
Trollhattan
Kristi has ideas! Also been listening to the Stones. Paint it Black, baby.
The entire US-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it hotter and harder to climb, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said, crediting the idea to Donald Trump.
While domestic detentions and deportations have been the primary focus of the current immigration crackdown, Trump’s policy bill passed earlier this summer also allocated $46m (£34m) for additional wall construction.
About a half mile (0.8km) of wall is going up each day along the nearly 2,000 mile (3,218km) border, according to Noem.
The number of border crossings has plummeted in recent months, and the Trump administration says sweeping arrests and detentions are acting as a deterrent to illegal migration.
Speaking to reporters along a section of the border in New Mexico, Noem said on Tuesday that the black paint was “specifically at the request of the president”.
“[He] understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” she added.
Border Patrol officials also say that black paint will help prevent the wall from rusting.
Additionally, Noem said the administration is planning to install more “waterborne infrastructure” along the Rio Grande, which makes up more than half of the border between the two countries.
Technical comment: The border never experiences winter, nor night. Can’t you imagine being out in 20-degree weather and hugging a nice, warm wall? I can.
Baud
“[He] understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black it gets even warmer ” she added.
Sounds suspiciously like science.
eclare
“Waterborne infrastructure”? Does she mean filling the Rio Grande with gators or crocs?
Lamh47
Hello BJ denizens!!
Just wanted to give an update on my sister.
she’s is still in temporary housing but a ticket looking for more permanent housing. Her and good friend who also is a single mother (going through a divorce herself) who has been helping her all this time when we cannot, have decided to help each other and look for housing together. My sister’s husband has totally fuq’ed up her creditors she’s having a hard time passing rental screenings so her and the friend with both their incomes have a better chance.
On her home that she and the husband had together she is trying to sell the home back to the bank so she can get out from under that loan but even though the home is in her name in Texas she has to get his approval/signature before she can do what she wants to with the banks. And the bastard is sabotaging as much as he can…ugh.
Anyway, she is good tho…trying to heal but dealing with her husband is hampering the healing some 😡
Sigh…I’ll keep the updates coming!
bbleh
@rikyrah: and let us be VERY clear that it is TOTALLY A COINCIDENCE that she happens to be a not-White not-male, which has NOTHING AT ALL TO DO with the claims about her that have been made with no supporting evidence
It’s all kayfabe to keep the mouth-breathers riled up. Kinda think a FED GOVERNOR probably can deal with the static.
RaflW
@No One of Consequence: I was very lucky, scored a vintage 1971 Sunfish with a nice trailer for $750 this spring. So fun!
Booger
Honeybees are a non-native invasive monoculture whose main commercial use is pollenating other monocultures. We really need to wean ourselves of honeybee-dependant crops and encourage native pollenators, of which there are thousands.
Signed,
Former beekeeper
Tehanu
@hitchhiker: Similar situation for me, someone I hadn’t seen in a long time didn’t recognize me and I felt awful. When next I went to see an old friend after more than 15 years, I told him in advance that I’d gained weight and cut & bleached my hair, which saved embarrassment.
And another old-person thing: I discovered yesterday that putting on compression socks is much easier when your chair is on carpet than when it’s on a smooth floor (wood, linoleum, whatever). In fact, on the smooth floor it’s damn near impossible.
I wondered why my mom and dad never told me about stuff like this when I was younger. Now I think it’s because they didn’t want to depress the hell out of me any sooner than necessary.
Old School
The entire US-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it hotter and harder to climb, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said, crediting the idea to Donald Trump.
Steve Benen pointed out that this isn’t a new idea. Trump had the wall painted black back in 2020. It didn’t have a noticeable effect on border crossings and the paint peeled off after two years.
Betty
@Old School: I think of it as his urge to redecorate everything.
cain
@hitchhiker:
lol – my kids all think I look drastically different in my 20s, 30s, 40s, and my 50s. If I shaved my beard and moustache, I’ll apparently change into someone else.
