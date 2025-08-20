Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    57Comments

    3. 3.

      Trollhattan

      Something good about bees.

      Scientists have developed a honeybee “superfood” that could protect the animals against the threats of climate change and habitat loss.
      Bee colonies that ate the supplement during trials had up to 15 times more baby bees that grew to adulthood.
      Honeybees are a vital part of food production and contribute to pollinating 70% of leading global crops.
      “This technological breakthrough provides all the nutrients bees need to survive, meaning we can continue to feed them even when there’s not enough pollen,” senior author Professor Geraldine Wright at the University of Oxford told BBC News.
      “It really is a huge accomplishment,” she says.
      Honeybees globally are facing severe declines, due to nutrient deficiencies, viral diseases, climate change and other factors. In the US, annual colony losses have ranged between 40-50% in the last decade and are expected to increase.
      Beekeepers in the UK have faced serious challenges too.
      Nick Mensikov, chair of the Cardiff, Vale and Valleys Beekeepers Association, told BBC News that he lost 75% of his colonies last winter and that this has been seen across South Wales.
      “Although the hives have all been full of food, the bees have just dwindled. Most of the bees survived through January, February, and then they just vanished,” he says.
      Honeybees feed on pollen and nectar from flowers that contain the nutrients, including lipids called sterols that are necessary for their development.
      They make honey in hives, which becomes their food source over winter when flowers have stopped producing pollen.
      When beekeepers take out honey to sell, or, increasingly, when there isn’t enough pollen available, they give the insects supplementary food.
      But that food is made up of protein flour, sugar and water, and has always lacked the nutrients bees require. It is like humans eating a diet without carbohydrates, amino acids, or other vital nutrients.
      Sterol has always proved very difficult to manufacture, but Prof Wright has led a group of scientists for 15 years to identify which exact sterols bees need and how to engineer them.

      RTWT bbc.com/news/articles/c776kynn771o

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) posted at 2:45 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
      Republicans shot down 12 Democrat-proposed amendments Wednesday.

      In proposing each amendment, Democrats sought to stretch out the debate and press their Republican colleagues on how race was considered in drawing the lines, in an effort to establish a record that they could bring to court in challenging the map on constitutional grounds. bit.ly/4mPINaj
      (https://x.com/TexasTribune/status/1958253962936627445?t=MCN4pqLqqd7tfOuFc6-N4w&s=03)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Prez (@PrezLives2022) posted at 0:24 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
      Trump is attempting to go after Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to gain some control over the central bank.

      Once again it is U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accusing a Trump enemy of mortgage fraud.

      Let me clear here, Donald Trump is in fact the only person in government who has been convicted of fraud. Adam Schiff, Leticia James, and Lisa cook have not been convicted of fraud and they won’t ever be convicted of fraud.

      Trump is using Putins playbook to drum up charges to get rid of people who dared to prosecute him or those who are in his way of bigger corruption. He will fail in his efforts to prosecute career government officials.
      (x.com/PrezLives2022/status/1958218720502837519?t=jYeWK6U1LM6Twf-Y4YDjPg&s=03)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) posted at 0:08 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
      Here is an image of the crowd of people that chased a dozen ICE agents out of Columbia Heights yesterday. I don’t see one “elderly white hippie” there.

      I do see a wide variety of ages, genders, and races; DC residents united in disgust at what Miller is cheering on. t.co/S3BudfHtbU
      (https://x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/1958214529294209089?t=2xgbVIRpJrYRxE3fTt2Vsg&s=03)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: WaterGirl, did you see my (very late) comment in your oven thread? You asked about broccoli in the microwave.

      I have been steaming broccoli and other veggies in my microwave for decades.  You can purchase steamers that go into the microwave. They come in all sizes and shapes and some have baskets for easy veggie removal.

      It works just like a steamer for a saucepan on the stove but faster.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) posted at 2:50 PM on Wed, Aug 20, 2025:
      U.S. District Judge Richard Berman just called out the Trump DOJ and denied its request to unseal grand jury materials in the Epstein case.

      “The government’s 100,000 pages of Epstein files and materials dwarf the 70 odd pages of Epstein grand jury materials.”

      DOJ’s motion “appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government’s possession.”
      (x.com/kylegriffin1/status/1958255249149362621?t=bTc7aagwzvbtD3LT-c4vFQ&s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hitchhiker

      Open thread?

      This happened last week when a mixed age group of writer friends met at my house. One of them was looking at the refrigerator photos, which include me, mr h, our kids when they were kids, and their kids.

      Someone asked if there were any photos of young me, and I pointed to one.

      Pause. “That’s YOU?”

      I’m not a vain person, but come on! I was 40 in the picture. 73 now. And yeah, the years do add up, but I thought I was at least recognizable. Surprised at how much that hurt my feelings, lol.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      Today is one of those Wisconsin summer days I live for. Cool and breezy with moderate cloud cover. I went sailing for almost two hours today. It was heaven.

      I’m just glad to occasionally be able to unplug and go be fully present in the moment!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      No One of Consequence

      @Trollhattan: Thank you for this. I am sure I am not alone in desperate appreciation of nearly any good news. Good news about honey bees is good news any day, but this day especially.

      Much appreciated,
      -NOoC

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Thanks for bringing up “Needle of Arya;” I really like his commentary. I see Magdi Jacobs was pitching in

      Ed. I found both of them through Chicagoan Ragnarok Lobster, who is a good aggregator of  smart, loyal Democrats.

      Mr. Lobster dropped off Twitter last year and now posts on BlueSky only. He’s an amateur commentator with a full-time job.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      No One of Consequence

      @RaflW: Jelly, and hearing echoes of Christopher Cross… Never learned or had the opportunity/vessel, but I do love to swim.
      -NOoC

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      California redistricting plan got the Obama seal of approval.

      Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed redistricting plan for California. And he’s all for it.

      During a National Democratic Redistricting Committee fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 19, Obama said he believes Newsom’s strategy is a “responsible approach.” California voters will get to decide on redistricting options in November.

      . . .

      In response, Newsom thanked Obama on social media on Aug. 20, saying the state has to stop President Trump’s “attempts to rig our elections.”

      “California will redraw our maps and neutralize any attempts Donald Trump makes to steal Congressional seats,” Newsom said. “Thank you, President Obama for backing Proposition 50 and standing up for America’s democracy.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      Why does WP eliminate paragraph breaks when I post a comment after I paste text into the quote box?  I always have to go back and edit the paragraph breaks back into the text.

      Is this a thing with WP or am I doing something wrong?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: I may have to shoot that video into my veins multiple times a day.

      I know it’s twitter, but that video might have to be a night time post one of these days soon.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Scout211: Between voicing support for the California redistricting initiative and for NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani, Obama is standing tall for democracy!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      twbrandt

      @rikyrah: Bill Pulte is the grandson of the Bill Pulte who founded Pulte Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the country.

      I worked for the grandfather back in the 70s, who was a much better man than the grandson.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Trollhattan

      Kristi has ideas! Also been listening to the Stones. Paint it Black, baby.

      The entire US-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it hotter and harder to climb, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said, crediting the idea to Donald Trump.
      While domestic detentions and deportations have been the primary focus of the current immigration crackdown, Trump’s policy bill passed earlier this summer also allocated $46m (£34m) for additional wall construction.
      About a half mile (0.8km) of wall is going up each day along the nearly 2,000 mile (3,218km) border, according to Noem.
      The number of border crossings has plummeted in recent months, and the Trump administration says sweeping arrests and detentions are acting as a deterrent to illegal migration.
      Speaking to reporters along a section of the border in New Mexico, Noem said on Tuesday that the black paint was “specifically at the request of the president”.

      “[He] understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” she added.

      Border Patrol officials also say that black paint will help prevent the wall from rusting.
      Additionally, Noem said the administration is planning to install more “waterborne infrastructure” along the Rio Grande, which makes up more than half of the border between the two countries.

      Technical comment: The border never experiences winter, nor night. Can’t you imagine being out in 20-degree weather and hugging a nice, warm wall? I can.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @Trollhattan:

      “[He] understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black it gets even warmer ” she added.

       

      Sounds suspiciously like science.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Lamh47

      Hello BJ denizens!!

      Just wanted to give an update on my sister.

      she’s is still in temporary housing but a ticket looking for more permanent housing.  Her and  good friend who also is a single mother (going through a divorce herself) who has been helping her all this time when we cannot, have decided to help each other and look for housing together.  My sister’s husband has totally fuq’ed up her creditors she’s having a hard time passing rental screenings so her and the friend with both their incomes have a better chance.

      On her home that she and the husband had together she is trying to sell the home back to the bank so she can get out from under that loan but even though the home is in her name in Texas she has to get his approval/signature before she can do what she wants to with the banks. And the bastard is sabotaging as much as he can…ugh.

      Anyway, she is good tho…trying to heal but dealing with her husband is hampering the healing some 😡

      Sigh…I’ll keep the updates coming!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Scout211

      @Baud: Sounds suspiciously like science.

      No, no, no.  As we discussed yesterday, ICE Barbie just wants us to know that Trump KNOWS things.  He’s like, smart!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bbleh

      @rikyrah: and let us be VERY clear that it is TOTALLY A COINCIDENCE that she happens to be a not-White not-male, which has NOTHING AT ALL TO DO with the claims about her that have been made with no supporting evidence

      It’s all kayfabe to keep the mouth-breathers riled up.  Kinda think a FED GOVERNOR probably can deal with the static.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Booger

      Honeybees are a non-native invasive monoculture whose main commercial use is pollenating other monocultures. We really need to wean ourselves of honeybee-dependant crops and encourage native pollenators, of which there are thousands.

      Signed,

      Former beekeeper

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Tehanu

      @hitchhiker:  Similar situation for me, someone I hadn’t seen in a long time didn’t recognize me and I felt awful.  When next I went to see an old friend after more than 15 years, I told him in advance that I’d gained weight and cut & bleached my hair, which saved embarrassment.

      And another old-person thing: I discovered yesterday that putting on compression socks is much easier when your chair is on carpet than when it’s on a smooth floor (wood, linoleum, whatever). In fact, on the smooth floor it’s damn near impossible.

      I wondered why my mom and dad never told me about stuff like this when I was younger. Now I think it’s because they didn’t want to depress the hell out of me any sooner than necessary.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Old School

      @Trollhattan:

      The entire US-Mexico border wall will be painted black to make it hotter and harder to climb, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said, crediting the idea to Donald Trump.

      Steve Benen pointed out that this isn’t a new idea.  Trump had the wall painted black back in 2020.  It didn’t have a noticeable effect on border crossings and the paint peeled off after two years.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @hitchhiker: ​
       
      lol – my kids all think I look drastically different in my 20s, 30s, 40s, and my 50s. If I shaved my beard and moustache, I’ll apparently change into someone else.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      cain

      @Lamh47: ​
       

      Ugh, sorry to hear that. I hope the universe pays him in kind when the time comes.

      BTW thanks all of you for your well wishes for Ziggy – he’s doing very well and back to being a happy cat. :)

      Reply

