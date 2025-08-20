Hoppy Kercheval is, for better or worse (mostly worse), a pretty big deal in WV. The man has been carrying water for the right wing as long as I can remember, but this, apparently, was a bridge too far for him:

The West Virginia National Guard has a long and proud tradition. The more than 6,800 soldiers, airmen and civilians constantly stand ready to respond to threats and emergencies at home and abroad. I have personally seen these citizen soldiers in action many times in flood-ravaged parts of our state. They are among the earliest boots on the ground with relief, security and an empathetic helping hand. They stepped in to provide additional security at our state’s regional jails during a staffing crisis. They have overseas missions in support of our military in dangerous parts of the world. They stand ready in times of emergencies. Their mission statement reads: “We achieve combat readiness, lethality, and preparedness and strive to be a highly trained and well-equipped organization for our national defense. Our homeland is West Virginia; we protect her as we protect our families, fellow service members, veterans, and our way of life.” What the West Virginia National Guard is not is a political prop.

Another thing that really pisses me off about this, beyond the waste of money and resources and the fact that they are being used as nothing more than a fascist display of strength, is that these folks have husbands and wives and kids and jobs. They were criminally overdeployed during our 20 year forever war, and they just aren’t supposed to be used like this. It disrupts families, it fucks with their career advancement and job security, and it’s just fucking awful on them. The Guard and Reserve exist for natural disaster response and hot wars, not this bullshit.

All they are gonna be doing is standing around with more gear than I wore at any point in my military career anywhere, looking like a bunch of fucking goober standing in front of the Jefferson Memorial or traipsing across L’Enfant Plaza. It’s just so fucking stupid.

Beyond that, I am exhausted and in a mood so I am going to just go watch Spooks and be left alone.