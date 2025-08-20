Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“woke” is the new caravan.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Let there be snark.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

In after Baud. Damn.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: 

Hoppy Kercheval is, for better or worse (mostly worse), a pretty big deal in WV. The man has been carrying water for the right wing as long as I can remember, but this, apparently, was a bridge too far for him:

The West Virginia National Guard has a long and proud tradition. The more than 6,800 soldiers, airmen and civilians constantly stand ready to respond to threats and emergencies at home and abroad.

I have personally seen these citizen soldiers in action many times in flood-ravaged parts of our state. They are among the earliest boots on the ground with relief, security and an empathetic helping hand.

They stepped in to provide additional security at our state’s regional jails during a staffing crisis. They have overseas missions in support of our military in dangerous parts of the world. They stand ready in times of emergencies.

Their mission statement reads: “We achieve combat readiness, lethality, and preparedness and strive to be a highly trained and well-equipped organization for our national defense. Our homeland is West Virginia; we protect her as we protect our families, fellow service members, veterans, and our way of life.”

What the West Virginia National Guard is not is a political prop.

Another thing that really pisses me off about this, beyond the waste of money and resources and the fact that they are being used as nothing more than a fascist display of strength, is that these folks have husbands and wives and kids and jobs. They were criminally overdeployed during our 20 year forever war, and they just aren’t supposed to be used like this. It disrupts families, it fucks with their career advancement and job security, and it’s just fucking awful on them. The Guard and Reserve exist for natural disaster response and hot wars, not this bullshit.

All they are gonna be doing is standing around with more gear than I wore at any point in my military career anywhere, looking like a bunch of fucking goober standing in front of the Jefferson Memorial or traipsing across L’Enfant Plaza. It’s just so fucking stupid.

Beyond that, I am exhausted and in a mood so I am going to just go watch Spooks and be left alone.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • Chetan Murthy
  • David Collier-Brown
  • eclare
  • Eric S.
  • Geminid
  • HeleninEire
  • hitchhiker
  • Jackie
  • jefft452
  • jlowe
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • New Deal democrat
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Phylllis
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Splitting Image
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Steven Holmes
  • TheOtherHank
  • Timill
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • What’sInANym
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      What the West Virginia National Guard is not is a political prop.

      Everything and everyone in Trump’s orbit is a political prop.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      We’re at war. The shootings just haven’t progressed past America’s “normal” tolerance for violence and deaths yet.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steven Holmes

      There is a new season of Fisk on Netflix, ginna start watching tonight.  It’s my favorite wills and estates legal comedy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      National Guard patrols Metro and the National Mall. Encounters disoriented tourists who don’t know how to ride escalators.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I saw some of them outside USDOT yesterday when I left work. Sort of just milling about looking slightly embarrassed with absolutely nothing useful to do. I’m sure they’re real happy about the situation.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wapiti

      I mean, when I was first in the Army, (post Vietnam, when budgets were very tight) they were still keeping soldiers busy painting rocks along the edge of the company area and painting the tree trunks up to about the 3′ mark. Maybe that’s what they could be doing in DC to beautify it. Paint stuff!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RaflW

      Some day soon a state that sent Guard troops is going to have a flash flood or other emergency and their people will be 400 or 2000 miles away and unable to help.

      Push that out as a warning to these f— MAGAts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WTFGhost

      This open thread is a distraction from the wanton violations of the 5th amendment perpetrated by the Trump administration, the unlawful detention in hideously inhumane conditions, the abuse of power in using the military against the American people, the Epstein files, and Trump’s complete suck up and surrender to Putin without so much as a reach-around while getting his bleached, flabby ass plunged (I’ve heard Putin uses a real plunger, for verisimilitude).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Steven Holmes: ​

      There is a new season of Fisk on Netflix, ginna start watching tonight. It’s my favorite wills and estates legal comedy.

      A wills and estates legal comedy? Dayum. Is there some sitcom variant of Rule 34, or what?

      My head just got blown.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Steven Holmes:

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Just googled Fisk and realised that I had meant to watch it when it first came to Netflix, but then I couldn’t remember the title and eventually I forgot all about it. So double thanks!!

      (Sending this as a new comment b/c I’m having issues recently with the edit function. Am I the only one?)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @Wapiti: I had a high school math teacher who was a retired Army captain. He liked to cite Army policy: “If it moves, paint it! if it doesn’t move, paint it!”

      That was order to emphasize the math precept, “If it factors, factor it!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Splitting Image

      I’m watching “Lost in Austen”. So far I’m liking the concept more than the execution, but it does have some good bits.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      I’m sorry to have to say it, but these soldiers are going to have to make some decisions: about whether they serve the country or a tinpot dictator. At the very least they need to be resigning instanter.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WTFGhost:

      Trump’s complete suck up and surrender to Putin without so much as a reach-around while getting his bleached, flabby ass plunged (I’ve heard Putin uses a real plunger, for verisimilitude).

      The plunger makes me think of this ass-slapping dance.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      prostratedragon

      Bill Pulte is the one in charge of trumping up mortgage fraud charges:

      Pulte is the Founder of Pulte Capital Partners (2011), an investment firm that focuses on home service businesses. In 2013 Pulte also founded The Blight Authority, a nonprofit that clears blighted homes. He studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University. Pulte is the grandson of William J. Pulte, the founder of PulteGroup, a residential home construction company. Amid a leadership dispute, Pulte was named to PulteGroup’s board in 2016, serving for a four year term. Since 2019, he has used Twitter as a platform for philanthropic donations.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      New Deal democrat

      This is from Carter P. Hayes on BlueSky:

      ”Armed red-state troops are marching into DC. Trump calls it ‘law and order.’ Historians call it the first sparks of a slow-motion civil war. One gunshot could change America forever.”

      This is my feeling as well. We have hostile Confederate troops ordered by their Governors into Union territory to occupy it. I am surprised that nobody has opened fire in L.A. or any of the other places under occupation. But my sense is that we are just one incident away from things turning “hot.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jlowe

      Have a son who’s finished his five-year active-duty commitment to the Army and is doing 3 years in the Guard (he’s in a high-end MOS that required 14-months of training). Hoping he doesn’t get deployed doing something unsavory during his Guard tour.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jefft452

      “It disrupts families, it fucks with their career advancement and job security, and it’s just fucking awful on them”

      All because a broccoli headed dip shit got slapped around by a couple of kids

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jlowe

      @New Deal democrat: Some people reading Jeff Sharlet are over-reacting a bit (he might agree in some cases). I take my views from science-fiction novelist David Brin, who has articulated a much broader vision of the American Civil War as something woven through American history through many generations (1861-1865 was a “hot” phase. Reconstruction was a less hot phase. The war dampened down during WWI and II when there were foreigners to be killed, etc).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      What’sInANym

      This isn’t political theater. It is a *training mission* for 2028 (or maybe even 2026 if the mid-terms go that badly). Get the loyal militias familiar with the future battlefield and normalize deployment of the guard. And particularly normalize the deployment of solely red state NG as if that’s all just a coincidence.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      “The Republican-led Texas House on Wednesday approved a new congressional map crafted to hand five additional U.S. House seats to the GOP over fierce opposition from Democrats, who cast the plan as a racially discriminatory attempt by President Donald Trump to stack the deck in next year’s midterm election,” the Texas Tribune reports.

      The Texas senate already approved a similar bill. Abbott will be signing this into law by Friday.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      This! Anyone who thinks demand for the Epstein files is going away… ;-D

      Less than 24 hours after the White House launched a TikTok page, its videos have been inundated with comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

      The new account, which uses the handle @whitehouse and has posted seven videos since launching on Tuesday night, represents the president’s return to mainstream social media.

      The first video that the account posted on Tuesday was a compilation of Trump saying, “I am your voice.”

      The top comment on the post is an AI-generated image of President Trump and Epstein dressed as women that has received more than 17,000 likes.

      On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a video with the caption “They don’t know it yet, but Trump is making America better for them, their kids, and their grandkids…”

      The top comment on the post, which received 19,000 likes, reads, ”Why won’t you release the files?”

      Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer who has 1.9 million followers on the platform, read out some of the negative comments in his own TikTok video and said, “They’ve gotten a pretty terrible reaction and everybody in the comments is just making fun of them.” Daily Beast

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      All they are gonna be doing is standing around with more gear than I wore at any point in my military career anywhere, looking like a bunch of fucking goober standing in front of the Jefferson Memorial or traipsing across L’Enfant Plaza.

      They could come under fire. There’s at least 10 Subway restaurants in DC, not to mention Jersey Mikes.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: ​  does it matter? It wasn’t a defense at Nuremberg, and the servicemen’s oath to the constitution ought to mean something.​

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Geminid: ​Army policy: “If it moves, salute it! if it doesn’t move, paint it!”

      And if you can’t paint it, shit on it!

      (that’s how I heard it anyway)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      David Collier-Brown

      @New Deal democrat: Hot? Yup!

      In Amritsar in 1919 at a protest opposing the an act authorizing the arrest of Indians without a trial, British soldiers killed over 350 peaceful protesters and injured over a thousand more. This further angered the Indian people and inspired Mohandas Gandhi, an Indian civil rights lawyer and activist, to start campaigning for full independence.

      (courtesy BBC)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      prostratedragon

      @David Collier-Brown:

      Hah, just found that. Seems quite demanding, though a survey reported in military.com suggests that service members are aware of the general requirements:

      When asked to describe unlawful orders in their own words, about 25% of respondents wrote about their duty to disobey orders that were “obviously wrong,” “obviously criminal” or “obviously unconstitutional.”

      Another 8% spoke of immoral orders. One respondent wrote that “orders that clearly break international law, such as targeting non-combatants, are not just illegal — they’re immoral. As military personnel, we have a duty to uphold the law and refuse commands that betray that duty.”

      As to the demanding part,

      But the open-ended answers pointed to another struggle troops face: Some no longer trust U.S. law as useful guidance.

      Writing in their own words about how they would know an illegal order when they saw it, more troops emphasized international law as a standard of illegality than emphasized U.S. law.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Chetan Murthy

      @prostratedragon: It is disappointing that nobody seems to take their oath of office seriously.  Nobody takes their oaths of naturalization seriously, so I guess it makes sense.

      I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God. (Title 10, US Code; Act of 5 May 1960 replacing the wording first adopted in 1789, with amendment effective 5 October 1962).

      “foreign and domestic“.  First duty in that oath.  First duty.  Now sure, I get it.  I get it.  “We can’t expect these poor soldiers to put their country ahead of their careers and their skins”.   Yeah, I get it: we can’t expect that from our elected officials either.

      We are a fallen people, undeserving of God’s grace.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.