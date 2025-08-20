Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2025 bingo card.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“woke” is the new caravan.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Mostly Open Thread / When Even Good TV Lets You Down

When Even Good TV Lets You Down

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

I had been putting off watching Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy because I didn’t want the show to be over.  I started watching it last week and just finished the last episode.

Did anyone else feel like they did a good job tying up the series?  I had read that even Bosch didn’t know it was his last season until after the filming was complete – which seems really shitty to me – but to me the final episode didn’t really fit with the rest of the season, and it was as though they wanted to hastily tie up the Bosch 10-season series and clumsily introduce Ballard to send Bosch out to see on an ice floe.

I’ll be interested to see if I am alone in this, but I felt it was a very unsatisfying end to a great long-running show.  Bastards!

Speaking of unsatisfying endings to long-running shows, I have one word for you.  LOST.   Bastards!

Maybe I’m just in a bad mood?

And don’t get me started on what I assume are cicadas – they are louder than some concerts I have been to!

The highlight of my day was this video shared by eclare.  It’s twitter, but but it’s worth breaking my twitter embargo for.

I think you may be able to just watch the video from within this post, without going to twitter.  I was able to, anyway.

The tweet itself said:

I work at a doggy daycare, and we have a heated saltwater pool just for dogs. They get to swim twice a week, plus therapy sessions for older pups and those recovering from surgery…

Feel free to share any non-political thing that you’re finding annoying, or anything good that’s happening that’s happening in your life.

Anything goes, except politics.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anyway
  • bbleh
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Craig
  • currawong
  • Jackie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • pat
  • prostratedragon
  • Rusty
  • syphonblue
  • WaterGirl
  • Whimsical Pickles
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      WTFGhost

      One of my favorite series endings was the Netflix “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” I didn’t want to watch the ending, because, the kids couldn’t be rescued, not without ruining the entire spirit of the series, but, the kids deserved a happy ending. They found the *perfect* way to tie things up – in line with the series, yet not tormenting the children.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      We’ve got people showing up on Friday morning to paint the living room, kitchen, hall, and stairwell.  The hard part is getting all the miscellaneous crap out of the LR and kitchen so it’s not in their way.  I’ve already boxed up a metric ton of stuff and moved it to the basement, but there’s still a good deal left to move tomorrow.  The main pieces of furniture will stay (the painters will have to move them away from the walls, I’m too old to do that stuff anymore) but I’m getting side tables, microwave carts, and stuff like that out of the way.  And all the crap that’s been on them.

      I’ll be very glad when this is done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Rusty

      Something good.  I had dinner recently with my college freshman roommate.  We got along fine for that year, but it was clear we would not be rooming together as sophomores.  I was a kid from a small town who knew how to swap the engine in his car, he was a 4th generation legacy with a trust fund, we were very different.   I’m sure we occasionally spoke ove the next three years and had some meals in the dining hall together when there was a mutual acquaintance in the middle.  After graduation we may spoke at most a total of ten minutes together as subsequent reunions.  The last time I saw him in person was at our 25th reunion,  12 years ago.

      Then at the 30th reunion,  I was on a panel of our classmates where the topic was curveballs,  where life delivered other than you expected.  I spoke of my alcoholism, someone spoke about attempting suicide, bad illnesses, severely disabled children, horrible divorce.   It turned out to be very moving and was considered our best reunion because of the honesty and the openings it provided for everyone else.  Eight months later, completely out of the blue I get an email from my roommate.   He wants my address, so I give it to him. I get a beautiful handwritten letter, explaining he wasn’t at the reunion,  but he had dinner with another classmate that was, the classmate talked about how moved he was by the panel and my sharing.  My roommate wanted me to know that even that long after, what I did mattered to our classmate.  I wrote back to him, and for six years we have been exchanging letters that have been very personal.  He was nearby a few weeks ago, and suggested dinner.  We talked for several hours, and would have talked for several more except for the restaurant closing and him needing to start a long drive back to where he was staying.  We promised to get together again much sooner, and I have started another letter to him.  It is the most unexpected friendship I have, and I am deeply grateful for it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Rusty: that’s a beautiful story, Thks for sharing.

      here in Brooklyn there’s part of the Prospect Park mere that’s roped off in the water for “dog beach.” Completely the vibe of this video. On a hot day, you’ll twice the number of human spectators as dogs, but it’s still worth it to visit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      pat

      About that pool: We had a springer spaniel when I was a kid and if you took him for a walk anywhere near the lake, he would love to spring in and swim..  Pepper, that was his name.  He ran out through some snow banks and was hit by a car….

      Sorry to get all sad…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Great vid!

      Re good TV, it turns out there are these things called “books.”  They even come in screen format — kinda like TV! — and it turns out they can be just as entertaining!  Anyway, fwiw.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WTFGhost

      My body does this stuff I call “unwinding.” It’s constant, and painful. Well, now, it’s also causing severe cramping, of the charlie-horse variety, only, it’s up my sides, around my neck, deep in my hips, and otherwise making my life hell. I mean, when a muscle you’ve never consciously used starts to cramp, first you need to figure out what body part is causing it, then how to unwind to end the cramp.

      That’s my biggest annoyance – and I’m sure it’s dull, but it’s affecting my ability to think of other amazing annoyances.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      currawong

      Game of Thrones was the classic bad ending. The final season was terrible, made worse by the fact we couldn’t hear the dialog for most of it and had to put the subtitles on.

       

      Once they got ahead of the books they had no idea how to bring all the threads back together. Perhaps that’s why GRRM never bothered to finish – he didn’t know how to.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      Today I had a shitty experience in the BART on my way downtown.  But I won’t relate that.  Instead, I’ll just say that it’s Gewurztraminer Grape season, and they’re deeeeelicious!  Yum!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      To pups in the pool and unexpected friends🥂

      Season 4 of Professor T is out on PBS Passport and Masterpiece. I thought it quite good. If you’re new to the series you’ll want to go in order, or at least season 3 first.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: fresh paint is awesome, everything looks so clean and fresh!

      I generally like cicadas too it’s the sound of summer but geez this year they’re so loud even with all the doors and windows closed. It’s like someone’s blaring music at me!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Craig

      watergirl, I finally finished Smoke on Apple+. It had really good acting from lots of folks, especially Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, and a wicked turn from John Leguizamo. But still the main character played by Tarron Edgerton is just way too over the top, just totally out of proportion to the rest of the show. I seem to recall violence on screen doesn’t work for you, there’s a bunch of extraneous violence here, so probably not a good fit. I said, I’d report back. I don’t feel cheated, but could probably have spent my time better.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      I am on an indefinite visit to my Mom in flyover country to fill in care gaps until we can get her into assisted living near the rest of the family in California.

      I invited one of her friends over for cocktails tonight. The friend brought two other mutual friends and it turned into a party with me and four 90 year old women in various stages of dementia.

      They told hilarious stories (several times), and told me repeatedly what a charming young man I am (I’m 64). I got my ass grabbed (but not very hard, because Mom’s friend Dixie has arthritis). They seemed to have a blast, and will perhaps remember some of it in the morning. Like me in college.

      Making memories. Weird memories…. but still.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.