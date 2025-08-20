I had been putting off watching Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy because I didn’t want the show to be over. I started watching it last week and just finished the last episode.

Did anyone else feel like they did a good job tying up the series? I had read that even Bosch didn’t know it was his last season until after the filming was complete – which seems really shitty to me – but to me the final episode didn’t really fit with the rest of the season, and it was as though they wanted to hastily tie up the Bosch 10-season series and clumsily introduce Ballard to send Bosch out to see on an ice floe.

I’ll be interested to see if I am alone in this, but I felt it was a very unsatisfying end to a great long-running show. Bastards!

Speaking of unsatisfying endings to long-running shows, I have one word for you. LOST. Bastards!

Maybe I’m just in a bad mood?

And don’t get me started on what I assume are cicadas – they are louder than some concerts I have been to!

The highlight of my day was this video shared by eclare. It’s twitter, but but it’s worth breaking my twitter embargo for.

I work at a doggy daycare, and we have a heated saltwater pool just for dogs. They get to swim twice a week, plus therapy sessions for older pups and those recovering from surgery… pic.twitter.com/1vz47xFrnU — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) August 20, 2025

I think you may be able to just watch the video from within this post, without going to twitter. I was able to, anyway.

The tweet itself said:

Feel free to share any non-political thing that you’re finding annoying, or anything good that’s happening that’s happening in your life.

Anything goes, except politics.