All that and a bag of chips…

Soon-to-be-former New York Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and campaign seem to be staffed entirely with stacks of corruption in trench coats, but this latest incident is remarkable even for that collection of crooks. After an Adams campaign event, Winnie Greco, advisor to the mayor, handed reporter Katie Honan of THE CITY a half-eaten bag of chips with an envelop of money inside, apparently as a bribe of some sort?

Greco and Honan walked to the Whole Foods next door. While inside the store, Greco handed Honan the opened bag of chips with the top crumpled closed. Honan, thinking it was an offer of a light snack, told Greco more than once she could not accept the chips, but Greco insisted that she keep them.

The two parted ways. Before entering a nearby subway station, Honan opened the bag and discovered a red envelope inside stuffed with cash, at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. The reporter then called Greco and told her she could not accept the money and asked if she was still nearby so she could give it back. Greco said she’d left the area. Honan told her she had to take the money back, and Greco said they could meet at some point in Chinatown.

The reporter then texted Greco, “I can’t take this, when can I give it back to you?” She did not get a response.

In an interview later Wednesday, THE CITY asked Greco what her intention was in handing money to the reporter. In response, she said she’d made “a mistake” and apologized over and over.

Things got weirder. Greco said she wasn’t trying to buy goodwill for the campaign, just make a friend (by offering money in a chip bag) and referred the inquiring news hounds to her attorney, Steven Brill.

“I can see how this looks strange,” Brill said. “But I assure you that Winnie’s intent was purely innocent. In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused.”

After THE CITY informed the Adams campaign about the interaction with Greco, campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro said Greco was immediately suspended from the campaign.

“We are shocked by these reports,” Shapiro said. “Winnie Grecco [sic] holds no position in this campaign and has been suspended from all VOLUNTEER campaign-related activities. Mayor Adams had no prior knowledge of this matter. He has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards, and his sole focus remains on serving the people of New York City with integrity.”

People on Bluesky are having fun with Brill’s attempt to explain it away as a cultural thing. Here’s my contribution to the genre.

I get this because in MY culture, it’s not uncommon to drink lots of malt liquor and hurl live alligators through drive-thru restaurant windows. It’s considered RUDE if the cashier does not accept the reptile. 🐊

[image or embed]

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Open thread!

    86Comments

    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      RE Betty’s brilliant bluesky snark, I am reminded of the last scene of Romancing the Stone when we get that shot of Michael Douglas’s shiny new alligator boots…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      I have retired the word “unbelievable” from my vocabulary because nowadays so many completely insane things are actually happening.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MT

      I was amused that the total amount reported was around $140. If you’re going to bribe someone, this seems like a paltry sum.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old School

      I’m going to have to talk to the Chinese people I know about the lack of cash gifts to me.

      Have they forgotten their heritage?!?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      “I can see how this looks strange,” Brill said. “But I assure you that Winnie’s intent was purely innocent. In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused.”

      Oh my god, I snorted when I read that.  It’s a good thing I wasn’t drinking anything at the time or I probably would choked on it, or at the very least what I was drinking would have come back out my nose.  (eewww)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      A former Governor of RI took a $10k cash bribe in a brown paper bag when in a (small local chain) fast-food place, then mistakenly tossed it in the trash when emptying his tray, so later he was found poking around in the dumpster to find his bag. I find that a lot funnier than this NY story.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Eunicecycle

      @WaterGirl: I would think if it were a gesture of friendship she would have just …handed it to her? I’m not Chinese but I find it hard to believe in that culture gifts are wrapped in snack foods. Half eaten of course.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      Y’all think I’m kidding? Alligator tossing is a thing at a Florida drive-thru

      Joshua James, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials say he threw a 3.5-foot alligator through a Palm Beach County Wendy’s drive-thru window in October. He’s also charged with illegally possessing an alligator and petty theft. Jail records show he was released on $6,000 bail Tuesday. He was ordered to have no contact with animals.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      I remember long ago in the noughties, around when Suharto died, there was a lot of talk about “crony capitalism” and such.  Well-intentioned (not) commentators in places like the WSJ wrote hoity-toity pieces about how that stuff could never happen here, what with our deep and transparent markets, our strict regulatory regimes, our law-abiding culture.  Even back then, I remember saying “yeah, about that, Enron, Global Crossing, shall I continue?”

      Cultures of corruption come from the top, not from the bottom.  Immigrants come to America from many countries where bribery is -rampant-.  I will use the example of India, but surely others can substitute other countries.  In India, bribery was so fucking rampant thatin 1979 when I visited last, and my grandmother needed to renew her radio license, she sent me down to the post office with the form, the fee, and “a little something for the clerk”.  B/c that’s how things were done.  And yet, I have never met a standard-issue ostensibly law-abiding Indian-American who has ever given or demanded a bribe.  Never. Not once.  That culture came from the top.  It is always the elites who demand excess gains, and they who set the tone for the rest of society in this regard.

      And of course, while I am not Chinese-American, I suspect the same would be true of Chinese-Americans.  This shit is just the purest racism: if it were Italian-Americans, this jagoff Brill wouldn’t -dare- say what he said.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Audacity of Krope

      Mayor under investigation for corruption after previous corruption charges pardoned by corrupt President. Corrupt former member of his administration and current high profile “volunteer” issues a bribe.

      Sounds completely normal for the lawn order crowd.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      p.a.

      @Gin & Tonic: A former Governor of RI took a $10k cash bribe in a brown paper bag when in a (small local chain) fast-food place, then mistakenly tossed it in the trash when emptying his tray, so later he was found poking around in the dumpster to find his bag. I find that a lot funnier than this NY story.

       

       

      Why do you hate Italian-American culture? //s

      ETA: he was Republican, of course.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MisterForkbeard

      I am somewhat more willing to give this idiot a little benefit of the doubt, because it’s weird for an official to expect to bribe a reporter with a few hundred dollars.

      But also, it’s really clear that people will compromise themselves for basically a bag of potato chips.

      And also: It’s a thoroughly corrupt administration (NY) and federally (Trump) and it’s clear that open corruption will be tolerated and in many cases just encouraged.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eolirin

      He has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards

      Mayor indicted for accepting foriegn bribes says what? C’mon man.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @Steve LaBonne: I mostly retired that word after spending a lot of time answering the phone and talking to the public, plus a year and a half of going door to door talking to people about their flooding and sewer problems. I swear at this point you could tell me pretty much anything and I would at least consider that it might be true.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My friends and I were on a long road trip many moons ago and we wound up drinking many Budweisers in the bar named Floribama.  I even bought a t-shirt because I was young and stupid.  Sadly, the t-shirt was lost when we all scrambled out of my friend’s truck the next night while were driving through multiple tornado warnings somewhere in Mississippi.  Some lucky person must have found my shirt under an overpass at some point.  I did not see any alligators on my trip.

      Edited to add that the whole point of my post was to bring up the yearly mullet tossing contest that was apparently happening the next day.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Captain C

      “Mayor Adams….has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards, and his sole focus remains on serving the people of New York City with integrity.”

      Shapiro then started laughing uncontrollably and fell to the floor.  A few minutes later, when he recovered, he said, “OK, I’ll try that again…”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gene108

      In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude.

      Same everywhere I’ve gone.

      “You guys came all the out here to help me move! Here’s a $120 dollars for gas, and a show of friendship and gratitude”.

      “Dude, you helped me so much when everything hit the fan. Here’s a $120 dollars in a bag of potato chips. Don’t worry the money’s in a red envelope so it won’t get potato chip crumbs on the cash.”

      “Hi! We just met! Here’s a $120 dollars in a bag of SourCream & Onion potato chips. Let’s be friends! I’m so grateful I met you!”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      Trump announced that he will be doing a ride along tonight with the police and national guard.

      President Donald Trump announced that he is “going out” with police and military in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.

      “I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and, with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

      . . .

      The plan came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out with boos from protesters.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Trollhattan

      Heh.

      Living in the middle of a hot mess it’s somehow comforting to know that elsewhere, it’s even messier.

      On that theme, our house took a hard shake this morning when two miles away, a house exploded. Whee!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Scout211:

      I hope those protestors are out in full force again to boo him. That fucker has turned the District of Columbia into a police state

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      @Trollhattan: The news is reporting that neighbors said the home owner told them he that he was planning to do it.  One person is dead and multiple homes nearby were on fire.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      randy khan

      The only thing about this story that even makes me consider the possibility that Brill’s explanation is accurate is that the person getting a bribe usually knows about it ahead of time.  But given the overall story, that’s a pretty thin reed.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      randy khan

      @Scout211:

      The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

      Last night, they were doing a great job hanging out about half a block from Nationals Park in D.C.  40 minutes or so before the game.  They were all dressed up, but were just standing around chatting with each other and drinking off-brand soda pop.  And they were gone by the time we left the park.

      Nats Park before or during a game is a particularly stupid place for a guard presence because there always are lots of cops there, and it’s a pretty safe place anyway.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      p.a.

      @Gin & Tonic: Remember ProJo, I think, photo of approx 70 yr old Chief Justice RI Supreme Court leaving a motel zipping up after an afternoon… well, you know… with IIRC a 40-something court employee.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      JoyceH

      @Old School: Oh, so Trump and his twenty vehicle motorcade is going to do a “ride along”?  I’m sure he’ll really get an up close and personal look at what life is like on the mean streets. Gritty. Seriously, I saw footage of Trump at his golf course in Scotland and that cowardly man-baby must have had a twenty vehicle golfcartcade!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Miss Bianca

      @MT: Right – it’s not the thought that I could be *bought* that’s as insulting as the thought that I could be bought for so *little*. Come on, folks! Have *some* consideration for my “journalistic integrity”!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Old School

      @JoyceH:

      I’m sure he’ll really get an up close and personal look at what life is like on the mean streets.

      War heroes don’t mind the danger.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Belafon: Wouldn’t those have to be mighty big catfish? And what about the value of the gator hide? That’s BOOTS, mane!

      At least 15 catfish. AT LEAST.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Mr. Mack

      In my culture, it’s called “mordida” which translated means bite.  Very common nearly everywhere in Mexico.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Professor Bigfoot

      DUPLICATE

      PS— I’m getting a “posting too fast” warning?

      I need to take that for “what you posted posted, delete that window and move along.”😉

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Montanareddog

      @JoyceH:

      Seriously, I saw footage of Trump at his golf course in Scotland and that cowardly man-baby must have had a twenty vehicle golfcartcade!

      The Secret Service was probably worried that a protestor would throw a haggis into the carrot-colored fatberg’s moobs.

      Momentum is proportional to mass and that shit is dense!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kirk

      @Teresa: And then them busting seizing the person who has to bring the bag to the cars…

      eta – sorry, busting implies a legitimacy I did not intent.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      randy khan

      @Scout211:

      The headline doesn’t tell the whole story.  The bottom line is that the finding of fraud was upheld, as was the Attorney General’s power to bring the case in the first place.  The justices (New York has unusual titles – we’d normally think these particular people were judges) said the amount of the fine was too big in light of the underlying facts, but did not say there couldn’t be a fine at all.

      The court also fractured all over the place.  One judge would have thrown the whole thing out (and was chided for this because he basically wanted to ignore prior rulings in this case).  Two judges wanted exactly happened in the appeal; two others agreed on whether the case could be brought, but thought it shouldn’t have been decided on summary judgment and instead wanted a new trial on everything.  The last two sort of kind of concurred in the actual decision so there would be a result that could be appealed to the Court of Appeals (the highest court in New York).

      I have some sympathy for the headline writers here, given that, but still the real bottom line is that the fraud finding is intact.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Sure Lurkalot

      It was a totally innocent mistake! And it’s not like Adams is running on a platform proposing free transit and housing affordability, so why are everyone’s panties in a wad?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Teresa

      @Kirk:

      I wouldn’t be surprised, just to show how rough and tough they are at all times.  We all know the orange turd is going to rant insanely about made up shit afterwards.  Then demand more stupid and cruel crap, which all the republicans will do blindly.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Lyrebird

      @MT: If $140 really was the total, it makes the culture explanation harder to buy, though I do wish the different news posts woulda mentioned it was a ceremonial red envelope.  Packet of chips? weird.  Anyhow 4 is (ETA: bad luck), like “13” is for Anglos, much more likely to find $88 or $150 in a red envelope, not something with a 4 in it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gin & Tonic: ​

      I heard the guy who was hit by the sandwich had to be taken to the Mayo Clinic.

      You may have relished sharing that with us, but that joke doesn’t cut the mustard.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      lamh47

      Did ya’ll see the announcement that chump claiming he’ll be “patrolling the streets of DC” with military personnel or some bullshit…

       

      HARD AZZ EYE ROLL!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @HinTN: I forgot THAT Great Orange Satan, given the current… well, okay, he’s evil, but even Satan’s not as evil as Trump, so…

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Ohio Mom: The front porch also has the worst wifi in the house, so I thought *that* was the culprit and that the first one never went through.

      But to do it in two different threads, ain’t that some kinda record? ;^D

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Lyrebird

      @Steve in the ATL: Pretty epic writing, yes.  I think or I hope Betty C does get the message that we appreciate her Jedi-level wordsmithing.

      I came back to say this after reading some tripe on HuffPost about brief vacations – they start by saying these are just the thing for people on a tight budget, people with kids, then they give examples like a weekend modern art trip to Tokyo, WTH.  Anyhow, I rushed back after that mess to add to the applause for Betty C!  Her and Anne Laurie’s humor make my day.

      Reply

