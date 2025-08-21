Soon-to-be-former New York Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and campaign seem to be staffed entirely with stacks of corruption in trench coats, but this latest incident is remarkable even for that collection of crooks. After an Adams campaign event, Winnie Greco, advisor to the mayor, handed reporter Katie Honan of THE CITY a half-eaten bag of chips with an envelop of money inside, apparently as a bribe of some sort?

Greco and Honan walked to the Whole Foods next door. While inside the store, Greco handed Honan the opened bag of chips with the top crumpled closed. Honan, thinking it was an offer of a light snack, told Greco more than once she could not accept the chips, but Greco insisted that she keep them. The two parted ways. Before entering a nearby subway station, Honan opened the bag and discovered a red envelope inside stuffed with cash, at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. The reporter then called Greco and told her she could not accept the money and asked if she was still nearby so she could give it back. Greco said she’d left the area. Honan told her she had to take the money back, and Greco said they could meet at some point in Chinatown. The reporter then texted Greco, “I can’t take this, when can I give it back to you?” She did not get a response. In an interview later Wednesday, THE CITY asked Greco what her intention was in handing money to the reporter. In response, she said she’d made “a mistake” and apologized over and over.

Things got weirder. Greco said she wasn’t trying to buy goodwill for the campaign, just make a friend (by offering money in a chip bag) and referred the inquiring news hounds to her attorney, Steven Brill.

“I can see how this looks strange,” Brill said. “But I assure you that Winnie’s intent was purely innocent. In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused.” After THE CITY informed the Adams campaign about the interaction with Greco, campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro said Greco was immediately suspended from the campaign. “We are shocked by these reports,” Shapiro said. “Winnie Grecco [sic] holds no position in this campaign and has been suspended from all VOLUNTEER campaign-related activities. Mayor Adams had no prior knowledge of this matter. He has always demanded the highest ethical and legal standards, and his sole focus remains on serving the people of New York City with integrity.”

People on Bluesky are having fun with Brill’s attempt to explain it away as a cultural thing. Here’s my contribution to the genre.

I get this because in MY culture, it’s not uncommon to drink lots of malt liquor and hurl live alligators through drive-thru restaurant windows. It’s considered RUDE if the cashier does not accept the reptile. 🐊 [image or embed] — Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM

