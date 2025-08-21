Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

HHS: The Calls Are Coming From Inside the House

Earlier this week, Anne Laurie highlighted the terrorist attack on federal workers at the CDC. The terrorist was hopped up on lies and addled conspiracy theories spread most prominently by the psychotic grifter now in charge of Health & Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy showed up at the CDC after the attack to inspect his handiwork, gawking at the many bullet holes from more than 500 rounds fired at the complex. An Atlanta cop was murdered by the terrorist, and hundreds of employees were traumatized during the attack.

Trump has said nothing. Maybe he was too busy kissing Putin’s ass to notice. Or maybe he said nothing because the attack fulfills a strategy outlined by his appointee Russell Vought, the Christian nationalist Project 2025 architect who serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought vowed to put government employees “in trauma.” Mission accomplished.

Yesterday, hundreds of HHS employees sent a signed letter to RFK Jr., asking the catcher’s mitt-faced crackpot to stop spreading misinformation that puts a target on their backs. ABC News:

More than 750 employees across the Department of Health and Human Services sent a signed letter to members of Congress and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday morning, calling on the secretary to stop spreading misinformation.

The letter states the deadly shooting that occurred at the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 8 was “not random” and was driven by “politicized rhetoric.” …

In the letter, the employees accused Kennedy of being “complicit in dismantling America’s public health infrastructure” and of “repeatedly spreading inaccurate health information.”

How did Kennedy’s spokesfool respond? With mealy-mouthed pablum about the boss’s commitment to HHS and more lies and hagiography, hallmarks of the most disgraceful administration in U.S. history:

In a statement to ABC News, HHS said, “Secretary Kennedy is standing firmly with CDC employees — both on the ground and across every center — ensuring their safety and well-being remain a top priority. In the wake of this heartbreaking shooting, he traveled to Atlanta to offer his support and reaffirm his deep respect, calling the CDC ‘a shining star among global health agencies.'”

“For the first time in its 70-year history, the mission of HHS is truly resonating with the American people — driven by President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s bold commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” the statement continued. “Any attempt to conflate widely supported public health reforms with the violence of a suicidal mass shooter is an attempt to politicize a tragedy.”

Fucking ghouls. As if politicizing tragedy isn’t their One and Only Weird Trick!

In the runup to the election, I underestimated the pull of woo. I failed to appreciate the siren song of “do your own research” and the appeal of “hey, let’s eat horse-deworming pills” instead of a getting a vaccine created by scientists to mitigate a deadly virus.

Now we know “wellness” crackpots were an essential part of the Trump 2024 coalition, but the problem is deeper than that. Kennedy is one of the most dangerous members of the hive of scum and villainy Trump calls a cabinet, and yet Kennedy seems to fly under the public radar.

I’m not sure how, but that needs to change. The HHS workers’ letter is a good first step.

Open thread.

ETA: ProPublica just dropped a report on the scale of the destruction at public health agencies. It’s staggering.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I would like us to live as if we believe in the things we say we believe in, so we can serve as an example to others.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Betty

      I just read that a number of CDC employees have received their final notice of dismissal. Way to appreciate them, RFK, Jr. Ghouls, indeed!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David_C

      @Betty: And a lot of expertise and experience is going with them. One of the things that these newbies keep saying is that staff “doesn’t understand” or are “misinterpreting” the new policies. These are people with years or decades of experience and who know the systems inside out.

      More of these types of letters are out there, and I’m sure there are more to come. But, as one of the OG organizers keeps saying, “Courage is contagious.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      LAC

      @Betty: Yep. And the HHS General  counsels office received their notices as well.  The dismantling of the administrative, legal, and ethics departments within HHS continues as well.  I am sure that the CDC employees appreciates Beef Carpaccio’s “concern”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Baud: I would say eventually a lot of high paying jobs like doctors, lawyers, etc. will be replaced by AI. I asked my GP about it and she laughed. I warned her she might want to be a little more concerned since an AI doc isn’t an hour late to their appointment like she always is… And yeah, that shut her up for a bit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      Before the attack, I heard that morale was low and I’m can only imagine that it’s now depressing to show up for work.  What will it take for the Republicans to call for RFK impeachment.  I’m not sure that a million deaths would do it

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      If by “AI,” you mean sycophants and MAGAts who mouth words and phrases that make them appear to be intelligent, but who aren’t really.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SFAW

      @JPL:

      What will it take for the Republicans to call for RFK impeachment. I’m not sure that a million deaths would do it

      If the million were mostly/all POC and the poors (and Dems), they’d probably name him HHS Fuehrer for Life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Me, too, but my scenario is more likely.

      And if the 750 CDC employees who signed the letter aren’t fired, I’d be surprised, frankly.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RandomMonster

      Kennedy is one of the most dangerous members of the hive of scum and villainy

      The Mos Eisley administration.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      pat

      I have thought from the beginning that this crank is the most dangerous of the incompetent, unqualified, ignorant idiots fueling this administration, and will leave the most terrible long-term destruction in his wake.

      And why are we not hearing anything in the msm about the thousands of government employees who have been laid off.  And are drawing unemployment benefits, hopefully.  What is this doing to our employment numbers?

      DOGE. Destroying Our Government Everywhere….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Geo Wilcox: lawyers are being sanctioned for using AI to write briefs as it tends to make up cases out of thin air and misstate existing case law.  It certainly saves Baud time as he no longer has to fabricate case law on his own, but overall AI is a long, long, long way from replacing lawyers.

      A lot of in-house counsel time is spent repairing mistakes made by employees–or now systems–that blindly apply a set of rules without any analytical ability.  May be similar for outhouse counsel except they are often getting involved when the situation has devolved to litigation.

      Now would I shed a tear if doctor compensation dropped 75% thanks to AI?  I would not.  Besides, it’s just a matter of time before we all have Star Trek-style tricorders to do their jobs!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @pat:

      What is this doing to our employment numbers?

      The new BLS chief is making sure they’re counted appropriately, i.e., either ignored, or added to the plus-side. I’m sure Shitgibbon will tout the result as “the greatest economy since Creation” (oh wait, he already has), and will eventually say that unemployment is negative-five percent (meaning more people than exist are working).

      DOGE. Destroying Our Government Everywhere….

      Haven’t seen that one before, but it’s a keeper. Unfortunately.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      I got my pneumonia vaccine two weeks ago and am scheduled to receive a TDAP next week.  After that I’ll be up to date with vaccines, including boosters, because Secretary Brainworms appears to believe eels are medicine.  Or hey, if you don’t feel well, have a nice swim in a sewer ditch.

      Like others have said, he is the most dangerous person in this administration.  I feel sorry for the kids whose parents believe in woo.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Soprano2

      The share link for that Pro Publica article didn’t work for me; I had to copy the URL and post it myself. That article is stunning. I think most people have no idea how far these things have been degraded in a short time.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      We are in the land of woo (Taos, NM) and our good friend’s ex-husband has been trying to convince their daughter to take ivermectin.  He’s not MAGA, he’s a hardcore DSA/Bernie-Bro.  This dangerous mentality is all over the political spectrum sadly.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @eclare: I still have to get my pneumonia and the second shingrix but I’m waiting until my tennis season is over.  Pharmacist told me with shingrix that I had pretty much to the end of the year to get the second shot.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      pat

      I’ll be getting my annual flu shot soon, and hopefully the new covid vaccine before we go to Europe. After that, who knows. I’m so old I had measles as a child, so I guess I don’t need the MMR? Will check with my dr.

      Who was that repub “doctor” who was reluctant to confirm bobby brainworm but finally did vote to confirm? How is he feeling about that vote now?

      Hey, every mass shooting at least gets Epstein off our minds, right?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Belafon

      @Geo Wilcox: Some CEO’s could be replaced by AI – especially those that predict that people could be replaced by AI – but  doctors, software engineers, mechanics cannot, not until the machines are actually intelligent. There will be more and more things that will look like the algorithms reasoned through them, but this version of data modeling can not recognize when it is being presented something outside of what it knows, and the cost to increase that knowledge base is going up exponentially.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      Jon Ossoff is an elected Democrat who understands what’s happening and is speaking out about it.

      Ossoff: “Democrats need to strike back. We have no time or luxury for high-minded hesitation, because Trump and MAGA are going to do everything within their power to hold on and to lock in one party rule in America. That’s the reality that we face.”

      [image or embed]

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 20, 2025 at 7:49 PM

      @Steve in the ATL: Thanks!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      It worked for me, too.

      I certainly hope Kennedy is the worst of Trump’s appointees. I shudder to think of what Hegseth or Gabbard would have to do in order to overtake him. We’ll be feeling the effects of this for generations.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Belafon

      @Betty Cracker: This applies to Democratic voters – I’m talking about those in CA reluctant to redistrict because it violates some feeling – as it does to elected officials.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Belafon

      @Obvious Russian Troll:

      Hegseth – kick trans people out of the military, mark their discharge papers that they are a danger to national security, and deny them access to retirement benefits they earned.

      Gabbard – kick half of the intelligence community out, making our country more vulnerable to attack.

      They might be a few that aren’t as bad as RFKJr, but they’re all trying to be the worst.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m reading this story about one of Eric Adams’s people giving a reporter $150 in a potato chip bag. $150?? These people not only sell themselves, they do it cheaply. Or in this case, I guess, they expect other people to sell themselves cheaply

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Spanky

      @Belafon:

      Gabbard – kick half of the intelligence community out, making our country more vulnerable to attack.

      I for one welcome our Canadian Mexican overlords.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Belafon: I read something earlier that says the majority of Dems in CA are for redistricting. Don’t know how the measure will fare in a vote, though. Unfortunately the issue requires critical thought to arrive at the logical conclusion, and people keep failing that test. Over and over.

      Also read/heard a depressing analysis that indicated even if all Democratic-held states do a redistricting, Repubs will ultimately be able to squeeze out more seats.

      The best outcome would be for voters to rise up and smack Repubs down for trying to steal their democracy. But again, that would take a critical mass of people who are opposed to that to understand what’s happening and take action to prevent it. Will they? Fuckifino.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tony Jay

      Walnut Kennedy must be living his best life. A shameless crank despised by his own family, with all the intellectual heft of a pilchard soufflé, and he gets handed free rein to sabotage the entire country’s health system because Low-Energy Don wanted to make Libs cry and the Media can’t expose his crankery without violating their ‘None Shall Judge The Choices of Trump” commandment.

      It doesn’t help him look any less like a fossilised testicle, but I bet it helps distract him.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Professor Bigfoot: They are busy kicking ALL the legs out from under the stool that is the United States.

      Might be for the best. If the federal government dissolved and more authority fell to the states, I can’t say that would be a bad thing. And American culture could use a good humbling.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RevRick

      @RandomMonster: The thing about what RFK Jr. Is doing is that we won’t know the full extent of the damage for a generation. Both research and most disease processes are slow. For example, the mRNA vaccines for COVID were developed in record time, but the idea behind them and research done was twenty years in the making. Mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure may not show up for thirty, forty, and fifty years later.
      The real test will come if another pandemic erupts and European scientists develop an mRNA vaccine to protect against it. Will our present FDA approve its use? And what if it doesn’t? In that case, smart people will travel to Canada or Mexico to get vaccinated, if we’re even allowed in. Otherwise, those of us who are able will isolate in our homes.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Professor Bigfoot: They’re trying to enslave everyone with the expectation that all will accept it due to dependency on a biweekly pittance from the owner class. I believe the term of art is “free-market principles.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      No Backsies

      @UncleEbeneezer: My 93-year-old mother is the same. Hates Trump but is deep into woo-woo. She hasn’t had a COVID vaccine and during the pandemic was talking about how Gates put microchips into in the vaccine, and that she was going to make hydroxychloroquinine on her stovetop. So of course she loves mass-murderer RFK jr.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Belafon: I mean returning to a time when states decide people’s civil rights can’t be a bad thing, right?

      Right now we have people in Alabama doing that for us in Massachusetts. Is that better?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: Yes, being in Massachusetts today is far better than being a black person in Alabama during Jim Crow or slavery.

      Beautiful false equivalence.

      And things are good here, but not as good as it could be if the federal government weren’t taking our money to undermine civil rights across the nation.

      Jesus, Trump is putting the military in American cities to brutalize and disappear immigrants and Democrats on Balloon Juice still look at the federal government as the great defender of civil rights. That’s Democrats for you.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Baud

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      No one here thinks the current federal government is defending civil rights.

      We are, however, capable of thinking of structural issues over the long term.

      I get that you’re current schtick is hating Democrats, but it doesn’t make you sound intelligent

      ETA: weird that you accuse me of false equivalence when I was answering your question directly.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      p.a.

      Another firing imminent.

      from Calculated Risk:

       

      The DOL reported:

      In the week ending August 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 235,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 224,000. The 4-week moving average was 226,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 221,750…

      … Weekly claims were above the consensus forecast.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: And he wants to keep it that way.

      Ah, for the men of the 54th Massachusetts…

      ETA— Oh, foolish, foolish me— the 54th was made up of BLACK men.

      That was a straight category error on my part.

      Obligatory #NotAllWhiteMen

      Reply
    71. 71.

      azlib

      @Geo Wilcox:

      AI will not replace a lot of jobs. Specific an targeted LLMs will certainly help with diagnosis, but will not replace actual doctors. We already have a doctor shortage.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: weird that you accuse me of false equivalence when I was answering your question directly.

      You didn’t even compare Massachusetts today to Alabama today. It was Massachusetts now v Alabama during Jim Crow and slavery.  Ridiculous.

      Why should our rights here be contingent on what yokels in what is functionally a completely different culture think and want to do?

      Now I’ll sit and wait for conversation 1,237,739 about how the actual problem with policing in black communities is bad sloganeering.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Baud

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      You’re talking about returning to a states rights regime when states controlled freedom, so my comparison was apt.

      Everyone’s rights are ultimately contingent on the character of society. You alone didn’t make modern day Massachusetts Massachusetts, and the United States isn’t Afghanistan yet.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      David_C

      @RevRick: A big part of the success was the federal government pouring money into several vaccine efforts. Even if we know that the mRNA platform looks good for another pathogen, other countries  may not have the resources and companies may not risk their own resources for a narrow US market.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Baud

      Both sides, environmental edition

      Trump says U.S. will not approve solar or wind power projects

      And even though Trump declared an energy emergency and is thirsty for more power for AI.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​

      It worked fine for me; and it went well with this grey, dreary morning, depressing morning.

      Ditto. What a truly depressing read on this gray day.

      Wish I could have said ‘alarming’ and four months ago that might’ve been the case. Now it’s unfortunately too unsurprising to be alarming.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Professor Bigfoot: When the actual problem of policing in Black communities is actually never fucking listening to Black communities.

      That would defy respectability politics and we couldn’t have that.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Speaking of energy, our power bill has increased significantly, and family and friends who get power from different utilities say theirs have too. My guess is electricity costs will join food price inflation as a driver of voter anger in the coming months.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      ArchTeryx

      @JPL: We’ll get ten million deaths once Medicaid is essentially defunded. And if a pandemic hits with the uninsured populations skyrocketing, doG be with us all.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Belafon: I’d read that only 39% of Democrats in California were open to redistricting, …

      That was the first question asked last night at Kevin Mullin’s town hall. He is 100% for it and it got a big round of applause. This is the SF Bay area though so YMMV. He also said it will be a fight to pass it.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: Just not that easy with doctors or scientist. AI is really good at very specific tasks – like trying every possible combination of amino acids in a peptide and simulating protein folding. But it can’t look at data and make judgement calls that take 40 years of expertise to make. It has no ability to make creative leaps.

      Same with doctors. They have to look at possible symptoms, come up with a list of causes, and use judgement and experience with each patient to eliminate causes until they have the right one. AI makes for an excellent receptionist or perhaps running a medical dictionary, but it cannot replace a doctor’s judgement.

      If there is even an attempt to replace these with AI, then you better be ready to essentially have no doctors and scientists at all. The latter, I’m sure the MAGAts wouldn’t give a shit about. But the former? Who wants to go back to the 17th century for medical care? Even they ain’t lining up for that.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Socolofi

      One of Musk’s worse lessons is firing 80% of Twitter and claiming nothing bad happened. So a lot of execs – in private and public sectors – now have in their head that they can fire 80% and nothing bad will happen.

      Of course, lots of bad things did happen at Twitter – but nobody sees most of them. It isn’t large scale outages, but rather posts going poof, or the feed getting worse or missing things, etc. Nobody noticed because Twitter was already horrible.

      The same is true for places like HHS. Short of a large scale preventable issue – which could well happen – nobody will see anything. Means a lot more warehouses with rat problems and more e.coli outbreaks.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Belafon

      @Baud: And, from what I remember of my history, especially the history of white people here, laws hurting blacks in Southern states tended to also end up being adopted in other white controlled states, which is all of them.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      ArchTeryx

      @John Cole: Between RFK Jr. and the mass Medicaid cuts, they’re setting the country up for an eight figure death count if a pandemic with even slight mortality ever hits again.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Deputinize America

      I fear that the coming stagflation-rended recession from the layoffs and gutting of programs is going to turn out to be the worst since the Great Depression.

      Wife’s company has been bought up by private equity, and they’ve been suffering those blood-gargling douchebags for a couple of years. Sales staff is overworked as it is, and they just canned a promising sales associate in her location after only 7 months – leaving a burnt out salesforce to pick up the slack. I’m assuming that some investor was whining that the profitability wasn’t enough to buy a fifth vacation home.

      She wants to quit – it’s depressing to come to a remotely managed, nearly empty retail office.

      Reply

