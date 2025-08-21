Earlier this week, Anne Laurie highlighted the terrorist attack on federal workers at the CDC. The terrorist was hopped up on lies and addled conspiracy theories spread most prominently by the psychotic grifter now in charge of Health & Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy showed up at the CDC after the attack to inspect his handiwork, gawking at the many bullet holes from more than 500 rounds fired at the complex. An Atlanta cop was murdered by the terrorist, and hundreds of employees were traumatized during the attack.

Trump has said nothing. Maybe he was too busy kissing Putin’s ass to notice. Or maybe he said nothing because the attack fulfills a strategy outlined by his appointee Russell Vought, the Christian nationalist Project 2025 architect who serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought vowed to put government employees “in trauma.” Mission accomplished.

Yesterday, hundreds of HHS employees sent a signed letter to RFK Jr., asking the catcher’s mitt-faced crackpot to stop spreading misinformation that puts a target on their backs. ABC News:

More than 750 employees across the Department of Health and Human Services sent a signed letter to members of Congress and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday morning, calling on the secretary to stop spreading misinformation. The letter states the deadly shooting that occurred at the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 8 was “not random” and was driven by “politicized rhetoric.” … In the letter, the employees accused Kennedy of being “complicit in dismantling America’s public health infrastructure” and of “repeatedly spreading inaccurate health information.”

How did Kennedy’s spokesfool respond? With mealy-mouthed pablum about the boss’s commitment to HHS and more lies and hagiography, hallmarks of the most disgraceful administration in U.S. history:

In a statement to ABC News, HHS said, “Secretary Kennedy is standing firmly with CDC employees — both on the ground and across every center — ensuring their safety and well-being remain a top priority. In the wake of this heartbreaking shooting, he traveled to Atlanta to offer his support and reaffirm his deep respect, calling the CDC ‘a shining star among global health agencies.'” “For the first time in its 70-year history, the mission of HHS is truly resonating with the American people — driven by President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s bold commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” the statement continued. “Any attempt to conflate widely supported public health reforms with the violence of a suicidal mass shooter is an attempt to politicize a tragedy.”

Fucking ghouls. As if politicizing tragedy isn’t their One and Only Weird Trick!

In the runup to the election, I underestimated the pull of woo. I failed to appreciate the siren song of “do your own research” and the appeal of “hey, let’s eat horse-deworming pills” instead of a getting a vaccine created by scientists to mitigate a deadly virus.

Now we know “wellness” crackpots were an essential part of the Trump 2024 coalition, but the problem is deeper than that. Kennedy is one of the most dangerous members of the hive of scum and villainy Trump calls a cabinet, and yet Kennedy seems to fly under the public radar.

I’m not sure how, but that needs to change. The HHS workers’ letter is a good first step.

ETA: ProPublica just dropped a report on the scale of the destruction at public health agencies. It’s staggering.