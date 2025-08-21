Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Nightmare Fueled

by | 14 Comments

Stephen Miller: "All these demonstrators that you've seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they're not part of the city and never have been … we're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they're all over 90 years old."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 20, 2025 at 12:57 PM

These are terrible people, every one of whom deserves to stand trial in the Hague. And yet, their every publicity stunt has a level of shrill incompetence that would shame the average high school drama club. It’s like watching a 1970s B movie on an 18″ television from a too-distant over-the-air station.

I see poor people.

[image or embed]

— Sherrilyn Ifill (@sifill.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 3:06 PM

====

This is nazi logic. The Nazis would redistribute the confiscated property of Jews to the German populace as an incentive to support their mass deportation to concentration camps.

[image or embed]

— Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) August 20, 2025 at 9:53 PM

===

Burgum touts that restaurant reservations in DC are "up 30 percent" (in fact restaurant dining in DC has plunged since Trump's takeover: https://www.fox5dc.com/news/dc-restaurant-dining-plunges-trumps-crime-crackdown-continues)

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 20, 2025 at 8:51 AM

===

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is pushing for ICE to use funds to buy, own and operate its own fleet of airplanes to deport immigrants, two sources familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

[image or embed]

— NBC News (@nbcnews.com) August 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM

===

Millions for souped up cars, next to nothing for hungry kids. Make it make sense.

[image or embed]

— @NewsJennifer (Jennifer Schulze) (@newsjennifer.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 10:38 PM

===

The tone of this video is completely wild. It's filmed like a high school media class project. It looks like it too; the presentation and graphics are amateurish. And yet it's chilling, because she's a real government spokesperson dismissing reports of abuses in detention with finger quotes.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 10:38 PM

===

When you actually pay attention to the content, it's genuinely just "trust us, we have standards, and the people who are accusing us of abuse? They're all crooks. Dangerous crooks."
This administration is just… wild to watch. Wild.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 10:48 PM

===

Yep. Their "fact-check" of the specific claims about treatment in Florida is, in the order they come:
– The claims are false.
– The man has conviction for drug trafficking, homicide and battery
– He's a lying convicted murder.
– The facility meets standards.
– The claims are false.
That's it!

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 10:57 PM

===

For all the people responding that this is AI, it’s not, Lauren Bis is a real person. She worked at the Heritage Foundation for years, then with the Trump Media org, then got hired at DHS at some point this year. www.dhs.gov/medialibrary…

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 11:54 PM

