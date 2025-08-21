On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
We hadn’t planned to visit Victoria until I found a flyer for the Black Ball Line ferry and found out it left from Port Angeles, our second stop to see Olympic National Park. Both of us had wanted to see one of the British Columbia cities and this was a really convenient way to get there, walk around for an afternoon, have a cocktail on the patio of the Grand Empress hotel (opened in 1908 by the Canadian Pacific Railway) and get a meal we didn’t cook ourselves. I bought tickets and off we went.
We started with a self-guided tour of the Parliament, went on to the Empress for refreshments, then walked around the harbor shoreline trail to Fisherman’s Wharf, a community of houseboats, cafes, and tour operators.
Victoria Inner Harbor
Parliament (BC Legislative Assembly Building)
Totem Pole in the park in front of Parliament
Harbor taxis
Floatplane dock. Why is this a big deal? Victoria is on an island, so the two main ways to get there are ferry and plane. The airport isn’t convenient. The floatplanes have regular service from Seattle, much faster (and more expensive!) than the ferry. A nice solution to a transportation problem.
Floatplane coming in and two taxiing. The harbor was a busy airport.
Houseboats
Houseboat businesses
Houseboat restaurants. These are basically food trucks on the water!
Our taxi ride back to where we caught our ferry to the US. Much better than a 30-minute walk.
