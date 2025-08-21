On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

We hadn’t planned to visit Victoria until I found a flyer for the Black Ball Line ferry and found out it left from Port Angeles, our second stop to see Olympic National Park. Both of us had wanted to see one of the British Columbia cities and this was a really convenient way to get there, walk around for an afternoon, have a cocktail on the patio of the Grand Empress hotel (opened in 1908 by the Canadian Pacific Railway) and get a meal we didn’t cook ourselves. I bought tickets and off we went.

We started with a self-guided tour of the Parliament, went on to the Empress for refreshments, then walked around the harbor shoreline trail to Fisherman’s Wharf, a community of houseboats, cafes, and tour operators.