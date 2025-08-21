Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia

frosty

We hadn’t planned to visit Victoria until I found a flyer for the Black Ball Line ferry and found out it left from Port Angeles, our second stop to see Olympic National Park. Both of us had wanted to see one of the British Columbia cities and this was a really convenient way to get there, walk around for an afternoon, have a cocktail on the patio of the Grand Empress hotel (opened in 1908 by the Canadian Pacific Railway) and get a meal we didn’t cook ourselves. I bought tickets and off we went.

We started with a self-guided tour of the Parliament, went on to the Empress for refreshments, then walked around the harbor shoreline trail to Fisherman’s Wharf, a community of houseboats, cafes, and tour operators.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 9
Victoria, BC

Victoria Inner Harbor

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 8
Victoria, BC

Parliament (BC Legislative Assembly Building)

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 7
Victoria, BC

Totem Pole in the park in front of Parliament

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 6
Victoria, BC

Harbor taxis

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 5
Victoria, BC

Floatplane dock. Why is this a big deal? Victoria is on an island, so the two main ways to get there are ferry and plane. The airport isn’t convenient. The floatplanes have regular service from Seattle, much faster (and more expensive!) than the ferry. A nice solution to a transportation problem.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 4
Victoria, BC

Floatplane coming in and two taxiing. The harbor was a busy airport.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 3
Victoria, BC

Houseboats

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 2
Victoria, BC

Houseboat businesses

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia 1
Victoria, BC

Houseboat restaurants. These are basically food trucks on the water!

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (6/9) Side Trip! Victoria, British Columbia
Victoria, BC

Our taxi ride back to where we caught our ferry to the US. Much better than a 30-minute walk.

  • arrieve
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Doug R
  • eclare
  • Elma
  • Greg Ferguson
  • HinTN
  • JPL
  • MartyIL
  • MCat
  • mvr
  • Parfigliano
  • Scott
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

    3. 3.

      Greg Ferguson

      My Mom married a guy from Victoria something like 25 years ago, and between then and now I visited a number of times, usually via the fast ferry (jet propelled!) from Seattle.
      I loved it. Small city but cosmopolitan feel. Many wonderful brewpubs. Def visit the Swan Hotel on the Inner Harbour – my brother, an OR connoisseur of brews – steered me there.
      Found a fine gay bar in downtown. Great people.
      Mom and my stepdad are gone now, but if I can go back, it will be in their honor. ❤️👍🤠

    5. 5.

      Scott

      Victoria was a stop on our Alaskan cruise.  Only there for about six hours but got a bicycle tour in.  Absolutely gorgeous.  We want to return and explore it more fully.

    7. 7.

      Elma

      Victoria was a port of call on our west coast cruise a couple of years ago.  Went to tea at the Empress Hotel.  Very posh.  It was in the before times when all the Canadians, even the customs guys at the distant cruise port where our big ship docked, were very welcoming.  Not sure how we would be received now.

    8. 8.

      Steve in the ATL

      Visited a couple of times as a kid and absolutely loved it. Don’t believe me? I still have my Instamatic photos to prove it!

    10. 10.

      HinTN

      I had occasion to visit Vancouver City for business purposes, with a meeting on Monday. I flew in Friday and took the ferry to Vancouver Island. I stayed in Victoria and explored around that afternoon. I rented a car and drove up to Campbell River on Saturday, returning Sunday. I took the seaplane to Vancouver Monday morning for the meeting. Victoria is a lovely place on this earth. I’m glad you got to enjoy it. I missed the houseboat food trucks! That’s a good reason to return.

    15. 15.

      arrieve

      @BlueGuitarist:

      I heard of Empress Hotel in this video of Benedict Cumberbatch reading someone’s “hilarious letter of apology” explaining the “series of unfortunate events” that led to the hotel banning that person; a tale of an epic bad day:

      I can attest–Victoria is a lovely city, but the seagulls are a huge nuisance. I got dive-bombed and shat upon just walking through downtown.

      On my only visit, I flew into Vancouver. It’s a four-hour trip from Vancouver Airport to Victoria — a bus drives you onto the ferry, you disembark and enjoy the scenery for an hour and a half, then reboard the bus for the 40 minute drive to downtown Victoria. I had a reservation for the bus, and due to the incredibly long lines at immigration, made it with exactly one minute to spare. Then they announced that due to mechanical difficulties (the engine refused to turn over) we were going to be traveling in a borrowed Air Canada shuttle. More waiting. They somehow managed to cram all of us and our luggage into the shuttle, and we were off!

      And the shuttle caught on fire half a mile from the ferry terminal–smoke and actual flames–and we found ourselves standing by the side of the highway with all of our luggage while the BC police secured the scene and attempted to commandeer a third bus to take us the rest of the way.

      We missed the ferry. It was a two hour wait for the next one. Fortunately, Victoria was worth it.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      Loving this side trip.

      Especially loving the houseboat businesses with all the bright colors.  And the water, of course.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @arrieve:  Yikes, that was quite the afternoon, and I do not mean that in the nicest possible way.

      Is there a show called travel nightmares?  If so, you could send in your story!

