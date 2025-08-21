Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Say Naught But Good of the Dead…

Open Thread: Say Naught But Good of the Dead…

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family and one of the most influential voices in the conservative evangelical movement, has died at age 89

— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 9:21 AM

Per the Blogmaster’s rule: James Dobson just made the world a slightly better place.

he will be confined to a blanket and a hundred toddlers will beat him with wooden spoons any time he steps off of it for all eternity.

— Michan Connor (@michanconnor.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 10:37 AM

===

… More than 1,000 quote-skeets on this, and I’ve never seen so many ways to celebrate

— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 10:32 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • espierce
  • Quicksand
  • Ryan
  • Warblewarble

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Quicksand

      What kind of depraved, soulless, moral monster would celebrate someone like James Dobson’s death?

      THIS KIND!!!!! WOOO!!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.