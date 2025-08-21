James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family and one of the most influential voices in the conservative evangelical movement, has died at age 89
— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 9:21 AM
Per the Blogmaster’s rule: James Dobson just made the world a slightly better place.
he will be confined to a blanket and a hundred toddlers will beat him with wooden spoons any time he steps off of it for all eternity.
— Michan Connor (@michanconnor.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 10:37 AM
===
… More than 1,000 quote-skeets on this, and I’ve never seen so many ways to celebrate
— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 10:32 AM
