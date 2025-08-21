Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Texas Democrats, Doing Their Considerable Best

Just In: The Republican led Texas House approved a new congressional map giving Republicans five more U.S. House seats, despite Democratic claims it’s a racially discriminatory effort to sway next year’s midterms.

[image or embed]

— Texas Tribune (@texastribune.org) August 20, 2025 at 7:27 PM

===

Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier is suing over "illegal confinement" after Republicans locked her in the state Capitol for refusing police surveillance

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:29 PM

===

Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night on the House floor after refusing to agree ‘to round-the-clock monitoring by state troopers’ www.keranews.org/texas-news/2…

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:26 AM

===

Rep. Gene Wu, ..stayed on the House floor with Collier throughout the night, occasionally livestreaming for the caucus’ account on X. He had signed so he could go spend time with his family.., but when Collier asked him to stick around, he agreed ..he plans to stay with her as long as she’s there.

— Kim (@kimoco.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:07 PM

===

Just to be clear, Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier is not holding some kind of sit-in protest. She is literally locked in the State Capitol against her will.

[image or embed]

— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:10 PM

===

Surprise surprise the white guy says the Black woman should just fall in line

[image or embed]

— Michelle ???????????? (@chicana74.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:52 PM

===

Not only is Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier seeing overwhelming support from her constituents, but she tells Ali Velshi she heard today from Kamala Harris and New York Governor Kathy Hochul among other prominent Democrats outside of Texas.

[image or embed]

— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:16 PM

===

Some Texas Democratic women have torn up their permission slips and will now be hosting a “slumber party for Democracy” on the House floor.

[image or embed]

— Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 6:50 PM

===

Sheryl Cole, one of the Texas Democrats who broke quorum:

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:12 PM

===

Texas state Rep. Mihaela Plesa says Democrats' two-week walkout created a "nationwide movement," but she's ready to make a legal case against redistricting.

[image or embed]

— NPR (@npr.org) August 20, 2025 at 7:03 AM

===

I stand with state Rep. Nicole Collier and other Texas Democrats on the front lines of protecting American democracy.
In a free country, state lawmakers don't get held hostage by the opposition.
Texas Dems believe America should still be a free country. Do Republicans?

[image or embed]

— Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 12:27 PM

===

Texas Democrats agreed to return home after California Democrats announced they would redraw their congressional map and give their party an electoral advantage, effectively wiping out the potential GOP gains in Texas.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) August 18, 2025 at 10:55 AM

The Democrats who fled the state on Aug. 3 decided to head home after California Democrats announced they would redraw their map and give their party an electoral advantage in five additional seats, wiping out the potential GOP gains in Texas. Democrats in California on Monday unveiled their legislative package, which they are calling “Proposition 50,” a reference to all 50 states as they seek to nationalize their fight. Voters in the state will be asked to sign off on the new map in a special election this November if lawmakers approve the plan, as they intend to do this week.

“We’re returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans’ plans than when we left,” Texas state House Minority Leader Gene Wu (D) said in a statement as he returned…

===

Dems are back in Texas & the new gerrymandered maps could be voted on as early as tonight.
Texas Democrats deserve a huge thank you. They put this fight on the national stage and stalled long enough to give California Dems and other states time to prepare their counter.
Thank you, Texas Democrats

[image or embed]

— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 20, 2025 at 4:40 PM

===

🚨BREAKING: The Texas House voted Wednesday to move forward with a new congressional map – as Democrats continued to seek ways to resist.
As soon as this is signed into law,Texas will be sued. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/…

[image or embed]

— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 7:38 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    89Comments

    1. 1.

      lamh47

      Def proud of the Texas Dems.

      They did what they could.

      Makes me feel a bit better about my decision to move back to DFW area.  At the very least I want fighters for my reps!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      ewrunning

      Meanwhile, Trump said he plans to go out on patrol with the Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard troops around Washington, D.C., on Thursday night amid a federal crackdown on crime. “Nightmare on L Street.,”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @lamh47: I have to disagree.  I grew up in Weatherford, and ….. this was -idiocy-.  WTF were they thinking, going back to Texas just because California -said- they would redraw their maps?  As if that means that they -will-?  And that Roberts will let them stand in CA ?  [we already know he’ll let the ones in TX stand]

      Idiots.  They should have stayed away until the heat death of the Universe.  When Schumer does stupidity like this, we call him out, we don’t say “oh, he tried his best”.  Geez.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: IIRC German Jews were made to sign forms signing over their businesses and valuables to Aryan/Nazi buyers at knockdown prices.  Decades later when the descendants of those Jews tried to sue to regain possession, they were told that their ancestors had consented to those sales, so they were totes legal, no way to revoke them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t want hear any shit about how they could have done more or stayed away longer.  They did and are doing what they could and it’s a fuck ton more than most of their critics have done.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Chetan Murthy: As I understand it, the Texas leg is a part time job.

      Which means that at least SOME members have families and most especially jobs or businesses that they have to attend to.

      I assume The Great Khan (bless him!) picked up the tab for their hotel time in Illinois, but even so being away from home always cost money.

      ETA: I’ll also note that Democrats are far more likely to have jobs or even businesses than that they inherited enough money that a part time job is all they need.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus: seconded. Jesus Christ, they have families and other jobs, which they need for revenue because they don’t make shit as reps, ALL of which and whom could be threatened by the fascist regime in TX, beyond what said fascists have already done to threaten them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chetan Murthy: Tell me how you could observe what’s going on now, and NOT come to the conclusion that the Powers That Be there would find some way to threaten these Dems’ employers, employees, family members if they stayed away?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      FastEdD

      Here in CA I got my first mailer against the new redistricting proposition. It is a thing. It is for real. “Protect Democracy VOTE NO” or some such horse shit. As if letting the GOP steal the next election is protecting democracy. I can already see what the ads for our side will say- STOP TRUMP-VOTE YES. That ought to be pretty easy to communicate. The wing nuts tried to recall Newsom. The recall failed 15 minutes after the polls closed. This ought to pass.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Miss Bianca: In 1933 Hitler -imprisoned- his political opponents in the Dachau concentration camp.  If only he’d known, all he had to do was threaten their jobs.  Wowsers, such overkill.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trnc

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
        This is not Schumer-esque. The Tx reps had to pay for their own lodging and meals for the entire time they were out of the state, and I don’t think all of them are independently wealthy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Deputinize America

      Fuck Texas – it is a monster part of the problem with Congress, the courts, society.  EVERY TIME Texas Democrats have a chance to actually do something to stifle their fundamentalist asshole counterparts, they collapse like the cheap folding chair under the fat lady at the redneck churchyard  potluck.  They could have done a GoFundMe for expenses – shit, Pritzger would have paid that out of pocket.

      Their “protest” has about as much effect as RBG thundering “I DISSENT” from the stalk hanging out above her weird collar – which means “none at all”.

      They didn’t even qualify as a decent speedbump.  Now California will have to do a statewide vote which may not have the results we want.

      But for objectors in the Texas lege, it was “hard”.

      They took the job, they need to do the job or resign.  Part of that job is to try to see to it that their constituents’ voting rights aren’t throttled – it is arguably the biggest part of the job.

      I’m congratulating none of them.  My kids are now actively looking to expatriate, and for good reason.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chetan Murthy: wow, you’re a real asshole, aren’t you? Just like every other asshole out there whose primary skill set seems to be binding up burdens to play on others’ shoulders and then bitching that they’re not bearing them to your satisfaction.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Miss Bianca

      @Deputinize America: And you’re another comfortably well-off smug asshole who’s entirely too all right with blaming other people for not living up to the standards that you can afford to live up to.

      You and Chetan sound like Republicans. Both of you castigating people for not fucking bootstrapping themselves out of situations that are not of their making. Meanwhile, were you out there organizing the financial resistance?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lyrebird

      @trnc: ​

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
       
      I notice that when Schumer makes a choice readers disagree with, it gets lots of coverage, but when he recruits Sherrod Brown or forces Thune to block recess appointments or votes against offensive weapons for Isr., I don’t see much mention of that. I know that Sec of State Rubio probably won’t do much yet with the Dem. Senators’ letter (incl Schumer, Schiff, Rosen…) telling him how urgent a ceasefire and an aid surge to Gaza are…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      Reposting from above:

      Marc Elias
      @marcelias.bsky.social

      🚨BREAKING: The Texas House voted Wednesday to move forward with a new congressional map – as Democrats continued to seek ways to resist.

      As soon as this is signed into law,Texas will be sued. democracydocket.com/news-alerts/...

      +1

      The first step in these battles is to get normal people to listen to us. The quorum busters found a way to do that through their actions. The next step is to fight them in court.

      There was no path to victory where the Texas Democrats could somehow prevent the majority from eventually doing their will. That’s not how legislatures work. The battle won’t be won in the existing Texas legislature; it will be won in the courts and the upcoming elections.

      [/Lt-obvious]

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      chemiclord

      @Another Scott: The left really seems to have a really hard time accepting that the minority party can’t stop the majority party at the end of the day.

      Probably because they’d then have to look in the mirror and say, “This is 100% your fault.  You let this happen by being a petulant little shit when it could have mattered.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      prostratedragon

      INBOX: Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a brief before the Texas Supreme Court, “presenting the legal grounds for declaring vacant the seats of the Democrat legislators who abandoned their duties and fled the state to break quorum.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @chemiclord: I think a lot of this is because of how outrageous it all is, and how powerless Democrats really are to stop most of it at this time. That’s why we’re lashing out at each other as much as we are at R’s. Meanwhile, MAGA’s are having a meltdown over Cracker Barrel redoing their logo.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      It’s too bad that she didn’t have a lock and chains herself. She could have locked the doors from the inside. Put a bunch of chairs and so on. If they arrest her, there won’t be any quorum. Refuse to vote until the GOP drops any charges related to the stunt in writing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      What I see from those attacking the TX Dems here is generalized rage.  I get it.  Just about everything sucks right now.  But anger needs to be focused on those who deserve it.  And maybe  used inspire action.  But I also get the feeling from other postings in other threads that some of these commenters have basically given up on the US entirely or believe that we need a near complete collapse to wake up the survivors.  I am not sure fixing the system is on their agenda any longer.  I may be wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jacel

      @FastEdD: I received a flyer like that in today’s mail. No mention of “Texas” in the argument against modifying the California districts in response. The doomed Newsom recall election a few years ago cost the state the same $200M to conduct.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jackie

      @Soprano2@Baud:

      Meanwhile, MAGA’s are having a meltdown over Cracker Barrel redoing their logo.

      They took away both the cracker and the barrel.

      I saw a video clip of a MAGA on his podcast wailing and gnashing his teeth that Cracker Barrel was Woke! And DEI!

      I thought it was parody at first LOL

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Another Scott: Really looking forward to this getting delayed with lawsuits that keep the redistricting from taking effect in 2026, long enough for us to find other ways to fight these cheating bastards.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Splitting Image

      @chemiclord:

      The left really seems to have a really hard time accepting that the minority party can’t stop the majority party at the end of the day.

      Probably because they’d then have to look in the mirror and say, “This is 100% your fault.  You let this happen by being a petulant little shit when it could have mattered.”

      The sort of people who will say “Let’s you and him fight like hell for what I believe in” tend to be the same sort of people who will say “Let’s you and him think long and hard about what I did and promise to do better next time.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      twbrandt

      The TX dems left their families behind and risked their livelihoods. They stalled the process long enough for CA, NY, and others to react. Good for them!

      Focus your rage where it belongs.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Deputinize America

      @Miss Bianca: I’ll be clear – I despise everything about Texas.  It has reached out to ruin my life, and I never lived there, nor have I ever stepped foot there except to change planes.  I try to not spend money there.

      For decades we’ve heard “don’t blame Texas Democrats – they have a tough slog” and yet this one time that they have the ability to make it really fucking difficult, they fold.

       

      Classic Texas – all hat, no cattle, all cowardice and excuses of “its just so hard to go against the powers that be of the statehouse, of the local churches, etc., etc., blah, blah, blah.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      gene108

      @chemiclord:

      The left really seems to have a really hard time accepting that the minority party can’t stop the majority party at the end of the day.

      Republicans have effectively throttled what Democrats have wanted to do, since Obama was elected, when they were in the minority.

      They kept Obama from filling 100’s of federal court appointments, because they said to hell with norms and decorum and refused to allow votes to come to the floor.

      Sen. Tuberville shutdown high level military promotions for months, because he objected to some LBGTQ+ policies in the military.

      I have never heard of Democrats throttling the fuck out of the government’s ability to function, when they are in the minority in Congress, when Trump or Bush, Jr. are/were in office, the way Republicans have done to Biden and Obama.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Deputinize America: They delayed its passage.  They publicized the hell out of what is happening.  They allowed lawsuits to be prepared.  They gave states like CA and IL a chance to prepare retaliatory actions.  CA is already moving forward.

      Delaying actions have value.   Every fight isn’t a regional theater production of 300.  

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      Only the Senate minority can throttle, and that’s much more limited than it used to be because the filibuster no longer applies to appointments. Dems are still the reason the Senate doesn’t pass whatever legislation the House wants to give Trump

      ETA: Senate Dems have already stopped an anti-trans sports bill.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      Let’s be clear. Republicans are a stronger party because their voters are cultist fanatics. We can’t compete with that when it comes to unprincipled or aesthetic strength. We can only be more numerous, and we’re not.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jackie

      Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) announced he would not seek reelection in 2026 if Texas Republicans go ahead with mid-decade redistricting as planned, Punchbowl News reports.

      Doggett’s decision avoids a potentially brutal primary with Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX), who was drawn into an Austin district with Doggett under the proposed new map.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Scout211

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      They delayed its passage.  They publicized the hell out of what is happening.  They allowed lawsuits to be prepared.  They gave states like CA and IL a chance to prepare retaliatory actions.  CA is already moving forward.

      Delaying actions have value.   Every fight isn’t a regional theater production of 300.

      Thank you, OO.  Very well said.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Glory b

      @Chetan Murthy: SSchumer did the right thing.

      If he’d let the government crash, the law gives the president almost unchecked authority to fire, close, etc, as he sees fit.

      It would have meant that all of the pending lawsuits filed by individual employees and their unions would have gotten thrown out because the president has greater powers during a shut down.

      Stop thinking that Dem leadership is stupid or wimpy.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      prostratedragon

      I do not think he is really talking about the homeless.

      JD Vance on homelessness: “I don’t know why we accepted that it was reasonable to have crazy people yelling at our kids. You should not have to cross the street in downtown Atlanta to avoid a crazy person yelling at your family. Those are your streets.”

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: If we’re not more numerous, that means this is what America really is, what America really wants– and “may God have mercy on our souls.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Archon

      @chemiclord: It may not be the winning move but it’s the ONLY move that gives us a chance of winning.

      The days of playing by the rules and being honorable while the other side cheats in the hope the electorate recognizes it and rewards the Democrats is OVER.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      As a general rule, Dems want the government to function.

      Republicans have turned this into a weakness and ruthlessly exploited it.

      @Baud:

      Even Tuberville eventually gave up. If he were a Dem, he would have been accused of caving.

      I have never seen the Democrats grind a basic function of the government to a halt like confirming military promotions or confirming judges the way Republicans have.

      Democrats have stopped some bad things from happening, but they haven’t caused the pain to an incumbent Republican president the way Senate Republicans did to Obama and Biden.

      Democrats can strip bad stuff out from legislation or block bad House bills from getting a vote, but these do not have the impact on public perception in the same way Republicans have managed to undermine Democratic Executive authority, while in the Senate minority.

      Edit: Perception is reality. Because Democrats, when in the Senate minority, have not caused as much visible pain to Trump, as McConnell did to Obama, Democrats are perceived as weak and freckles.

      Changing this perception will go a long way to winning elections.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      It’s not possible for Republican presidents to feel pain.There’s nothing Republicans want so much that they would prefer getting it rather than fundraise off of Dem obstruction.

      Also too, Dem actions aren’t rewarded by their voters in the same way as Republican voters support destructive behavior

      ETA

      Changing this perception will go a long way to winning elections.

       

      There’s nothing that will be good enough. Like I said, if Dems pulled a Tuberville, they would be criticized for eventually caving.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cain: I know that.  I have never been a heighten the contradictions guy.  Also, democracy always has and always will involve muddling through any situation.  Results will never be perfect.  We just have to strive for good enough.  But for a lot of people.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      They did everything they could, and some still find it to be inadequate because the Hollywood outcome didn’t happen.

      Like I said and will continue to say, this is going to continue until things get so catastrophically bad people have no choice but to ignore the PodBros and Nina Turners and Joe Rogans of the world and start voting for more than just their continually-misinformed interests.  We didn’t have to do this, but we’re doing this because amoral grifters made it trendy to fail an open-book quiz.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: For evidence of this, one need look no further than the California redistricting effort. Turns out the voters will have to approve, and immediately we got polls with Democratic voters, along with statements from goo-go groups ike the League of Women Voters, wringing their hands about how that wouldn’t be faaaaiiir.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Glory b

      @gene108: Republicans did this when they had THE MAJORITY in the senate.

      When they were in the minority, McConnell sat on the sidelines & complained.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Darkrose

      @Glory b: Yeah, about those lawsuits…every stay and injunction that’s reached SCOTUS has been overturned. They just ruled 5-4 that sure, Brainworms and the NIH can deny funding for anything they deem DEI.

      Worse, Schumer got pantsed, because his “assurances” that the House wouldn’t strip DC funding were worth exactly as much as any of the sanctimonious prattle that drips from Johnson’s pursed lips. Once again, Charlie Brown is shocked when Lucy pulls the football away.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Glory b: Yeah, that government shutdown was a trap Republicans hoped Democrats would walk into. Schumer and the other Democrats did right to avoid it.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      chemiclord

      @Deputinize America: Well, you’re talking to the guy who has been dragged on several social media sites for saying that the Second Civil War is inevitable.

      So, none of this surprises me.  We’re rapidly reaching a point where simply too many people want a fight and blood spilling in the streets.

      It didn’t (and doesn’t) have to be like this, but we simply don’t have enough people willing to put in the long term work that would be necessary for a peaceful and progressive future, and frankly?  We never really have.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Darkrose

      @Glory b: No, McConnell absolutely did not sit on his hands. If he had, we’d have the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed. We’d have the Equality Act protecting LGBTQIA+ people. We’d have legislation to counter Roe being overturned and guaranteeing reproductive rights at the national level.

      Instead, McConnell acted as though legislation needed 60 votes to pass. Occasionally, he’d let Collins or Murkowski defect when they didn’t need their votes, but he manipulated the system to obtain his desired result.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: ​It could be turned around, or the poll statistics may have issues, but that’s probably an accurate reflection of the immediate knee-jerk reaction from Democratic voters.

      And I don’t want to go too much into a sensitive topic, but it seems to me that white Domocratic voters are very concerned about fairness to white Republicans. But I didn’t see any crosstabs on the poll so that that for what’s worth.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Glory b

      @Darkrose: No one knew this in advance.

      There’s lots of (to a large extent black & other POC) that work for the federal government, vote Dem & were desperate to keep from getting fired.

      The employee unions wanted to preserve their right to sue.

      Shutdowns are a disaster for the people of DC.

      You’re saying he should have ignored them?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Geminid

      @Darkrose: Schumer knew that funding for DC would likely not be passed. But he knew Republicans could have stripped a lot more money than that from DC had there been a government shutdown.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Marc

      @zhena gogolia: Nothing Democrats do has an impact on public perception in our favor because we do not own and control the media.

      @Deputinize America:Playing tit for tat on gerrymanders is the very steep slope for the perception of illegitimacy and eventual civil war.

      @Omnes Omnibus: But I also get the feeling from other postings in other threads that some of these commenters have basically given up on the US entirely or believe that we need a near complete collapse to wake up the survivors.

      Here’s my black perspective (one of many) FWIW:

      Black people are already being impacted.  Looked at military recruitment lately, do any white folks know or care what’s happening?  Universities: that process has started, I’d say we’re only a year or two away from the strict quota system used when my Dad went to MIT in ’47, each year exactly 2 blacks (I knew both of them :), set numbers of women, Asians, and Jews, all other slots reserved for white men. Corporate America (Big Law in particular) why hire anyone non-white if they’ll potentially get you sued?  After all, they were happy perfectly happy with hiring whites-only before the ’60s.  Law enforcement that thinks they can get away with talking shit to us are back.

      These sorts of things do not impact all white Democrats directly, and so it’s not of great concern to some of them (I’m being nice, just like The Professor).  The real problem is that Democrats are powerless because they believe they are powerless to do anything against the rules, and therefore, do very little useful.  If nothing else, go out and lead some big ass demonstrations against detention facilities. Get arrested, show that bad shit is happening, do something, do anything except talk about bipartisan solutions.  In other words, it’s long past time and we’re still waiting for white Democratic urgency about the fact that they’re on track to lose their role in this so-called republic.

      Reply

