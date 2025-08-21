Just In: The Republican led Texas House approved a new congressional map giving Republicans five more U.S. House seats, despite Democratic claims it’s a racially discriminatory effort to sway next year’s midterms. [image or embed] — Texas Tribune (@texastribune.org) August 20, 2025 at 7:27 PM

Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier is suing over "illegal confinement" after Republicans locked her in the state Capitol for refusing police surveillance [image or embed] — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier spent the night on the House floor after refusing to agree ‘to round-the-clock monitoring by state troopers’ www.keranews.org/texas-news/2… [image or embed] — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:26 AM

Rep. Gene Wu, ..stayed on the House floor with Collier throughout the night, occasionally livestreaming for the caucus’ account on X. He had signed so he could go spend time with his family.., but when Collier asked him to stick around, he agreed ..he plans to stay with her as long as she’s there. — Kim (@kimoco.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:07 PM

Just to be clear, Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier is not holding some kind of sit-in protest. She is literally locked in the State Capitol against her will. [image or embed] — The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:10 PM

Not only is Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier seeing overwhelming support from her constituents, but she tells Ali Velshi she heard today from Kamala Harris and New York Governor Kathy Hochul among other prominent Democrats outside of Texas. [image or embed] — The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:16 PM

Some Texas Democratic women have torn up their permission slips and will now be hosting a “slumber party for Democracy” on the House floor. [image or embed] — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 6:50 PM

I stand with state Rep. Nicole Collier and other Texas Democrats on the front lines of protecting American democracy.

In a free country, state lawmakers don't get held hostage by the opposition.

Texas Dems believe America should still be a free country. Do Republicans? [image or embed] — Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 12:27 PM

Texas Democrats agreed to return home after California Democrats announced they would redraw their congressional map and give their party an electoral advantage, effectively wiping out the potential GOP gains in Texas. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) August 18, 2025 at 10:55 AM

…The Democrats who fled the state on Aug. 3 decided to head home after California Democrats announced they would redraw their map and give their party an electoral advantage in five additional seats, wiping out the potential GOP gains in Texas. Democrats in California on Monday unveiled their legislative package, which they are calling “Proposition 50,” a reference to all 50 states as they seek to nationalize their fight. Voters in the state will be asked to sign off on the new map in a special election this November if lawmakers approve the plan, as they intend to do this week. “We’re returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans’ plans than when we left,” Texas state House Minority Leader Gene Wu (D) said in a statement as he returned…

Dems are back in Texas & the new gerrymandered maps could be voted on as early as tonight.

Texas Democrats deserve a huge thank you. They put this fight on the national stage and stalled long enough to give California Dems and other states time to prepare their counter.

Thank you, Texas Democrats [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 20, 2025 at 4:40 PM

