We wanted action from our elected officials, right?

Well, we are starting to get action, more and more. That’s great, right?

Oh, wait, they are doing it wrong? Fuck that shit.

Right now, I need the courage to face what is happening every day, and not tune out or give up.

Courage. Heart. Faith. Inspiration. The will to keep going.

Can we use this thread to talk about all the people – elected officials or not – and organizations that we see displaying the courage we all need?