The Courage To Act

We wanted action from our elected officials, right?

Well, we are starting to get action, more and more.  That’s great, right?

Oh, wait, they are doing it wrong?  Fuck that shit.

Right now, I need the courage to face what is happening every day, and not tune out or give up.

Courage.   Heart.  Faith.  Inspiration.  The will to keep going.

Can we use this thread to talk about all the people – elected officials or not – and organizations that we see displaying the courage we all need?

 

 

    1. 1.

      cain

      Kudos to the Dems in Texas in doing something and delaying action. It was always going to fail but as some have said – this gives us time to prepare the battlefield.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Can we use this thread to talk about all the people – elected officials or not – and organizations that we see displaying the courage we all need?

      I nominate WaterGirl!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      I nominate WaterGirl!

      Seconded!

      Kudos to the Dems in Texas in doing something and delaying action. It was always going to fail but as some have said – this gives us time to prepare the battlefield.

      Seconding this too!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan is on its way to voters.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to counter President Donald Trump’s election gerrymander in Texas with his own redistricting play in California is on its way to voters.

      The California Legislature today approved his proposal calling for a special election on a ballot measure that would suspend the state’s current congressional districts, which were drawn by an independent commission, and replace them with a map intended to favor Democrats.

      The Assembly passed the measure 57 to 20, and lawmakers on the floor erupted in applause even before they closed the vote. The Senate passed it hours later on a party-line vote, 30-8.

      “We will not let our political system be hijacked by authoritarianism. And today, we give every Californian the power to say no,” said Speaker Robert Rivas, Democrat of Hollister, on the Assembly floor shortly before the vote. “To say no to Donald Trump’s power grab and yes to our people, to our state and to our democracy.”

      Now the campaign begins.  It will be big $$$ and endless ads (as often happens with propositions on the ballot) but because Newsom and the Dems in the legislature were courageous and decided to fight back against Texas Republicans and Trump, we have a plan in place.

      Next:  Illinois?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Eric S.

      When Bondi sent a letter threatening Dem pols not supplicating to ICE, Washington  governor Ferguson said “FU” (as many have). When asked if he was willing to go to jail for his beliefs, he essentially said, “Yes.”

      (As remembered from an NPR story this morning.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Hillary Clinton is speaking out forcefully, not mincing words.  Even though she has to know that T would come after her and throw her in jail if he can find a way to do it, by hook or by crook.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      I found the fellow from SEIU who spoke last week very inspiring.  Very brave of him to speak out after they had already picked him up and I believe he has some (bullshit) charges against him.  Not sure of his name.  Maybe David Huerta?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Marc Elias gives me hope.

      Beto is standing strong even though they are trying to gin up charges against him and his organization, Powered by People.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Big shout-out to Indivisible, or at least the Philly-area chapter!  Protests, rallies, calls to action that are timely but not so numerous you tune them out … an excellent example a group working LOCALLY to get people involved at any of several levels.

      Kudos also to Governor Gav’s social media team.  I don’t agree with everything he’s done (waddaya want, perfect?!?) but oh boy is he doing it right these days.

      And once again thumbs up for the Bernies and the Senator Professor Warrens and the AOCs and the Jasmine Crocketts and the the Jamie Raskins who get out there and make good trouble!  (Rally at Philly City Hall a couple months ago, who shows up?  Bernie.  And he holds the crowd.  Who else is doing that?)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Nukular Biscuits (sp?) Nukular Biskits inspires me with his repeated contact with his elected officials.  I feel like I should be doing that, but I am not.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m watching Governor Newsom give an address about California’s redistricting.

      He sounds pretty good.  Why are people (here on the blog) not terribly keen about him?  Pretty sure he means to run in 2028.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh:  As I was putting together this post, it occurred to me that maybe this is a relay race.

      The Dems in the Texas house did their part by making the TX actions   gerrymandering actions something that the whole nation is paying attention to.

      Gavin Newsom picked up the ball by getting the gerrymandering stuff going in CA in record speed.  And HIS SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS are surely getting the attention of people who were likely oblivious before.

      I wish I could figure out what we can do to keep Epstein in the news.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @SpaceUnit:  Personally, I don’t really care what he wants to do in 2028.  He is fighting the fight now in 2025.

      Also, maybe this isn’t a great thread to talk about all the things that are imperfect about Gavin Newsom?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      GSV Sleeper Service

      @WaterGirl: oh God no, it’s the people pissed at the texas Democrats for not moving to another state for the rest of their lives that are chapping my ass (I probably fucked up my point by using YOU in the generic sense)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      @WaterGirl:

      I was just curious.  I’ve seen people make negative remarks about him from time to time but I don’t recall the reasons.

      I agree that he seems to be the man for this moment.  I just don’t know all that much about him.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dan B

      @Eric S.: Ferguson is the real deal.  He sued Trump endlessly when he was AG.  The new AG is similarly tough.  There’s a new sheriff in town who’s equally badass!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @SpaceUnit: It’s a fine question!  Just didn’t seem to fit in a thread where I’m explicitly trying to avoid “they’re doing it wrong”. :-)

      Ask again tomorrow in a different thread and I’m sure you’ll get a lot of information.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Kudos to all the people in smallish towns who show up for Indivisable and other anti-GOP protests. In those communities, it is risky. They are brave and I applaud them. Also, I applaud Hochul for getting the ball rolling on changing NY law so they can redistrict too. It won’t be until 2028, but it is sorely needed. And hurray for JB Pritzker who makes me almost want to move across the river so I could be proud of a governor for a change.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I wish I could figure out what we can do to keep Epstein in the news.

      Yeah, but that was always a MAGA thing that happened to boomerang on them.  It might flare up again! My metaphor is that it’s like a fire in a coal field or a tire dump — it can smolder away unseen for a while and then suddenly flare up.

      But more generally, there is no One Weird Trick.  Look at how the MAGAts do it — they just throw stuff against the wall continually, and when some of it sticks they go with that.  How many of their trial balloons have sunk and been forgotten?  Just gotta keep plugging away.

      I expect things will get worse for them this fall, when the summer buzz dies and the economy continues to soften.  (I expect they’ll also get more frantic and violent in response, but whatever.)  Donate!  Volunteer!  Organize!  (And I would recommend limiting the doomscrolling.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @govpressoffice today: x.com/GovPressOffice/status/1958621752621506628

      WOW!!! MY MAPS (THE BEST MAPS EVER MADE) WILL SOON PASS IN THE GREATEST LEGISLATURE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD (NOT JUST AMERICA). AMERICA CAN THANK ME (GAVIN C. NEWSOM) AND TWO VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE — MAGIC MIKE & RAINMAKER ROBERT, WHO LEAD THE LEGISLATURE — TOTAL LEGENDS!!! THESE ARE “PERFECT, BEAUTIFUL” MAPS. BETTER THAN COLUMBUS, BETTER THAN GOOGLE MAPS, BETTER THAN APPLE MAPS (SORRY TIM, NO GOLD BAR FOR ME, BUT I STILL LOVE YOU!). PEOPLE ARE ALREADY SCREAMING “MAMA! MAMA!” AND I SAY, “NO, I AM YOUR DADDY!!!” THE GOLDEN ERA BEGINS IN THE GOLDEN STATE, ALL BECAUSE OF ME, THE PEOPLE’S GOVERNOR, THE CARTOGRAPHER-IN-CHIEF, WHO WILL NOW LET THE PEOPLE VOTE!!! THANK YOU, USA!!! — GCN

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nukular Biskits

      Evenin’, y’all.

      Posted about this on Bluesky last night so I’ll just plagiarize part of that  here:

      Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus

      I attended last night’s event in Gulfport and want to thank each and every member for being there and representing.

      First, I’d like to note the fact that you are doing what your Republican colleagues, from both Washington, DC, and the state Capitol, are refusing to do; i.e. engage with your constituents … and those of Republican lawmakers as well. Had it not been such a long day for me, I would have like to have stayed longer and discussed a few issues important to me with some of you.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      I don’t know if it’s courage or just reflecting the zeitgeist on the part of the mainstream media, but I’m encouraged to see the MSM printing articles and doing video pieces about the gilding of the White House and what it all means. Particularly nice when a publication has comments sections on articles to allow the public to weigh in. And the other day I read an article about how Trump’s decor also includes FOUR paintings of himself. (At least four so far.) Pointed out that NO other sitting president had paintings of himself until he left office. We need to keep a running tally of the Trump paintings in the WH. That’s dictator mindset right there.

      Reply

