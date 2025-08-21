Since Trump took office, white on white crime is just exploding:

Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” base. The new logo for the Southern-themed restaurant chain has been blasted by Trump’s MAGA base claiming the design is “woke” and “boring.” The logo, which formerly featured a seated man in overalls leaning on a barrel, now simply has the name “Cracker Barrel” on it, with the classic gold background. That anger led to a drop in the stock value for the company. It finished Thursday at $54.80 a share, down about 7.15 percent on the day. The stock was able to rebound from a midday low where it was down about 15 percent. Cracker Barrel’s stock drop led to the company losing about $94 million in value in just a day. CBS News’ Money Watch reported in the early afternoon Cracker Barrel had lost nearly $200 million but it was able to make up some ground before the closing bell.

I have no idea if this is an elaborate ruse to get “teh left” to eat at Cracker Barrel, but I am not fucking falling for it. If you want a representative sample of the MAGA nonsense, this shall suffice:

“I gave my life to Christ in the Cracker Barrel parking lot” sounds like the filthiest euphemism I have ever heard. [image or embed] — Elderly White Hat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 6:31 PM

Honestly, “I gave my life to Christ in a Cracker Barrel parking lot” sounds a lot like something Mojo Nixon and Skid Roper would have cooked up.

***

In other news, this fucking horror show continues:

The Israeli military is widening its offensive in the Gaza Strip, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement about negotiating a deal with Hamas that could halt the campaign. In a video statement recorded outside a military base in southern Israel on Thursday, Mr. Netanyahu said he had approved plans for taking over Gaza City, but also that he had “given directives to negotiate immediately the release of all our hostages and to end the war on terms acceptable to Israel.” The prime minister did not directly comment on how Israel would respond to a new cease-fire proposal that Hamas said it accepted earlier this week. Israeli officials said that ground forces were already operating in Zeitoun, a neighborhood in the southern part of the city, but when the military might launch a broader assault was still unclear. The possibility of Israeli soldiers moving into neighborhoods other than Zeitoun in Gaza City has raised alarm among Palestinians who have been repeatedly displaced since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the war.

It’s not even making headlines anymore. Just no one cares and no one is going to do anything.

***

Speaking of horror shows, I don’t know what the end result of this litigation will be, but it sure feels like every day the Supreme Court becomes more of a rubber stamp for a tyrant than stewards of law and order:

In a fractured ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled by a 5-to-4 vote that the Trump administration could for now cancel more than $780 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health that the government said had been intended to explore topics like diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, “gender ideology” and vaccine hesitancy. But a different five-justice majority let stand for now a lower court’s ruling that the administration’s underlying policy directing the cuts was probably unlawful and should be put on hold. Only Justice Amy Coney Barrett was in both majorities. The court’s order is not the last word, and the case will proceed in lower courts. The upshot of the scrambled ruling, subject to ongoing litigation, appears to be that grants already canceled will not be immediately reinstated but that recipients may be able to sue in a specialized court. Further cancellations may be barred. In a concurring opinion, Justice Barrett wrote that challenges to individual grant terminations had probably been filed in the wrong court. But she said the challenge to the policy guidance had been filed in the correct court. Still, she added, “whether claims about the guidance in this case will succeed is another question” but the lower court judge’s ruling could remain in place for now.

What no one is saying, though, is that just the length of litigation will probably kill off all the research, anyway. This funding pays salaries that pay rent and mortgage and car and house payments. Researchers can sit around for three years waiting for the litigation to finish. The damage is done.

***

I think I am done for the day. Time to fire up some Spooks. Really enjoying this show and while I am seriously missing Ruth in the middle seasons I do love Connie- her dead eyed stare and flat affect delivery is just wonderful to watch.