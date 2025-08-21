(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here’s the butcher’s bill from Russia’s attack last night:

574 drones.

40 missiles.

Last night, russia carried out another combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine, hitting

Lviv, Zakarpattia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia. Once again, the terrorist state proves they don’t want peace at all. [image or embed] — UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua) August 21, 2025 at 4:38 AM

Here’s Ukraine’s air defense tally from last night:

Visualization of Russia’s massive night attack: at least 4 “Kinzhal” missiles on Rivne region, 2 “Zircons” from occupied Crimea, up to 12 “Kalibrs,” Kh-101s from Tu-95MS/Tu-160 bombers, and ~350 Shahed attack drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 4:14 AM

Ukrainian air defenses are still achieving shoot-down rates of about 95% for both missiles and drones. But as fascist Russia is now sending many more drones, more are getting through: If, when it was 100 drones, ~5 would reach their targets, now, when it is 500 or 600, some 25 to 30 get through. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 2:44 AM

This situation is largely a result of the Biden administration’s foolish and failed “escalation management” policy, which withheld longer-range weapons and even prohibited Ukraine from striking deep into Russia. This allowed Russia to build up drone production mostly unhindered. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 2:56 AM

The result of Russia’s combined missile, glide bomb, and drone attack last night seems to have had an effect on Trump.

Trying to actually parse what Trump is saying or posting a lot of the time is difficult, frustrating, and often fruitless. I do not think, as some have, that this is Trump giving Ukraine the blessing to go on the attack. Nor do I think it is an indication that he’s suddenly going to send them long range weapons. It may mean that he’ll lift the restrictions on the US made weapons or weapons containing US components being used for longer range strikes. Here too, like so many things, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Unfortunately, he’s likely to change his mind again the next time he speaks to the Vice President of a Thousand Names who seems to genuinely despise Ukraine and the Ukrainians.

Especially given the most recent reporting on Putin’s demands: (emphasis mine)

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Vladimir Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up all of the eastern Donbas region, renounce ambitions to join NATO, remain neutral and keep Western troops out of the country, three sources familiar with top-level Kremlin thinking told Reuters. The Russian president met Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday for the first Russia-U.S. summit in more than four years and spent almost all of their three-hour closed meeting discussing what a compromise on Ukraine might look like, according to the sources who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Speaking afterwards beside Trump, Putin said the meeting would hopefully open up the road to peace in Ukraine – but neither leader gave specifics about what they discussed. In the most detailed Russian-based reporting to date on Putin’s offer at the summit, Reuters was able to outline the contours of what the Kremlin would like to see in a possible peace deal to end a war that has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people. In essence, the Russian sources said, Putin has compromised on territorial demands he laid out in June 2024, which required Kyiv to cede the entirety of the four provinces Moscow claims as part of Russia: Dontesk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine – which make up the Donbas – plus Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Kyiv rejected those terms as tantamount to surrender. In his new proposal, the Russian president has stuck to his demand that Ukraine completely withdraw from the parts of the Donbas it still controls, according to the three sources. In return, though, Moscow would halt the current front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, they added. Russia controls about 88% of the Donbas and 73% of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to U.S. estimates and open-source data. Moscow is also willing to hand over the small parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine it controls as part of a possible deal, the sources said. Putin is sticking, too, to his previous demands that Ukraine give up its NATO ambitions and for a legally binding pledge from the U.S.-led military alliance that it will not expand further eastwards, as well as for limits on the Ukrainian army and an agreement that no Western troops will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, the sources said.

More at the link.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Doing and Will Continue to Do Everything Necessary to Protect Our State and Our People – Address by the President I wish you health! Today, throughout the day, recovery efforts continued in several of our regions after last night’s Russian attack. A massive attack. More than five hundred drones were launched – 574 – along with missiles, including ballistic ones. Forty missiles. A significant portion of all this was shot down by our warriors – and it is important that we have this capability, the proper means. More than thirty missiles were shot down. Dozens of “shaheds” were destroyed by our interceptors. Thank you to all the developers and operators. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. Different regions – from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn and Zakarpattia. In Mukachevo, the Russians practically burned down a company – an American company, by the way, producing electronics – home appliances, nothing military. The Russians knew exactly where they lobbed the missiles. We believe this was a deliberate strike specifically on American-owned property here in Ukraine, on American investments. A very telling strike. As is this entire massive attack – right as the world awaits a clear answer from the Russians, an answer on negotiations to end the war. There are two formats where progress is feasible. These are leader-level formats. Bilateral – Ukraine and Russia. And trilateral – Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. We discussed this in Washington. Putin spoke about it on the call with President Trump. Now, frankly speaking, the signals coming from Russia are simply outrageous. They are trying to wriggle out of holding a meeting. They don’t want to end this war. They continue their massive attacks on Ukraine and their ferocious assaults along the frontline. They even lob missiles at an American enterprise, alongside many other purely civilian targets. And this is happening right at the borders of the European Union and NATO – a Russian attack drone entered Polish territory. Very troubling drone incidents have also occurred on Lithuanian territory. None of this is accidental. This is Russian impudence. We expect our partners to respond in a principled manner. This war must be brought to an end. Pressure must be exerted on Russia to end the war. Putin understands nothing but force and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will continue to do everything necessary to protect our state and our people. The U.S. President is absolutely right – this must be done not only in defense. Meanwhile, we do not slow down in diplomacy, in all our contacts with partners, so that negotiations do take place – the kind of negotiations that can truly bring peace closer. National security advisors are working – they had a conversation yesterday and there has been a lot of communication today as well. At their level, the military – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff – are working on the military component of the security guarantees for Ukraine. Now, each day carves out the contours of future security architecture for Ukraine. Weapons, funds, cooperation with partners, forces on the ground, in the air, and at sea. And every day, there will be new steps taken by partners to support Ukraine – I will have a lot of diplomatic work to do. I thank everyone who stands with us, with Ukraine. And one more thing. Today, I want to thank all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, everyone who always helps people in the wake of Russian strikes. It is important that, despite everything, Ukrainians know how to protect lives and help everyone around them. The State Emergency Service, the police, all our services, many volunteers, medical workers, first responders – all are as functional and effective as possible. Thank you! I especially want to recognize today the Kharkiv region – the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region – Vasyl Zeikan, Anton Zhuravlov, Leonid Zhupii, Andrii Simtsov, and Oleksandr Bondarenko. Thank you, guys! Also, the staff of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – Yurii Zhelaha, Kostiantyn Silaiev, Vitalii Moshkovskyi, and Mariia Kukla. Thank you! As well as the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv – Yurii Lozynskyi, Mykola Los, Borys Ivanchenko, Ihor Lysak, Vadym Yaroshevskyi, and Andrii Omelchenko. Thank you, guys! Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska took part in the annual education conference today:

Georgia:

On day 267 of daily, nationwide protests in Georgia, we march for independent media, silenced and drained by repressive laws & lawsuits. We carry flashlights as a symbol of truth—one the regime cannot extinguish. 🔦 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:11 PM

🔦“The Light Must Stay On” — on day 267 of #GeorgiaProtests, people marched in support of independent online media. The campaign unites 22 outlets against repressive laws threatening them with financial ruin, raising donations to cover basic needs and remain operational. 🔴 www.sinatle.media [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) August 21, 2025 at 1:57 PM

And they’ll say the protests are too routine to inspire. Pfffffff! So proud of Georgians! We’ll get through the biggest crisis in our modern history! ✊🏻 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM

“Lights Must Stay On”: Thousands marched in Tbilisi today in solidarity with media outlets struggling to survive in the face of repressive legislative mechanisms imposed by the GD regime, as well as the arrested female journalist, Mzia Amaglobeli. #GeorgiaProtests, day 267 [image or embed] — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Terishvili’s 17-year-old son, Mamuka Terishvili, was killed by a sniper for defending Georgia’s freedom in 1992. He was the flag-bearer of a rally. Her other son, Giorgi Terishvili, is now a regime prisoner for participating in rallies defending Georgia’s freedom. 1/2 📷 @publikage.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 4:37 PM

All the same battle, Marina says. She is holding the shirt Mamuka wore when he was shot. It still has his blood on it. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 4:37 PM

The US:

62% of Americans now support arming Ukraine — the highest in nearly 2 years. The surge comes largely from increased backing among Republicans and Independents. In today’s divided America, helping Ukraine might be one of the few things most people can actually agree on. [image or embed] — Roman Sheremeta (@rshereme.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 12:47 AM

Back to Ukraine.

🚀🇺🇦 Unique footage of the production of Ukraine’s most powerful long-range missile, the Flamingo, was shown by AP.

The plan is to produce seven Flamingo missiles per day by October — currently, only one missile is produced per day. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 9:28 AM

🇺🇦 Ukraine has successfully tested the Flamingo.

Zelensky announced that mass production of the long-range rocket with a declared range of up to 3,000 km is expected to begin early next year.

The specific name came about because the first versions of the rocket were pink due to a manufacturing error. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 9:28 AM

New Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles with a claimed range of 3000 km. It is claimed that 1 missile is currently being produced every day. According to the company, the missile can travel 3,000 km and land within 14 meters of the target and delivering a payload of up to 1,150 kg. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 3:47 AM

President Zelensky rejected Russia’s proposal for China as a security guarantor after a peace deal, stating Ukraine needs guarantees only from countries willing to help, not those that failed to support it when needed most.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. It was a cozy town of 17,000 people. Russia didn’t just bomb it – they erased it. What’s left is dead, empty shell that will never be rebuilt. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 11:30 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️

Air defense shot down Russian drone, but more are coming ! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 6:54 PM

Zakarpattia Oblast:

Last night, russians hit a major American civilian electronics manufacturer in Zakarpattia region. The presence of US businesses in Ukraine can’t serve as security guarantee — russians target them just as bluntly as they target us, Ukrainians. That’s russian “peace,” not putin smiling at Trump. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 3:29 AM

Lviv:

Overnight, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine. The State Emergency Service reported damage in Lviv, with houses, buildings, and vehicles affected, and fires breaking out. One person was killed, two were injured. Rescuers and emergency services are working nonstop at the sites. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 3:27 AM

Mariupol:

The mural Milana in Mariupol portrayed a 6yo girl. In 2015, russian shelling of the district where her family lived killed her mother and left the child severely injured, leading to the amputation of her leg. This painting celebrated Ukrainian resilience. In Nov 2022, russians demolished the mural. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:39 PM

You’ve definitely seen countless footage of death and destruction from Mariupol. But today I want to show you how beautiful the city was before terrorussia arrived to level it to the ground. Unforgivable. Mariupol is a wound that will never heal. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:23 PM

Rivne Oblast:

Ballistic missiles have attacked the Rivne region. The launch of cruise missiles is reported both from the ship in the Black Sea and jets. A massive wave of drones move westward too. Pursuing Peace continues at full swing. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 8:49 PM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

A major fire continues to burn at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region of Russia 🔥🔥🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 2:24 PM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

The strikes on Unecha are also part of a campaign to reduce the production capacity of Russian (and in this case, Belarusian) oil refineries. Mozyr (Mazur) receives its oil from the Druzhba pipeline. Thus, by attacking Unecha, it is possible to indirectly stop the work of the Mozyr oil refinery. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 6:01 PM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

Drones also paid a visit to Russia. There were loud explosions in Voronezh region, where some villages were left without power, likely due to damage to an energy facility. Strikes also hit the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 5:39 AM

