Whoa! Epstein Epstein Epstein

Let Epstein bring them all down.  (My prayer to the universe.)

Something something favors the brave. Or the bold.  Maybe both!  (This is definitely both.)

🚨 BREAKING:

Republicans are lashing out at the creators of this new ad.

They’re TERRIFIED.

It must have struck a nerve. Maybe they don’t like being outed as pedophile-protectors.

You know what to do: SPREAD THIS EVERYWHERE!

#ReleaseAllTheEpsteinFiles

— Nick Knudsen (@nickknudsenus.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 12:53 PM

Devastating new Epstein ad drops

No, the issues surrounding the cover-up of the Epstein files will not go away, and influencers on the blue side are now gearing up for a Fall that will see how the GOP Congress handles the void. To that end, the Progress Action Fund has just dropped what has to be the most devastating Epstein ad imaginable, and did so with vulnerable GOP House members in mind. But what is most noteworthy about the ad/video below is that it expressly uses a teen girl – a kid – disturbed in her sleep by an old man, the “Republican” congressman operating on behalf of “the president.” Anyone interested in seeing something resembling justice in this matter must retain a focus on the victims; this isn’t a “political” hunt, just a demand for answers and accountability for what happened to kids. Thus, it is entirely appropriate that this video includes a kid – sleeping in her bed, scared.

She is so young that one almost objects to using a child in such a scheme at all. But that is sort of the point; this young girl is about the exact same age as the kids that Epstein raped and offered up to others. Perhaps unforgivably, it takes having it pushed in front of one’s face over and over to truly appreciate the situation’s outrageousness.

Outrage is the most appropriate word here, and there is enough to go around to involve both the GOP House members (Speaker Mike Johnson et. al.) and “the president.” There is no hemming and hawing about the ultimate purpose behind the cover-up; it is to protect Trump, and that’s it. If the ad were not devastating enough, the ending – telling the girl that she is going back to the island, serves as just another reminder that every day that goes by with justice denied simply prolongs their suffering at the hands of a society that doesn’t care enough to look at it too closely.

So this is just what was needed. It should flood screens across the country, and fingers should point directly at those who are carrying the most water for Trump, that being Johnson and his friend James Comer. They need to explain themselves. Ads like this are awfully tough to ignore.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Me at 7:10 this evening:

      I wish I could figure out what we can do to keep Epstein in the news.

      I guess I’m not the only one who wants to figure that out.

      edit: That creepy “Republican” in these ads is so fucking creepy.  :: shudder ::

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I did a round of the comments sections of Fox (and similar) YT videos in which the RW talking heads are touting imagined Trump admin wins. This seemed to upset some of the knuckle draggers:

      “That’s great – sweet lib tears! Now it’s safe to release the Epstein tapes – go in for the kill!”

      That set the cat among the pigeons.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      these folks have used this dude as le generic GOP Congressman in multiple ads and he is incredibly spot on.  Just the right amount of self-assured nastiness and indifference.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      Hit dogs holler.

      If Republicans’ delicate little fee-fees are being hurt, then they’re definitely doing the right thing.

      If the New York Times begins writing editorials denouncing the ad, then they will know for sure that the ad is a good one. The Times has already taken the brave position that Epstein is a dead issue, so this stage is obviously inevitable.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      A Federal court has given Florida and the feds sixty days to evacuate and dismantle Alligator Alcatraz. So – lol.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rk

      For the life of me I don’t understand why if there are between 250-1000 victims, not a single person (other than Maxwell) has been charged. How is this even possible? Apparently the whole thing was run like a business, with names, dates times etc. How can such a thing be run with no consequences?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      @rk: well, exactly! That information is in the files that everyone is clamoring for! Where is this information NOT? In the grand jury transcripts that Trump and Bondi were so determined to release.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: And with Republicans, you really can’t be sure that it won’t be a lifetime for a few migrants.

      I mean, Republicans saw that they could hate on liberals, at the cost of their own constituents lives, and chose to hate on liberals, because it was poors and minorities who got it the worst. And they’ve kept up the lie, for years, and years,

      Look: I won’t say Operation Warp Speed was the one thing Trump did right. He also probably successfully wiped his own bottom, from time to time, but we don’t mention auto-bottom-wiping when discussing things a person does right, you see?

      So, “he realized companies might need seed money to be ready to mass produce vaccines, and we should order lots of it, even if we’re not yet sure it works,” that was him successfully wiping his own bottom. And, Pfizer was first-to-market, *without* taking any seed money from Operation Warp Speed for initial research.

      So, Operation Warp Speed was essentially him not shitting the bed, which he did, profusely, both literally and figuratively, so, I don’t ever say it’s the one thing he did right. He didn’t really do anything that wasn’t patently obvious; had he not, that would have been dereliction of duty on an epic scale.

      Where was I?

      Right: but he and the Republican Party have abandoned one of those precious few times he *didn’t* shit the bed during Covid-19, going against not merely the Covid-19 vaccines, but against the very idea of mRNA vaccines, and, in fact, science itself.

      And so he decided to un-not-shit-the-bed, okay, and then, he’s forcing the whole effing country to roll around in it with him. It’s disgusting, on multiple levels, and not just the metaphorical.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      Could someone explain this to me? If mask wearing is so harmful and dangerous, as the right kept insisting during the pandemic, why aren’t these ICE goons dropping like flies?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      In many ways these ads write themselves.

      It’s history and not all that old history, and it’s sideways attached to the dipshit in the highest office, who seems to be having enough troubles just trying to be an operational human being. (And seemingly failing sort of massively)

      I wonder and hope that the rethuglican party suffers for all of this as well. Sure I’m not holding my breath but still, one can hope.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ruckus

      @JoyceH:

      They aren’t wearing medical masks they are wearing masks to hide behind. They know what they are doing and understand that hiding is the first priority to allow them to do what they are doing.

      Reply

