Let Epstein bring them all down. (My prayer to the universe.)

Something something favors the brave. Or the bold. Maybe both! (This is definitely both.)

Devastating new Epstein ad drops

h/t Jackie

No, the issues surrounding the cover-up of the Epstein files will not go away, and influencers on the blue side are now gearing up for a Fall that will see how the GOP Congress handles the void. To that end, the Progress Action Fund has just dropped what has to be the most devastating Epstein ad imaginable, and did so with vulnerable GOP House members in mind. But what is most noteworthy about the ad/video below is that it expressly uses a teen girl – a kid – disturbed in her sleep by an old man, the “Republican” congressman operating on behalf of “the president.” Anyone interested in seeing something resembling justice in this matter must retain a focus on the victims; this isn’t a “political” hunt, just a demand for answers and accountability for what happened to kids. Thus, it is entirely appropriate that this video includes a kid – sleeping in her bed, scared.

She is so young that one almost objects to using a child in such a scheme at all. But that is sort of the point; this young girl is about the exact same age as the kids that Epstein raped and offered up to others. Perhaps unforgivably, it takes having it pushed in front of one’s face over and over to truly appreciate the situation’s outrageousness.

Outrage is the most appropriate word here, and there is enough to go around to involve both the GOP House members (Speaker Mike Johnson et. al.) and “the president.” There is no hemming and hawing about the ultimate purpose behind the cover-up; it is to protect Trump, and that’s it. If the ad were not devastating enough, the ending – telling the girl that she is going back to the island, serves as just another reminder that every day that goes by with justice denied simply prolongs their suffering at the hands of a society that doesn’t care enough to look at it too closely.

So this is just what was needed. It should flood screens across the country, and fingers should point directly at those who are carrying the most water for Trump, that being Johnson and his friend James Comer. They need to explain themselves. Ads like this are awfully tough to ignore.