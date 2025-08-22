Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Be a wild strawberry.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

This really is a full service blog.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

How stupid are these people?

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You are here: Home / Immigration / Friday Evening Open Thread: Some Good News

Friday Evening Open Thread: Some Good News

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: ,

BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been freed from a Tennessee jail so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 22, 2025 at 3:14 PM

Look, I’ll take what I can get right now. (Also, we need to keep a spotlight on Abrego Garcia lest Stephen Miller’s little minions get any ‘cute’ ideas.):

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from jail in Tennessee on Friday so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial on human smuggling charges.

The Salvadoran national’s case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda after he was mistakenly deported in March. Facing a court order, the Trump administration brought him back to the U.S. in June, only to detain him on criminal charges.

Although Abrego Garcia was deemed eligible for pretrial release, he had remained in jail at the request of his attorneys, who feared the Republican administration could try to immediately deport him again if he were freed. Those fears were somewhat allayed by a recent ruling in a separate case in Maryland, which requires immigration officials to allow Abrego Garcia time to mount a challenge to any deportation order.

On Friday, Abrego Garcia walked out of the Putnam County jail wearing a short-sleeved white button-down shirt and black pants and accompanied by defense attorney Rascoe Dean. They did not speak to reporters but got into a white SUV and sped off.

The release order from the Tennessee court requires Abrego Garcia to travel directly to Maryland, where he will be in home detention with his brother designated as his custodian. He is required to submit to electronic monitoring and can only leave the home for work, religious services and other approved activities.

An attorney for Abrego Garcia in his deportation case in Maryland, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said in a statement Friday his client had been “reunited with his loving family” for the first time since he was wrongfully deported to a notorious El Salvador prison in March.

“While his release brings some relief, we all know that he is far from safe,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “ICE detention or deportation to an unknown third country still threaten to tear his family apart.”

******

The Guardian:

Ábrego entered the US without permission in about 2011 as a teenager after fleeing gang violence. He was subsequently afforded a federal protection order against deportation to El Salvador.

The 30-year-old was initially deported by federal immigration officials in March. Though the Trump administration admitted that Ábrego’s deportation was an “administrative error,” officials have repeatedly accused Ábrego of being affiliated with the MS-13 gang, a claim Ábrego and his family vehemently deny.

During his detention at El Salvador’s so-called Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot), Ábrego was physically and psychologically tortured, according to court documents filed by his lawyers in July.

Following Ábrego’s wrongful deportation, the Trump administration faced widespread pressure to return him to the US, including from a supreme court order that directed federal officials to “facilitate” his return.

In June, the Trump administration returned Ábrego from El Salvador, only to charge him with crimes related to human smuggling, which his lawyers have rejected as “preposterous”. His criminal trial is expected to begin in January.

Before his deportation, Ábrego had lived in Maryland for more than a decade, working in construction while being married to an American wife.

In a court filing this week, his lawyers stated that they had hired a “private security firm that has experience providing court-approved pre-trial transportation and security services in criminal cases” to transport Ábrego from Tennessee to Maryland.

 
Fox News headline, for the schadenfreude: “Noem torches ‘activist liberal judges’ after Abrego Garcia’s release from jail: ‘New low'”. All the predictable Reicht-wingers are big mad!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • eclare
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • JeffH
  • JMG
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marleedog
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nukular Biskits
  • sab
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Teresa
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • Time Travelin
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Time Travelin: This is a good time to call your Congressional Rep and your Senators, and make your opinion clear.

      If you’d prefer to send a fax, give FaxZero.com a try. I’ve found it very useful, and it was recommended here on Balloon Juice several years ago by one of our commenters.

      Making our individual voices heard is a crucial step in reversing these cruel policies. Many thanks to everyone who’s doing their part.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Time Travelin: I’m old to remember when the W administration got caught torturing detainees and what a scandal it was among decent humans even though they only purportedly used it to get purportedly useful information.

      Republican savages ranged from unconcerned to gleeful.

      Now Trump can just send anyone to some human rights hellhole to be handled in who knows what way and it’s just a collective ho-hum. Seems a natural progression and a clear sign Democrats should have been as alarmed about Republicans as they are about Trump wholly 20 years ago, if not a lot more.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steve LaBonne

      My favorite scene in Superman was Krypto smacking Lex Luthor around. I enjoy picturing him doing the same to Stephen Miller.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JMG

      ICE announces it will send Garcia to Uganda on Monday. I will vote for the Democrat in 28 who says there will be summary executions and if the Supreme Court intervenes they’ll be among the executed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      Some Good News

      Did he choke to death on a Big Mac tonight

      ETA

      BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been freed from a Tennessee jail so he can rejoin his family in Maryland while awaiting trial.

      Good to hear.  Hopefully he can eventually sue the living shit out of Dump and his Nazi clan.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @JeffH:

      And his attorneys were right. They’re trying to deport him to Uganda now.

      Is there a go-fund me to help him and his family relocated to Canada or country of their choice before he gets captured and deported?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      @mrmoshpotato: He is still not safe. ICE antics and taking a microscope to everyone’s history.

      If you were not an absolutely flawless person (no library fines) before naturalization they are now digging into the before period. Hope to God you were never late on a tax return, or got a speeding ticket.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      OT : eclare wanted to know and so do I. What is that little critter below that albatrossity photographed at the bottom of the blog now? My guess is some sort of young antelope in Africa. Wasn’t albatrossity there last year?

      I can’t narrow it down to which young antelopish critter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      The Salvadoran national’s case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda after he was mistakenly deported in March.

      “Mistakenly deported” is doing heavy lifting.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @Nukular Biskits: I never have. My grandmother’s mother was Canadian, and we have always had testy relationships with the cousins. Canadians are polite, but many of them really don’t like us on a visceral level. Others do like us but are wary.

      My guess is that after these last six months it is visceral dislike for the majority.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nukular Biskits

      @sab:

      Many years ago, in another life, my then-wife and I took a vacation in Canadian Rockies, staying at a B&B near Jasper, Alberta.

      Everyone was pleasant … but there seemed to be an undercurrent of “standoffishness”.  At the time, I couldn’t put my finger on it, but especially after the antics of this buffoonish administration, I have a better understanding of it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Marleedog

      It is a hartbeast calf in the Serengeti.  If you right click and look at properties or long press if on your phone, on the photo, the info comes up

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.