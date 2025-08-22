Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread

28 Comments

Warren: "That's Trump's approach — bend down to Trump, Trump will then tell everyone what reality is. That's what authoritarians do, but in a democracy we don't have to put up with it. We have our voices, we have our votes … 2026 could be pretty exciting — a chance to take back our democracy."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 21, 2025 at 10:06 PM

===

Elizabeth Warren: "The one thing I want to remind everyone is when Democrats get in power again — and we will — we've got to change the rules. We've got to change the rules on the impact of money in politics and we've got to pass the voting rights act again and make sure there is true protection."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 21, 2025 at 9:56 PM

===

Warren: "We can't live in a world anymore where we pretend that everybody is playing by the same set of rules … Republicans are determined to rig every rule they can, to break laws in order to seize power and to hang on to it. As Democrats, we have a responsibility to fight back & fight back hard"

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 21, 2025 at 9:54 PM

===

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation setting a November election on the U.S. House map designed to boost Democrats.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 21, 2025 at 7:24 PM

===

Illinois is launching a first-of-its-kind legal hotline for LGBTQ+ individuals — Illinois Pride Connect.
As the only state in the nation that will provide free legal advice to protect the LGBTQ+ community, we'll help fight ignorance with information and cruelty with compassion.

— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) August 21, 2025 at 10:00 PM

===

Harris to embark on tour to promote memoir about presidential campaign, via @amyBwang www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…

— P.J. Joshi (@pjoshidc.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM

Harris announced last month that she will not run for California governor, keeping the door open for another possible presidential campaign in 2028. The tour could provide a test for whether audiences are eager to hear more from Harris — and whether she wants to jump back into a “system” that she describes as broken…

The tour is set to kick off in New York on Sept. 24, the day the book will be published, and continue on with most stops in large cities. Harris will also travel to two international cities — London and Toronto — and visit a handful of smaller cities including Durham, North Carolina. A few of the stops will be in states President Donald Trump won by large margins, including Texas, Alabama and Tennessee…

Tickets for the book tour will go on sale Friday, according to book publisher Simon & Schuster. Harris has billed “107 days” as a behind-the-scenes look at the whirlwind, 107-day presidential campaign she undertook after President Joe Biden stepped out of the race.

“It was intense, high stakes, and deeply personal — for me, and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days … in essence, writing a journal that is this book,” Harris said in a video posted last month to her social media accounts.

MVP Kamala Harris’ book tour dates have been announced!
Buy the tickets here: www.ticketmaster.com/kamala-harri…

— best of kamala harris (@archivekamala.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 11:30 AM

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      California, and other Blue States, need to get their retaliatory maps in place asap, because the GOP counterplay is obvious:

      Namely, since Congress itself has the right to set the rules for Congressional elections, they can pass a law blocking any redistributing that take place after, e.g., August 31. That way Texas’s new map is valid, and any retaliatory maps cannot be used in 2026.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cordonazo

      @Baud: Much of his bad thoughts and personality traits already existed, I think the stroke has removed his filter and ability to fake being a man of the people.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Every word Warren said in those quotes is true and important. I also like that she’s saying what Democrats want to do with a majority. I hope elected Dems do more of that in the coming days — not just  crap on what Trump and Repubs are doing (which is both justified and necessary!) but also explicitly lay out their plans for restoring/shoring up democracy and promoting fairness. 

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      At some point, at least one late career lawyer that appears with some regularity before the Supreme Court should shame them during oral arguments. Go down in history as a lion, as opposed to being a mewling supplicant.

      ”As a judicial body, you people make me sick. Chief Justice, you’re pathetic, possibly worse than Roger Taney, and Justices Alito and Thomas? The term “contempt” doesn’t come close to the feelings I have about your personal corruption and intellectual sloth.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Princess

      @Cordonazo: I wonder who the audience is for it. I read most of Hillary’s post mortem after 2016 and I think there was a kind of longing for it from her fans. But I personally feel 2024  is ouch too painful for me ever to want to read about it.  This feels like a miscue both from a Harris’s future pov, a saving America pov, and even a making money pov. But that’s just my opinion and if I’m wrong, I’m sure someone here will tell me.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty

      @Baud: While Fetterman is somewhat unpredictable, there does seem to be a pattern. He is very belligerent about Israel and Iran, but remains okay on some issues, such as protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      Seen a lot of commentary wondering why people are calling the Cracker Barrel rebrand “woke”. I saw this comment on Xhitter and I think it’s a pretty good analysis:

      Identity Politics for Kitsch Americana

      There’s a world model where the change is symbolic of the insidious influence of a class of liberal, single, childless, female, white collar marketing professionals who are hostile to everything they think is wholesome and good.

      Woke in this context is just “culturally alien strangers who hold my values and sensibilities in contempt are changing something I have sentimental attachments to without asking.”

      We’re approaching the inevitable point in the dumb Manichaean mind where anything not explicitly Trad-coded will be assumed Woke.

      Expect a spurt of petitions and boycott attempts, most of which will fizzle out, with some notable exceptions.

      Also some good observations about the minimalist, Apple Store-esque style is associated with the aesthetic preferences of urbanites and others that are sort of culturally coded to the left.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I was never a Fetterman fan, but he have had across the board to win his primary with 50%. He had a couple strong opponents too, in Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. The way I see it it, Fetterman bamboozled plenty of liberals and moderates also.

      People were like, “It’ll take someone spicy like Fetterman with his secret sauce to win a state like Pennsylvania!” I was like, “Wait a minute. Bob Casey Jr. won his 2018 reelection there by 600,000 votes, and he’s as bland as turkey/white bread sandwich!”

      Anyway, I expect all kinds Democrats regret their votes for Fetterman now. The good news is Fetterman won’t run for reelection; at least, he sure doesn’t act like he intends to.

      The bad news is, Fetterman’s only halfway through a six-year term, and he has no reason to retire early. He’s got a job where he doesn’t have to work any harder than he wants to.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      AxelFoley

      @Baud:

      Unfortunately we’ll need at least 52 senators since Fetterman has become unreliable.

      I always say we need 60, because there’s always–ALWAYS–a handful of Dems who are spineless or conniving or both.

      I remember when Biden was running in 2020 and Dems were like we need just two seats to win the Senate, and I was like, “No, we need like 5 or 6 more seats because of the possibility of a few backstabbing Dems.”

      I remember the bullshit President Obama had to deal with because of four or so Dems kneecapping him.

      *coughcoughLiebermanLincolnandacoupleofotherassholesIforget

      Reply

