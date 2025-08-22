Warren: "That's Trump's approach — bend down to Trump, Trump will then tell everyone what reality is. That's what authoritarians do, but in a democracy we don't have to put up with it. We have our voices, we have our votes … 2026 could be pretty exciting — a chance to take back our democracy."

Elizabeth Warren: "The one thing I want to remind everyone is when Democrats get in power again — and we will — we've got to change the rules. We've got to change the rules on the impact of money in politics and we've got to pass the voting rights act again and make sure there is true protection."

Warren: "We can't live in a world anymore where we pretend that everybody is playing by the same set of rules … Republicans are determined to rig every rule they can, to break laws in order to seize power and to hang on to it. As Democrats, we have a responsibility to fight back & fight back hard"

Illinois is launching a first-of-its-kind legal hotline for LGBTQ+ individuals — Illinois Pride Connect. As the only state in the nation that will provide free legal advice to protect the LGBTQ+ community, we'll help fight ignorance with information and cruelty with compassion.

… Harris announced last month that she will not run for California governor, keeping the door open for another possible presidential campaign in 2028. The tour could provide a test for whether audiences are eager to hear more from Harris — and whether she wants to jump back into a “system” that she describes as broken…

The tour is set to kick off in New York on Sept. 24, the day the book will be published, and continue on with most stops in large cities. Harris will also travel to two international cities — London and Toronto — and visit a handful of smaller cities including Durham, North Carolina. A few of the stops will be in states President Donald Trump won by large margins, including Texas, Alabama and Tennessee…

Tickets for the book tour will go on sale Friday, according to book publisher Simon & Schuster. Harris has billed “107 days” as a behind-the-scenes look at the whirlwind, 107-day presidential campaign she undertook after President Joe Biden stepped out of the race.

“It was intense, high stakes, and deeply personal — for me, and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days … in essence, writing a journal that is this book,” Harris said in a video posted last month to her social media accounts.