Friday Night Open Thread

I actually ordered this so long ago I forgot about it, but it’s definitely a keeper. I love that color.

I am not in the mood to talk or think about politics tonight, so I am not going to. I am gonna sit in my chair, watch Spooks, and be stress free. It was a long week, and it is deserved.

I was making a red sauce the other day, and while doing so, went upstairs to grab something (my phone, I think), when I saw a pile of shirts on my bed fresh out of the dryer from the morning that needed to be hung up, so I hung those in the closet then decided to start a new load of laundry, did that, and then tried to remember why I came upstairs and couldn’t so I checked my email, and that is when I smelled the smoke.

So at any rate, the pot had been soaking long enough that nothing else was going to help, so I started scrubbing, and that is what I wanted to ask you- Have you ever started scrubbing something and it is going so poorly at the start that you start to do the mental math “how often do I use this and do I need to replace it or can I just throw the fucking thing out and start over and if so how much will that cost?” I hope I am not the only one who has thought that.

You all behave.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, JC, we love you. No, you are *not* the only person who’s had to deal with the cooking-related consequences of a Senior Moment (or three or four or several).

      And that shirt is awesome. Love the color – my mother used to call that color “Ashes of Roses”, and I’ve always wanted to write a romance novel with that title. :)

