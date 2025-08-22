New on The New York Times : “Trump Says Massachusetts’ All-Blue Map Is Unfair. Is He Right?”

While all the NYTimes‘ sympathies are with the GOP, the article makes it clear TFG’s accusation is just more of the same bullsh*t. I personally hope, as with same-sex marriage, we Massholes are the harbingers of a better future. It’s complicated, so here’s a gift link:

… Last year, Mr. Trump won 36 percent of the state’s vote, but neither he nor Republican House candidates managed to win even one of nine congressional districts. The state’s map plan has been ranked as “more skewed” than 95 percent of plans nationwide by PlanScore, a nonprofit group that is advised by legal scholars, political scientists and mapping experts.

It certainly sounds unfair, but is it a gerrymander? That’s not so simple.

While it might seem reasonable to expect that Republicans would win three or four seats with more than a third of the presidential vote, it’s really not obvious that Republicans should win a single district in Massachusetts, let alone three.

The problem is geography — or more specifically, the geographic distribution of a party’s voters across the state. For better or worse, congressional districts represent the voters of the different geographic areas of a state; they don’t directly represent a state’s voters. There is no guarantee that the state’s population as a whole will be well represented by the winners of each of a state’s geographic areas. This is at the heart of why it can be hard to detect — let alone prohibit — partisan gerrymandering.

Imagine, for instance, a state that votes 60-40 for one party, with every neighborhood voting 60-40. If so, it is impossible to draw a district for the minority party: While there are plenty of minority party voters, there’s no area that can be drawn to represent that party’s voters.

Massachusetts poses a similar version of this problem. Mr. Trump won a respectable 36 percent of the vote, but he didn’t win areas containing anywhere near 36 percent of the state’s population. Instead, he won areas containing only about 15 percent of the state’s population…

The relatively small number of Trump-voting towns and neighborhoods makes it much harder to draw a Trump district than it might initially seem. Each district in Massachusetts must represent one-ninth of the state’s population; for one of them to back Mr. Trump, much of the state’s Trump-voting area would need to be drawn into one district. But these Trump neighborhoods are scattered through the state and they didn’t usually back him by a wide margin.

If you took any person in Massachusetts and formed a district around the 780,000 people who lived closest to that person, every one of those districts would have voted for Kamala Harris…