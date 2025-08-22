Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Interesting Read: Is Massachusetts Districting the Future?

Interesting Read: Is Massachusetts Districting the Future?

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: ,

New on The New York Times : “Trump Says Massachusetts’ All-Blue Map Is Unfair. Is He Right?”

[image or embed]

— Interactive Journalism (@interactives.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 12:20 PM

While all the NYTimes‘ sympathies are with the GOP, the article makes it clear TFG’s accusation is just more of the same bullsh*t. I personally hope, as with same-sex marriage, we Massholes are the harbingers of a better future. It’s complicated, so here’s a gift link:

Last year, Mr. Trump won 36 percent of the state’s vote, but neither he nor Republican House candidates managed to win even one of nine congressional districts. The state’s map plan has been ranked as “more skewed” than 95 percent of plans nationwide by PlanScore, a nonprofit group that is advised by legal scholars, political scientists and mapping experts.

It certainly sounds unfair, but is it a gerrymander? That’s not so simple.

While it might seem reasonable to expect that Republicans would win three or four seats with more than a third of the presidential vote, it’s really not obvious that Republicans should win a single district in Massachusetts, let alone three.

The problem is geography — or more specifically, the geographic distribution of a party’s voters across the state. For better or worse, congressional districts represent the voters of the different geographic areas of a state; they don’t directly represent a state’s voters. There is no guarantee that the state’s population as a whole will be well represented by the winners of each of a state’s geographic areas. This is at the heart of why it can be hard to detect — let alone prohibit — partisan gerrymandering.

Imagine, for instance, a state that votes 60-40 for one party, with every neighborhood voting 60-40. If so, it is impossible to draw a district for the minority party: While there are plenty of minority party voters, there’s no area that can be drawn to represent that party’s voters.

Massachusetts poses a similar version of this problem. Mr. Trump won a respectable 36 percent of the vote, but he didn’t win areas containing anywhere near 36 percent of the state’s population. Instead, he won areas containing only about 15 percent of the state’s population…

The relatively small number of Trump-voting towns and neighborhoods makes it much harder to draw a Trump district than it might initially seem. Each district in Massachusetts must represent one-ninth of the state’s population; for one of them to back Mr. Trump, much of the state’s Trump-voting area would need to be drawn into one district. But these Trump neighborhoods are scattered through the state and they didn’t usually back him by a wide margin.

If you took any person in Massachusetts and formed a district around the 780,000 people who lived closest to that person, every one of those districts would have voted for Kamala Harris…

My prejudiced TL;DR — Repubs have a chokehold on isolated, ill-educated voters. My pious hope is that we can reduce the percentage of such voters to the point where underpopulated red states no longer have a ‘heckler’s veto’ on the rest of us.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Steve LaBonne

      It’s not just a coincidence that Massachusetts consistently ranks as having the best K-12 education system in the country.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      @trollhattan: Not so different from the NYC area where I come from. I like people who give you their unvarnished thoughts, no Midwestern Nice passive-aggressive bullshit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      In conjunction with a new voting rights act, Democrats need to seriously consider expanding the number of seats in the House. The last reapportionment to increase seats was in 1911.

      This should hopefully net us more urban and suburban votes, and reorient electoral politics from being dominated by rural white people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @gene108:

      In conjunction with a new voting rights act, Democrats need to seriously consider expanding the number of seats in the House. The last reapportionment to increase seats was in 1911.

      I’ve been arguing for that since I was in college, when we had ~100 million fewer people. The number was fixed at 435 when there were ~200 million fewer people.

      But every time I’ve brought it up, I get negative responses that range from “never happen” to anger at the notion of “more politicians!?!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      randy khan

      On a simpler level, you can do the same thing with New Hampshire.  It has 2 Congressional districts and both seats are held by Democrats, even though the Dems collectively never have received as much as 55% of the vote in any of the last three elections.  It sounds like you could create a district where a Republican could win, but only 8 of the 10 counties have voted Democratic in each of those elections.  On top of that, the one county that voted Republican in all three elections has a population of around 30K out of something like 1.4 million people in the state.  So in practical terms, you probably can’t even create a district that would be competitive in years when Dems aren’t doing great.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TheOtherHank

      @gene108:

      In conjunction with a new voting rights act, Democrats need to seriously consider expanding the number of seats in the House. The last reapportionment to increase seats was in 1911.

      I think we should let the number of reps float. Set the number of people in a district to be 1/2 the number of people in the least populous state. That way every state gets at least 2 reps and it does something to reduce the absolute fuckery of the Senate when it comes to the electoral college.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: This is an enormous country. If a voter in Wyoming is not to have far more influence than a voter in California, an enormous House is unavoidable. It’s bad enough that we can’t do anything about the Senate. (But I would modify the proposal you’re responding to by retaining 1 as the minimum number of reps a state can have, which would help some.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      This was the Republicans choice when they ran everyone who wasn’t a RWNJ out of the party. Massachusetts used to have sensible Republicans that a centrist Democrat or a normie independent could vote for (Weld, Romney.) Now everyone knows that if you vote for Trumpists you get a nazi.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      I am so effing sick of Trump saying anything that doesn’t benefit him directly is “very unfair.”

      Re: Redistricting:

      In California, I will still vote for the new redistricting in November even though I  will continue to be represented by a Republican in 05 (still McClintock) . I’ll be outside of district 07 by one mile.  Sigh.

      But it looks like 05 has been really expanded in the proposed map to encompass most of the central foothills and mountains.  So it will be much larger geographically and contain more MAGA voters than the prior map. That’s good, it keeps them contained.

      It is interesting that in the middle of 07 is Elk Grove, which is where McClintock actually lives.  Carpet bagger!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: So what?

      Alternatively, is there any requirement in the Constitution that the number of Representatives a state gets has to be an integer? Maybe Wyoming could get half a Rep.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      By my rough calculations, that would be about 1100 house members, each with about 300K persons.

      How do we convince people that more house members would be better for them?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      p.a.

      NYT: “Mr. Trump won a respectable 36% of the vote.”

      On the other hand, “Mrs. Harris could only scrape up 36% of the vote in Red-y McRed State.”

       

      ETA comment 16👍🏻

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @Melancholy Jaques: The smaller the district, the closer a relationship you can have with your particular representative. That’d be the angle to take.  300k is still a lot of people, but it’s 2-3 times smaller than current districts.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Redshift

      @Baud:

      I think that results in an enormous House.

      There’s been a lot of work done on different ways to handle that. WaPo ran a series of articles about it (gift link), including one where the author consulted with an architectural firm who determined that it would be possible to expand it to 1725 members without even expanding the chamber (which itself has been done many times before.)

      Point is, it’s not at all a deal-breaker, even if a lot of people would have that immediate reaction just because we’ve grown up with the fixed size. And the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 wasn’t done because of any concerns about size, it was to settle a political stalemate and avoid redistricting any sitting members out of their seats, if I remember correctly.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Wapiti

      Regarding the idea of a larger House…

      I think that we should build a new capitol on the Kansas-Nebraska state line, close to the geographic center of the lower 48 states. Think of it: plenty of space for an expanded House and Senate, a new modern airport for New Washington, more connection to the heartland, my real estate investments along the Kansas-Nebraska state line paying off bigly…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @JML: Oooorrrr… the entire readership of Balloon Juice (plus all their more reasonable friends) could move to Wyoming and take over the state.

      OK, I know that isn’t going to happen. However, it would really simplify planning Meet Ups.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Redshift

      @dmsilev: I think this is exactly right. The fewer people you’re grouped together with, the more your rep can represent you instead of responding to what plays well in the media (often the only way to reach the population of a large district.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JML

      @Baud: Wyoming Rule would make the House 575 members (if you include DC, which we absolutely should). That’s big but not impossible and gets us much closer to where representation should be.

      There would be opportunity for more fuckery in district drawing (much easier to pack or crack districts when they can be drawn smaller) but at the same time could open up more diversity of thought in the parties, allow actual representation by Dems for parts of ruby-red states, and for the GOP in deep blue states, which isn’t a bad thing by any means.

      The electoral math wouldn’t change all that much either. Which means that it might actually have a chance of passage.

      DC Statehood. Wyoming Rule. A good start for better representation government.

      Reply

