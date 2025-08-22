Trump admin better-placed than courts to release Epstein files, judge says reut.rs/4mqjZWH
— Reuters (@reuters.com) August 20, 2025 at 3:40 PM
Following up on WaterGirl’s post… Pig-faced head of the Department of
Just-Us Justice has been touting a Friday release of the ‘important’ Epstein files — namely, a small portion redacting all Republican-connected references, but not any however-peripheral mention of a Democrat. As with so many of the GOP’s Big Reveals, that’s not gonna happen:
A U.S. judge said on Wednesday that the Trump administration is in a better position than federal courts to release materials that would satisfy public curiosity about the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking case.
In rejecting the Justice Department’s bid to unseal records from the grand jury that indicted Epstein in 2019, Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Richard Berman wrote that the 70-odd pages of materials the grand jury saw paled in comparison to the 100,000 pages the government has from its Epstein investigation but is not releasing.
The judge said the bid to persuade him to unseal the records was an apparent distraction from the Justice Department’s decision in July not to release its files and directly cited another judge’s decision earlier this month not to release similar materials from the grand jury that indicted Epstein’s longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell…
Berman’s decision came as President Donald Trump has faced criticism from his conservative base of supporters and congressional Democrats over the Justice Department’s decision not to release the files from its Epstein investigation.
Trump, a Republican, had campaigned for a second term in 2024 with promises to make public Epstein-related files, and accused Democrats of covering up the truth. But in July, the Justice Department declined to release any more material from its investigation of the case and said a previously touted Epstein client list did not exist, angering Trump’s supporters.
To try to quell the discontent, Trump in July instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek court approval for the release of grand jury material from Epstein’s case.
Evidence seen and heard by grand juries, which operate behind closed doors to prevent interference in criminal investigations, cannot be released without a judge’s approval…
The grand jury that indicted Epstein heard from just one witness, an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and saw a PowerPoint presentation and call logs, Berman wrote.
On Aug. 11, a different Manhattan-based judge, Paul Engelmayer, denied the Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury testimony and exhibits from Maxwell’s case, writing that the material was duplicative of public testimony at her 2021 trial. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence following her conviction for recruiting underage girls for Epstein.
“A member of the public, appreciating that the Maxwell grand jury materials do not contribute anything to public knowledge, might conclude that the Government’s motion for their unsealing was aimed not at ‘transparency’ but at diversion – aimed not at full disclosure but at the illusion of such,” Engelmayer wrote…
UPDATE: House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia is calling for Chairman Comer to "release the full, unedited transcript" of ex-Trump AG Bill Barr's closed-door deposition on the Epstein case because, according to Garcia, "Barr could not clear President Trump of wrongdoing."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:41 PM
===
damn, Comer just keeps covering up the Epstein files for Trump.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:55 PM
===
This
bsky.app/profile/glsm…
— glsmd.bsky.social (@glsmd.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:14 PM
GOP rebel Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna plan to bring survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse to Washington, D.C., in a bipartisan push to get Congress to release the controversial “files” in the case.
Massie of Kentucky, who has created a headache for President Donald Trump this year after rebelling against the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” said that he will host a joint press conference at the Capitol with the California congressman, several survivors and their attorneys.
“I will be hosting a press conference at the Capitol, joined by survivors of Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse — several of whom will be speaking out for the first time,” Massie and Khanna announced Monday in a post on X. “The survivors deserve justice and Americans deserve transparency.”…
Massie and Khanna’s press conference is scheduled for September 3. The Republican representative clapped back at criticism on X that the publicity stunt was “putting the victims at a huge risk.”
Massie said that the survivors set to attend the press conference “thought they were getting justice” before the Trump administration “did a 180.”
“Some might have come forward before to provide testimony or evidence already that wasn’t made public,” Massie added…
Remember, Sharing is caring:
Please share. The victims voices need to be heard.
IMPORTANT: Ro Khanna & Thomas Massie announce press conference with Epstein/Maxwell survivors— some speaking for first time, Sep 3rd 10:30 AM ET, at House Triangle
— Kimberlee ?? ?? (@kimberlee727.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 11:02 PM
===
As ppl look for transparency & accountability we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline of the failure of federal law enforcement to address Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes @justsecurity.org
It’s a “tale of national disgrace” spanning 3 decades
www.justsecurity.org/119137/timel…
— Joshua Kolb (@joshuakolb.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 10:57 AM
===
sort of seems like this flew under the radar yesterday, but seems important.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 14, 2025 at 4:27 PM
===
Also…
The House committee's subpoena list for matters tied to Jeffery Epstein excluded Alex Acosta — who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida whose secret non-prosecution agreement with Epstein created a spark that has turned into an inferno of controversy nearly 20 years later.
— NBC News (@nbcnews.com) August 6, 2025 at 10:16 PM
===
Russia, India, semi-conductors, Mamdani…I don’t think any of it is Trump trying to distract us from the Epstein files. I think it’s his staff giving him crazy shit to do to distract Trump from the Epstein files.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM
===
Epstein is a wedge issue. 53% of Republicans disapprove of the way he's handling it, with 18% strongly disapproving. Only 27% of Republicans put even a fair amount of trust in what he says on the subject.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) August 14, 2025 at 8:23 PM
===
Just spotted off IH35 in “red” Temple, TX. ??
????
— Lisa Reyna Loe (@lisaloe.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:13 PM
===
The phone number for the U.S. Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121.
— CAKE (@thebandcake.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 1:24 PM
