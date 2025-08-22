Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More Trumpery Open Thread: World Cup Fellow Grifters Edition

Continued from last rock post…

Trump: "On December 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center, but we're not prepared to do that quite yet. Maybe in a week or so."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM

===

FIFA is one of the most corrupt organizations on Earth. It’s why, no matter how justified, they won’t remove the US as co-host of the 2026 World Cup.

[image or embed]

— Joel Mendelson (@jpmendelson.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM

===

Trump on the Oval Office: "You see the way this is looking. I can't tell you how much that gold costs. A lot of money. This beautiful office needed it."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM

===

One funding source for all that ‘beautiful gold’?

anyone who thought biden’s age was a serious issue should be at DEFCON1 watching this

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 22, 2025 at 2:11 PM

===

Trump on the World Cup: "We gave a little to Canada. See how nice I am? And we gave a little to Mexico."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:15 PM

===

Infantino to Trump: "Since you are a winner, of course you can touch it."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM

===

Easy to talk tough from a secure location, surrounded by ‘friends’ and sycophants…

Trump on DC: "We haven't had to bring in the regular military, which we're willing to do if we have to. And after we do this, we'll go to another location and we'll make it safe also … Chicago is a mess. And we'll straighten that one out probably next"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:21 PM

===

Try the veal, and don’t forget to tip your waiter president…

Infantino responds to Trump's fascist rant about deploying the military to American cities by presenting him with first row tickets to the World Cup final

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:27 PM

===

I wondered why ICE Barbie was hanging around in the background…

Kristi Noem: "Mr president, millions of people will come to this country, and we'll make sure they get their travel documents, their visas."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:29 PM

===

SURPRISE! Big reveal:

Trump: "I was just sent a picture from somebody who wants to be there very badly. He's been very respectful of me and our country but not so respectful of others. But he'll — I'm gonna sign this for him. But I was sent one. That's a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:34 PM

===

Friendly reminder that Russia has been banned from the upcoming World Cup for its war of aggression with Ukraine.

[image or embed]

— Shea (@sheacarlson.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 2:02 PM

(Beginning to wonder if this will be the first World Cup cancelled since World War II… )

===

asked about Jay Powell, Trump's brain flits from the stock market to the US military to Afghanistan to Putin to Biden — all within a minute. He never answers the question about Powell.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:56 PM

===

South Park is doing a great job covering how Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist. He is a giant toddler who wants people to send him gold-colored toys to satisfy his pick-me energy. The next episode should be about him demanding that all countries in the 2026 World Cup support his puppeteer, Putin.

— Naotoshi Maeda (@naotoshimaeda.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 3:20 PM

===

I second this emotion:

That was one of the most batshit press conferences of Trump's public life. He brandished a photo of Putin and promised to deploy the US military to occupy Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. A sane country would be moving toward impeachment and removal right now.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Economic anxiety.  Inflation.  The price of eggs.  Biden was old.  Harris was … something.

      My money.  My door knocking.  And I end up being the one embarrassed for this country.  Not the fucking idiots.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      My congresscritter tried to do some constituent service.

      Immigration officials denied Rep. Doris Matsui entry to its Sacramento facilities Friday morning during what she described as a “surprise visit” prompted by reports of detained immigrants sleeping on the floor.

      The visit came a few days after Matsui and other local elected officials sent letters to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement demanding transparency and access into the facility. Their demands followed several reports that ICE had kept individuals overnight at its downtown Sacramento office for consecutive days with limited water, little access to restrooms and no air conditioning.

      The alleged conditions would not meet 2025 National Detention Standards issued by ICE. Holding rooms must be well ventilated and equipped to provide handwashing, potable water and toilets that allow for an “appropriate amount of privacy.” “That building is not a detention facility,” Matsui said Friday, following the visit. “It’s an office building.”

      Matsui entered the John E. Moss federal building, which holds offices for several agencies, around 9 a.m. Friday hoping to investigate the conditions. She argued that her position in Congress provided a “constitutional mandate” to tour the ICE facility. But when Matsui reached an ICE waiting room — typically used by people checking in for appointments — an unnamed official told her she could not go any farther. Instead, Matsui said the man offered to contact her office to schedule a future tour.

      ICE did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. The agency has not denied holding individuals overnight in previous requests from The Sacramento Bee. Much remains unknown about the exact number of detained people held at the facility, said Giselle Garcia, programs director for NorCal Resist, a Sacramento-based activist organization. The group, which initially contacted local and state leaders, said its limited knowledge mostly stems from family members who are able to connect with detained individuals.

      “Which is why we do think that a surprise visit like what Congresswoman Matsui did today is important so as to not give them (ICE) a chance to try to hide what they’re doing how,” Garcia said. “We encourage Congresswoman Matsui, among others of our state and local officials, to have a forceful disposition and add teeth to their demands for these agencies to allow them access.”

      sacbee.com/news/local/article311810682.html#storylink=cpy

      A little about Congresswoman Matsui, with the punchline right at the top.

      Matsui was born Doris Okada in the Poston War Relocation Center internment camp in Poston, Arizona, and grew up in Dinuba,[1] in California’s Central Valley. While attending the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned a B.A. in psychology, she met her husband. They had one child, Brian.

      Doris Matsui was a volunteer on Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. When he was elected, she served on his transition team. After his inauguration, Matsui was appointed deputy special assistant to the president and deputy director of public liaison, working under Alexis Herman. One of her duties was to work with the Asian American community. [citation needed] She served in the White House from 1993 to 1998. Clinton appointed Matsui to the board of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in September 2000. Later, she became a lobbyist in Washington, representing corporate clients until 2005, when she decided to run for Congress against a field of local Democrats.

      She knows a few things about detention, legal and not legal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      At one point, Trump and Musk announced they were going to go to Fort Knox to make sure the gold was still there.

      I don’t think they ever went, but Trump should get some gold bars to just place around the oval office.

      It’ll look classy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Economic anxiety.  Inflation.  The price of eggs.  Biden was old.  Harris was … something.

      My money.  My door knocking.  And I end up being the one embarrassed for this country.  Not the fucking idiots.

      Right there with you, brother.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      I am embarrassed for the country, but also feel no part of the shame.

      We are the ones who resisted Trump, and resist him now. It’s those who voted for him, or who were too apathetic or ignorant to vote who own this.  Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      That last Rupar tweet:

      That was one of the most batshit press conferences of Trump’s public life. He brandished a photo of Putin and promised to deploy the US military to occupy Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. A sane country would be moving toward impeachment and removal right now.

      Hang it around the Republican politicians’ necks.  Staple it to their scrotums.  Make them pay.  Vote them out.

      They own this.  All of the enablers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Well duh, hon.

      Ghislaine Maxwell told the Department of Justice in newly-released interview transcripts that she thinks Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, Axios reports.

      Said Maxwell: I do not believe he died by suicide, no.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nukular Biskits

      Y’all, I know I’m being a broken record here but I’m gonna repost something from down below:

      Well, this fucking sucks:

      Bluesky: Our Response to Mississippi’s Age Assurance Law

      Starting today, if you access Bluesky from a Mississippi IP address, you’ll see a message explaining why the app isn’t available. This block will remain in place while the courts decide whether the law will stand.

      I have far more engagement on Bluesky than I ever did on Facebook (ugh) or Twitter (ugh).  But it isn’t about the “likes” or followers … to me, it was about the community.

      Donning my tinfoil hat, I gotta believe the MS Legislature knew there was a good chance they’d be restricting “liberal” viewpoints in MS with this law … and considered that a feature.

      Again, I say: FUCK!

      This on top of an actual active shooter incident inside the shipyard where I work today.

      Not a good day.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      WASHINGTON (AP)Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iranian nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision and a White House official.

      Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

      He was “very unfair” to Trump.  ///

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      @Nukular Biskits:  Tell us more about that shooter incident.  Were you locked in, or lucky enough to miss the whole thing?

      Aside from that:  enough attention to Donald Fucking Trump today.  The pool is still open, and I have wiener dog races in my future tomorrow.  (I shall be observing, not racing.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump: “On December 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center, but we’re not prepared to do that quite yet. Maybe in a week or so.”

      What a sad, needy, manbaby bitchass.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Nukular Biskits:

      The Mississippi Free Press made the decision a while back to completely leave Twitter and make Bluesky their primary social media platform.

      This understandable decision by Bluesky really screws them and they’re scrambling to figure out what to do.

      I can’t recall any other time I’ve ever done this (maybe I did, but I’m old and senile and probably forgot) but consider giving them some love:

      Support Mississippi’s most inclusive newsroom today.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      I know it’s a small thing, but I used to enjoy the World Cup.  Oh well, I can at least watch the USMNT matches as they won’t be in the final.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      No One of Consequence

      Seems like these days, after reading up or watching up on the latest bullshit, all I can see when I close my eyes is Slim Pickens astride the bomb like a rodeo star, whoopin’ and a hollerin’ his joy as he plummets to his doom. On an endless loop.

      America wept whooped.
      -NOoC

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      (Beginning to wonder if this will be the first World Cup cancelled since World War II… )

      That would be fucking hilarious – especially given how corrupt FIFA is.

      But Putin and his orange bitch could be too corrupt for them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hueyplong

      @Scout211: I wonder if Maxwell realizes that the second she is on record saying exonerating shit about trump the over/under on her future lifespan is one day

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      South Park is doing a great job covering how Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist. He is a giant toddler who wants people to send him gold-colored toys to satisfy his pick-me energy.

      Agreed!

      The next episode should be about him demanding that all countries in the 2026 World Cup support his puppeteer, Putin.

      And everyone telling Dump to blow a herd of goats.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      it takes a special kind of moron to wear some stupid fucking baseball cap boasting that he was right about everything.  He says no clue how goddamn ridiculous he looks. What a pathetic fucking clown.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      (Beginning to wonder if this will be the first World Cup cancelled since World War II… )

      It may be the biggest sporting event disaster ever.  Between ICE, FFOTUS, the summer heat in many venues, the shitty transit situation in the US (in particular, lots of Europeans and Asians will be decidedly unimpressed), and the possibility of at least some sort of nasty violence (whether state-sponsored or freelance) there’s a lot that could go wrong in front of the world.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Joseph Patrick Lurker: Hillary-Was-Right-About-Everything has been a thing for awhile.  Because she was!!!  But of course she would never claim that or wear a stupid fucking hat.  It’s the sentiment of all of us who can see it, plain as day.  He’s trying to co-opt it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Quaker in a Basement

      @Joseph Patrick Lurker: Thank you, That is an observation that needs to be made more often.

      A sane country wouldn’t be “moving toward impeachment” right now. A sane country would have thrown a net over a lunatic like this and hauled him off for evaluation long ago.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      @Nukular Biskits:  How frightening.  And refreshing, in some way, that it was good old revenge for (alleged) infidelity and not wanting to take out the workplace, for a change.

      Still, tragic.  Sad for all those concerned.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Joseph Patrick Lurker: He says no clue how goddamn ridiculous he looks. What a pathetic fucking clown.

      So true.  I often wonder if he has no idea that he isn’t at his Mar-a-Lago resort entertaining the fawning members who love hearing all of his narcissistic braggadocio.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Bernie Sanders is a dope, part infinity…

      ARS Technica: Trump confirms US is seeking a 10% stake in Intel. Bernie Sanders approves.

      From the comments, this was a good one:

      Bernie is wrong and so is Trump. Before, under CHIPS, money granted had to go to fund capital expenditures. Effectively it had to be used building clean rooms or buying tooling for deployment in the US. Now, the money is going to go for share buybacks and bonuses for Executives and the board.

      In principle, I think buying equity and companies instead of giving the money is great. But by giving Intel money to buy semiconductor tooling, you ensure that either Intel would use the acquired equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, or there would be a supply of cheap tooling in the US if Intel failed – so either way, the money goes to support semiconductor production in the US.

      Now, no tooling will be purchased, and Intel will not spin off the fabs which is the only viable way for leading edge node production to continue operating in the United States, and the price of semiconductors will rise as a result. Basically this money is being spent to fund a price increase for all semiconductors. I’m really disappointed Bernie is too stupid to see that.

      This is a price support for Intel’s crappy products, because Intel’s board has utterly failed to respond to the market dynamics. Trump is an idiot. Anyone who supports this is actively trying to harm the US semiconductor industry.

      Hey, if it sounds like socialism, it must be good, right?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      @Scout211:  Does it matter?  It seems just about impossible to remove him, with all his enablers and accomplices.  We are lucky he is not holding press conferences from his toilet.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Elizabelle:
      Yeah, my first thought was “typical” (and I hate couching it that way, but I think you know what I mean) workplace violence.

      There are a lot of rough folks who work there and, although it’s nowhere near as bad as it used to be, there are still threats, occasional fisticuffs, etc.

      Reply

