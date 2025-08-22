Continued from last
rock post…
Trump: "On December 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center, but we're not prepared to do that quite yet. Maybe in a week or so."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM
===
FIFA is one of the most corrupt organizations on Earth. It’s why, no matter how justified, they won’t remove the US as co-host of the 2026 World Cup.
— Joel Mendelson (@jpmendelson.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM
===
Trump on the Oval Office: "You see the way this is looking. I can't tell you how much that gold costs. A lot of money. This beautiful office needed it."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM
===
One funding source for all that ‘beautiful gold’?
anyone who thought biden’s age was a serious issue should be at DEFCON1 watching this
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 22, 2025 at 2:11 PM
===
Trump on the World Cup: "We gave a little to Canada. See how nice I am? And we gave a little to Mexico."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:15 PM
===
Infantino to Trump: "Since you are a winner, of course you can touch it."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM
===
Easy to talk tough from a secure location, surrounded by ‘friends’ and sycophants…
Trump on DC: "We haven't had to bring in the regular military, which we're willing to do if we have to. And after we do this, we'll go to another location and we'll make it safe also … Chicago is a mess. And we'll straighten that one out probably next"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:21 PM
===
Try the veal, and don’t forget to tip your
waiter president…
Infantino responds to Trump's fascist rant about deploying the military to American cities by presenting him with first row tickets to the World Cup final
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:27 PM
===
I wondered why ICE Barbie was hanging around in the background…
Kristi Noem: "Mr president, millions of people will come to this country, and we'll make sure they get their travel documents, their visas."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:29 PM
===
SURPRISE! Big reveal:
Trump: "I was just sent a picture from somebody who wants to be there very badly. He's been very respectful of me and our country but not so respectful of others. But he'll — I'm gonna sign this for him. But I was sent one. That's a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:34 PM
===
Friendly reminder that Russia has been banned from the upcoming World Cup for its war of aggression with Ukraine.
— Shea (@sheacarlson.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 2:02 PM
(Beginning to wonder if this will be the first World Cup cancelled since World War II… )
===
asked about Jay Powell, Trump's brain flits from the stock market to the US military to Afghanistan to Putin to Biden — all within a minute. He never answers the question about Powell.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:56 PM
===
South Park is doing a great job covering how Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist. He is a giant toddler who wants people to send him gold-colored toys to satisfy his pick-me energy. The next episode should be about him demanding that all countries in the 2026 World Cup support his puppeteer, Putin.
— Naotoshi Maeda (@naotoshimaeda.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 3:20 PM
===
I second this emotion:
That was one of the most batshit press conferences of Trump's public life. He brandished a photo of Putin and promised to deploy the US military to occupy Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. A sane country would be moving toward impeachment and removal right now.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM
