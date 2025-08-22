Continued from last rock post…

Trump: "On December 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center. Some people refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center, but we're not prepared to do that quite yet. Maybe in a week or so." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM

===

FIFA is one of the most corrupt organizations on Earth. It’s why, no matter how justified, they won’t remove the US as co-host of the 2026 World Cup. [image or embed] — Joel Mendelson (@jpmendelson.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM

===

Trump on the Oval Office: "You see the way this is looking. I can't tell you how much that gold costs. A lot of money. This beautiful office needed it." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM

===

One funding source for all that ‘beautiful gold’?

===

Trump on the World Cup: "We gave a little to Canada. See how nice I am? And we gave a little to Mexico." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:15 PM

===

===

Easy to talk tough from a secure location, surrounded by ‘friends’ and sycophants…

Trump on DC: "We haven't had to bring in the regular military, which we're willing to do if we have to. And after we do this, we'll go to another location and we'll make it safe also … Chicago is a mess. And we'll straighten that one out probably next" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:21 PM

===

Try the veal, and don’t forget to tip your waiter president…

Infantino responds to Trump's fascist rant about deploying the military to American cities by presenting him with first row tickets to the World Cup final [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:27 PM

===

I wondered why ICE Barbie was hanging around in the background…

===

SURPRISE! Big reveal:

Trump: "I was just sent a picture from somebody who wants to be there very badly. He's been very respectful of me and our country but not so respectful of others. But he'll — I'm gonna sign this for him. But I was sent one. That's a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:34 PM

===

(Beginning to wonder if this will be the first World Cup cancelled since World War II… )

===

asked about Jay Powell, Trump's brain flits from the stock market to the US military to Afghanistan to Putin to Biden — all within a minute. He never answers the question about Powell. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:56 PM

===

South Park is doing a great job covering how Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist. He is a giant toddler who wants people to send him gold-colored toys to satisfy his pick-me energy. The next episode should be about him demanding that all countries in the 2026 World Cup support his puppeteer, Putin. — Naotoshi Maeda (@naotoshimaeda.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 3:20 PM

===

I second this emotion: