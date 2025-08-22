In a post yesterday, we discussed the letter hundreds of Health & Human Services employees sent to RFK Jr. Their ask was pretty simple; they want the wizened ball-sack to stop lying about their work and thus putting targets on their backs.

What I neglected to note is that you can sign the letter to show your support for our embattled public health workers. Here’s a link.

In other news, FL Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a fucking tool. (Orlando Sentinel)

Workers under cover of night removed a rainbow crosswalk outside of the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando, one of the most significant sites in Florida for the LGBTQ community, apparently as part of state and federal transportation officials’ aim to wipe “political banners” from public roadways. Florida officials who have targeted such crossings in other communities have not directly acknowledged responsibility for removing this one. But local leaders had no doubt about the perpetrators, even though the state’s campaign had previously been carried out through public exhortations and directives, not clandestine repaintings… FDOT didn’t return requests from the Orlando Sentinel for comment. The governor’s office directed the Sentinel to a post on DeSantis’ X account, which was a response to a tweet about the Orlando crosswalk’s removal. DeSantis stated, “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

Never mind the fact that DeSantis routinely spends millions of taxpayer dollars and “commandeers” state assets for performative political trollery. The rainbow crosswalk honored the 49 people murdered in a nearby nightclub because of who they were.

The deranged killer snuffed out their lives, and now DeSantis erased a public tribute to their memory. I hope the Floridians who voted for this shit get the undercarriages of their pick-ups bashed all to hell from the potholes the state neglects while FDOT polices crosswalk color schemes.

Another of DeSantis’s performative trolling projects made the news when a judge ordered the authorities to stop transporting detainees to the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in the Everglades and shut it down within 60 days:

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday halting further expansion and ordering the winding down of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” that advocates said violated environmental laws. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ injunction formalized a temporary halt she had ordered two weeks ago as witnesses continued to testify in a multiday hearing to determine whether construction should end until the ultimate resolution of the case. The state of Florida filed a notice of appeal Thursday night, shortly after the ruling was issued.

I expect the state will shop around for a friendly judge who will reverse the ruling, but anything that throws sand in the gears is good news.

Despite the grotesque efforts of certain hacks to “well, actually” the starvation in Gaza, there is a human-caused famine in the region, according to the UN outfit that measures such things: (Times)

Gaza City and the surrounding territory are officially suffering from famine, a global group of experts announced on Friday, nearly two years into an unrelenting war in which Israel has blocked most food and other aid from entering the Gaza Strip. The group, which the United Nations and aid agencies rely on to monitor and classify global hunger crises, said that at least half a million people in Gaza Governorate were facing the most severe conditions it measures: starvation, acute malnutrition and death. With rare exceptions, the rest of Gaza’s total population of two million people was also struggling with severe hunger, according to the group, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which is made up of food insecurity experts who monitor world hunger.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are protesting to end the Netanyahu government’s war, but once an authoritarian government is entrenched, it’s difficult to dislodge. There’s a lesson for Americans there.

