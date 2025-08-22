Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

In a post yesterday, we discussed the letter hundreds of Health & Human Services employees sent to RFK Jr. Their ask was pretty simple; they want the wizened ball-sack to stop lying about their work and thus putting targets on their backs.

What I neglected to note is that you can sign the letter to show your support for our embattled public health workers. Here’s a link.

***

In other news, FL Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a fucking tool. (Orlando Sentinel)

Workers under cover of night removed a rainbow crosswalk outside of the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando, one of the most significant sites in Florida for the LGBTQ community, apparently as part of state and federal transportation officials’ aim to wipe “political banners” from public roadways.

Florida officials who have targeted such crossings in other communities have not directly acknowledged responsibility for removing this one. But local leaders had no doubt about the perpetrators, even though the state’s campaign had previously been carried out through public exhortations and directives, not clandestine repaintings…

FDOT didn’t return requests from the Orlando Sentinel for comment.

The governor’s office directed the Sentinel to a post on DeSantis’ X account, which was a response to a tweet about the Orlando crosswalk’s removal. DeSantis stated, “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

Never mind the fact that DeSantis routinely spends millions of taxpayer dollars and “commandeers” state assets for performative political trollery. The rainbow crosswalk honored the 49 people murdered in a nearby nightclub because of who they were.

The deranged killer snuffed out their lives, and now DeSantis erased a public tribute to their memory. I hope the Floridians who voted for this shit get the undercarriages of their pick-ups bashed all to hell from the potholes the state neglects while FDOT polices crosswalk color schemes.

***

Another of DeSantis’s performative trolling projects made the news when a judge ordered the authorities to stop transporting detainees to the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in the Everglades and shut it down within 60 days:

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday halting further expansion and ordering the winding down of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” that advocates said violated environmental laws.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ injunction formalized a temporary halt she had ordered two weeks ago as witnesses continued to testify in a multiday hearing to determine whether construction should end until the ultimate resolution of the case.

The state of Florida filed a notice of appeal Thursday night, shortly after the ruling was issued.

I expect the state will shop around for a friendly judge who will reverse the ruling, but anything that throws sand in the gears is good news.

***

Despite the grotesque efforts of certain hacks to “well, actually” the starvation in Gaza, there is a human-caused famine in the region, according to the UN outfit that measures such things: (Times)

Gaza City and the surrounding territory are officially suffering from famine, a global group of experts announced on Friday, nearly two years into an unrelenting war in which Israel has blocked most food and other aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

The group, which the United Nations and aid agencies rely on to monitor and classify global hunger crises, said that at least half a million people in Gaza Governorate were facing the most severe conditions it measures: starvation, acute malnutrition and death.

With rare exceptions, the rest of Gaza’s total population of two million people was also struggling with severe hunger, according to the group, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which is made up of food insecurity experts who monitor world hunger.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are protesting to end the Netanyahu government’s war, but once an authoritarian government is entrenched, it’s difficult to dislodge. There’s a lesson for Americans there.

Open thread.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I already heard from an Israeli admin spokeswoman this a.m. that the entire planet has been hypnotized by Hamas and of course they have all the food they need and Hamas bad.

      This was on BBC and a Gish gallop for the books. She wouldn’t let the interviewer interrupt the spew stream.

      Guessing she could get a job with Trump Co at any time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      oldgold

      Yesterday, Trump in a bizarre rambling statement during a photo-op with the National Guard boasted:

      “ I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world. And we’re gonna be regrassing all of your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy.”

      The wagtariat has now dubbed Trump the “Lawn and Order President!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      He’s amping it up. Who’s going to stop him from firing the entire board one by one?

      President Donald Trump said Friday he will fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she does not resign from her position, CNBC reports.

      Said Trump: “What she did was bad.”

      Bloomberg: “If Cook is forced off the Fed board, it would give Trump the chance to shape it in his favor and exert more influence over US monetary policy. The move would also strike at the heart of the central bank’s independence.”

      “An opening would pave the way for four of the seven slots on the Fed’s board to be filled by Trump appointees.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @oldgold: If only that naughty Gavin Newsom weren’t keeping all that grass-water to himself, then there would be something to put in those world-class gold sprinklers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Barak Ravid has a report in Axios this morning on the UN finding of famine in Gaza. I haven’t read it yet, but I’ve seen that Ravid’s reporting has a wide reach, both in the US and in the Middle East including Israel.

      Besides the story in Axios, Ravid wrote a story about the finding for Israel’s Channel 12 news.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Their ask was pretty simple; they want the wizened ball-sack to stop lying about their work and thus putting targets on their backs.

      Lawyers from the BSSA (Ball Sack Society of America) will be vigorously protesting this unfair comparison to RFK Jr. For my part, I will happily contribute to a GoFundMe campaign to raise attorney fees for you if it comes to that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize America

      @trollhattan:

      Walking turd Ben Gvir (duly appointed national security minister of America’s Bestest Ally and Freest Society Ever) posted video where he recently taunts a political prisoner that has been jailed for over 20 years on trumped up charges.

      theguardian.com/world/live/2025/aug/15/israel-gaza-palestinian-injured-attack-israeli-settlers-west-…

      In the clip published by Ben Gvir on X, the minister and two other individuals, including a prison guard, surround Barghouti in a corner of his cell.

      “You will not defeat us. Whoever harms the people of Israel, whoever kills children, whoever kills women … we will erase them,” Ben Gvir says in Hebrew.

      Barghouti tries to respond but is interrupted by Ben Gvir, who says: “No, you know this. And it’s been the case throughout history.”

      Of course, criticism of this sort of conduct is an antisemitism, and my American citizenship should be stripped…….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I haven’t read Ravid’s piece on the UN group’s report either, but I think I’ve seen his byline on other topics in Haaretz. What’s your impression of him?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      Gaza’ians are probably suffering from famine but I wonder if Hamas is? You know those assholes only care about themselves. They’ve probably stole and stored all the food stuffs in their caves.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Apparently DeSantis was “only following orders.”

      As reported by local news station WESH, the removal of the rainbow display came in response to a directive from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who sent a notice to governors last month that crosswalks should be free of potential distractions for drivers such as political messages.

      *snip*

      However, within hours of the rainbow crosswalk’s removal, local residents took matters into their own hands and painted it back, resulting in cheers from onlookers and appreciative honks from passing drivers.

      YAY for the local residents! :-D

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WTFGhost

      The Palestinian people live under occupation; the Israeli demands are “make yourself totally defenseless against anything we want to do to you, and we’ll let you eat.” To the surprise of no freedom-loving people, this isn’t “a thing” people tend to agree to, “we’ll let you live, just give up all pretenses of freedom and dignity when you’re around us, maybe you can wear a Muslim star to ID yourselves, so no Israeli makes the mistake of treating a Palestinian as fully human, etc.,” etc..

      And, yes, I know, some Palestinians did something horrible, and therefore every single Palestinian is a terrible person, who must be considered a deadly threat until neutered, blah blah blah, I know the arguments.

      Well, you know what you can do, effing Israel? You can create a Palestinian homeland, kick all the illegal settlements out of the homeland, tell them “too effing bad your house got bulldozed, you stole that territory using the implicit threat of the IDF to attempt ethnic effing cleansing!” and then, when the Palestinians make an attack – assuming they do, which would be stupid – you can bomb the eff out of that foreign country that attacked you.

      Ahem. To all folks for whom the Palestinian attack on Israel was traumatic, I *do* apologize for my strong language here. #NotAllIsraelis, #NotAllJews, etc., etc., but I’ve seen a few people who say “well, Hamas can simply lay down their arms!” which is like, no, that’s not a valid demand under occupation.

      It’s a valid demand if the US attacked Canada, and due to poor planning, Canada was kicking the US’s ass.  Canada can then say “Lay down your arms, and stop your evil attacks upon us,” and that’s fair, and if the US is starving because Trump kicked out all the immigrants who feed us, that’s not Canada’s problem to deal with, okay, but, they could say “we’ll do all we can to help feed your poor starving citizenry, but only once you’ve surrendered.”

      Israel doesn’t have the same “clean hands” as in the Canada/US example, because they control the land and have all the military power. That makes things a hell of a lot more complicated *for* the Israelis, and I feel bad for them, but, hell, every time Hamas stirs up shit, some Israelis build illegal settlements, on the expectation that the IDF will protect the settlement, and… again, the phrase for that is “ethnic cleansing” and it’s a horrible phrase, but, it’s an accurate one, and again, not all Israelis, not all Jews and Israel supporters, but… jeezum, it reminds me of the Little House books when Pa takes the family into Indian territory, on the expectation that the US military will kick the Indians off the land, and the first settlers will be allowed to keep their homestead. It was wrong back then, and it seems to me to be the same thing happening in Israel.

      Hamas might be an impossibly corrupt organization – I can’t say, and I won’t say, and I sure won’t argue with you if you tell me I’m stupid for being humble, I’ll just note your arrogance and stand down. But that can’t taint the basic humanity of the Palestinian people, and treating them all as potential Hamas fighters is to consider them vermin gnawing at the infrastructure of your society.

      And I hope I don’t have to complete that thought, about the original language, etc..

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David_C

      Thank you, Betty, for posting the HHS letter link. The Supremes posted two rulings about pulling NIH funding based on the administration’s war on diversity. Expect confusion. The NIH is also defining “Gold Standard Science” in a way that could lead to the rejection of perfectly good science while the anti-science folks are free to publish their nonsense in other venues and still be advanced by the Secretary.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      kindness

      Difficult to dislodge.  Yea…Trump showed us on 1/6/21 that he has no intention of stepping down if he loses and can get away with ignoring that.  Trump2.0 is going to be a lot worse.  Unless Trump dies before the ’28 elections, he’ll run again and the Robert’s Court will say it’s all good.  Yea, the Robert’s Court has to become a 13 member court.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BretH

      This all will go down as the biggest bonanza to lawyers in history. I’ve read more about lawsuits this year than I ever did in my 60+ years. What a waste.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “once an authoritarian government is entrenched, it’s difficult to dislodge. There’s a lesson for Americans there”

      Nicolae Ceaușescu is part of that lesson.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      pajaro

      @cain:

      There aren’t enough members of Hamas to meaningfully affect the quantity of food available, and, to the extent there has been reporting on this from foreign monitors, there is no evidence of widespread theft.

      The famine is real.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steve LaBonne

      If Gaza didn’t exist… Israel would still be a criminal state for its intensifying land theft and ethnic cleansing on the West Bank. Which doesn’t even make the news these days.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      eclare

      We have a rainbow crosswalk here in Memphis.  I have forgotten how long it has been there, I guess it was commissioned in solidarity with the Pulse victims.  It’s fairly close to me, but on a street that I rarely drive down.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Barak Ravid has very good sources. When he came to Washington in 2022, Axios introduced him to the Biden administration’s top foreign policy and security officials, and they used him to get their side out. It was like William Burns and Jake Sullivan had Ravid on speed dial. That insider relationship has carried over into the Trump administration. European leaders also seem to talk to Ravid now.

      I have no problem with this. It’s not like he hides anything when he writes, “A senior intelligence figure said this,” or “two White House officials say that;” so long as it’s accurate I want to hear it. And the background information Ravid adds to his stories is reliable too.

      Other journalists don’t seem to have a problem with Ravid either. His reporting is cited and quoted by top journalists all over the Middle East: Israeli, Arab and Turkish; pro-Israel, anti-Israel and neutral.

      Barak Ravid is 45 years old, and made his name in Israeli media before coming to D.C. His big break was his book, Trump’s Peace. It was about the process leading to the so-called Abraham Accords.* Trump agreed to interviews for the book; that’s where Trump notoriously said of Netanyahu, “Fuck Bibi.” Trump held a grudge over Netanyahu’s congratulatory call to Biden, and how “Bibi” said he looked forward to working with his “old friend.”

      Axios brought Ravid on board the next year, and then the Middle East wars that broke out October 7, 2023 really put Ravid on the map.

      Vanity Fair published an interview with Ravid a couple months ago that’s pretty interesting. He talks about his service in miliary intelligence, three years as a draftee and six as a reservist. Ravid reminds me of Bob Woodward in this respect, except Bob Woodward kept his five years in Naval Intelligence very much in the background.

      * The Abraham Accords were the normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. They were very important developments, probably the biggest steps towards Middle East peace so far this century.

      I don’t think that was appreciated at the time, perhaps because the Accords were associated with the despised Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. But they were the culmination of a process that had gone on a couple decades before Trump and Netanyahu took the credit. I think in ways the Accords were achieved in spite of those two leaders, but that’s another story..

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RaflW

      DeSantis just cementing my resolve to not set foot in Florida while he is governor. Not that I needed dissuading. I’ve enjoyed beach holidays multiple times in FL, but once the state really started being the second incarnation of Anita Bryant, I said “fuck that”.

      I know there are good people in FL, Ms. Cracker among them – and we have friends both straight and queer who live in FL. But I’m staying out on principle. Heck, I drove 700 miles r/t in two days & one night this summer to see a dear FL friend while she was in the mountain west (not that Utah is that great of shakes, sigh).

      I don’t expect FL voters to really get it together any time soon, but it wasn’t that long ago that Republicans weren’t such fucknuggets that they’d risk alienating wide swaths of the touristing public with such blatantly performed homophobia.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @Steve LaBonne: Yeah, those stories typically don’t get coverage in U.S. media. They get plenty, though on Middle East sites including Israeli, Arab and Turkish.

      This is something I figured out a couple years ago; that if I wanted good reporting of Middle East new I had to go to Middle East news sites to get it. That includes Israeli and Arab. Also, Turkish news sites like Daily Sabah. 

      The Turks don’t just cover the Israel/Palestine conflict when there’s a hot war on. They follow it year to year because it’s in their neighborhood, and they know it better because of that. And they cover stories from Lebanon and Syria closely as well. That is something US media can hardly be bothered with, even though Syrians and Lebanese are as important as Israelis and Palestinians.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Golden Bear

      The rainbow crosswalk honored the 49 people murdered in a nearby nightclub because of who they were.

      Thankfully the community wouldn’t let their memories be erased.

      Orlando wasn’t having what DeSantis did. They recolored the Pulse Memorial crosswalk.[image or embed]— LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) August 21, 2025 at 5:04 PM

      Albeit they did with chalk because of threats of being charged with vandalism if they used paint.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      The Trump Mobile team shared an ad to X on Wednesday pushing preorders of the T1, but with an image we’d never seen before. You don’t have to look hard to realize that this is an S25 Ultra that’s been Photoshopped gold with a T1 logo and US flag; looking a little closer confirms that it’s a render of that phone in a Spigen case, right down to the Spigen logo they didn’t bother to remove.

      Reply

