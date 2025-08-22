Wörthersee-Mandl

Do you remember Lake Wörth (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W%C3%B6rthersee) from the first picture? According to legend, it wasn’t always there. Translated from Wikipedia:

A legend tells of a town with magnificent houses that is said to have existed hundreds of years ago where Lake Wörth lies today. Its inhabitants had become arrogant and lavish through their wealth, and so it happened that they once gathered on the eve of Easter to dance and revel. The ringing of bells signaled the late hour, but no one paid any attention. Then the door of the banquet hall opened, and a small, ice-grey man strode in and gazed in amazement at the noisy company. He raised his voice growling: “Oh, you revelers, don’t you know what we will celebrate tomorrow? Return home before the hour of repentance passes and punishment overtakes you!” But only mocking laughter answered him, and the couples whirled even more wildly in their dance. A few minutes before midnight, the old man entered the hall for the second time, from which the wild shouts of the drunken resounded. In his arm he held a small keg. Once again he urged repentance: “Otherwise, I will open the tap on the barrel, and death and destruction will come upon you!” Again, he was met with only rude laughter.

Then midnight struck, all the lights went out, the walls shook, rain poured down, and a terrible thunderstorm broke out. The barrel lay with its tap open, endless floods pouring from it. They penetrated every room and flowed away until they flooded the entire town and the entire region, drowning its wicked inhabitants. Thus Lake Wörth was created. Towns, churches, and villages lie buried in its unfathomable depths; giant fish and water snakes dwell in the ancient palaces. When fishermen sail past the Black Wall on quiet summer evenings, they might hear a ringing and chiming that seemed to come from the depths of the lake.

A statue of this small man can be found in Klagenfurt’s Krammer street.