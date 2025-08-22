Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – otmar – A winter night in Klagenfurt

On The Road – otmar – A winter night in Klagenfurt

otmar

This set of pictures is from February 2022: I was visiting my MiL in Carinthia (“Kärnten” in German, one of Austria’s 9 states. It’s located in the south, bordering Italy and Slovenia) with my family during the one-week holiday between the two semesters of the school year. This is when a good part of the Austrian families head for the alps to go skiing. These days, we usually ski at the Gerlitzen (see https://www.gerlitzen.com/en/).

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt 5
GerlitzenFebruary 8, 2022

This picture was taken from the Gerlitzen itself looking SE: you can see the Karawanken mountain range in the back, they form the border towards Slovenia. Behind us, to the north, is the main range of the alps. The low land in the middle is called “Klagenfurter Becken” (Klagenfurt basin) which is the main settlement area of Carinthia. You can see a bit of Lake Wörth (Wörthersee in German), Klagenfurt is just outside the field of view to the left at the eastern end of Lake Wörth.

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt 4
Rathaus KlagenfurtFebruary 8, 2022

One evening, I met up with a friend in Klagenfurt for dinner, the rest of the pictures were taken there as I took a quick stroll through the old city center.

Klagenfurt is the capital of the state of Carinthia, but of course it also needs a city hall (“Rathaus” in German).

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt 3
Wörthersee-MandlFebruary 8, 2022

Do you remember Lake Wörth (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W%C3%B6rthersee) from the first picture? According to legend, it wasn’t always there.  Translated from Wikipedia:

 

A legend tells of a town with magnificent houses that is said to have existed hundreds of years ago where Lake Wörth lies today. Its inhabitants had become arrogant and lavish through their wealth, and so it happened that they once gathered on the eve of Easter to dance and revel. The ringing of bells signaled the late hour, but no one paid any attention. Then the door of the banquet hall opened, and a small, ice-grey man strode in and gazed in amazement at the noisy company. He raised his voice growling: “Oh, you revelers, don’t you know what we will celebrate tomorrow? Return home before the hour of repentance passes and punishment overtakes you!” But only mocking laughter answered him, and the couples whirled even more wildly in their dance. A few minutes before midnight, the old man entered the hall for the second time, from which the wild shouts of the drunken resounded. In his arm he held a small keg. Once again he urged repentance: “Otherwise, I will open the tap on the barrel, and death and destruction will come upon you!” Again, he was met with only rude laughter.

Then midnight struck, all the lights went out, the walls shook, rain poured down, and a terrible thunderstorm broke out. The barrel lay with its tap open, endless floods pouring from it. They penetrated every room and flowed away until they flooded the entire town and the entire region, drowning its wicked inhabitants. Thus Lake Wörth was created. Towns, churches, and villages lie buried in its unfathomable depths; giant fish and water snakes dwell in the ancient palaces. When fishermen sail past the Black Wall on quiet summer evenings, they might hear a ringing and chiming that seemed to come from the depths of the lake.

A statue of this small man can be found in Klagenfurt’s Krammer street.

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt 2
Der LindwurmFebruary 8, 2022

From https://www.austria.org/wahrzeichen/klagenfurt:

Local legend tells of the mythical founding of the city in a marshy area plagued by a dragon, which made crossing the river Glan a “crossing of wailing” (Klage=lamenting/wailing, Furt=crossing/ford). Allegedly, the local duke built a tower for safety and hired knights to kill it by “fishing” for it with a chain and hook that connected the tower to a bull for bait. After it took the bait, the knights surrounded and killed the creature. The dragon and tower came to symbolize the city of Klagenfurt.

In fact, the earliest coat-of-arms from 1287 shows a mythical creature with the head of a wolf, the body of a bird, and the tail of a snake; this mythical creature embodied the wailing and fears associated with the dangerous water crossing but evolved into a “proper” dragon with four legs a few centuries later.

After finding the skull of a woolly rhinoceros in the 16th century, “proof” of the dragon and the legend was discovered, so the city commissioned the building of a fountain as a memorial. The fountain shown here was built in 1583 from a solid piece of slate from the local Kreuzbergl mountain. It still stands in Klagenfurt’s town square today.

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt 1
Spanheimer fountainFebruary 8, 2022

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernhard_von_Spanheim:

Bernhard von Spanheim (or Sponheim; 1176 or 1181 – 4 January 1256), a member of the noble House of Sponheim, was Duke of Carinthia for 54 years from 1202 until his death. A patron of chivalry and minnesang, Bernhard’s reign marked the emergence of the Carinthian duchy as an effective territorial principality.

On The Road - otmar - A winter night in Klagenfurt
Landhaus KlagenfurtFebruary 8, 2022

This is the seat of the state government of Carinthia.

