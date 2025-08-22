From the clips I’ve seen (as always, great respect to Aaron Rupar), Trump looks like… well, if your granpa looked like that, you’d be checking with his home health aides to make sure he was taking his medications. Wan, haggard, shrunken within his never-well-fitting suit, without the usual attention to his makeup and hair styling.

First media hit was to claim credit, or at least avoid blame, for the dawn raid on John Bolton’s house.

Mafia boss mode:

Contradicting himself — of course I knew! I know everything!

Donald Trump had classified docs in the shitter at his private club and his paying customers may have been using them to wipe their asses, so no, his administration does not have a good faith interest in the sanctity of sensitive government secrets — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 12:22 PM

Raskin: "This episode is disturbing and it seems to confirm Bolton's own prediction that if Donald Trump got back into office, his administration would be consumed with vengeance and retribution against his perceived political enemies." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 12:29 PM

“Retribution”

WELKER: Is this retribution?

JD VANCE: Well, who has said it looks a lot like retribution? A lot of people who tried to throw Donald Trump in prison for completely fake charges … they're gonna find out that what we're doing is being very deliberate and driven by the national interest [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:01 PM

More big thoughts…

Trump on his DC takeover: "The big question is, how long do we stay? Because if we stay, we want to make sure it doesn't come back. So we have to take care of these criminals … we can take everybody out and you have a great capital." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:29 AM

Who wants a vibrant, multicultural city, when they could have a Disneyland-style tourist attraction?

Earlier this morning…

Powell: "GDP growth has slowed notably in the first half of this year, to a pace of 1.2%, roughly half the 2.5% pace in 2024. The declining growth has largely reflected a slowdown in consumer spending … higher tariffs have begun to push up prices in some categories of goods." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:12 AM

