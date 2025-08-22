Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Trump Is All Over the Media Today

Seriously, though— what kind of cartoon villain would actually wear a hat like that?

[image or embed]

— Trey Callaway (@treycallaway.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 10:46 AM

From the clips I’ve seen (as always, great respect to Aaron Rupar), Trump looks like… well, if your granpa looked like that, you’d be checking with his home health aides to make sure he was taking his medications. Wan, haggard, shrunken within his never-well-fitting suit, without the usual attention to his makeup and hair styling.

First media hit was to claim credit, or at least avoid blame, for the dawn raid on John Bolton’s house.

Mafia boss mode:

Trump on John Bolton: "He's not a smart guy. But he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We're gonna find out."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:21 AM

===
Contradicting himself — of course I knew! I know everything!

One week ago this man had the military roll out a red carpet for Vladimir Putin.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth N. Saunders (@profsaunders.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 11:01 AM

===

Donald Trump had classified docs in the shitter at his private club and his paying customers may have been using them to wipe their asses, so no, his administration does not have a good faith interest in the sanctity of sensitive government secrets

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 12:22 PM

===

Raskin: "This episode is disturbing and it seems to confirm Bolton's own prediction that if Donald Trump got back into office, his administration would be consumed with vengeance and retribution against his perceived political enemies."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 12:29 PM

===

“Retribution”

WELKER: Is this retribution?
JD VANCE: Well, who has said it looks a lot like retribution? A lot of people who tried to throw Donald Trump in prison for completely fake charges … they're gonna find out that what we're doing is being very deliberate and driven by the national interest

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 1:01 PM

===

relevant context today that Bolton was highly critical of Trump's meeting with Putin

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM

===

More big thoughts…

Trump on his DC takeover: "The big question is, how long do we stay? Because if we stay, we want to make sure it doesn't come back. So we have to take care of these criminals … we can take everybody out and you have a great capital."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:29 AM

====

Who wants a vibrant, multicultural city, when they could have a Disneyland-style tourist attraction?

People from Iowa and Indiana vs. "thugs" and people "being sent back to their countries" – could not be less subtle

[image or embed]

— Brendan Nyhan (@brendannyhan.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 10:47 AM

===

Earlier this morning…

Powell: "GDP growth has slowed notably in the first half of this year, to a pace of 1.2%, roughly half the 2.5% pace in 2024. The declining growth has largely reflected a slowdown in consumer spending … higher tariffs have begun to push up prices in some categories of goods."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:12 AM

(To be continued)

  Elizabelle
  Old School
  pat
  randy khan
  Redshift
  satby
  Scout211
  Steve LaBonne
  zhena gogolia

    3. 3.

      randy khan

      Trump, of course, doesn’t care in the slightest about the people who live and work in D.C.   A lot of that is that almost none of them voted for him either in 2016 or 2024.  But it’s also that he sees almost everybody as a non-player character, of no significance at all except in connection with what they can do for him.

    5. 5.

      Redshift

      Okay, it wasn’t today, but don’t forget how he announced yesterday he was going to go for a stroll to show how safe they had made the streets…

      And then said that when and where would be secret, because that demonstrates how safe everything is, right?

      And then drove to a Park Police facility (we all knew he was never going to walk anywhere), his people gave them pizza, and he yammered for a bit to the press.

    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Trump was talking about getting into Heaven (!) earlier this week.  Seems mortality might be on The Felon’s tiny mind.

      Satan, call him home.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      I would prefer to have Trump face earthly justice.  But since his Republican accomplices band to make that not possible, his early exit from this mortal coil will have to do.

      ETA:  and it will never have been early enough.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      And as was noted downstairs, Trump bragged, “I look extremely good in shorts.”

      USA Today had fun with that by posting images (ewww!) of Trump wearing tennis shorts.

      Speaking at the White House on Aug. 22, the president boasted about the appearance of his lower legs.

      “I look extremely good in shorts,” he said, responding to a question about whether he plans to participate in the FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in December.

      “I may try and play,” he joked, prompting laughs from a crowd gathered in the Oval Office. “I’m a very good athlete.”

      Whether the president’s calf muscles are as toned as he claims is a tough thing to fact-check: He doesn’t usually show much skin. He golfs often, but typically wearing long pants.

      There is, however, an infamous photo snapped in 2000 of then-citizen Trump playing tennis in shorts. The image has generated countless internet memes.

    Old School

      Old School

      If I were drawing a cartoon character, giving them a Trump hat would be an easy way to identify them as a villain.

