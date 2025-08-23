There’s a post at LGM that describes how our openly fascist government is/plans to harass perceived enemies, i.e., all of us. It’s worth your time.

I’m having lunch with some Trump-voting relatives next week. I will yell at them for supporting a fascist dictatorship.

Afterward, we may discuss the Florida Gators and how much the upcoming season depends on the health of QB DJ Lagway. It’s admittedly a weird way to live.

***

Speaking of Lagway, last November, my sister and I were at The Swamp to watch the Gators kick the shit out of Mississippi. An Ole Miss fan nearby yelled “Fagway,” and my sister turned and said, “R-e-a-l-l-y?” in the most acid tone a human being has ever uttered and deployed the Stink-Eye of Doom as only she can.

That dude shut the fuck up and didn’t utter a peep the rest of the game. Not even to summon a concessions vendor!

Sis will be with me at lunch next week. I hope she doesn’t have to give our relatives the Stink-Eye of Doom, but dammit, she will if she has to.

***

It’s raining for the second day in a row, and that’s okay with me. We need it, and rain keeps the heat at bay.

I’ve been watching hummingbirds fly between raindrops and observing the waterfowl as they hunt for prey in the storms. Earlier, I saw a Great Egret steal a fish from a Great Blue Heron, who honked indignantly in its pterodactyl language. That was cool.

In between all that, I am making pot roast. What are y’all up to?

Open thread.