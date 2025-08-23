Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“How ‘Bout Them Gators?” (Open Thread)

There’s a post at LGM that describes how our openly fascist government is/plans to harass perceived enemies, i.e., all of us. It’s worth your time.

definitely, people need to read it and then yell their heads off at their Trump supporting relatives

I’m having lunch with some Trump-voting relatives next week. I will yell at them for supporting a fascist dictatorship.

Afterward, we may discuss the Florida Gators and how much the upcoming season depends on the health of QB DJ Lagway. It’s admittedly a weird way to live.

***

Speaking of Lagway, last November, my sister and I were at The Swamp to watch the Gators kick the shit out of Mississippi. An Ole Miss fan nearby yelled “Fagway,” and my sister turned and said, “R-e-a-l-l-y?” in the most acid tone a human being has ever uttered and deployed the Stink-Eye of Doom as only she can.

That dude shut the fuck up and didn’t utter a peep the rest of the game. Not even to summon a concessions vendor!

Sis will be with me at lunch next week. I hope she doesn’t have to give our relatives the Stink-Eye of Doom, but dammit, she will if she has to.

***

It’s raining for the second day in a row, and that’s okay with me. We need it, and rain keeps the heat at bay.

I’ve been watching hummingbirds fly between raindrops and observing the waterfowl as they hunt for prey in the storms. Earlier, I saw a Great Egret steal a fish from a Great Blue Heron, who honked indignantly in its pterodactyl language. That was cool.

In between all that, I am making pot roast. What are y’all up to?

Open thread.

      trollhattan

      Have a 5-day backpack planned and the forecast is for rain/sun/thunderstorms on days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

      What is “rain”?

      MattF

      MoDo thinks Trump’s views on slavery have earned a public spanking:

      I raised my hand. The nun called on me.
      She was telling my grade-school class at Nativity — 7-year-olds in green uniforms — about the pitiless epoch of slavery.
      I thought I had an important counterintuitive point to make — even though it would be another decade before I knew what “counterintuitive” meant.
      “One thing,” I piped up, “is that we got all these really great people in our country.”
      Although Washington has always been very segregated, my family lived in an integrated neighborhood and my two best friends were Black sisters named Deborah and Peaches. I was about to tell the nun about them when she crooked her finger and beckoned me to the front of the room.
      When I got there, she roughly pulled me over her lap, yanked my pinafore up and spanked me hard — delivering many whacks. The other students gawked.

      I got the message: There was no silver lining to slavery. There is nothing positive to say. Ever. Under any circumstances.

