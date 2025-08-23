Major update on our Epstein Files subpoena.

Just a few hours ago the Oversight Committee received the first batch of documents. It’s days late and incomplete. We were supposed to get the entire thing. Where is it?

Enough with the bullshit—we need full transparency now. [image or embed] — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@repyassansari.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 11:29 PM

The DOJ releases Maxwell audio and transcripts. I have a suggestion: listen to the number of times she says, "…I believe…" It's one of the primary perjury busting tools around. Right up there with, "I can't recall," or "To the best of my memory." — Jack Hopkins-The Original (@therealjackhopkins.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 3:07 PM

BREAKING: The Trump DOJ just released the Ghislaine Maxwell interview, conducted by Trump's former personal attorney, in an attempt to reset the Epstein narrative. [image or embed] — The Weeknight on MSNBC (@weeknightmsnbc.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 8:22 PM

Garcia: So this release today is meant to distract from the broader question of why Pam Bondi and Donald Trump refused to release the full Epstein files. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 9:28 PM

The House Oversight Committee has received the first wave of Epstein files, raising new questions for Trump and the DOJ. @repstansbury.bsky.social joins The Weeknight to discuss what comes next. [image or embed] — The Weeknight on MSNBC (@weeknightmsnbc.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 8:33 PM

Here’s what was NOT released today:

– the proffer agreement between Maxwell and the DoJ

– the agreement transferring Maxwell to club fed

– communications showing who waived Maxwell’s sex offender status allowing her transfer and possible work assignments outside prison

– the Epstein files — Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) August 22, 2025 at 10:51 PM

this raises a number of questions when you remember that maxwell was directly implicated in participating in sexual abuses *with epstein* [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 22, 2025 at 9:04 PM

So Trump expects America to take the word of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein veal pimp sentenced to 20 years in jail for child molestation?

www.alternet.org/michael-stee… [image or embed] — Tom from Temecula (@tomfromtemecula.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 9:54 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell lying under oath:

"I never recall seeing Trump in Epstein’s house."

25 April, 2003: Dinner at Epstein’s House

Hosted by: Ghislaine Maxwell & Epstein

Dinner Guest: Donald Trump [image or embed] — Graphic Granola (@graphicgranola.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 8:45 PM

Tomorrow in the New York Times: Was Ghislaine Maxwell Credible When She Said That Donald Trump Never Did Anything Wrong? We Asked Woody Allen — Calvinball Hat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) August 22, 2025 at 10:31 PM

