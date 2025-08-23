A judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 22, 2025 at 9:46 PM
More media outlets have to start pointing out that ‘Trump says’ has the same real-world impact as a toddler announcing he’ll have ice cream and cheezy puffs for dinner: It only happens if the adults let him get away with it. And that goes double for what his little minions announce:
A judge ruled late Friday the Trump administration cannot deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco extended a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. His earlier order protected more than a dozen other cities and counties, including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle…
Orrick also blocked the administration from imposing immigration-related conditions on two particular grant programs.
The Trump administration has ratcheted up pressure on sanctuary communities as it seeks to make good on President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to remove millions of people in the country illegally…
Orrick, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, said the executive orders and the “executive actions that have parroted them” were an unconstitutional “coercive threat.”
In May, the Department of Homeland Security published a list of more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions,” saying each one would receive formal notification that the government had deemed them noncompliant. It also said it would inform them if they were believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes.
The list was later removed from the department’s website after critics noted it included localities that have actively supported the administration’s tough immigration policies…
(Also, note that the entire Trump administration is highly incompetent.)
===
Trump is Stockton Rush, the rich dilettante who built the deadly submarine for rich guys. Except the sub is the entire American economy.
And the popping noises you're hearing? Not good…
www.thebulwark.com/p/oceangate-…
— Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) August 22, 2025 at 9:46 PM
Jonathan V. Last, at the Bulwark:
… You may remember the OceanGate story from two years ago. The company was founded by a charismatic rich guy named Stockton Rush. He was convinced that he had figured out how to build a cheap commercial submarine. He was warned by experts—over and over—that his designs were dangerous and would fail. He ignored the warnings and sold trips to the Titanic on his little sub, Titan.
“At some point, safety just is pure waste,” Stockton Rush once said. “I mean, if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed. Don’t get in your car. Don’t do anything.”
In another interview, Rush said, “I’ve broken some rules to make [Titan]. I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me. The carbon fiber and titanium, there’s a rule you don’t do that. Well, I did.”
But of course, most rules—especially in engineering—exist for a reason. As the OceanGate sub began operation there were many warning signs that its design was compromised. For instance: Employees reported that when the craft submerged they could hear audible pops, the sound of the carbon fiber in the hull delaminating.
On June 18, 2023, the OceanGate vessel submerged carrying five people. At a depth of 10,978 feet it imploded in a fraction of a second. That rule about not mixing carbon fiber and titanium? It turns out that generations of smart engineers were right and the rich idiot was wrong.
The OceanGate disaster instantly killed Stockton Rush. It also killed some ultrawealthy people who had paid $250,000 each to ride in his death trap and should have known better. But it also killed a 19-year-old kid—the son of one of those wealthy people—who was reportedly “terrified” about getting on the sub but did it to please his father. It is heartbreaking.
Which brings us to the Trump economy.
Every serious economist has warned that Trump’s economic program is dangerous:
Tariffs are harmful to economic growth. Inflation is lurking. The massive expansion of government debt puts pressure on the bond market. Corruption functions as a tax. Screwing around with economic data creates uncertainty and adds risk premiums to transactions. Canceling infrastructure programs out of ideological spite is wasteful.
There’s a rule that functional governments don’t do any of that. Well, Trump did.
And over the last few weeks the sounds we’ve been hearing in the data are the American economy delaminating and heading toward failure…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings