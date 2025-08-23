A judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 22, 2025 at 9:46 PM

More media outlets have to start pointing out that ‘Trump says’ has the same real-world impact as a toddler announcing he’ll have ice cream and cheezy puffs for dinner: It only happens if the adults let him get away with it. And that goes double for what his little minions announce:

A judge ruled late Friday the Trump administration cannot deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco extended a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. His earlier order protected more than a dozen other cities and counties, including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle… Orrick also blocked the administration from imposing immigration-related conditions on two particular grant programs. The Trump administration has ratcheted up pressure on sanctuary communities as it seeks to make good on President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to remove millions of people in the country illegally… Orrick, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, said the executive orders and the “executive actions that have parroted them” were an unconstitutional “coercive threat.” In May, the Department of Homeland Security published a list of more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions,” saying each one would receive formal notification that the government had deemed them noncompliant. It also said it would inform them if they were believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes. The list was later removed from the department’s website after critics noted it included localities that have actively supported the administration’s tough immigration policies…

(Also, note that the entire Trump administration is highly incompetent.)

===

Trump is Stockton Rush, the rich dilettante who built the deadly submarine for rich guys. Except the sub is the entire American economy.

And the popping noises you're hearing? Not good…

www.thebulwark.com/p/oceangate-… [image or embed] — Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) August 22, 2025 at 9:46 PM





Jonathan V. Last, at the Bulwark: