Crawling out of my self-imposed cave because, as always, Tim Walz tells it like it is, and I’m here for it.

Gov Walz had some things to say today (wish I could find a link to the entire speech):

Tim Walz: “I always get in trouble for it and I’ll continue to say it, I don’t think we do any favors when we don’t name it — these are fascist policies.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:34 AM

Tim Walz: “Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. ‘Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin’ red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know, just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy — the felon in the White House.'” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:30 AM

Walz: “It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities, the flaunting of the rule of law, that the press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh, there’s a division in the Dem Party.’ There’s a division in my damn house & we’re still married and things are good. That’s life” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM

Walz says Harris “would have been a fantastic president… we wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV. We would wake up to an adult w/ compassion & dignity doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:24 AM

– Aaron Rupar does amazing work, I hope you support him when youc can –

There may be some more good speeches coming from the DNC summer meeting. I hope they take a page from the outspoken, fight like hell Dems, such as Prizker, Walz, Texas Dems, Crockett, and yes, even Newsom. Time to throw the rules out the window, take back our power with any means necessary, because we can’t fix Democracy if we aren’t willing to fight. There are a lot of good people on the ground fighting who could use their elected reps backing them loudly.

I’ve been following those calling for a soft secession, and Robert Reich telling Democrats to get off their asses and laying out the steps necessary to retake power, among others. There really are a lot of loud voices out there, not afraid of telling it like it is and offering solid steps to take. It beats doomscrolling.

How are you combating doomscrolling these days?