Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / DNC Summer Meeting: Gov. Tim Walz Fighting Mad

DNC Summer Meeting: Gov. Tim Walz Fighting Mad

by | 142 Comments

This post is in: 

Crawling out of my self-imposed cave because, as always, Tim Walz tells it like it is, and I’m here for it.

Gov Walz had some things to say today (wish I could find a link to the entire speech):

Tim Walz: “I always get in trouble for it and I’ll continue to say it, I don’t think we do any favors when we don’t name it — these are fascist policies.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:34 AM

Tim Walz: “Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. ‘Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin’ red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know, just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy — the felon in the White House.'”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:30 AM

Walz: “It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities, the flaunting of the rule of law, that the press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh, there’s a division in the Dem Party.’ There’s a division in my damn house & we’re still married and things are good. That’s life”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM

Walz says Harris “would have been a fantastic president… we wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV. We would wake up to an adult w/ compassion & dignity doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:24 AM

 

 – Aaron Rupar  does amazing work, I hope you support him when youc can –

There may be some more good speeches coming from the DNC summer meeting.  I hope they take a page from the outspoken, fight like hell Dems, such as Prizker, Walz, Texas Dems, Crockett, and yes, even Newsom. Time to throw the rules out the window, take back our power with any means necessary, because we can’t fix Democracy if we aren’t willing to fight. There are a lot of good people on the ground fighting who could use their elected reps backing them loudly.

I’ve been following those calling for a soft secession, and Robert Reich telling Democrats to get off their asses and laying out the steps necessary to retake power, among others. There really are a lot of loud voices out there, not afraid of telling it like it is and offering solid steps to take.  It beats doomscrolling.

How are you combating doomscrolling these days?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alce _e_ardillo
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Buck
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • chemiclord
  • Citizen Alan
  • columbusqueen
  • danielx
  • David Collier-Brown
  • DavidG
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Ealbert
  • eclare
  • Eolirin
  • Fair Economist
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gvg
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Ishiyama
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Ksmiami
  • Layer8Problem
  • Lyrebird
  • Marc
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • planetjanet
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Randal Sexton
  • RevRick
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snowlan01
  • Spanky
  • stacib
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Steve LaBonne
  • surfk9
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    142Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.

      Come sit by me, Tim. Pull up a chair.
      We’ll introduce you to properly seasoned food and talk some shit about FFOTUS.

      BTW, Hope Walz is also amazing and I love her.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Audacity of Krope

      Soft secession sounds like a good plan to me. No way blue states should be impoverishing ourselves to support fascist takeovers of our cities or fatcat giveaways.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WereBear

      I’m bouncing back from tiredness, caused by successful treatment of my autoimmune. Got my brain get back to working on the two books I have in the slow cooker.

      It’s based on a strict diet, but ice cream is on it, and all the ice cream stands are open only another week or so!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      It’s time for the Dems to paint Vance as crazier than trump. The president does not look like he’ll make it another week.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Tim, darlin’, I adore you and you would have been an amazing VP. So please know that I say this with all love: it’s  “flouting” of the rule of law, not “flaunting.” 😘😘😘

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tam1MI

      @p.a.: The trials were held in Nuremberg for a reason.  Where  should tRump etc’s be held?

      I can’t be the first person to say “Mar-a-Lago”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WereBear

      I hate it, I’m horrified, but I don’t doom-scroll anymore. Most people will leave cults, when the price gets too high. Heaven’s Gate, the ones who suicided in sneakers, lost a lot of people when celibacy, and more, was demanded of followers. Now that’s a high demand organization.

      But MAGA never realized how much the Dems were fighting for their lives. They are on social media crying to King Trump that a mistake was made: “I voted for you! Please, please fix it.”

      Because all the things we warned about are starting to happen to them. They didn’t believe it.

      That’s the kind of shock that can shake loose more. Because there was a LOT of regret the next day. I figure those were instant not-R voters, just like that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Spanky

      I hope somebody’s at work trying to figure out how we can stop paying Federal income tax into this administration post “soft secession”. I’m ashamed my money is feeding these assholes’ cruelty.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MazeDancer:

      That’s a useful pictorial comparison. I was remembering just earlier today that QE2’s hand was bruised quite severely near the end of her life. But (whatever one thinks of monarchy as an institution) at least she was classy enough not to slather foundation all over it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      @Spanky: I hope somebody’s at work trying to figure out how we can stop paying Federal income tax into this administration post “soft secession”. I’m ashamed my money is feeding these assholes’ cruelty.

      I usually disagree about some things the money is spent on, but I pay. But this administration is doing blatantly illegal things. Domestic terrorism.

      It’s a federal thing. And blue states are already planning to non-comply on Trump’s illegal orders. And it’s not like they need it. MAGA wants to shut down the federal government.

      I’d like to call their bluff.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Spanky: You could set your withholding to exempt so that nothing is taken out.  And then, when the IRS sends you letter about your failing to file, you can see you are protesting by refusing to file.  Thoreau basically did that and was jailed.  Someone paid his taxes for him after he had been in jail for one night.

      If you do this, remember that any arguments that you make would be moral ones not legal ones.  The law is very clear that you don’t get to opt out of paying taxes.   So understand that you would be asking for a prison sentence and the resultant diminution of your right.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Captain C

      @Omnes Omnibus: All this assuming that they haven’t fired so many people at the IRS such that it won’t even be noticed.  (I mean, I wouldn’t operate under that assumption myself without some real proof, but…)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: As a part of becoming a member of a couple of professions, I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution.  Now as a citizen of the US, nothing is making you recite the Pledge of Allegiance, but if you were to seek to acquire citizenship in a country with a royal head of state you would be required to swear to that royal.

      I won’t do that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @MazeDancer: I got horrible bruises like that all over my legs and feet when I was recovering from my knee replacement because of the OTC drugs they had me on–I think it was aspirin (for clot prevention) combined with one of the other things, ibuprofen I think. Freaked out my visiting nurse. They ended up just dropping the non-aspirin one.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Marc

      @Omnes Omnibus: Curiosity makes me ask, what rights do states have in terms of setting up state chartered banks independent of the federal reserve system?  How about state currencies?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Suzanne: I attend a lot of municipal meetings, all of which start with a (performative, IMO) Pledge of Allegiance. I stand out of courtesy, but do not pledge anything. Nobody’s ever commented on my silence.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      danielx

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
       
      Had horrible bruising problems from Plavix, finally whined to the cardiologist and got put on aspirin instead. Doc said the bruising is benign, I said I know it’s benign but I’m tired of looking like I have fucking bubonic plague.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Snowlan01

      Here’s the problem with not paying taxes because you don’t agree with what is happening.

      We are a diverse country – and almost every taxpayer can name something about the federal government they find objectionable.   . . .  We pay to keep our roads paved, and our ports functioning, and our airplanes flying safely.   Collective government and an orderly civil society are still vital necessities, even if the current incarnation of our federal leadership is in urgent need of reform (or even prosecution).

      Let’s start with voting and organizing and suing, rather than harming ourselves and the necessary fabric of our community by refusing to pay taxes.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JML

      I appreciate how Walz is stepping up for Harris.

      I don’t like how Walz dealt with Labor this year, trying to stick it to workers to make it easier on his commissioners and play nice-nice with the GOP on the budget. Fortunately, the unions ran off his attempt to shift the health care burden more onto underpaid state employees…

      I’m guessing he’s ramping up to his announcement running for a 3rd term.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      screw soft succession…let’s just go with the real deal!

      nothing to lose and quite a bit to gain, that’s for sure

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Marc

      @Snowlan01: Let’s start with voting and organizing and suing, rather than harming ourselves and the necessary fabric of our community by refusing to pay taxes.

      I’d suggest that preparing backup plans in case the federal government simply refuses to count certain votes would be rather prudent.  Certainly better that than sternly worded letters, flailing around for months, than shrugging shoulders and capitulating, which seems to be the closest thing to a Democratic plan.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty

      I love Tim Walz. Happy to see him doing some straight talking! I have to add that Governor Pritzker is bringing it in his press conference this afternoon. Definitely worth frontpaging the whole speech.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: If it ends in the US Air Force saturation bombing us, that’s quite a lot to lose.

      I kind of hate the terminology. They’re the ones crapping all over the US Constitution, they’re the damn Confederates seceding from the US as defined there. We’re just acknowledging that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Jeffro: nothing to lose and quite a bit to gain, that’s for sure

      I would take issue with both of those statements.  It seems, however, that today is maximalist day on Balloon Juice.  So have fun with it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty:

      I agree! ‘Twas an excellent speech (and of course it was wonderful as always to have a glimpse of my beloved Chicago!)

      Seriously (and of course always depending on who else declares), but if Dem presidential primaries were held today I would be very much inclined to vote for JB.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      How are you combating doomscrolling these days?

      By kayaking 2 miles into the teeth of the wind to see a small flock of American Flamingos who are re-populating the state. If flamingos haven’t given up on Florida (or America), neither will I. Today was a GOOD day!

      7 pink flamingos on a beach.

      PS: I love Walz.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      prostratedragon

      @Matt McIrvin:  With you on the terminology. But had always assumed there was a lot of quiet planning going on since last fall at least. Maybe it’s good for its existence to go public.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Marc

      @prostratedragon: I’d like to see the response if a bunch of Democratic governors got together at a news conference with a bunch of slides showing how easy it would be to detach the blue state economies from the red ones, if the constitution is ignored.  Might create some buzz, why should the GOP have all of the fun?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JoyceH

      @danielx: I’m on Plavix and I also bruise easily. It’s a more frequent occurrence lately because I’ve started doing weights at the Y, so I tend to bump into metal things more. On the upside, I can tell I’m getting stronger. I’ve started going to the county administration building and going up and down their stairs and it seems to get a smidge easier every time.

      The last time I talked to my cardiologist, I asked why I was still on Plavix since I got the stents years ago, and she said, “Because you smoke.”  Okay, so long as there’s a reason…

      Reply
    70. 70.

      JoyceH

      Did anyone see Pritzker’s speech? He directly mentioned Trump’s “mental faculties”. About time – let’s start this conversation!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Marc: If everyone starts ignoring the Constitution, then it becomes essentially a dead letter.  Both parties are basically lawless.  I don’t think that it would work out to the benefit of anyone decent and law abiding by nature.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Old School

      A federal judge on Monday doubled down that the Trump administration is “absolutely forbidden” from removing mistakenly deported man Kilmar Abrego Garcia from the U.S., for now.

      U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an appointee of former President Obama, blocked Abrego Garcia’s deportation to Uganda until she can hold a hearing to determine whether the administration will let him contest his removal to the third country.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Matt McIrvin

      @zhena gogolia: I think whatever we do we have to wave the flag and identify our position with American-ness. We don’t have to deny all the horrors of American history to do that. Just insist that we’re trying to fulfill all the promises made by the Founders, make them not empty. That’s the position that’s always worked– that’s Douglass, MLK etc.

      That’s one big split between liberals and online radicals, they basically accept the right’s definition of them as anti-American but I think this is a grave error.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ruckus

      How are you combating doomscrolling these days?

      This is crappy conservatives that want everyone in the world to believe what they believe because they hardily even truly believe the crap that comes out of their mouths.

      But.

      They are pissed that NOT everyone agrees with their BS. They are angry because their view is extremely narrow – as are their minds. And because they feel everything is rapidly going to crap because most humans do not see the world in such a narrow view. Was talking with a friend (another OLD) and we discussed how our lives have progressed over the decades. Mine, as much as I DO NOT WANT to admit it was if not shaped at least I had my eyes opened by the USN and where I went a lot of decades ago. I’ve told some of the places before but I got to see a LOT of countries. And it wasn’t stop overs at an airport or driving through at 70 mph. It was walking around, talking to people, eating in their restaurants, shopping in their stores, even if I didn’t buy anything. I’ve been stationed in San Diego, CA, Great Lakes area, Charleston, SC. I traveled much of the Atlantic Ocean and many of the countries bordering on it. I’ve been well north of the Arctic Circle and well south of the Antarctic Circle. Have been to the Falkland Islands and many cities along the Atlantic east coast. Have been to New Zealand. It is a big world, there are more languages than many can imagine.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: I have no idea what’s likely any more. A hot second American Civil War seems like a live possibility, and it seems to me like everything up to and including Trump nuking the Eastern Seaboard is now possible.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      surfk9

      @Betty Cracker: In two weeks we will be hauling our Airstream down to San Diego. Right next to the RV park we stay at is an estuary/nature preserve. My son, the hiking nut, swears there is a flamingo that lives there. I look for it every time I go to San Diego but haven’t seen it yet. If I we see it this time, I will get pictures and send them to you.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      If everyone starts ignoring the Constitution, then it becomes essentially a dead letter. Both parties are basically lawless. I don’t think that it would work out to the benefit of anyone decent and law abiding by nature.

      The problem we have is there are no Constitutional checks that can remedy what this administration is doing. There’s no institution or system that will work, if half the people running it operate to undermine and destroy the institution. The coordination between the administration, Republican state governments, Congress, and the federal courts bends the very nature of what the laws allow to enable the fascist take over.

      I don’t think there’s a long term way to prevent it. As long as Stephen Niller, The Heritage Foundation, etc. are running free, if Republicans lose in 2026 and 2028, they’ll just gear up for another fascist coup. They just need to succeed once.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Steve LaBonne

      @gene108: We’ll have a better idea of what’s ahead after the 2026 election. If there are really a lot of people who didn’t realize they were voting for this and want to fix their mistake, we should get a blue wave. If we lose or win narrowly, we’re done because too many people support or at least will accept fascism for it to be defeated.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      mrmoshpotato

      Walz says Harris “would have been a fantastic president… we wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV. We would wake up to an adult w/ compassion & dignity doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.”

      A President Harris would’ve been fantastic!  Her administration made even better with a take-no-shit VP in Tim Walz.

      How are you combating doomscrolling these days?

      Baseball, and the football season is about to get underway.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @gene108: If you have decided that we already have lost our chance to do anything but fight a hot civil war or dissolve the republic, I doubt that I can persuade you otherwise.  I won’t even try.   I have offered my opinions here.  You can do what you want with them.  If this is the way this blog is going, you will see a lot less of me.  People may, of course make there own judgments as to the value of that.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      To paraphrase a reddit comment:

      You don’t fight fascists because you known you’re going to win. You fight fascists because they’re fascist.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      prostratedragon

      🤡’ BLS appointee E.J. Antoni is now scheduled to face a Senate committee hearing in a couple of weeks:

      The HELP Committee doesn’t usually hold confirmation hearings for BLS commissioner nominees But Democrats on the HELP Committee and BLS advocates have been pushing for a close examination of Antoni’s record since his appointment was announced due, in part, to his lack of experience and MAGA bona fides.

      At least, it appears they won’t be able just to slip him in there.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jeffro

      Between Walz and Pritzker (and Crockett, and Raskin, and others) I am liking what I’m seeing.  Fighters or folders, which side are folks on?

      It will take real leadership and people willing to call out what trumpov & Co are doing, and real plans for combatting them, to turn this tide.  The MAGAts have billionaire money and a ridiculously enabling media on their side.  We have nothing to lose by calling it out and fighting them every step of the way.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Marc

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Just to be clear, this is my opinion, no one needs to agree:  If one side starts ignoring the Constitution, then it is a dead letter.  Do you really believe things will return to business as usual with two rational political parties in ’26, ’28, or ever, or is it more like you hope and pray that is what happens?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Jackie

      I’m way behind reading the posts, but has this been discussed today? There’s too much news today to keep up with!

      The Hill

      A federal judge on Monday doubled down that the Trump administration is “absolutely forbidden,” from removing mistakenly deported man Kilmar Abrego Garcia from the U.S., for now.

      U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an appointee of former President  Obama, blocked Abrego Garcia’s deportation to Uganda until she can hold a hearing to determine whether the administration will let him contest his removal to the third country.

      Abrego Garcia’s detention and the bid to deport him comes just three days after he was freed from custody in a criminal case filed against him in federal court in Tennessee. He filed suit after he was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody Monday when he reported for a check-in at ICE’s Baltimore field office.

      Xinis emphasized Monday that Abrego Garcia isn’t going anywhere, for now.

      “Your clients are absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” the judge said. “That is the understanding that we have?”

      “Your honor, yes,” Justice Department lawyer Drew Ensign replied. “We certainly understand that.”

      But the government also suggested that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was “not imminent.”

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Citizen Alan

      @Matt McIrvin:  I seriously would not be surprised if he ordered a nuclear strike on LA or San Francisco. I would hope there would be enough people in the chain willing to defy an illegal order. But I think he would order it if Newsome said something that pissed him off. Death cults gotta death cult.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Randal Sexton

      Maybe it’s too soon for this but today I was just thinking about what music I would play on the day when the orange pustule kicks it.  I was thinking of course “ ding dong the witch is dead” and “ today it’s your birthday “by The Beatles. I think it would be a fun thread to collect a playlist for when that guy finally fucks off.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      chemiclord

      What I’ll say is that if there were plans for a secession of any sort, soft or hard, no one involved is going to be shouting that from the rooftops until the minute it actually happens.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      If you have decided that we already have lost our chance to do anything but fight a hot civil war or dissolve the republic, I doubt that I can persuade you otherwise.

      I’m not advocating for a hot civil war. That’s dumb.

      We have a chance in 2026, 2028, and even 2032, but unless the fascists can be defanged, I don’t see how they can be denied forever.

      @Baud:

      You don’t fight fascists because you known you’re going to win. You fight fascists because they’re fascist.

      I’m not saying not to fight. I don’t see a path to long term victory. Everything I thought that would kill a candidate like 34 felony convictions, inciting a coup, being found liable for sexual assault, etc., only made Trump more popular in 2024 than in 2020 or 2016.

      There’s a large part of the electorate that’s beyond my comprehension. Nothing I’ve seen, since my first vote in 1992, has given me faith that American voters will wholeheartedly reject radical right-wing Republican government for long enough to make lasting changes.

      Political parties change, when they’re out of power for around 20 years. Republicans changed when Democrats controlled the presidency from 1933 to 1953. Democrats changed when Republicans controlled the presidency for 20 out of 24 years between 1969 and 1993.

      I don’t see that happening for Democrats. Republicans seem immune from long term backlash.

      If you or Omnes has an idea of how to defeat Republicans beyond one or two cycles, I don’t see a long term positive trajectory for this country.

      Yes, I’m very pessimistic about the future 10+ years down the road, unless there is a major shift in this country.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      cain

      @gene108: ​
       
      They need another Trump – that guy was a one in million candidate. Even Obama doesn’t have the kind of power this guy. Hoodwinking people for decades and finally getting elected twice even after committing crimes.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      planetjanet

      @gene108: ​ That major shift you seek is all of us having conversations with those around us fighting racism, sexism and ignoring facts. It is not one weird trick and is requires all of us. Democracy is not a spectator sport.​

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Matt McIrvin

      @mrmoshpotato: Been thinking about what happens when he sends the Guard into Boston. ICE and CBP are causing enough trouble there already. Maura Healey might cave, she’s been trying to triangulate on this shit, but Michelle Wu sure as fuck won’t.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Marc

      @gene108:  I don’t see a long term positive trajectory for this country.

      That why I think it’s time for performative resistance by the Democrats.  No need to reveal actual plans, just have a nice calm town hall discussion about possible strategies for decoupling the red and blue economies, as a public service message and/or warning.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: And whoever gets the nomination will most likely be running against VD Jance, who has the charisma of, well, VD. (I don’t expect Trump to be alive in 2028 so John Roberts won’t be able to lend him a hand.)

      Reply
    124. 124.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Matt McIrvin: Been thinking about what happens when he sends the Guard into Boston.

      Targeted harassment campaign. I plan on doing interviews with “the criminal element invading our streets,” that being Trump’s goon squads.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Eolirin: I can certainly believe the latter but not the former. Nobody else has Trump’s weird hold over his acolytes, but VD less than most.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Steve LaBonne: JD Vance’s rise to power started with liberals liking him as a supposed friendly decoder of the mysteries of MAGA-land. Then once he’d gotten some national notoriety from that he just turned into a mini-Trump. He’s a schemer with two schemes instead of one, I suppose, which makes him slightly cleverer. But I don’t know how many he’s got.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Steve LaBonne

      @satby: Jance would be constitutionally qualified to run, unlike Trump, thus wouldn’t need their help to run. What happens AFTER the election who knows.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      RevRick

      Today, my antidote to doom scrolling happened while my wife and I did our laps at the mall. A young mom and dad were sitting and dad had their baby sitting in his lap. The baby turned towards me and I couldn’t help breaking out into a broad smile… which made mom and dad smile.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      DavidG

      As God is my witness, I saw a middle age white smug guy wearing a t-shirt yesterday that

      1.  Was bright red MAGA colored WITH big all CAPS white letterse4xpressing this message for all the people in the coffee shop:  …
      2. “NOT MASKED, NOT VAXXED, PURE BLOOD.”

      Of course, this monster would say that pure blood refers only to being free of COVID vaccine.  But he and all who had to witness this disgusting spectacle know different.  They are sick, sick people.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Paul in KY

      @tam1MI: One of the reasons is that we hadn’t bombed the shit out of Nüremburg and thus the infrastructure was there to allow a large government/judicial action to take place. Also was one of the Nazi scum’s favourite cities, so it was karma for them to all get condemned there.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.