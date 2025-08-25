Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Interesting Reads: What Does Palantir Actually *Do*?

Palantir has been getting a huge number of deals like this, in what is extremely obviously self-dealing.

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) August 13, 2025 at 2:47 PM

I mean, when you wear the VP on your arm like the skin-puppet he is, why wouldn't you capitalize on that?

— David (@dkboyd.bsky.social) August 13, 2025 at 3:27 PM

I’ve been curious, and I thought y’all might be too. From Wired, “What Does Palantir Actually Do?”:

Palantir is arguably one of the most notorious corporations in contemporary America. Cofounded by libertarian tech billionaire Peter Thiel, the software firm’s work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Department of Defense, and the Israeli military has sparked numerous protests in multiple countries. Palantir has been so infamous for so long that, for some people, its name has become a cultural shorthand for dystopian surveillance.

But a number of former Palantir employees tell WIRED they believe the public still largely misunderstands what the company actually does and how its software works. Some people think it’s a data broker that buys information from private companies and resells it to the government. Others think it’s a data miner, constantly scanning the internet for unique insights it can collect and market to customers. Still others think it maintains a giant, centralized database of information collected from all of its clients. In reality, Palantir does none of these things, but the misconceptions continue to persist…

The problem, however, is that even ex-employees struggle to provide a clear description of the company. “It’s really hard to explain what Palantir works on or what it does,” says Linda Xia, who was an engineer at Palantir from 2022 to 2024. “Even as someone who worked there, it’s hard to figure out, how do you give a cohesive explanation?”

Xia was one of 13 former Palantir staffers who signed an open letter published in May arguing that the company risks being complicit in authoritarianism by continuing to cooperate with the Trump administration. She and other former Palantir staffers who spoke to WIRED for this story argue that, in order to grapple with Palantir and its role in the world, let alone hold the company accountable, you need to first understand what it really is…

Juan Sebastián Pinto, who worked as a content strategist at Palantir and also signed the open letter, says it sells software to other businesses, a category commonly referred to in Silicon Valley as B2B SaaS. Another former staffer says Palantir provides “really extravagant plumbing with data.”

Xia calls Foundry, one of Palantir’s flagship software platforms, “a collection of different applications” that customers use to “operationalize data.” A fourth ex-employee dubbed Foundry a “super-charged filing cabinet.” While all of these descriptions are technically accurate, they could also apply to products from hundreds of other tech companies. So what sets Palantir apart?

Part of the answer may lie in Palantir’s marketing strategy. Pinto says he believes that the company, which recently began using the tagline “software that dominates,” has cultivated its mysterious public image on purpose. Unlike consumer-facing startups that need to clearly explain their products to everyday users, Palantir’s main audience is sprawling government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

What it’s ultimately selling them is not just software, but the idea of a seamless, almost magical solution to complex problems. To do that, Palantir often uses the language and aesthetics of warfare, painting itself as a powerful, quasi-military intelligence partner. “Palantir is here to disrupt and make the institutions we partner with the very best in the world,” Palantir CEO Alexander Karp says in a February 2025 earnings call, “And when it’s necessary, to scare enemies, and on occasion, kill them.”…

Underneath the jargon and marketing, Palantir sells tools that its customers—corporations, nonprofits, government agencies—use to sort through data. What makes Palantir different from other tech companies is the scale and scope of its products. Its pitch to potential customers is that they can buy one system and use it to replace perhaps a dozen other dashboards and programs, according to a 2022 analysis of Palantir’s offerings published by blogger and data engineer Ben Rogojan.

Crucially, Palantir doesn’t reorganize a company’s bins and pipes, so to speak, meaning it doesn’t change how data is collected or how it moves through the guts of an organization. Instead, its software sits on top of a customer’s messy systems and allows them to integrate and analyze data without needing to fix the underlying architecture. In some ways, it’s a technical band-aid. In theory, this makes Palantir particularly well suited for government agencies that may use state-of-the-art software cobbled together with programming languages dating back to the 1960s.

Palantir began gaining steam in the 2010s, a decade when corporate business discourse was dominated by the rise of “Big Data.” Hundreds of tech startups popped up promising to disrupt the market by leveraging information that was now readily available thanks to smartphones and internet-connected sensors, including everything from global shipping patterns to the social media habits of college students. The hype around Big Data put pressure on companies, especially legacy brands without sophisticated technical know-how, to upgrade their software, or else risk looking like dinosaurs to their customers and investors…

Palantir’s software is designed with nontechnical users in mind. Rather than relying on specialized technical teams to parse and analyze data, Palantir allows people across an organization to get insights, sometimes without writing a single line of code. All they need to do is log into one of Palantir’s two primary platforms: Foundry, for commercial users, or Gotham, for law enforcement and government users.

Foundry focuses on helping businesses use data to do things like manage inventory, monitor factory lines, and track orders. Gotham, meanwhile, is an investigative tool specifically for police and government clients, designed to connect people, places, and events of interest to law enforcement. There’s also Apollo, which is like a control panel for shipping automatic software updates to Foundry or Gotham, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform, a suite of AI-powered tools that can be integrated into Gotham or Foundry.

Foundry and Gotham are similar: Both ingest data and give people a neat platform to work with it. The main difference between them is what data they’re ingesting. Gotham takes any data that government or law enforcement customers may have, including things like crime reports, booking logs, or information they collected by subpoenaing a social media company. Gotham then extracts every person, place, and detail that might be relevant. Customers need to already have the data they want to work with—Palantir itself does not provide any.

A former Palantir staffer who has used Gotham says that, in just minutes, a law enforcement official or government analyst can map out who may be in a person’s network and see documents that link them together. They can also centralize everything an agency knows about a person in one place, including their eye color from their driver’s license, or their license plate from a traffic ticket—making it easy to build a detailed intelligence report. They can also use Gotham to search for a person based on a characteristic, like their immigration status, what state they live in, or whether they have tattoos…

In some ways, Palantir can be seen as an amplifier of people’s intentions and biases. It helps them make evermore precise and intentional decisions, for better or for worse. But this may not always be obvious to Palantir’s users. They may only experience a sophisticated platform, sold to them using the vocabulary of warfare and hegemony. It may feel as if objective conclusions are flowing naturally from the data. When Gotham users connect disparate pieces of information about a person, it could seem like they are reading their whole life story, rather than just a slice of it.

“It’s a really powerful tool,” says one former Palantir employee. “And when it’s in the wrong hands, it can be really dangerous. And I think people should be really scared about it.”

I quite enjoyed the Economist's article on Palantir:
"Palantir might be the most overvalued firm of all time
What would make it worth buying?"
So sad to see the bubble bursting at bit. So very sad.
www.economist.com/finance-and-…

— notsewmot.bsky.social (@notsewmot.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 6:34 PM

The Economist asks, “What Would Make It Worth Buying?”

No one can accuse Palantir, a data-analysis outfit and the most searingly hot stock of 2025, of unspectacular growth. It reported revenue of $1bn for the second quarter of this year, 48% higher than for the second quarter of 2024 and quadruple the figure for the same period in 2020. Silicon Valley types seek out companies satisfying the “rule of 40”, meaning that the sum of their operating margin and year-on-year sales growth, both expressed in percentage points, is higher than 40. Palantir’s score on that measure is 94: higher than any other enterprise-software firm with equivalent or greater sales. Among the world’s 25 biggest companies by market value—of which Palantir is one—only Nvidia, with its near-monopoly on artificial-intelligence chips, scores higher.

Any investor would want a piece of that. The trouble is that Palantir’s market value has already soared to $430bn (see chart 1), more than 600 times its past year’s earnings and nearly triple the equivalent multiple for Cisco (or, indeed, Nvidia) at its peak. Software firms often prefer to express their valuation in terms of underlying sales, which puts Palantir’s multiple at around 120. For comparison, in 2005, the year before the Oxford English Dictionary added the verb “Google”, Google’s price-to-sales ratio peaked at 22.

You need not look far to explain why Adam Parker of Trivariate Research, an investment firm, has published a note entitled “Could Palantir be the best short idea?” Writing in late May, he examined the ratio of enterprise value (which adjusts market value to account for debt and cash on the balance-sheet) to forecast sales for the coming year. On this measure Palantir then scored 73 and now scores 104. Mr Parker looked for other listed companies that had hit a multiple of 70 since 2000. Excluding financial firms and those with annual revenue of less than $50m, he found 14, the largest of which has a market value around a quarter of Palantir’s. That was Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a firm that sells some software but pitches itself to investors as a “bitcoin treasury company”, with a value derived from its cryptocurrency holdings rather than its sales…

What, then, would it take to make Palantir’s shares worth buying? The firm helps everyone from spooks to fast-food chains analyse their data better and thereby improve their operations. Its blistering recent growth comes, in large part, from enthusiasm over adopting AI for such purposes. Palantir’s competitive advantage derives not just from its software and clever engineers, but from a high-level security clearance allowing it to process classified information from America’s defence and intelligence agencies. This gives it a “moat” with which to fend off competitors…

Sustained revenue growth of that magnitude or more is possible, even at Palantir’s scale: Google (now called Alphabet), Meta and Nvidia have all managed it. Yet none was priced to do so in advance—and they are, after all, among the most successful firms in history. On a call with analysts and investors after announcing Palantir’s most recent results, Alex Karp, the chief executive (pictured), admitted that “this is a once in a generation, truly anomalous quarter.” The remarkable thing is that shareholders need the company’s revenue to continue to grow at a similar rate just to have a good chance of breaking even. There is no allowance for an upstart competitor, a scandal that makes clients wary or even a mere slowdown. If any of those strike, Cisco will need to make way for a new cautionary tale.

Once we turf out the current batch of malefactors, could an honest administration pull Palantir’s vaunted security clearance, possibly while Peter Thiel stands before a Truth & Reconciliation Commission?

Fairness requirement: Strenuous argument against Palantir’s whole existence:

Palantir: the world’s most evil company
open.substack.com/pub/politica…

— Ck (@ck-100.bsky.social) August 13, 2025 at 6:40 PM

  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • JaneE
  • Marc
  • Martin
  • Old School
  • Steve LaBonne

      bbleh

      Well ONE thing they do is ABUSE A PERFECTLY GOOD WORD from J.R.R. Tolkien, who is both FAR more honorable and FAR more significant than they ever will be!

      Old School

      I’m unclear as to whether Palantir is actually capable of producing the Navy and Air Force projects.

      Or is completion not really a deciding factor here?

      bbleh

      @Old School: this being the Trump era (see also Musk, Elon), I’m guessing that actually DOING things as opposed simply to talking about them and scooping up money from the gullible is … not a priority.

      Betty

      I would like to know if the existing contractors have a cause of action against Palantir for interfering in their contracts.

      Carlo Graziani

      There’s also Apollo, which is like a control panel for shipping automatic software updates to Foundry or Gotham…

      …which makes it sound like the highest-value nation-state cyberattack target in the observable universe. Get into Apollo, and you can covertly push malware into the data analytics software of  securocracies and tech companies in the US and abroad. I sincerely hope they take their security very seriously.

      Martin

      @Old School: Hard to tell without more details. But Palantir basically specializes in recognizing a companies technical debt, and rather than helping a company solve it, just layer a new system on top that uses AI, etc. to try and replicate what your system ought to be doing, but in a different way.

      For instance in my career I was fairly notorious for building tools that could solve problems that the maintainers of the data couldn’t do. Their systems were collect information on students, or research expenditures, or payroll, etc but the tools weren’t designed to give broad insights on what was happening in those areas. They were useful for tracking A student, or A grant, or AN employee, but not seeing larger patterns.

      One way to solve that problem is to rework your tools so they are capable of doing that, but these tools are generally designed to enforce processes, and as such they are the laws of your organization in code, and reworking them can be very expensive, because any departures from how they worked before are effectively rewriting the laws of your organization. When I wasn’t part of the group responsible for the tool, but was tasked with providing the insight, rewriting the tools wasn’t an option – I didn’t own that system. Instead, I’d scrape that system in one way or another – pull from their dataset if I could get that permission, but as a last resort simply build a tool that emulated an employee accessing their tool and just scrape records from their UI. And from their data build a new tool that was designed to give the insight we needed – focusing on groups of students, demographics, categories of research or faculty, etc. You don’t need to rewrite the tool this way.

      It’s a way for an organization to neglect their technical debt a while longer but also can help an organization see the need to abstract their policy enforcement through code from their data from their code analysis. This is kind of what the microservices design pattern seeks to do as well.

      It’s not a bad approach, though if you are using it to neglect your technical debt it’s bad. Palantir does two things, from what I understand:

      1. there is an ethical question in data analysis regarding whether a given analysis has value. If the guy at the top wants an analysis on black people in order to discriminate against them, I’m in a position to refuse to do that analysis because that analysis can’t be done without me. But if you have a sufficiently good tool that lets you do that without writing code, or without a trained data scientist or statistician, you can bypass all of that. And Palantir makes those kinds of tools. Whatever systems of checks and balances you may have had regarding this kind of stuff can often be punched straight through by a sufficiently good set of data tools, and Palantir has no ethical considerations here.
      2. Palantir’s tools aren’t just local but global. So they can integrate information from disparate systems that were designed to not be integrated which is why local law enforcement likes these tools because it gives them information they’re not supposed to have.  Basically, this is the NSA metadata collection program commercialized and made much larger in scope.
      Marc

      A year or so after 9/11 I was working on code with the PhD students for an “NSF” grant (we used to go to the sponsor’s meetings at the Ft Meade Travelodge) to look at communications flow between teams of workers on massive construction projects (nuclear plants, transit systems, etc.).  This involved collecting massive amounts of metadata (no content) associated with email, CAD file updates, project change orders, and milestone completions. With some statistical analysis that could converted into an abstract model of the actual (as opposed to formal) organizational structure that would drive a simulation.  Then we’d run the simulation thousands of times using genetic and ML algorithms to determine the “optimal” organizational structures for cost/schedule on future similar projects.  Or, you could also figure out whom to remove to ensure that a project would never reach completion.

      That, among other things, is what Palantir does.

      JaneE

      I don’t understand how Palantir could “overhaul antiquated human resources systems” if all it does is extract the old data from the existing antiquated system and give the users tools to generate analyses and give them better access to the old data.  It would be a band-aid for the old system to let the users have better data until the system were overhauled.  At that point the users would have the choice of whatever the newer system offered or let Palantir hoover up the new data to generate their analyses and reports.

      How does Palantir add new information if they don’t actually change the old system?  I worked on those antiquated systems when they were new.  Unless they actually have been updated to the newer languages and database structures getting information out is limited by what can be put in in the first place.  If they already have all the data they need and just want to get additional views of the information without the time of programming it this might be a good solution, but that doesn’t sound like what the scrapped project was doing.

      Even if the Palantir solution is a good fit for what they want(ed) to do, this scrapping 12 years (and who knows how many man-years) of work because they want a specific (well connected politically) company to be given a chance to bid sounds like a totally corrupt deal.  They didn’t bid 12 years ago – for whatever reason – so scrapping the current contractor really is nothing but political.  Do the procurement regulations allow that type of patronage contracting?

