I’ve been curious, and I thought y’all might be too. From Wired, “What Does Palantir Actually Do?”:

Palantir is arguably one of the most notorious corporations in contemporary America. Cofounded by libertarian tech billionaire Peter Thiel, the software firm’s work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Department of Defense, and the Israeli military has sparked numerous protests in multiple countries. Palantir has been so infamous for so long that, for some people, its name has become a cultural shorthand for dystopian surveillance. But a number of former Palantir employees tell WIRED they believe the public still largely misunderstands what the company actually does and how its software works. Some people think it’s a data broker that buys information from private companies and resells it to the government. Others think it’s a data miner, constantly scanning the internet for unique insights it can collect and market to customers. Still others think it maintains a giant, centralized database of information collected from all of its clients. In reality, Palantir does none of these things, but the misconceptions continue to persist… The problem, however, is that even ex-employees struggle to provide a clear description of the company. “It’s really hard to explain what Palantir works on or what it does,” says Linda Xia, who was an engineer at Palantir from 2022 to 2024. “Even as someone who worked there, it’s hard to figure out, how do you give a cohesive explanation?” Xia was one of 13 former Palantir staffers who signed an open letter published in May arguing that the company risks being complicit in authoritarianism by continuing to cooperate with the Trump administration. She and other former Palantir staffers who spoke to WIRED for this story argue that, in order to grapple with Palantir and its role in the world, let alone hold the company accountable, you need to first understand what it really is… Juan Sebastián Pinto, who worked as a content strategist at Palantir and also signed the open letter, says it sells software to other businesses, a category commonly referred to in Silicon Valley as B2B SaaS. Another former staffer says Palantir provides “really extravagant plumbing with data.” Xia calls Foundry, one of Palantir’s flagship software platforms, “a collection of different applications” that customers use to “operationalize data.” A fourth ex-employee dubbed Foundry a “super-charged filing cabinet.” While all of these descriptions are technically accurate, they could also apply to products from hundreds of other tech companies. So what sets Palantir apart? Part of the answer may lie in Palantir’s marketing strategy. Pinto says he believes that the company, which recently began using the tagline “software that dominates,” has cultivated its mysterious public image on purpose. Unlike consumer-facing startups that need to clearly explain their products to everyday users, Palantir’s main audience is sprawling government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. What it’s ultimately selling them is not just software, but the idea of a seamless, almost magical solution to complex problems. To do that, Palantir often uses the language and aesthetics of warfare, painting itself as a powerful, quasi-military intelligence partner. “Palantir is here to disrupt and make the institutions we partner with the very best in the world,” Palantir CEO Alexander Karp says in a February 2025 earnings call, “And when it’s necessary, to scare enemies, and on occasion, kill them.”… Underneath the jargon and marketing, Palantir sells tools that its customers—corporations, nonprofits, government agencies—use to sort through data. What makes Palantir different from other tech companies is the scale and scope of its products. Its pitch to potential customers is that they can buy one system and use it to replace perhaps a dozen other dashboards and programs, according to a 2022 analysis of Palantir’s offerings published by blogger and data engineer Ben Rogojan.

Crucially, Palantir doesn’t reorganize a company’s bins and pipes, so to speak, meaning it doesn’t change how data is collected or how it moves through the guts of an organization. Instead, its software sits on top of a customer’s messy systems and allows them to integrate and analyze data without needing to fix the underlying architecture. In some ways, it’s a technical band-aid. In theory, this makes Palantir particularly well suited for government agencies that may use state-of-the-art software cobbled together with programming languages dating back to the 1960s. Palantir began gaining steam in the 2010s, a decade when corporate business discourse was dominated by the rise of “Big Data.” Hundreds of tech startups popped up promising to disrupt the market by leveraging information that was now readily available thanks to smartphones and internet-connected sensors, including everything from global shipping patterns to the social media habits of college students. The hype around Big Data put pressure on companies, especially legacy brands without sophisticated technical know-how, to upgrade their software, or else risk looking like dinosaurs to their customers and investors… Palantir’s software is designed with nontechnical users in mind. Rather than relying on specialized technical teams to parse and analyze data, Palantir allows people across an organization to get insights, sometimes without writing a single line of code. All they need to do is log into one of Palantir’s two primary platforms: Foundry, for commercial users, or Gotham, for law enforcement and government users. Foundry focuses on helping businesses use data to do things like manage inventory, monitor factory lines, and track orders. Gotham, meanwhile, is an investigative tool specifically for police and government clients, designed to connect people, places, and events of interest to law enforcement. There’s also Apollo, which is like a control panel for shipping automatic software updates to Foundry or Gotham, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform, a suite of AI-powered tools that can be integrated into Gotham or Foundry. Foundry and Gotham are similar: Both ingest data and give people a neat platform to work with it. The main difference between them is what data they’re ingesting. Gotham takes any data that government or law enforcement customers may have, including things like crime reports, booking logs, or information they collected by subpoenaing a social media company. Gotham then extracts every person, place, and detail that might be relevant. Customers need to already have the data they want to work with—Palantir itself does not provide any. A former Palantir staffer who has used Gotham says that, in just minutes, a law enforcement official or government analyst can map out who may be in a person’s network and see documents that link them together. They can also centralize everything an agency knows about a person in one place, including their eye color from their driver’s license, or their license plate from a traffic ticket—making it easy to build a detailed intelligence report. They can also use Gotham to search for a person based on a characteristic, like their immigration status, what state they live in, or whether they have tattoos… In some ways, Palantir can be seen as an amplifier of people’s intentions and biases. It helps them make evermore precise and intentional decisions, for better or for worse. But this may not always be obvious to Palantir’s users. They may only experience a sophisticated platform, sold to them using the vocabulary of warfare and hegemony. It may feel as if objective conclusions are flowing naturally from the data. When Gotham users connect disparate pieces of information about a person, it could seem like they are reading their whole life story, rather than just a slice of it. “It’s a really powerful tool,” says one former Palantir employee. “And when it’s in the wrong hands, it can be really dangerous. And I think people should be really scared about it.”

I quite enjoyed the Economist's article on Palantir:

"Palantir might be the most overvalued firm of all time

What would make it worth buying?"

So sad to see the bubble bursting at bit. So very sad.

The Economist asks, “What Would Make It Worth Buying?”

… No one can accuse Palantir, a data-analysis outfit and the most searingly hot stock of 2025, of unspectacular growth. It reported revenue of $1bn for the second quarter of this year, 48% higher than for the second quarter of 2024 and quadruple the figure for the same period in 2020. Silicon Valley types seek out companies satisfying the “rule of 40”, meaning that the sum of their operating margin and year-on-year sales growth, both expressed in percentage points, is higher than 40. Palantir’s score on that measure is 94: higher than any other enterprise-software firm with equivalent or greater sales. Among the world’s 25 biggest companies by market value—of which Palantir is one—only Nvidia, with its near-monopoly on artificial-intelligence chips, scores higher. Any investor would want a piece of that. The trouble is that Palantir’s market value has already soared to $430bn (see chart 1), more than 600 times its past year’s earnings and nearly triple the equivalent multiple for Cisco (or, indeed, Nvidia) at its peak. Software firms often prefer to express their valuation in terms of underlying sales, which puts Palantir’s multiple at around 120. For comparison, in 2005, the year before the Oxford English Dictionary added the verb “Google”, Google’s price-to-sales ratio peaked at 22. You need not look far to explain why Adam Parker of Trivariate Research, an investment firm, has published a note entitled “Could Palantir be the best short idea?” Writing in late May, he examined the ratio of enterprise value (which adjusts market value to account for debt and cash on the balance-sheet) to forecast sales for the coming year. On this measure Palantir then scored 73 and now scores 104. Mr Parker looked for other listed companies that had hit a multiple of 70 since 2000. Excluding financial firms and those with annual revenue of less than $50m, he found 14, the largest of which has a market value around a quarter of Palantir’s. That was Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a firm that sells some software but pitches itself to investors as a “bitcoin treasury company”, with a value derived from its cryptocurrency holdings rather than its sales… What, then, would it take to make Palantir’s shares worth buying? The firm helps everyone from spooks to fast-food chains analyse their data better and thereby improve their operations. Its blistering recent growth comes, in large part, from enthusiasm over adopting AI for such purposes. Palantir’s competitive advantage derives not just from its software and clever engineers, but from a high-level security clearance allowing it to process classified information from America’s defence and intelligence agencies. This gives it a “moat” with which to fend off competitors… Sustained revenue growth of that magnitude or more is possible, even at Palantir’s scale: Google (now called Alphabet), Meta and Nvidia have all managed it. Yet none was priced to do so in advance—and they are, after all, among the most successful firms in history. On a call with analysts and investors after announcing Palantir’s most recent results, Alex Karp, the chief executive (pictured), admitted that “this is a once in a generation, truly anomalous quarter.” The remarkable thing is that shareholders need the company’s revenue to continue to grow at a similar rate just to have a good chance of breaking even. There is no allowance for an upstart competitor, a scandal that makes clients wary or even a mere slowdown. If any of those strike, Cisco will need to make way for a new cautionary tale.

Once we turf out the current batch of malefactors, could an honest administration pull Palantir’s vaunted security clearance, possibly while Peter Thiel stands before a Truth & Reconciliation Commission?

