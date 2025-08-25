I know I posted this last week, but it’s really been a lifesaver for me.

I work at a doggy daycare, and we have a heated saltwater pool just for dogs. They get to swim twice a week, plus therapy sessions for older pups and those recovering from surgery… pic.twitter.com/1vz47xFrnU — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) August 20, 2025

Does anyone else have a favorite in this video? I’m pretty sure there’s a dog that jumps in with a ball in his mouth. I think he might just be my favorite.

Not sure you guys have ever seen this crazy photo of baby Henry, lying on his big brother Tucker. What a goofball.

It’s been a tough few days for me, and I finally feel like I can breathe again.

How’s everybody else doing?