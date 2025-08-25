Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

When we show up, we win.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Late Monday Open Thread (but it feels like Tuesday!)

I know I posted this last week, but it’s really been a lifesaver for me.

.

Does anyone else have a favorite in this video?  I’m pretty sure there’s a dog that jumps in with a ball in his mouth.  I think he might just be my favorite.

Not sure you guys have ever seen this crazy photo of baby Henry, lying on his big brother Tucker.  What a goofball.

Tuesday Late Night Open Thread

It’s been a tough few days for me, and I finally feel like I can breathe again.

How’s everybody else doing?

    2. 2.

      frosty

      Ms F really liked this too! I don’t have a favorite. They’re all so much fun.
      The Great Khan (especially) and Wes Moore have been like coming up for air. “President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking …Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”​

    6. 6.

      lamh47

      I’m getting ready to fly out back to Cali tomorrow morning.

      My interview today went well I think and now we wait.  One of the interviewer was a former colleague of mine from my first job in DFW way back almost 15 years ago.  In fact she might have started and I was likely one of her trainers. I don’t recall any bad blood between us or any conflict so that could be a good thing that she will be one of the ones in the hiring manager’s ear.

      I also had a panel interview with some of the team members on the 2nd shift that I would be Sr tech for.  I think that went segment went well also.  I think at least 3 of the 4 were feeling me and the one just had a really good poker face.

      Next week is the Labor day holiday so I won’t likely hear anything until well after or unless they have an interview with someone who did better and more recent related work.  Otherwise, now we wait.

      I am going to continue to apply for other listings as they come along and I’ll keep on working at my current Cali job and save, save, save.

      If it’s meant for me to be back in DFW it will be meant to be and it’ll happen.  At this point it’s up to the universe, ya know.

      As for my sister…she’s had a bit of a setback, but she’s in a stable mood and right now also a bit more financially stable.  In the coming days we will know more about her permanent housing prospects., but at this point there is no more I can do for her other than send her my love and support and check up on her and the kids regularly

    7. 7.

      MobiusKlein

      Day 6 in my month sabbatical from work, back from Trinity Alps, and feeling energized.  2500 feet up in 8 hours, but we made it.  And back.

      It’s heartening to see the Resistance Governors coalescing, stiffening the spines.   The mayors too.

      San Francisco continues to be a font of energy and positive community.   Hope is still available.

    10. 10.

      Scout211

      WOW! SEAN HANNITY: “GAVIN, YOU’RE DOING GREAT. I’M PROUD OF YOU!” EVEN FOX NEWS AGREES THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM AM THE #1 GOVERNOR IN U.S. HISTORY. ONLY I CAN CHANGE HEARTS, MINDS, AND FOX’S AWFUL RATINGS! AN HONOR!!! — GCN pic.twitter.com/F8vuBIddsL— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 26, 2025

    16. 16.

      Jackie

      My daughter, who is obsessed with squirrels, found a litter of two abandoned teeny tiny baby squirrels and is trying desperately to save them. One has already died, and the second is hours away from dying. She knows the second won’t survive the night, but bless her heart (in the most positive way) won’t let this teeny tiny squirrel baby die alone. I love my daughter’s compassion for for all critters great and small. I’ll be up with her tonight via heartbreaking texts.

    17. 17.

      stinger

      Baby Henryyyyyyyy!!! So cute when animals snuggle!

      I’ve shown the puppy pool video to my two guys, but they still avoid even rain puddles like the plague.

      WaterGirl, how’s the kitchen? (Sorry if that’s a painful subject.)

    24. 24.

      Kristine

      All the retrievers doing what retrievers do. Most of them, anyway. Love water dogs.

      Also love Henry.

      The chrysalis that had attached to the outside of my house is an empty shell. One male Monarch flitted off yesterday afternoon. I’d never witnessed an eclosion* before, so it was pretty cool.

      *the emergence of a butterfly, or any insect from a pupal case (or larva from an egg). Learned a new word along with everything else.

    34. 34.

      Kristine

      @WaterGirl: I missed the actual emergence by seconds—at the time I was of course searching for articles on my phone about how to tell when a chrysalis will open. But I helped the little guy off the side of my house and moved him to a quiet spot where he could chill and let his wings harden.

      It was something to watch the wings unfurl. When it first emerges, a butterfly’s abdomen is huge—it then needs to pump that fluid into the wings to expand them.

      It was a very educational day.

    38. 38.

      Jackie

      Good news, I think:

      The Utah Legislature will need to rapidly redraw the state’s congressional boundaries after a judge ruled Monday that the Republican-controlled body circumvented safeguards put in place by voters to ensure districts aren’t drawn to favor any party.

      The current map, adopted in 2021, divides Salt Lake County— Utah’s population center and a Democratic stronghold — among the state’s four congressional districts, all of which have since elected Republicans by wide margins.

      District Court Judge Dianna Gibson made few judgments on the content of the map but declared it unlawful because lawmakers had weakened and ignored an independent commission established by voters to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

      “The nature of the violation lies in the Legislature’s refusal to respect the people’s exercise of their constitutional lawmaking power and to honor the people’s right to reform their government,” Gibson said in the ruling.

    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      As some of you have figured out, late in life I have developed a fascination with roller coasters. All kinds of roller coasters, and I love big modern ones as long as they don’t abuse my rapidly aging body too much, but ancient wooden ones do hold a special appeal.

      Over the past weekend we visited a quirky little park just outside of Rochester on the Lake Ontario shore, called Seabreeze, and I got to ride Jack Rabbit, from 1920, one of the oldest operating roller coasters in the world. Wonderful ride. My daughter has started appreciating these coasters (a new development this year) and she loved it too. It’s roughly comparable to the 1936 Yankee Cannonball at Canobie Lake Park (my home park), but the layout is a little more interesting, with some nice use of the lumpy terrain and a surprise ending.

      We also rode a strange little in-house construction called Bobsleds that was apparently one of the earliest roller coasters to use tubular steel rails, in 1961 (after Disney’s Matterhorn Bobsleds and some obscure French models).

      The park also has an unusual log flume that has what might be the scariest flume drop I’ve ever ridden, though far from the biggest–the drop is profiled like a roller coaster drop and goes to 55 degrees slope, and you’re sitting in your log/boat/car without any restraints whatsoever. Unnerving.

      I didn’t plan it this way, but sort of accidentally, I ended up riding an unusually large number of roller coasters this year, most but not all of which were new to me, including some built more than 100 years apart. Much of that was just due to an unexpected and grand visit to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, my first in 30-plus years, where I rode a lot of new rides and re-rode an old favorite, Loch Ness Monster.

      But there was also Lake Compounce’s newly rehabbed Wildcat (which formerly had such a bad reputation I never rode it, but now I have and it’s great), and the new trackwork on their monstrous Boulder Dash, and these lovely old rides at Seabreeze. And I may not even be done for the year.

    40. 40.

      Eric S.

      I met with a group of buddies tonight. We try to get together regularly. We call it Philosophy Night. Sometimes we try to solve problem of the world. :-)

      We haven’t met since January so tonight was a just catch-up. No problems solved. But we had great time. I laugh the most and the hardest with these friends. It’s cathartic.

      We scheduled our next meet in October. Maybe we’ll solve problems then.😁

    41. 41.

      Redshift

      My news for today is that I get to have heart surgery. Well, not exactly news, I had a test last month that showed a severe valve disorder, so it was just a matter of exactly which procedure is have. So that’s fun.

      I’m apparently going to be doing nothing much for all of October, so I’m going to have to get in a lot of campaigning and protesting between now and then.

    42. 42.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      Very proud of my 16 yr old son just now. Overheard his conversation with his gaming cohort: “Bro, Z—, explain to me exactly how this country is made better by shipping A–‘s mom* to a prison in Djibouti.”  And “A–‘s mom is taking your job away from you. Okayyy, I let me get an appointment ASAP in your salon…”

      *A. is their classmate. His mom is an undocumented beautician who has been in the U.S. for 20 years.

    43. 43.

      piratedan

      I just find it some kind of surreal that I will wake up in the morning, work from home, talk to clients, solve problems, build stuff on applications and doing so while a fucking madman is attempting to make himself a dictator and that significant number of Rich people, idiots and evil bastards have created a significant enough overlap in the venn diagram of United States citizens to make a go of this shit, spitting on everything the country was founded upon.

       

      fuck white people, its pretty much on us for placing money above all things, with racism following close behind.

    46. 46.

      Splitting Image

      @piratedan:

      fuck white people, its pretty much on us for placing money above all things, with racism following close behind.

      Pat Buchanan used to say back in the 1990s that white people were facing imminent extinction. Turns out that he was just another politician making promises and not delivering.

    47. 47.

      Jay

      So, last week, I thought I saw the ultimate extension of IMHO that most plumbers are lazy, dirty* people, often crooks**.

      A broken $178 cordless copper and PEX pipe cutter. Cut’s up to 1″ copper or PEX, in the same time that the ancient $8 pipe cutter takes. It’s one advantage is it can cut existing pipe in walls with slightly less hassle. Gear box was seized, so they blew up the motor and electronics trying to force the broken tool. It will be scrap.

      Today I saw a cordless plunger. Yes, it sucks up water and forces it down through the toilet throat just like a regular $5 plunger. Yes, it’s broken. Yes, the repairs will cost more than the tool is worth.

      *I repair a lot of plumbing tools. From snakes to pipe cutters. They always are filthy, never cleaned, sterilized, oiled, lubed. Lost an associate who got nicked by a snake with a retrieval tool on the tip. Sepsis, almost lost the leg.

      **At the Orange, rented out a lot of snakes to Plumbers. A bunch all had their own snakes,…………………. sitting in the shop, needing repairs they were too cheap to pay for. They would cover up the big “Rental” stickers with duct tape or remove them with a heat gun, so the Customer wouldn’t know they had just rented the snake. They would always insist on just a blade tip or a retrieval tool, when they were dealing with roots. Those tools just poke a small hole in the clog. The going rate here is $375 for a “call out”, $150 for the first half hour over the 1 hour call out. So, they would poke a hole in the clog, taking their sweet time, knowing full well that in a week or a month, the pipe would be clogged again.

      Anyway, part of my rant du jour.

      The other part of my rant. A certain MFGR of pipe threaders and cutters, about 4 years ago, changed their spec’d grease. If a plumber runs the tool hot, say threading 6″ pipe in a highrise under construction, the new grease becomes oil, provides an electrical path from the motor to the metal housing and the tools, so you get a brief 115V shock, touching any part of the tools or stand, until the GFI kicks off, if you have it plugged into a GFI circuit.

      Not fun, and grease.

      Other things going on but other people are trying to cope with bigger issues. I am managing to handle what I am getting so far.

    51. 51.

      Redshift

      @WaterGirl: Repair is the plan, and extremely likely, but they’re leaving open the option to do a replacement if they don’t like how it looks once they’re in there. It’s the less invasive kind. I’ve never had anything like this done before, so the biggest surprise is that I won’t be able to drive for three weeks because I’ll be on the do-not-operate-heavy machinery good stuff for that long. Yikes!

    54. 54.

      dmsilev

      Lots of cranky equipment to deal with today. One Large Expensive Thing had some bent metal pins that needed to be straightened. Easy, right? The bent bits are at the bottom of a three foot long one inch diameter hole, with the only access through the top. Lower down a hook of sorts at the end of a metal bar to get some leverage, along with an endoscope so we can see what the hell we’re doing, and then spend the next two hours taking turns playing the worlds most tedious arcade claw game trying to hook the bent pins and carefully twist them back upright.

      The second LET threw a fit whose fix I described afterwards as ‘have you tried turning it off and back on again ….twice?’. Bonus points to the manufacturer for software that returns seemingly-valid numbers from hardware that it’s not actually talking to. Error codes, they’re a thing. And then around seven pm, it threw a different fit, which thankfully I could resolve by resetting the software from home.

      Sigh.

    57. 57.

      Jay

      News from the LA 24 Hour Music Party*

      Liz (or Lizzie) Kim 김혜성 💫
      ‪@liz.sheshed.rocks‬

      Follow
      Parker was shot in the head back in June.

      She spent weeks in the hospital with a broken skull and a blood clot in her brain.

      Now she’s back in Los Angeles protesting Trump’s illegal immigration policies not far from where she was shot.

      Why?

      Because people shouldn’t be taken.

      2:45

      0:05 / 2:51

      August 22, 2025 at 1:16 PM

      Everybody can reply
      717 reposts
      41 quotes
      2K likes

      bsky.app/profile/liz.sheshed.rocks/post/3lwzbkyt7tk2g

      So called “non-lethals”.

      *A bunch of social media platforms are suppressing vids of the kidnappings and protests, so they are using various hash tags to get around the censorship, while “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”, neither will the Nazi take over be.

    58. 58.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Matt McIrvin: I have always loved rollercoasters. Alas, now I am less immune to motion sickness, but I still am able to enjoy the Incredicoaster at Disneyland. The linear accelerator launch is a blast.

    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I haven’t ridden Incredicoaster, but the same manufacturer made Pantheon at Busch Gardens, an absolutely insane ride I got this summer that had multiple forward and backward electromagnetic launches. One of the best things about that ride was the loose-feeling lap restraints that let you fly a bit out of the seat on the upside-down and negative g-force moments.

    62. 62.

      Redshift

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Ooh! I remember riding the Black Hole at King’s Dominion years ago. It was an okay coaster – the gimmick was that it was “indoor” and mostly in the dark – but it was the first one I rode that had linear acceleration and that part was amazing. I wanted to ride the initial launch again and again.

    63. 63.

      prostratedragon

      The call is coming from inside Columbia:

      Columbia first closed its gates in October 2023, in anticipation of planned protests over the war in Gaza. Now surpassing 650 days of intermittent closure, Columbia has slightly shifted its access policies, at times allowing for brief re-openings and now operating under a same-day access policy for alumni.

      However, residents without CUID—meaning those who are not students, faculty, or staff—remain unable to access the Morningside Heights campus.

      The main Columbia campus is a superblock from 114th to 120th streets, B’way and Amsterdam avenues. A few gates allow access, the main of which is at 116th. Just off the Amsterdam side is mainly residential, with shops of all kinds, bus service, and the subway along the Bway side. 🤬

    64. 64.

      prostratedragon

      Houle:

      Pritzker isn’t just a Democrat standing up to Trump. Like Trump he inherited wealth. But unlike Trump he also made a lot of money on his own. He almost certainly had more money than Trump at the beginning of Trump’s presidency. And unlike Trump, people like Pritzker.

      Pritzker probably triggers Trump.

      A reply on that thread:

      I also get a sense that Trump may harbor a grudging respect for Pritzker precisely for the reasons you described, which is why his approach toward Chicago has been more desultory than his action against DC. He definitely has blinked first in the current contretemps.

      There’ ample history there:

      The Trump administration’s five-page extortion letter threatening to withhold federal funding for Harvard if the university does not comply with onerous ideological demands was addressed to its president , Dr. Alan Garber.

      It was also addressed to the most senior member of its board of governors, Penny Pritzker.

      Pritzker is also widely viewed as the dominant member of the ultra-wealthy Pritzker family that was Donald Trump’s partner in his first big real estate deal in Manhattan back in 1975.

      Trump complained that Hyatt had actually asked him to pay his due share in upgrading the hotel at a time when his dependence on junk bonds and outsized sense of his own brilliance in other projects had left him at the brink of ruin. He narrowly escaped and revealed a taste for revenge that has become familiar to many of us in recent days.

    65. 65.

      prostratedragon

      Houle:

      Pritzker isn’t just a Democrat standing up to Trump. Like Trump he inherited wealth. But unlike Trump he also made a lot of money on his own. He almost certainly had more money than Trump at the beginning of Trump’s presidency. And unlike Trump, people like Pritzker.

      Pritzker probably triggers Trump.

      A reply on that thread:

      I also get a sense that Trump may harbor a grudging respect for Pritzker precisely for the reasons you described, which is why his approach toward Chicago has been more desultory than his action against DC. He definitely has blinked first in the current contretemps.

      There’ ample history there:

      The Trump administration’s five-page extortion letter threatening to withhold federal funding for Harvard if the university does not comply with onerous ideological demands was addressed to its president , Dr. Alan Garber.

      It was also addressed to the most senior member of its board of governors, Penny Pritzker.

      Pritzker is also widely viewed as the dominant member of the ultra-wealthy Pritzker family that was Donald Trump’s partner in his first big real estate deal in Manhattan back in 1975.

      Trump complained that Hyatt had actually asked him to pay his due share in upgrading the hotel at a time when his dependence on junk bonds and outsized sense of his own brilliance in other projects had left him at the brink of ruin. He narrowly escaped and revealed a taste for revenge that has become familiar to many of us in recent days.

    66. 66.

      Craig

      @Matt McIrvin: I grew up with Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens. Roller coaster junkie as a kid. Worked at Kings Dominion. Working at an amusement park in Virginia in the early 80s was… something. Not quite as insane as Action Park, but still, pretty wide open. I loved the Rebel Yell and The Grizzly. The Loch Ness Monster was terrifying.

    67. 67.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Redshift: Ouch. Hope it goes well.

      If I can offer one learn-from-the-mistakes-of-others piece of advice, see if you can arrange in advance to have a note pad and a writing implement handy when you wake up from the surgery. I woke up the morning after my surgery still intubated, and was unable to communicate for hours (they strapped my arms to the bed because they worry about people panicking and pulling out the breathing tube).

    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Craig: I was a thrill-phobic kid so I never ride any of the coasters at KD, which was my childhood home park. I preferred Busch Gardens and Hersheypark because they had more gentle family rides and prettier landscaping. But Busch Gardens was my home park in college and I started riding them then.

      But the last time I was at BGW before this year was when the notorious Drachen Fire was still running, and I did let that beat me up. In hindsight, I think it put me off riding coasters for a long time because I thought they were all just getting that violent. Only found out decades later that Drachen Fire was considered an unusual engineering mistake and torn down just a few years later after some lawsuits and a vain attempt to fix it.

    79. 79.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Jackie: I yell at squirrels all the time “NOT NOW you idiot, there’s a car coming! GET OUT OF THE STREET YOU NINNY!!”

      My heart is broken every time I see some poor creature lying by the side of the road.

    80. 80.

      Ramalama

      @Matt McIrvin: have you been to a cedar Point? Most roller coasters in a single park including the big fucker (the name now escapes me). I went on BF so many times that my voice broke mid-drop. Couldn’t even whisper, voice just gone for about a week.

      2-friends plus my sister and me drove half a day, stayed 3 days. Just roller coasters.

      Incredible fun. What a vacation.

      But that’s the last time I went on roller coasters. Like I’m all full. All done. Maybe 25 years ago.

    81. 81.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Craig: … but an interesting development in recent years has been the move to either fix rough old wooden coasters or turn them into better rides. First it was Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) doing these radical makeovers where they’d keep the footers and some of the old wooden structure, but put in steel rails that could do crazy maneuvers including inversions. The resulting coasters were great, sometimes the best in the world, but they were NOT the same ride and it did seem like kind of a shame to overwrite possibly historic rides.

      Then some companies started offering less extreme conversions where they just replaced the roughest bits with steel track which didn’t have to be replaced every few years. That works, but it’s still altering the nature of the ride.

      The latest development is amazing: Gravity Group invented computer-precut wooden replacement track where on those tricky high-wear sections, they have the wood layers going vertically rather than horizontally, which makes them vastly stronger. They can keep it wooden! It’s miraculous stuff. I think they made over KD’s Grizzly with this. It’s what saved Wildcat at Compounce too. A lot of these really old wooden rides are riding better than they have in decades.

    84. 84.

      Baud

      The ‘Mozart of Math‘ rarely speaks on politics. The wide-ranging cuts to science funding made him change that.

      UCLA’s Terence Tao called the Trump administration’s actions an “existential threat” to academic research in the U.S.

    85. 85.

      OldDave

      @Craig: Of course I see this post in the morning, after everyone has moved on to the next post or two.  Love rollercoasters, both steel and wood.  Was a member of ACE (American Coasters Enthusiasts) for many years.  We’ve sort of drifted away from seeking them out, but the nostalgia is strong.

      Must give a thumbs up to Holiday World in southern Indiana.  They have multiple excellent wood coasters.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ramalama: I have not! My mom used to go there before I was born. Every coaster fan raves about their Steel Vengeance, which is RMC’s conversion of the old Mean Streak, and Maverick, the multi-launch coaster. But they’ve got a mind-numbing number of rides. The thing is, I think there’s not a lot there for people who are not into the big big thrill rides so if I ever went there it’d probably be a solo trip.

    87. 87.

      lowtechcyclist

      Our interior painting (walls and ceiling in living room, kitchen, hall, and stairway) is just about done, thank goodness. The painter has to come back and give the stairway walls a second coat tonight, and then it’ll be done. But at least we now have the kitchen and living room back, can start putting things back in their places, and have set the cats free from being locked up in the basement.

      Juan, our painter, has a day job that he’s working around, but he painted all day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and yesterday evening after work. So it’s been a long haul without normal use of the main floor of our house, especially given that we spent Tuesday through Thursday getting all of our crap out of the way and figuring out where we could stash it without losing track of it.

      But the place looks so much better than it has, and that’ll still be true long after we put everything back together.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I am actually not sure which one they’re talking about because Cedar Point has built so many rides that could reasonably have just been called The Big Fucker. Probably either Magnum XL-200, Millennium Force or Top Thrill Dragster (now remade into “Top Thrill 2”).

    89. 89.

      Anyway

      @Matt McIrvin: ride Jack Rabbit, from 1920, one of the oldest operating roller coasters

      I went on the Jack Rabbit at Kennywood (outside Pgbh) — old rickety wooden rollercoaster. Loved it. Near Fallingwater IIRC. Love your coaster adventures.

    90. 90.

      Ramalama

      @Matt McIrvin: Start casting around for a willing recruit to go with you. You can’t not share the awesomeness. The BF took us up so high that seagulls were flying underneath us.

      There was also a roller coaster club of some sort who were also at Cedar Point while we were there, and they got first dibs, like an hour free before the plebeians were allowed in to the park. We’d planned it so that attendance was kind of low…though how we figured that out is also lost on me, so the club didn’t burn us too bad. The sight of them.

      Maybe see if you can find that club.

    92. 92.

      Anyway

      @Baud: too bad more scientists and academics did not speak out against RThugs more forcefully. They tried to stay in their own lane for all the good it did them. The few that spoke out were dubbed “activists” with an agenda and easy to dismiss.

    93. 93.

      Baud

      @Anyway:

      I understand the idea of staying in one’s lane. After all, we’re burdened by everyone on the Internet believing their experts on everything.

      But a lot of people on our side have gone too far in the other direction, where they expect there’s someone else who will fix the problem. IMHO.

    95. 95.

      OldDave

      @Ramalama:

      Maybe see if you can find that club.

      Probably ACE (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Coaster_Enthusiasts) but there are probably others as well.  I’ve attended several “hour before opening” events.  Parked my posterior in a middle row of the Batman at Six Flags St. Louis one year and rode for 15..20 times.  Didn’t get out of the seat – all of the waiting was for the first and last rows.  First row on the B&M inverted coasters is a special treat.

    96. 96.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: “Civic Duty.”

      We’ve suffered a profound loss of civic duty among our population; the duty that tells us that “self government” requires work on our part, too.

      From voting to serving on juries to just speaking up with expertise is part of the job.

    97. 97.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ramalama: That might have been ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts). I saw them lining up at Story Land when I was riding Roar-O-Saurus, a dinky little coaster that packs a real punch.

      My daughter is now into bigger wooden coasters so she’ll ride them with me, which is fun. My wife has decided she’s done with them. I took her on Boulder Dash back around 2012 and that was a terrible idea. She’s more into water slides, which are less my thing, though the big ones where a whole family can ride a raft down the slide are a lot of fun.

    98. 98.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: Ah yes, the OTHER coaster designed by the same guy in the same year called Jack Rabbit.

      He’d just come up with an important invention– the upstop wheels that keep the trains from flying off the track when it maneuvers beyond what gravity can handle. And those two Jack Rabbits were apparently the first coasters to have them.

    99. 99.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ramalama: …but riding solo has advantages of its own: Some rides have single-rider lines that get you on faster without buying an evil skip-the-line pass (I walked right onto the front row of Busch Gardens’ Griffon this way), and sometimes, you strike up interesting conversations with fellow coaster freaks who end up sitting next to you. Met some cool people riding Pantheon, Yankee Cannonball and Funtown’s Excalibur.

    101. 101.

      Gin & Tonic

      I know this crowd skews, uhm, more mature, so quick question: has anyone here had a vitrectomy? I’ve been diagnosed with something called “macular pucker” for which treatment will require someone sticking a sharp object into my eyeball. I’ve had various surgeries over the years and been pretty blase, but the thought of a knife into my eye fills me with dread.

    102. 102.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: Speaking out forcefully doesn’t do a damn bit of good if people have already decided you’re a grifter out to buy a Corvette on their tax moneys. The rhetoric ridiculing small-dollar scientific grants like “ha ha, they spent your money to put a shrimp on a treadmill!” is deadlier even than things like climate denialism.

    103. 103.

      Professor Bigfoot

      One thing I do love about my species is our ability to create communities and synthesize “tribes.”

      Watching the roller-coaster fanatics right here is one more example: behold, the Coasterrider Tribe! 😉

    107. 107.

      sab

      @Gin & Tonic: I don’t know anyone who has had one, but my sister told me about the procedure maybe fifteen years ago.

      Her opthamologist mentioned it as one of the many things they can do that sound horrifying but are actual not that difficult. This was in the context of my sister being reluctant to get cateract surgery.

    112. 112.

      Princess

      @Anyway: There was (is?) a very active and large group of research scientists who protested and organized against Trump beginning in 2016. They held marches and protests. The reason you’ve never heard of them is the media is a billionaire monopoly. Unfortunately once you’ve lost a free press, which was evident by 2016, and the courts, true by 2020, democracy and even rule of law are hard to hold onto.

    115. 115.

      sab

      One of those things I have planning to do forever is get a big map and drawing pins, or do a speadsheet, and record every where a jackal lives when they identify it.

      This blog is amazing in its reach.

    116. 116.

      Matt McIrvin

      @OldDave: B&M inverts are actually a hole in my current experience–I could have ridden BGW’s Alpengeist but there were so many coasters I wanted to ride that I had to triage, I was biased toward the ones other people would ride with me, and my brother-in-law had said he didn’t like that one. I did ride the mild family invert they just put in, Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge (not a patch on the original Big Bad Wolf, RIP, but it was cute).

    117. 117.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: Curious notion that to be effective as a D candidate one shouldn’t have criticisms of the party. Then why run at all? Leave it to these Dems who have achieved perfection. And there shouldn’t be any worry about Republicans because Dems, being perfect in every way, hold every office at every level in the nation…

      Right?

    118. 118.

      Belafon

      Lutnick announced last night that the Trump admin is looking at “taking an equity stake” in defense companies such as Lockheed Martin.

    119. 119.

      Baud

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      What part of “Just win, baby” was confusing?

      Any candidate can try any strategy they want. If it works, it works. I even gave the example of conservative Democrats doing it effectively. I don’t have to like it.

    120. 120.

      Scout211

      @Gin & Tonic: I’ve had macular pucker in both eyes for years.  My ophthalmologist has never suggested surgery for it.  Maybe mine is less severe? But maybe you should get a second opinion.

      I’ve had cataract surgery and my husband has had cataract surgery and three different surgical procedures for glaucoma.  All went fine.  I had more problems with LASIK procedure years ago and that was on the cornea.

    121. 121.

      Fair Economist

      @Gin & Tonic: I haven’t had one, but my father was an ophthalmologist, and he was never worried about performing one. It’s frightening to think about surgery on the eye, but that’s a leftover from our evolutionary past. Ophthalmologists are well-trained and skillful and complications from vitrectomy are quite rare.

      You may not *have* to have the surgery; it depends on how much the pucker is affecting your vision.

    123. 123.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: What part of “Just win, baby” was confusing?

      Nothing. Just responding the generalized notion you were responding to, that if you want to run as a Dem you shouldn’t criticize or propose anything different from the Dems, more than you directly. It’s a pretty popular position here, but might bear some scrutiny.

    124. 124.

      Geminid

      The lead headline on Oil Price Magazine’s home page:

         Dollar slides as Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

      Oil prices are down also, after jumping yesterday on news of the Fed’s projected rate cut and Ukraine’s successful drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

      Some more of this morning’s Oil Price headlines:

         Trump Slaps Tariffs on UK Goods, Blindsiding Manufacturers

      US Shale Is Facing Higher Costs And Slowing Productivity

      Japan’s Power Mix Shifts Away From Fossil Fuels

      American Natural Gas Demand Poised For Historic Highs in 2025

      Oil Price published this article last week:

         The Real Reasons Your Power Bill Is Exploding

      That article looks interesting. I’ll probably read it, and maybe excerpt it here.

    125. 125.

      sab

      @Baud: Cleveland Plain Dealer is still plugging away.

      I live in a smaller blue city near a much bigger city in a blood red state and our local media (print, radio and television) are all still plugging away on our side. So is MSNBC (or whatever it is about to rename itself.)

    128. 128.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Professor Bigfoot: The tribes can be terrible things but they can also be wonderful.

      (One of the things I love about the Coasterrider Tribe, actually, is what a rainbow of humanity it is. If you go to amusement parks today, especially if they’re not the ones that people take out second mortgages to visit, one of the first things you notice is how not lily white the crowd is. Black and brown people, big beardy white dudes, ladies in hijab and Mennonite bonnets. And, yes, there are old farts who are freaked out by that, it’s a nasty undercurrent in the nostalgia narratives.)

    131. 131.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: Right, but you offered an opinion on the matter Consider what I did an aside. She’s not the only one pushing that line and there are about ten years of good reasons I avoid responding to her directly.

      It’s in the discourse. I put that out there for everyone. And I imagine everyone is very grateful…

    133. 133.

      Baud

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      Well. I don’t read her comment as saying people can’t criticize the party. I read her as being skeptical of the ability of leftier candidates to be successful as a general matter if they are seen as running against the party. Maybe she’s right or maybe she’s wrong, but that’s a different point of view than saying no criticisms are ever acceptable.

    135. 135.

      Baud

      @sab:

      I don’t think SC has the power to alienate anyone. If she were a candidate for office, then she would have to decide how to express her views. To my knowledge, she’s not.

    136. 136.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: Fair, though I’ll stand by my original interpretation, given that she has since expanded the criticism to Ryan and Brown. Unless they’re now the left too. Hard to keep track, people just be saying shit these days.

      @Baud: Last I knew, she had some sort of official party role.

    137. 137.

      sab

      @Baud: What is an indy paper? Plain Dealer is a very old paper. Fifty years ago it ran out its major competitor Cleveland Press because that paper was run by idiots.

    138. 138.

      Belafon

      @The Audacity of Krope: Maine, the state where Democrats were so full of themselves that they couldn’t get out of the way of each other, splitting the vote and allowing LePage to get reelected.

      On the other hand, in New York, the Democrats who actually wanted something better for the city rallied behind Mamdani rather than thinking that they were the only answer to Adams and Cuomo.

      I am suspicious of anyone who follows Sanders’ playbook. He takes advantage of the Democratic infrastructure without being part of it. His views are very white centric and his belief that solving economics will solve everything shows a misunderstanding of the actual history of the US.

    139. 139.

      Sandia Blanca

      @Professor Bigfoot: I do the same thing! I like to wait until it’s actually climbing a tree before I proceed, as I’ve seen too many run across one way, only to change its mind and go back the other direction. “Good squirrely!” I say when it heads up the tree.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Doesn’t have to be new. Just a paper that’s not part of a big conglomerate or billionaire owned. Not all are good, but there are some good ones doing real journalism.

    143. 143.

      sab

      @Baud: Okay. That definition of indy makes sense although not how i had defined it. I am adjusting my definition.

      ETA: Actually redefining my definition of indy paper to include very old and established newspapers is very disturbing for me but also very necessary to reflect what is going on.

      Thanks Baud,

    144. 144.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: On the D side, Proxmire’s “Golden Fleece Award” rhetoric did a lot of harm– he himself was actually not as bad as most of them, was relatively rational and tended to go after big targets, but the style was rapidly adopted by right-wingers who discovered that you can make any scientific experiment sound stupid by just leaving off the part about what they were trying to investigate.

    145. 145.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Belafon: Maine, the state where Democrats were so full of themselves that they couldn’t get out of the way of each other, splitting the vote and allowing LePage

      Yeah, the Dem totally should have dropped out to make room for the Independent candidate who outperformed them. Or does it not work that way when the independent is doing better?

      I am suspicious of anyone who follows Sanders’ playbook. He takes advantage of the Democratic infrastructure without being part of it.

      Last I checked, the candidate in question was running as a Democrat. Or does the Sanders playbook include unapproved views?

    146. 146.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I ran across an article in New Lines Magazine that I thought might interest you and others here. It’s by New Lines South Asia Editor Surbi Gupta, and is titled:

         Writers Explore the Shadows of Partition In South Asia

      Decades after the painful ruptures of 1947, novelists and historians are capturing the fragmented lives, displaced communities and intergenerational stories that continue to define the region and its diaspora.

      This link might work, but if doesn’t New Lines articles are easy to look up and the publication is a good follow in general.

      So here goes:

      newlinesmag.com/review/writers-explore-the-long-shadow-of-partition-in-south-asia/

    147. 147.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Republicans appropriate and twist a lot of things.

      Anyway, there’s no question there were a bunch of Dems like Proxmire when Nixon/Reagan conservativism was dominant. Even today, Wisconsin is spilt 50/50.

    150. 150.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Scout211: Thanks. The vision in the affected eye is really pretty bad. I compensate with the other, but the difference when I do the one-eye-at-a-time testing is really pronounced.

    152. 152.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: when I have to stop riding coasters it’ll probably be because an ophthalmologist told me not to. Some think they should be banned or nobody over 40 should ride them, because of the risk of damage to eye and brain tissue–I figure I’m taking a calculated risk but one that is outweighed by the psychological benefit I get, for now; but I can’t and don’t “marathon” them like a 20-year-old can, and there are some super intense rides famous for crushing forces that I’m just never going to experience. It’s OK.

    153. 153.

      Jackie

      @Professor Bigfoot: LOL! I have a “I Brake for Squirrels” warning in my rear window. It also serves to keep tailgaters from tailgating. I know people consider squirrels vermin, but we love them.

    154. 154.

      Redshift

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I know this crowd skews, uhm, more mature, so quick question: has anyone here had a vitrectomy?

      I had surgery for a retinal tear, which also requires a vitrectomy. (The vitreous humor is sticky and shrinks as you age, so it pulls on the retina.) The recovery process as your body replaces the fluid they put in is kind of weird but not terribly unpleasant, and compared to most surgery there’s not much pain or discomfort.

      For the retina repair, I had to sleep sitting up for a couple of weeks, which wasn’t fun. If your condition only requires the vitrectomy and not additional work on the eye, you probably wouldn’t have that.

    155. 155.

      Geminid

      @The Audacity of Krope: I can tell Graham Plattner will be a big topic of discussion in coming months. And a big object of projection as well, I expect.

      I’m kind of interested, if only because Maine is a singular state politically, and is one of only two states with Ranked-choice voting. And we need that Senate seat of course.

      I also am into contrasts and similarities among candidates, in this case between Mr. Platner and Rep. Jared Golden (ME02). Like Golden, Platner is a Marine Corps veteran. They are seen as occupying opposite ends of the Democratic Party, Golden on the right and Platner on the left.

      One thing I’ll watch: where Golden’s and Platner’s platforms and campaign rhetoric overlap, and where they diverge.

    157. 157.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think a lot of scientists were initially misdirected by opposition to science back in the 1960s and 70s being culturally left-coded. Even in the 80s, when idiocy like young-Earth creationism and climate denialism were on the upswing, scientists were getting all exercised about postmodernism in English departments and radical sociology-of-science studies, which were just never a real threat compared to what was gathering on the right.

      Until recently most people assumed that alt-medicine crankery was a primarily left hippie thing, but that was never really true and the right has gone all in on it under Trump.

    159. 159.

      Eyeroller

      @Gin & Tonic: This thread is pretty dead but maybe you’ll see this. I have not had a vitrectomy but have had pretty much everything else.  For a macular pucker (epiretinal membrane) they wll drain the vitreous, then use a teeny tiny forceps to scrape off the scar tissue that is causing it.  (I have read it is like peeling off wet tissue paper.)

      It is considered a big surgery, the most drastic opthalmological surgery.  I say this not to scare you because retinologists are very well trained and do it all the time.  Just that it’s a major one often involving general anesthesia.  Still a day surgery, however.

      Also I assume you already have an artificial lens in that eye because if the natural lens is present, a vitrectomy guarantees a cataract within about a year.

      I have a macular pucker in my bad eye but it’s not so bad they’d consider vitrectomy.  I have been getting injections for it (because the retina isn’t fixable and my cornea might be) but that’s on hold while another surgery heals up.

    161. 161.

      Eyeroller

      @Redshift: I had a posterior vitreal detachment due to an earlier surgery in my good eye.  Resulted in a massive field of floaters and a weird line of haze and ridges right smack in my central vision.  But no retinal traction or tear (they’ve imaged the retina) so no vitrectomy, and one of my other ophthalmogists says that most retinologists won’t do a vitrectomy for floaters even if they are bad, unless they interfere a lot more than mine do.  I have mixed feelings about that.
      Sorry you had the tear.  I have had to stay heads up but only for a few days to a week, and staying head down always sounded a lot more unpleasant.
      Edit: typed retinal detachment when I meant vitreal detachment​

    166. 166.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Geminid: I also am into contrasts and similarities among candidates, in this case between Mr. Platner and Rep. Jared Golden (ME02). Like Golden, Platner is a Marine Corps veteran.

      I suspect more people will be swayed by this than relative ideological positioning.

    167. 167.

      Paul in KY

      @Ramalama: If you like coasters, that’s the best place. Stay at their lodge that is on lakefront and on other side of parking lot. Best way to do it, IMO.

    168. 168.

      Paul in KY

      @Matt McIrvin: When I went there several years ago they had at least 4 or 5 that I was like ‘Holy shit, I’m not getting on that!’. My nephew rode em all. He’s a coaster freak.

    169. 169.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Paul in KY: If he’s into it, that’s great. Don’t push him, though!

      My kid was remarkably game for kiddie coasters, and even some larger family rides like Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain, as a wee one. But she went on Yankee Cannonball when she was about 8 or 9 (it was running significantly rougher in those days) and decided it wasn’t for her, and wouldn’t ride the bigger ones again until quite recently.

      After trying Compounce’s Wildcat, which is just a phenomenal starter ride for big coasters, now she’s back into them. But she won’t do the ones that are really huge or go upside down.

    170. 170.

      OldDave

      @Paul in KY: Have fun!  CP is one of the few big parks I’ve not been to.   And not to be too repetitious, but if you’ve not been – visit Holiday World just south of I-64 in Santa Claus, Indiana.  Family atmosphere, free soft drinks, great wooden coasters, a new steel coaster I’ve not seen, and a large water park to boot.

    172. 172.

      Matt McIrvin

      @OldDave: Holiday World is bucket list for me. The Voyage just looks like one of the greatest rides in existence, and Raven and The Legend resemble rides I already love. Haven’t been there.

      I would also love to finally visit Knoebels, a pilgrimage destination for classic wooden rides. That’s a more realistic trip for me. One of their rides was built as a tribute to Mr. Twister at the abandoned original Elitch Gardens, the first big coaster I ever rode.

    174. 174.

      Scuffletuffle

      @Gin & Tonic: I had surgery for a macular hole and it was definitely weird and unsettling, but I coped just fine.  Hardest part was lying face down for a week to recover.

    175. 175.

      Paul in KY

      @OldDave: I have been to the waterpark at Holiday World (years ago), but never went to the amusement park side. Great idea! I am relatively close to Holiday World.

    177. 177.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Paul in KY: The Internet coaster fandom, especially on YouTube, really helps for someone getting into riding them. While they can’t make you feel the forces, POV videos can at least show you what riding a ride looks like, which can help in deciding whether to ride it– especially for new riders for whom the visuals might be the most intimidating thing. Park reviews can also help with strategies for visiting parks and not standing in line all day.

      The only thing is, like any fandom, it can get insular and jaded– as funny as I find some of the snark about the “GP” (general public), it can become toxic when people forget that parks are for the GP and not just for them. And it gets a bit ridiculous when they start calling rides like Millennium Force boring and tame, like they’ve gotten to the point of torturing themselves just to feel something again. When you get to that point, maybe take a break from coasters and play with a kitty for a while.

    178. 178.

      Matt McIrvin

      (At least the coaster community now frowns on dangerous practices like recording your ride with a cell phone. Most parks have a procedure for getting permission to use your GoPro, but I just leave that stuff to people who know what they’re doing.)

    180. 180.

      OldDave

      @Matt McIrvin: All three woodies are excellent.  They used to hold an ACE event named “Stark Raven Mad” held after hours.  Riding the Raven at night, in the dark, is a beautiful thing.  The Raven is a terrain coaster that makes excellent use of its location.  Travelling through the woods, in the dark.  Chef’s kiss.  The Voyage is amazing.  It will also beat you up at certain points if you’re leaning the wrong way.

