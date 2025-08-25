Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Be a wild strawberry.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Books are my comfort food!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: 

I honestly don’t know how much use I am going to be in the upcoming civil war when I can’t even get this sumbitch out of my chair:

Monday Night Open Thread 30

Easily the most willful bastard this side of a jack russell terrier that I’ve ever encountered. And I just love him. He’s a constant source of entertainment and pretty much by my side all the time I am moving- if I am at the desk or in bed, that’s more of a Steve zone. He and Steve really make a great yin and yang.

I also would like to report that I am really enjoying watching the rabbits this year- I have no idea how many of the warren under my shed will survive, but I know I have seen at least three different ones grow from little nubbins to almost full sized rabbit. I consider all these guys my free pets. Haven’t seen the groundhog in a few days but the cantaloupe rinds I chucked at his hole are gone.

***

This is fucking magnificent. This is the kind of leadership that will get me to low crawl over broken glass to support them:

Illinois Gov. Pritzker vows to pursue Trump officials who participate in an illegal National Guard deployment to Chicago:

“If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me – not time or political circumstance – from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law.”

[image or embed]

— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 4:36 PM

It’s that fucking simple. American soldiers patrolling American cities isn’t a distraction from the issues, it’s the whole fucking ball game. Trump and Miller know that the Democrats are total wimps and wouldn’t do anything in DC because you scratch any consultant skin deep and you’ll see third way leanings and you know crime is always bad and there are a lot of blah people there so on and on. Now they’re testing how far they can go.

Side note- those loudmouth state’s rights motherfuckers are real quiet aren’t they?

There’s a reason they are fucking with Chicago, NY, and LA, and not Houston or Wichita or Kansas. Pritzker is giving the correct fucking response and I hope everyone else gets the fucking message. If I could I would strap everyone at the DNC meeting right now in Minneapolis to a chair clockwork orange style and put this Pritzker speech on a loop.

I know times are grim, but look at that Walz speech posted earlier by Tamara and look at Jasmine Crockett and Maxwell Frost and AOC and so many others out there. We got a lot of great fucking people learning and growing in the wings. We just gotta get the Schumer’s and the Hoyers and the rest of these stale, well, crackers out of the way and let the leaders emerge and rise. If I had any money I would be sending it to Mamdani.

***

This is, of course, maddening:

The Covid vaccine could be off the shelves in a matter of months.

Despite the coronavirus shot saving millions of lives during the pandemic, the Trump administration is planning to nix nationwide access to the vaccine “within months,” a close associate of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the Daily Beast.

They weren’t joking about “Your body my choice.” That wasn’t just for the lady folks. Oh, and this is excellent news for my Ohio neighbors:

wo Ohio lawmakers are attempting to make it easier for residents to obtain raw milk.

House Bill 406, introduced on Aug. 5 by Reps. Kellie Deeter (R-Norwalk) and Levi Dean (R-Xenia), would allow farmers to sell raw milk directly to customers. The legislation does not allow for retail sales or deliveries.

“I’m not even necessarily a raw milk advocate, but I am a liberty advocate,” Deeter said.

At this point I fully support this. Let them. Encourage them. When they say they drink raw milk nod along and say “yep they stick the trackers and the mRna in during the pasteurization process.” Tell them that refrigerating it gets rid of all the healthy bacteria. Give it to your kids, the elderly, hell, lit it sit in the sun and drink it hot and curdled.

The only way these people are going to learn is if it impacts them directly and even then some of them won’t, but at least we might clean up the gene pool a bit.

***

I feel that I have a duty to inform you that Nudacris, the Sphynx cat I follow on tiktok, is about to get a baby sister and her name is Nakey Minaj. Also, Merv is doing well and Tiptoe the tortoise is really having a great summer.

***

In other news, somehow or another I missed the fact that David Horowitz died in April!?! I really feel like I would have noticed that, or maybe I did and there was so much going on I didn’t really process it. At any rate, let’s now take a moment to celebrate his death.

David Horowitz was a vile ugly man in almost every aspect of his being down to his smug voice. If there is a hell I hope he is rotting in it eternally, and the world is most assuredly a better place without him.

I really try to be a zen motherfucker, I do. Or at least my warped interpretation of zen. I am for the most part a let things be and let people live and don’t interfere in things. People make their own choices and have their own opinions. However, I also believe that you don’t have to be nice to shitty people, and that, in fact, being nice to shitty people is bad for both you and them. You have to lower yourself and your standards to pretend everything is ok, and because they may not know it unless you inform them, you rob them of an opportunity for growth.

But that pestulant motherfucker is up there with another recent entry, James Dobson. Fuck them and I hope the cemetery where they are entombed was at least smart enough to install drainage pipes for all the urine.

And with that, I’m gone.

*** Update ***

It’s migratory bird season so depending on where you live turn off your outdoor lights at night and keep your bird and hummingbird feeders stocked and the birdbaths cleaned and full of water.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • cmorenc
  • Darkrose
  • dww4
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Glory b
  • Gvg
  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • LAC
  • Lyrebird
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miss Bianca
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Paul in KY
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • Tim C.
  • Timill
  • vigilhorn
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Just got back a couple of hours ago from a quick trip from Gulfport, MS, to Lavonia, GA, and back.  Took Ms. Biskits’ momma to meet one of her (Ms. Biskits’) sisters so their mom can spend some time up there.

      About 7 hours up (through ATL, that sucks), stayed the night, came back (through ATL, that sucked).

      I’m beat. Early night for me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Give it to your kids, the elderly, hell, lit it sit in the sun and drink it hot and curdled.

      That’s how the Israelites drank it, right?!?  Do you see a WORD about “refrigeration” in the Bible?? No you do NOT!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      Hoyer? Hell, I live in his district and I haven’t heard a peep out of him in months.

      I think he’s well and truly shuffled aside at this point.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gene108

      MAHA is a eugenics movement meant to remove “defective” people from the gene pool.

      I’m immunocompromised. I get vaccinated. I had COVID once. I missed one month of work and lost 10 pounds, because I lost my appetite.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      LAC

      There have been protests in DC for days on this.  We do not have a governor in DC because it is not a state! What it is – a majority black city that is being targeted for just that reason. I wish some folks in these red stares would start protesting their governors using the national guard this way.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Darkrose

      Cole, clearly your feline supervisor will allow you to fight when he decides its time. That is the way.

      Also, I am absolutely ready to ride with the Great Khan of the Plains.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      @bbleh:

      That’s how the Israelites drank it, right?!?

      Evidence for heating milk goes back 7000 years. Milk has been boiled, and/or processed into cheese, butter, curds, etc. to kill harmful bacteria and increase shelf like before spoiling for millennia.

      People weren’t guzzling raw milk in ye olde times.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      Raw milk shouldn’t be sold in bottles or jugs. Consumers should be required to suck the cow’s teets directly.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      @bbleh:

      Give it to your kids, the elderly, hell, lit it sit in the sun and drink it hot and curdled.

      That’s how the Israelites drank it, right?!?  Do you see a WORD about “refrigeration” in the Bible?? No you do NOT!!

      TAKE THAT, YOU STUPID ATHEIST LIBTARDS!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Nukular Biskits: Yeah, now that you mention it, the glibertarians have been very quiet as well.

      Those supposed libertarians want this. The ones I know whom I used to play magic cards with are happy as a pig in shit. The only freedom they value is the freedom for the rich to dominate the poor and the strong to dominate the weak.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nukular Biskits

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      Good point.  But I submit that what you’re referring to is what I’d call the “Randian libertarians”, the “true” disciples.

      The ones to whom I’m referring (and presumably Baud as well) are what the Randians would probably call “apostate” libertarians; i.e., all about “freedom” until said “freedom” negatively impacts them personally.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @gene108: Oh “evidence” — that’s one of those ee-leetist “science” things right?  Like “history”?  Well *I* don’t believe THAT …

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gvg

      At the farmers market here in Florida they sell raw milk with signs up saying not for human consumption. I have to ask then, what IS it for? Those signs are a wink wink nudge, legal disclaimer which I hope won’t hold up when people start getting sick in larger numbers. I know that the buyers are responsible for their own choices, but I think the sellers are responsible too and probably help propagandize I.e. advertise.

      I was told that Florida regulations were so stringent that small farms couldn’t get certified, etc, but I no longer believe that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

       

       

      @The Audacity of Krope: One aspect of last year’s election that struck me was the collapse of the Libertarian vote. Jo Jorgenson pulled in 1.8 million votes running on the Libertarian line in 2020. I think last year’s Libertarian candidate got less than 700,000.

      I figure the Trump campaign reeled in most of those million+ voters who defected from the Libertarians.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @gene108:

      MAHA is a eugenics movement meant to remove “defective” people from the gene pool.

      Always the “I’m strong! I’ve got an immune system!” They’ve got this heavily moralized idea that the innately good people can fight off diseases without medicine. The thing is, since it’s objectively false a bunch of them find themselves unexpectedly “defective” and then the really advanced denialism kicks in.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cmorenc

      @John Cole:

      The Trump Admin & MAGAs likely view the imposition of the NG on blue states as a long overdue mirror correction to what Eisenhower did in calling up the NG to forcibly desegregate schools in Little Rock, Ark. and what JFK did when he called up the Alabama NG to force Wallace to stand down from attempting to resist integration of public commerce and facilities.  Except now the brown people are the ones the NG is being called in against rather than on their behalf, to restore the social order of ‘Merica back to 1953.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @LAC: Yeah, and that means that legally sending them into Chicago or NYC or LA requires an extra step–in at least some cases, he’s not getting cooperation from the governor so would have to nationalize them over objections. (I’m not so sure about Hochul.)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cmorenc: About 40% of the country really truly believes there’s a national crime emergency caused by wilding illegals that requires putting down the blue cities with the Army, if Trump says so. They believe this because they’ve been drinking shit for their whole lives. But as far as I can tell from polling, this is helping retain Trump’s support floor against the Epstein business.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Gvg:

      What is the logical difference between dairy farmers selling raw milk to human with a disclaimer like that and barkeeps selling alcohol to patrons as long as they have a similar sign warning about driving under the influence?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      I just heard FFOTUS is suing CA over its plan to put new congressional maps before voters.

      Is there something different going on in CA that’s different from FFOTUS urging Abbott to redraw TX congressional maps? Other than Newsom is giving VOTERS the choice of redistricting, while Abbott just did it w/o voters’ input?

      This seems crazy – even by FFOTUS’s standards of craziness.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Glory b

      @Gvg: The woman who is suing over s miscarriage after she gave her toddler don raw milk (he got sick & infected her), the bottle of milk said “For animal feed only.”

      She claimed the seller said it was safe for human consumption, ignore the warning label.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @MagdaInBlack:

      He sues everyone, just to throw a wrench in the gears and slow things down. This is no different.

      I hope you’re right. I can’t see even the current Supremes allow redistricting in one state and not another.

      Then again… it’s FFOTUS’s court.🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      There’s an offshore wind farm being built about 15 miles off RI’s coast. Lots of construction, lots of equipment, lots of jobs. It’s about 80% complete.

      The Trump administration pulled the plug on it today. Stopped work.

      How fucking stupid. Just let those turbines rust and fall into the ocean without ever generating any power, I guess.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jackie

      @Glory b:

      She claimed the seller said it was safe for human consumption, ignore the warning label.

      Does she have that in writing? Otherwise she’s probably SOL.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gin & Tonic

      “This is an intentional gutting of local energy infrastructure that Rhode Island is relying on in a time of growing energy demand. The Trump Administration has chosen to pull the rug out from under a local workforce that has committed to building America’s homegrown energy infrastructure, right here in the Ocean State, ” said Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. “This work stoppage is a betrayal of Rhode Island’s working-class. Our local trades members poured millions of hours into this project over the last decade, only to see it sabotaged for purely political gain. Stopping Revolution Wind doesn’t just kill jobs, it undermines our energy security, raises costs for families, and abandons the very people who are building our state’s future.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      @Timill:

      TX is red, CA is blue. That’s all the difference he needs.

      Ya, I know. But can the Supremes figure out a way to “legally justify” this? That would require a lot of convulsions even Olympic gymnasts aren’t capable of.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Miss Bianca

      @Darkrose:

      Also, I am absolutely ready to ride with the Great Khan of the Plains.

      As am I. In fact, in September, me and my equine buddy Iron are going to be working out together for *just that occasion*. :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.