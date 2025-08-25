I honestly don’t know how much use I am going to be in the upcoming civil war when I can’t even get this sumbitch out of my chair:

Easily the most willful bastard this side of a jack russell terrier that I’ve ever encountered. And I just love him. He’s a constant source of entertainment and pretty much by my side all the time I am moving- if I am at the desk or in bed, that’s more of a Steve zone. He and Steve really make a great yin and yang.

I also would like to report that I am really enjoying watching the rabbits this year- I have no idea how many of the warren under my shed will survive, but I know I have seen at least three different ones grow from little nubbins to almost full sized rabbit. I consider all these guys my free pets. Haven’t seen the groundhog in a few days but the cantaloupe rinds I chucked at his hole are gone.

This is fucking magnificent. This is the kind of leadership that will get me to low crawl over broken glass to support them:

Illinois Gov. Pritzker vows to pursue Trump officials who participate in an illegal National Guard deployment to Chicago: “If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me – not time or political circumstance – from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law.” [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 4:36 PM

It’s that fucking simple. American soldiers patrolling American cities isn’t a distraction from the issues, it’s the whole fucking ball game. Trump and Miller know that the Democrats are total wimps and wouldn’t do anything in DC because you scratch any consultant skin deep and you’ll see third way leanings and you know crime is always bad and there are a lot of blah people there so on and on. Now they’re testing how far they can go.

Side note- those loudmouth state’s rights motherfuckers are real quiet aren’t they?

There’s a reason they are fucking with Chicago, NY, and LA, and not Houston or Wichita or Kansas. Pritzker is giving the correct fucking response and I hope everyone else gets the fucking message. If I could I would strap everyone at the DNC meeting right now in Minneapolis to a chair clockwork orange style and put this Pritzker speech on a loop.

I know times are grim, but look at that Walz speech posted earlier by Tamara and look at Jasmine Crockett and Maxwell Frost and AOC and so many others out there. We got a lot of great fucking people learning and growing in the wings. We just gotta get the Schumer’s and the Hoyers and the rest of these stale, well, crackers out of the way and let the leaders emerge and rise. If I had any money I would be sending it to Mamdani.

This is, of course, maddening:

The Covid vaccine could be off the shelves in a matter of months. Despite the coronavirus shot saving millions of lives during the pandemic, the Trump administration is planning to nix nationwide access to the vaccine “within months,” a close associate of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the Daily Beast.

They weren’t joking about “Your body my choice.” That wasn’t just for the lady folks. Oh, and this is excellent news for my Ohio neighbors:

wo Ohio lawmakers are attempting to make it easier for residents to obtain raw milk. House Bill 406, introduced on Aug. 5 by Reps. Kellie Deeter (R-Norwalk) and Levi Dean (R-Xenia), would allow farmers to sell raw milk directly to customers. The legislation does not allow for retail sales or deliveries. “I’m not even necessarily a raw milk advocate, but I am a liberty advocate,” Deeter said.

At this point I fully support this. Let them. Encourage them. When they say they drink raw milk nod along and say “yep they stick the trackers and the mRna in during the pasteurization process.” Tell them that refrigerating it gets rid of all the healthy bacteria. Give it to your kids, the elderly, hell, lit it sit in the sun and drink it hot and curdled.

The only way these people are going to learn is if it impacts them directly and even then some of them won’t, but at least we might clean up the gene pool a bit.

I feel that I have a duty to inform you that Nudacris, the Sphynx cat I follow on tiktok, is about to get a baby sister and her name is Nakey Minaj. Also, Merv is doing well and Tiptoe the tortoise is really having a great summer.

In other news, somehow or another I missed the fact that David Horowitz died in April!?! I really feel like I would have noticed that, or maybe I did and there was so much going on I didn’t really process it. At any rate, let’s now take a moment to celebrate his death.

David Horowitz was a vile ugly man in almost every aspect of his being down to his smug voice. If there is a hell I hope he is rotting in it eternally, and the world is most assuredly a better place without him.

I really try to be a zen motherfucker, I do. Or at least my warped interpretation of zen. I am for the most part a let things be and let people live and don’t interfere in things. People make their own choices and have their own opinions. However, I also believe that you don’t have to be nice to shitty people, and that, in fact, being nice to shitty people is bad for both you and them. You have to lower yourself and your standards to pretend everything is ok, and because they may not know it unless you inform them, you rob them of an opportunity for growth.

But that pestulant motherfucker is up there with another recent entry, James Dobson. Fuck them and I hope the cemetery where they are entombed was at least smart enough to install drainage pipes for all the urine.

And with that, I’m gone.

It’s migratory bird season so depending on where you live turn off your outdoor lights at night and keep your bird and hummingbird feeders stocked and the birdbaths cleaned and full of water.