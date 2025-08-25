On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
It’s Albatrossity Monday! Now with landscapes and water. :-)
Then we head to Detroit, and from there we jump to the Netherlands.
Albatrossity
I plan to break up the bird pics with some landscapes, which may (or may not) give folks some respite from the maladministration’s incessant damage to the planet we all live on. At least a few of these include water, just for WaterGirl. Next week will feature more birds, but additional landscape Mondays are also in the plans. If you would like a digital version of one of these images to use as your computer wallpaper, send me a note via the email envelope icon on my portfolio site and let me know 1) which image, and 2) what your computer’s display resolution is (how many pixels x how many pixels).
Today’s images are all from abroad; we’ll get to the USA images in a couple of weeks. Enjoy!
First up are some scenes from New Zealand. A friend once joked that you could accidentally drop your camera anywhere in that country, and if that triggered the shutter, it would take a great scenic picture. That’s an exaggeration, but not by much. Here’s a New Year’s Day view of the Southern Alps from the Okarito Lagoon, about halfway down the west side of the South Island. The peaks seen here are the highest in New Zealand, with Aoraki/Mt. Cook topping out at 3724 meters (12218 feet in American). Click here for larger image.
Here are the Southern Alps (but not Aoraki) from the east side, near Lake Heron Station, on another New Year’s Day. The tussock grasses in the foreground belong to several different genera, but all have that tufted growth form in common. Grasses like these were once much more widespread in NZ, but like grasslands anywhere that Europeans colonized, they have been much reduced. Click here for larger image.
The Marlborough Sound region of NZ, on the northern end of the South Island, is famous as a wine-producing area, but it also has some great scenery. This is Maud Island, one of the islands in the Marlborough Sound. It is a reserve managed by the NZ Department of Conservation. We were fortunate to stay there and see two of its famous denizens, Takahē and Maud Island Frog. We did not see the other one, Scirocco the Kakapo; he was on the other side of the island that day. Click here for larger image.
Next we go to Scotland, which is almost exactly the other side of the world, geographically, but also a place where the ancestors of many present-day New Zealanders came from. These are the standing stones of Callanais (aka Callanish) on the outer Hebridean island of Lewis on a typical summer day in that part of the world. If you ever get a chance to get to Lewis, make a point to get to Callanais and walk among the stones. Time it right and you can also be amazed by the deep astronomical knowledge of the people who erected these stones thousands of years ago. Click here for larger image.
We had better weather when we took the ferry to Orkney and back. This is the Island of Hoy (high), and the isolated tower at right is known as the Old Man of Hoy. And yes, the sea was that blue that day. Click here for larger image.
The Ardeche River in France passes by some of the most famous painted caves in the world. On the hill above this rock arch is perhaps the most amazing one of all, Chauvet. I like to think that the people who created that amazing cave art were also attracted to this view of the river below. Click here for larger image.
One last image from the Old World, and in this case, from the cradle of humanity. On the plains of the Serengeti, outcrops called kopjes rise to provide shade and cover for many of the iconic animals of east Africa. That small blob atop the rock at left is a Lappet-faced Vulture, a huge but endangered member of the Serengeti clean-up crew. Click here for larger image.
A beach getaway sounds very inviting right now. This is from our oceanside hotel in Tulum, on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Centuries ago, Mayans had the same view, except without the beach furniture, margaritas, or the coconut palms. The latter were introduced there by the Spaniards in the 1500’s. Click here for larger image.
A bit further south, and well off the beaten path, a rainbow remnant of an equatorial thunderstorm decorates the harbor at Soure, on the island of Marajo in the mouth of the Amazon River. Here is a link to some deep history of this place. It is almost directly on the equator, and the next day we were hiking and birdwatching and got ambushed by the most torrential thunderstorm I have ever experienced. Click here for larger image.
Finally, an image of the surf at Playa Loberia, on the Island of San Cristobal in the Galápagos Archipelago. Coincidentally, this is also almost directly on the equator, and that thing looks like it could drench you as well! Click here for larger image.
