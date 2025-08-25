On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday! Now with landscapes and water. :-) Then we head to Detroit, and from there we jump to the Netherlands.

Albatrossity

I plan to break up the bird pics with some landscapes, which may (or may not) give folks some respite from the maladministration’s incessant damage to the planet we all live on. At least a few of these include water, just for WaterGirl. Next week will feature more birds, but additional landscape Mondays are also in the plans. If you would like a digital version of one of these images to use as your computer wallpaper, send me a note via the email envelope icon on my portfolio site and let me know 1) which image, and 2) what your computer’s display resolution is (how many pixels x how many pixels).

Today’s images are all from abroad; we’ll get to the USA images in a couple of weeks. Enjoy!