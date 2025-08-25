Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Landscapes, Global

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s Albatrossity Monday!  Now with landscapes and water. :-)

Then we head to Detroit, and from there we jump to the Netherlands.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 10

Albatrossity

I plan to break up the bird pics with some landscapes, which may (or may not) give folks some respite from the maladministration’s incessant damage to the planet we all live on. At least a few of these include water, just for WaterGirl. Next week will feature more birds, but additional landscape Mondays are also in the plans. If you would like a digital version of one of these images to use as your computer wallpaper, send me a note via the email envelope icon on my portfolio site and let me know 1) which image, and 2) what your computer’s display resolution is (how many pixels x how many pixels).

Today’s images are all from abroad; we’ll get to the USA images in a couple of weeks. Enjoy!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 8
New ZealandJanuary 1, 2016

First up are some scenes from New Zealand. A friend once joked that you could accidentally drop your camera anywhere in that country, and if that triggered the shutter, it would take a great scenic picture. That’s an exaggeration, but not by much. Here’s a New Year’s Day view of the Southern Alps from the Okarito Lagoon, about halfway down the west side of the South Island. The peaks seen here are the highest in New Zealand, with Aoraki/Mt. Cook topping out at 3724 meters (12218 feet in American). Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 9
New ZealandJanuary 1, 2019

Here are the Southern Alps (but not Aoraki) from the east side, near Lake Heron Station, on another New Year’s Day. The tussock grasses in the foreground belong to several different genera, but all have that tufted growth form in common. Grasses like these were once much more widespread in NZ, but like grasslands anywhere that Europeans colonized, they have been much reduced. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 6
New ZealandJanuary 5, 2014

The Marlborough Sound region of NZ, on the northern end of the South Island, is famous as a wine-producing area, but it also has some great scenery. This is Maud Island, one of the islands in the Marlborough Sound. It is a reserve managed by the NZ Department of Conservation. We were fortunate to stay there and see two of its famous denizens, Takahē and Maud Island Frog. We did not see the other one, Scirocco the Kakapo; he was on the other side of the island that day. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 7
ScotlandJuly 23, 2008

Next we go to Scotland, which is almost exactly the other side of the world, geographically, but also a place where the ancestors of many present-day New Zealanders came from. These are the standing stones of Callanais (aka Callanish) on the outer Hebridean island of Lewis on a typical summer day in that part of the world. If you ever get a chance to get to Lewis, make a point to get to Callanais and walk among the stones. Time it right and you can also be amazed by the deep astronomical knowledge of the people who erected these stones thousands of years ago. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 3
ScotlandJuly 30, 2008

We had better weather when we took the ferry to Orkney and back. This is the Island of Hoy (high), and the isolated tower at right is known as the Old Man of Hoy. And yes, the sea was that blue that day. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 4
FranceJune 3, 2005

The Ardeche River in France passes by some of the most famous painted caves in the world. On the hill above this rock arch is perhaps the most amazing one of all, Chauvet. I like to think that the people who created that amazing cave art were also attracted to this view of the river below. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 5
TanzaniaMay 22, 2018

One last image from the Old World, and in this case, from the cradle of humanity. On the plains of the Serengeti, outcrops called kopjes rise to provide shade and cover for many of the iconic animals of east Africa. That small blob atop the rock at left is a Lappet-faced Vulture, a huge but endangered member of the Serengeti clean-up crew. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global
MexicoMarch 24, 2011

A beach getaway sounds very inviting right now. This is from our oceanside hotel in Tulum, on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Centuries ago, Mayans had the same view, except without the beach furniture, margaritas, or the coconut palms. The latter were introduced there by the Spaniards in the 1500’s. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 1
BrazilMay 28, 2011

A bit further south, and well off the beaten path, a rainbow remnant of an equatorial thunderstorm decorates the harbor at Soure, on the island of Marajo in the mouth of the Amazon River. Here is a link to some deep history of this place. It is almost directly on the equator, and the next day we were hiking and birdwatching and got ambushed by the most torrential thunderstorm I have ever experienced. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Landscapes, Global 2
EcuadorAugust 5, 2015

Finally, an image of the surf at Playa Loberia, on the Island of San Cristobal in the Galápagos Archipelago. Coincidentally, this is also almost directly on the equator, and that thing looks like it could drench you as well! Click here for larger image.

  • Albatrossity
  • arrieve
  • Betty
  • BigJimSlade
  • Chris T.
  • Dagaetch
  • Dan B
  • Dmkingto
  • J.
  • mvr
  • pieceofpeace
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • SteveinPHX
  • stinger
  • Torrey
  • WaterGirl
  • Winter Wren

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      Some of my ancestors came from Lewis in Scottish Hebrides. I went there in 1976. I had no idea that the Callanish Stones existed, but there they were.

      They aren’t huge like Stonehenge, which was also smaller than I expected. Of course it was, because these were Stone Age people lifting huge stones only with manpower. Amazing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      stinger

      Thanks for taking us around the world, Albatrossity! Great photos of amazing places, and I appreciate the links you include in the text.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      I want you all to know that we have an Albatrossity bird photo in the sidebar today in case you are jonesing for birds!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      arrieve

      Around the world while I sip my coffee–thank you Albatrossity! I love Scotland and have never made it to Orkney or the Outer Hebrides. Maybe next summer.

      (But I did see Stonehenge for the first time this summer. It did not disappoint.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mvr

      Thank you! Sort of cruel to show beautiful mountain photos on the first day of the semester when it becomes harder to travel to such mountains, but still they are very nice photos. :-)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mvr

      Thank you! Sort of cruel to show beautiful mountain photos on the first day of the semester when it becomes harder to travel to such mountains, but still they are very nice photos. :-)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      pieceofpeace

      Whew!  It feels like a whirlwind trip of eye candy and with good timing today.  Very soothing to imagine the feelings of being in each spot – thank you, Albatrossity!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Albatrossity

      @mvr: Yeah, when I was still working I did not like the beginning of the fall semester either. The best weather of the year for traveling is coming up, and you’re looking at that long slog until the Christmas break. But I can heartily recommend retirement!

      And the amazing thing about those mountains in the first picture is that I was literally at sea level in the Okarito Lagoon when I took that shot. The sheer verticality of New Zealand has to be seen to be believed!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Winter Wren

      Beautiful pictures – I love the diversity of places and images. Scotland and New Zealand are very high on the bucket list for me.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chris T.

      with Aoraki/Mt. Cook topping out at 3724 meters (12218 feet in American).

      It was 30 meters taller until a piece fell off in 2011 (after my second visit, and no, I didn’t break it! I didn’t even climb it!).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      New Zealand is a beautiful country.

      Rather amazing actually. Very nice people I met there. From the very northern tip to the very southern tip. Far different than anywhere else I’ve traveled and as stated here before I’ve stood on Antartica and the northern tip of Norway. I’ve been as far west as New Zealand and as far east as the Mediterranean Sea goes, been to Cuba 3 times, crossed the Panama Canal – both directions. Whatever else it was my time in the USN took me to a lot of places I’d have otherwise never seen and have met a lot of people from many countries. (New Zealand on my own…) Once a buddy and I got a ride in Norway from a very nice fellow we met in a post office hoping that someone spoke english so we could get directions and find our way back to the ship. He drove us there. Most of those places were beautiful and some left the concept of beautiful far behind – I’d call them amazing.

      Once we had 2 guys pull knives on 6 of us, all in uniform. As I was the highest ranked I asked them which of us they were going to stab first. Answer “We are going to stab all of you.” Me, normal voice/volume – “Oh I don’t think so, there are 6 of us and we are going to beat the fuck out of you, likely literally, plus we get free healthcare. You choose your 2 victims just to make it easier.” None of us looked at each other, just all eyes on them and not one of us moved. They folded up their knives and walked away. I believe they took us serious, a wise decision.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @Chris T.:

      Haven’t been to the peak of Mt. Cook but have been a few thousand feet up to the plateau on the north side. We took a helicopter ride to there, my understanding was the helicopters were owned/rented by the government. First, that was my initial ride in a helicopter and it was fun! Second, if you go again, or anyone else going, take the ride to the plateau, the view is SPECTACULAR. It’s been a number of years since I went so I don’t remember the exact cost but it was worth far more than it cost. The ride was from the west side of the island, there was a highway on each side of both islands so you get to see more than I ever imagined before I went. The east road goes to the very south, where there was a sign telling it’s geographical location and there was a restaurant/coffee shop there. I’ve traveled to all 50 states for a job I had and between the USN and my own travels I’ve seen a lot of this planet. Some places could be nicer, some I would never have imagined the beauty and/or difference from what most of us see where ever we live. No matter where that is.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dan B

      Quite a wonderful selection of terrain and imagery.  I’ve got four different bottles of Sauvingnon Bpanc from Marlborough.  They’re all vividly flavored.

      Reply

