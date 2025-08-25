Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: More Big Talk & Pointless Tantrums

Won't someone rid me of this meddlesome proest?

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 1:11 AM

And this is just Monday!

It also indicates a sense that they have to try and sell what they're doing and it might not be landing.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 11:25 AM

===

Finally, Trump will be able to secure his Nobel Peace Prize

[image or embed]

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:16 PM

===

Militaries don't become weak because they're too cosmopolitan or diverse or attract too many PhDs or spend too much time helping allies. They become weak when one leader turns them into riot cops led by yes men.

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 1:39 PM

===

i hate this fucking pageantry of lies with an intensity that could independently power the north american continent for months at a time

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:10 PM

===

look at these unamerican rat fucks standing around in their expensive and gaudy, ill-fitting suits, openly and gleefully lying in order to get the approving Serious President Face from our elderly incompetent dipshit president who barely comprehends what they're saying

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:18 PM

===

if a democratic president decided to unilaterally threaten to put every high net worth exurb with disproportionate rates of DUI and domestic violence complaints under federal occupation at gunpoint, i don't think the press would have anywhere near as difficult a time calling it what it is

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM

===

I think the WH doesn't quite recognize the possibility of how weak this will make them look when there are constant flag burning protests that they can't do anything about.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:29 PM

Sidebar:

“…you see it with how badly Democrats are doing in the polls right now…”
@ayman.msnbc.com on @msnbc.com
If you’re on TV talking about politics it should be mandatory that you look at polls daily. Democrats have been leading the generic ballot for months.
www.gelliottmorris.com/p/democrats-…

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 11:58 PM

    42Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty

      His physical and mental health are rapidly deteriorating, and the people who could do something to protect the country are afraid of the truth.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      I do not get how one toddler can throw so many tantrumps per day.

      Ok, I do get it, all the adults have stopped caring for him this term.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      the MAGA Congress could

      • end trumpov’s tariff tax insanity in a day
      • end trumpov’s budget impoundments in a day
      • end trumpov’s lawless deportations in a day
      • pre-emptively act to note that there is no ‘national emergency’ (of crime, or otherwise) anywhere in the country that requires the use of the National Guard or military in American cities
      • attach a note to every single one of his dumb executive orders royal decrees: “THIS ROYAL DECREE = JACK/SQUAT.  WE FOLLOW THE RULE OF LAW IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

      Since they won’t…let’s be sure to remind American voters all day every day that it doesn’t have to be this way.

      REGISTER.

      VOTE.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NutmegAgain

      Trump is too fucking stupid to know we had a War Dept until 1949. Then it was renamed to Defence. Are there any facts that these weirdos actually know?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WereBear

      Will you look at this motley collection of classless white men. They remind me of the job interviews where I realized I was lured in under false pretenses and I would walk out with my hand in my purse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Betty: And the people around him are using him as a ventriloquist’s dummy like John Gill in that Star Trek original series Nazi planet episode.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      pieceofpeace

      What a crock of shit Miller tries to establish, as if he knows “For the first time in their lives…” of anyone who lives in DC.   What arrogance, while spewing unknown ‘facts’!

      Then I enlarged the photo, and also noticed Lincoln, looking down and so many captions flooded my head….

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kindness

      I see those posts and pics of these 5 goons lined up and in my mind I see the pics of Italy after Mussolini’s downfall, people lined up hanging.  I know it’s not a good thing for my mental health to think such things, but it seems that’s where Trump2.0 is sending me.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      @JML:

      Yes, CBS paid him off. They’re safe until he either A) needs more cash, or B) needs a new media distraction, or C) squirrel!

      ABC’s payoff didn’t even get them a year.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Captain C

      @Betty:

      His physical and mental health are rapidly deteriorating, and the people who could do something to protect the country are afraid of the truth.

      Or they figure they can benefit from his deterioration.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MagdInBlack

      I am just in awe ( not in a good way) of that Stephen Miller spew. Does anyone besides Cankles (trump) buy this crap?  Does it matter?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @matt: He does have that craven chicken farmer look.

      I was reading an excellent bio of Himmler a few years back and got to the part where he toured a camp and had to cut it short because he had a shock reaction, with vomiting and such. But it was blamed on food poisoning and he was back the next day, no doubt full of pilot’s chocolate, with amphetamines.

      The book was fascinating and I will get back to it.

      But now is not the time.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JML

      @Old School: these companies are too stupid not to understand that someone like the Orange Idiot has no limits for his wants. There’s never enough money, power, adulation, any of it to satisfy him…and he clearly ascribes to the Blackmailer’s Code, where there will always be more and more asks, until he has everything of yours.

      Too many ninnies running these corporations. What the Democrats will make them pay is entirely worth it for stability and freedom from blackmail, but they’re too arrogant, stupid, and greedy to ever realize it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      @Betty:

      and the people who could do something to protect the country are afraid of the truth.

      They do nothing because they support what he’s doing. We underestimate how many people want or will tolerate a fascist Republican state, if they aren’t too badly inconvenienced.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      It’s all just more of What You Must Know And Say To Be A Good American, from the Ministry of Truth.

      They know perfectly well that anyone with any brains or information will disregard it, and that the rest (who are many) have their noses buried in their phones and have no idea it’s going on.  Mock them, point and laugh at anyone who repeats it, and find a local organization to join!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TONYG

      @MattF: Of course, until 1947 the Department of Defense was called the Department of War.  And since then all of the U.S. wars have been (unconstitutionally) not declared by Congress, and none of the wars since 1945 have had anything directly to do with the defense of the United States.  Somehow I doubt that Trump knows anything about that though.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TONYG

      @JML: Or … the corporations that own these media companies are very happy with Trump and the rest of the fascists.  Trump is one of them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Nettoyeur

      Trump’s Special Natl Guard units are pretty much Hitler’s SS. We should  call them the SS Leibstandarte Donald Trump.  (the Donald Trump Lifeguards).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: I am sure that is why he’s thnking about Clemens.  But I have rarely if ever seen anyone argue for one of them without mentioning the other since they played at exactly the same time and have exactly the same problem.  It’s funny Trump is sympathetic with the redneck asshole and doesn’t appear to have heard of the more famous black guy.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Paul in KY

      @TONYG: It’s his nutty GQP handlers. They have a list of all the things the ‘Demoncrats’ did and renaming it (cause Pres. Truman authorized it) is on their pathetic list.

      Reply

