And this is just Monday!

It also indicates a sense that they have to try and sell what they're doing and it might not be landing. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 11:25 AM

===

===

Militaries don't become weak because they're too cosmopolitan or diverse or attract too many PhDs or spend too much time helping allies. They become weak when one leader turns them into riot cops led by yes men. [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 1:39 PM

===

i hate this fucking pageantry of lies with an intensity that could independently power the north american continent for months at a time [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:10 PM

===

look at these unamerican rat fucks standing around in their expensive and gaudy, ill-fitting suits, openly and gleefully lying in order to get the approving Serious President Face from our elderly incompetent dipshit president who barely comprehends what they're saying — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:18 PM

===

if a democratic president decided to unilaterally threaten to put every high net worth exurb with disproportionate rates of DUI and domestic violence complaints under federal occupation at gunpoint, i don't think the press would have anywhere near as difficult a time calling it what it is — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM

===

I think the WH doesn't quite recognize the possibility of how weak this will make them look when there are constant flag burning protests that they can't do anything about. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:29 PM

