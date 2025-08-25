Won't someone rid me of this meddlesome proest?
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 1:11 AM
And this is just Monday!
It also indicates a sense that they have to try and sell what they're doing and it might not be landing.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 11:25 AM
Finally, Trump will be able to secure his Nobel Peace Prize
— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:16 PM
Militaries don't become weak because they're too cosmopolitan or diverse or attract too many PhDs or spend too much time helping allies. They become weak when one leader turns them into riot cops led by yes men.
i hate this fucking pageantry of lies with an intensity that could independently power the north american continent for months at a time
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:10 PM
look at these unamerican rat fucks standing around in their expensive and gaudy, ill-fitting suits, openly and gleefully lying in order to get the approving Serious President Face from our elderly incompetent dipshit president who barely comprehends what they're saying
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:18 PM
if a democratic president decided to unilaterally threaten to put every high net worth exurb with disproportionate rates of DUI and domestic violence complaints under federal occupation at gunpoint, i don't think the press would have anywhere near as difficult a time calling it what it is
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) August 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM
I think the WH doesn't quite recognize the possibility of how weak this will make them look when there are constant flag burning protests that they can't do anything about.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:29 PM
“…you see it with how badly Democrats are doing in the polls right now…”
@ayman.msnbc.com on @msnbc.com
If you’re on TV talking about politics it should be mandatory that you look at polls daily. Democrats have been leading the generic ballot for months.
www.gelliottmorris.com/p/democrats-…
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 11:58 PM
