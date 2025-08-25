So I just realized that there hasn’t been post in 6 hours, so I took a break from cleaning my kitchen counters and peeked at some of the substacks that relentlessly fill up my inbox.

I saw one called:

Trump Throws a Fit Over Wes Moore

I’m exhausted from reading all the “Trump is gonna do this terrible thing” news – so how about a Trump throws a Fit thread instead?

Because if he’s throwing a fit, that means our side is doing something right, right?

Here’s the quick low-down related to Wes Moore, from The Bulwark.

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest meltdown after Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of Baltimore and see the city’s progress on crime. Trump threatened to “take back” federal bridge funds and even floated sending troops into Baltimore.

What else is he throwing fits about? Let’s celebrate those things!