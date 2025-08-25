Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Throws A Fit

So I just realized that there hasn’t been post in 6 hours, so I took a break from cleaning my kitchen counters and peeked at some of the substacks that relentlessly fill up my inbox.

I saw one called:

Trump Throws a Fit Over Wes Moore

I’m exhausted from reading all the “Trump is gonna do this terrible thing” news – so how about a Trump throws a Fit thread instead?

Because if he’s throwing a fit, that means our side is doing something right, right?

Here’s the quick low-down related to Wes Moore, from The Bulwark.

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest meltdown after Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of Baltimore and see the city’s progress on crime. Trump threatened to “take back” federal bridge funds and even floated sending troops into Baltimore.

What else is he throwing fits about?  Let’s celebrate those things!

 

    199Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Also, if anyone has suggestions for a good image for Trump throws a fit posts, I would love to hear them.  Just none that includes an ugly orange mug, please! :-)

      Hoping that at some point, humpty dumpty might be appropriate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WereBear

      He throws fits about everything. It’s his management model.

      I want to talk about how he has months to live. And the mid-terms were already going to be lit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of Baltimore …

      Hahahaha!  “Walk.”  Hahahahaha, stop, yer killin’ me…!

      @WereBear: Just looking at and listening to him recently (to the extent I can bear it, which ain’t much), he seems to be declining physically rather quickly.  And he was by all accounts exhausted after one 3-hour meeting with the Russians.

      All they’ve admitted to is CVI, which would explain the cankles, but it wouldn’t explain the physical weakness and mental incoherence, or the IV bruising on his hands, or what looked like a catheter bag on his leg.  I wish we could see his true skin tone, and it would be useful (if borderline unbearable) to see his abdomen without several layers of baggy suit in the way.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      he seems goadable, so maybe we should challenge our President to complete the ice bucket challenge or eat Carolina Reaper sauce on some Hot Wings….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Keep pounding at those weak spots of his (and there are many) Dems!  D-for-Donnie’s-Departure Day can’t come soon enough, and if we push him into a stroke, maybe it’ll come even sooner.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WereBear

      @bbleh: He’s deep in dementia, lives on junk food, and wrecked various systems from drug use. Only his access to money is keeping him alive, and will continue to do so.

      He can’t really walk at this point. So, we get JD Vance.

      MAGA is going to lose it. A cult without a clear, and already-accepted, successor to leadership falls apart.

      It’s a cheerful thought.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jonas

      Trump throwing a fit? Must be a day ending in Y. FFS that idiot is so exhausting. Why doesn’t he just stroke out already?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      This came up in my (shitty FB) news feed, via a dear friend – it was linked in a comment after reading a truly horrifying experience of one of her friends who is two-spirit and non-binary and their traumatic denial of having relevant ID at Denver TSA this weekend. I don’t know that that awful story is mine to share, but the following I think is an interesting effort to make sense of the relative calm that is ‘greeting’ the rapid escalation of Trump’s takeover of what was a federated system of (cough) states rights.

      Author Alisa Valdes (Rodriguez)

      Many of us wonder why no one is “doing something” about the nightmare engulfing us all in the United States right now. I think I know why. Let me explain. It’ll take a minute. Grab some tea. Get cozy.

      I was once on an airplane, a Delta shuttle from Boston to New York City, that lost its entire hydraulic system as it was about to land at LaGuardia Airport. We’d already been told to fasten our seatbelts, turn off our electronic devices, and put our tray tables up. The plane was on its way down. I was seated over the right wing. When the pilot tried to lower the flaps and wheels, there was a hollow clicking and sickly whirring sound beneath my seat.

      The pilot told us the truth. He was calm as he said it. But the news was terrible. We had no wheels, no flaps, no brakes, and, once we were on the ground, no steering. We circled four hours over Manhattan, and out to sea, and back, to burn fuel, so that in the event we caught fire when we finally crash landed somewhere, the fireball would be minimized. He told us all air traffic to LaGuardia was being rerouted to JFK and Newark so that they could prepare a runway at LaGuardia for our crash landing. No, I am not kidding.

      Now, before I experienced this, I imagined people would be screaming, crying, praying, begging God at the tops of their lungs in such a situation. But that’s not what happened. Instead, the cabin was eerily silent. I was in the window seat. The middle seat was empty. In the aisle seat was an older businessman, reading the Wall Street Journal. I asked him if I could hold his hand. He rolled his eyes, scoffed, and said, “This stuff happens all the time. It’s fine,” and kept reading. “Please?” I said, and he relented. I held his hand. Despite his rolled eyes and unworried words, his hand was cold and slick with sweat. He, too, was afraid.

      Eventually, the captain was able to get one of two emergency hydraulic systems up and running, but, he told us, we were still without steering on the ground. He would have to land perfectly straight, or we’d tip right into the water. Everyone stayed quiet. The plane landed. The pilot landed it perfectly straight. The sides of the runway were lined with rescue vehicles and TV news crews. We did not die. Then and only then did people begin to cry, and clap, and hug each other, and thank their Gods.

      What I learned from this is that there is a period of time between realizing you are crashing and actually crashing when, as long as the plane still appears to be okay, people cling to hope more than terror. Even though we all knew the plane had no hydraulics and we were burning and dumping fuel, and they’d closed the airport down and mostly evacuated it so we could crash there, we all still held on to hope.

      I think that’s where the people of the United States of America are right now. In that place where trustworthy pilots of history, sociology and political science have all told us just how bad this is. We’re circling, and burning off all the fuel. The news gets worse by the minute. Soon, we will crash or crash land or land.

      The human heart hangs on to hope until there’s no other choice. People will not fight back in the ways that will work, until they realize there is no other choice, until the only other choice is their own imprisonment or death, or that of someone they love. For many of us, that moment is already here. But for most of us, it’s not. Yet.

      This has to be a survival mechanism. Freeze. Fawn. Flee. We try all of those first. And only when they’ve failed, do we fight.

      I’ll add that a friend was on a Delta 757 out of LAX once that had some sort of fairly serious problem. To him it seemed that the rudder was doing some sorts of uncomanded hard turns left and then right, episodically. The plane shook pretty violently each time. The pilot came on, said that the situation was manageable, they’d have to dump fuel for a bit and then land back at LAX. My friend, too, remarked on the eerie quiet. Because even if he didn’t think the pilot was fully lying, it was clear the plane was in pretty bad shape and things were not really copacetic. But any panic was held in by the passengers.

      I think I agree with the main post quoted above: Millions of people are just sitting waiting silently for rescue from a crashing plane.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @RevRick: Obama was so good at that, I would like to see more skilled shivving, and celebrate it.

      I’m sure he HATES being mocked and laughed at.  The trick is to get it through to him – I suspect those around him are very careful about what he gets to see.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Melancholy Jaques

      We have to find a way to turn his childish tantrums into ammunition for our team. We have to pound the “unfit for office” theme into the heads of the dolts & dullards average American voters who determine election outcomes.

      We have a lot of smart people who do & say things, but for reasons we all know, their messages – words & actions – do not penetrate. We need some social media experts or something. I’m too fucking old to understand it or figure it out, I just know that newspapers, TV news, cable shows, and their internet extensions are not working for us.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      matt

      Of course Tubby wouldn’t do well on a walk, especially if a hill was involved. Of course the deeper point is that a safe walk in Baltimore contradicts the Escape from New York storytelling he and his administration are doing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      @jonas: He’s already having venous insufficiency from excess fluid, I hear from health professionals.

      But really, who can tell? He was already a senseless rage-beast.

      I think a lot of people don’t realize Red State Gramps has dementia, at first, because he was always a non-thinking cruel person. Now, angrier and more confused than ever.

      But not that different.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RevRick

      Gavin Newsom has risen to second place* in the polls of Democrats as to who is their favorite now for Presidential candidate. And it’s easy to explain. He and his comms team are doing a masterful job of trolling Trump, so much so that it’s not only getting under the skin of the Orange Blob but also the skins of his media allies.

      *Kamala Harris remains first.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WereBear

      @RevRick: And it shows how SIMPLE reaches MAGA.

      From watching reaction channels on Youtube, some from foreign creators as well, the ONE thing they knew about the Big Beautiful Bill was that there would be no taxes on tips or overtime.

      That’s why they liked it. They heard nothing else. And it’s all they talk about now.

      Still don’t get that they were lied to?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Librettist

      They are sticking the back of his hand on the regular now. Dialysis? Chemo?

      That couch fukker is hanging around like the grim reaper.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OGliberal

      Somewhat on topic because I’m only thinking about it because Trump…

      My daughter (17) is adopted from China.  We adopted her at 13-months via the long running but now ended China>US adoption process.  Different than most other international adoptions/countries, with the China program – before China ended it last year – the entire US citizenship process for her occurred in China with the US consulate there that specialized in these adoptions.  She was a US citizen the moment she stepped off the plane in the US.  Her birth certificate was issued here.  She does not have dual-citizenship – getting her birth certificate is about the only thing we had to do with her once we returned from China, in addition to a SS number.  IANL but if anybody is, do you know if there is any legal way she could be deported?  It’s something we’re increasingly – but not greatly (yet) – worried about.  Or does legality really not mean shit here because, well, Trump?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steve LaBonne

      @rikyrah: They THINK it’s a win. But they created more districts with relatively narrow margins and if things continue to deteriorate (as I fear they will) to the point where we have a Democratic wave election, they could actually end up with fewer seats. The smarter ones know and fear this but can’t say no to Trump.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MattF

      I really do think we’re nearing the Trump Cliff of WTF. Being President has turned out to be… stressful. Gonna be a lot of heated denial from believers and clients.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      Where is the lie?
      I see none.

      The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 10:27 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      If a Berner gets the Democratic nomination to run for US Senate against Susan collins, she’ll get one more term, 2027-33, and we’ll be tearing our hair out the way we did after Wisconsin and North Carolina about yet another wasted opportunity.
      (x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1960001045373001827?t=Yd7_LbVts-YBfaAGiaFxug&s=03)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: I surely hope so!

      I worry, though, about lack of enthusiasm, even in the face of The Horrors.

      Our fundraising for two really important Virginia house seats is moving uncharacteristically slow.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      XeckyGilchrist

      I’m interested to see if we get more in the theme of his weird “getting into Heaven” burble. Especially if he starts getting spooked and starts threatening God with federalizing the Celestial National Guard or some shit.
      SOME ARE SAYING “GOD” (LOSER, CHURCH ATTENDANCE IS WAY WAY DOWN!) CLAIMING BAD THINGS ABOUT TRUMP AND THINKING OF SENDING TRUMP TO SO-CALLED “HELL!” JUST TRY IT! WEAK AND VERY UNFAIR!
      etc.​

      Reply
    67. 67.

      rikyrah

      LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) posted at 6:53 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      Rittenhouse was glorified.

      Dylann Roof got Burger King.

      Daniel Penny gets celebrated.

      Zimmerman was cheered.

      Chauvin, welp, ya never know possibly a federal pardon. He still has a state sentence but that’s not the point.

      The point is, that white men that take Black life are exalted. White men who don’t respect Black life are adored.

      White woman that calls a child the N-word is paid.

      But racists are quick to say, stop making everything about race. #DemsUnited
      (x.com/LqLana/status/1959947243244360124?t=3RTXsTbNtfnghLVlK3U12w&s=03)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WereBear

      @XeckyGilchrist:

      CLAIMING BAD THINGS ABOUT TRUMP AND THINKING OF SENDING TRUMP TO SO-CALLED “HELL!”

       
      Well, he did listen to Normal Vincent Peale! Got the concept of “hell” embedded in his rat brain.

      A dying narcissist is a really really frightened person, according to my friends in hospice. They might have to hide him.

      Soon.

      To quote Professor Bigfoot: Hold onto your butts!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Lamh47

      Hey BJ

      Just a quick update on my sister before I need to get ready for my interview in a couple of hours.  I will try for a longer update as soon as I can.

      I had to takedown the GFM fundraiser because someone told my BIL about it and it has become a point of contention and bullshit from other quarters…ugh

      The other issue is not great but we are managing it right now until after my interview is over and then I can get handle on it without the interview distraction.

      Thank you all for the support and I’ll get back with more information soon as I can

      Reply
    71. 71.

      rikyrah

      The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 4:29 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      We’re trying to tell them that math is math, and there just aren’t enough white people + RW brown people in Texas to go around, and in such a case, mathematically, there’s such a concept as “optimum efficiency in gerrymandering,” in this new map is less efficient than that ideal.
      (x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1959911022439067852?t=VAwnNqcfSz8s9OcNr5E8KA&s=03)

      The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 4:49 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      In other words, the old system of gathering a certain amount (but not too many) minorities in a blue district in a red state is closer to “max efficiency,” but a minimum of urban-core dark blue districts surrounded by pink, R+2 to R+6 districts is *not* maximum efficiency.
      (x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1959916112029606361?t=Iig9OXb-redjPcRFBQhPKQ&s=03)

      The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 4:49 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      And there’s another factor; these partisan predictions assume levels of Latino support for Republicans that are subject to change (not saying that they will, but that they *can*. If the Latino vote in Texas ever shifts significantly to the left, the entire plan falls apart.
      (x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1959916114777178529?t=kQYZ1YTkqjG-8Q_CDvHFuA&s=03)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl: plz just have Betty Cracker draw a pig face over Trump’s visage, with a tornado above. Small and humorous.

      I do not want to see a screaming human.  David Johansen screaming at us for a few weeks was enough.  And I like DJohansen.

      Please realize we are all on edge from all the ugliness and stupidity, and not looking to see more images.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      XeckyGilchrist

      @WereBear: ​
      “A dying narcissist is a really really frightened person, according to my friends in hospice.”

      How interesting, I’d never heard about that. We might see Trump showing up more and more tranked, too.

      (+ best wishes to you and your friends, esp. if you & they’re there as patients and not as staff.)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      frosty

      @OGliberal: I have the same worries about my two naturalized sons. But I’m calmed by the fact that citizenship status doesn’t matter to these secret police at all.

      For some value of calmed.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      laura

      @rikyrah: DSA is a Russian OP to internally disrupt the Democratic Party by co-opting progressive policies into something that Democrats then reject because its too extreme to get voter buy in. For example demilitarize the police becomes defend the police – nope, voters will never agree to no policing.

      Prove Me Wrong.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @WereBear: From what I’ve read, the “no tax on overtime” is only no tax on the “half” part, so their savings will be negligible. They will never admit they were hoodwinked, though.

      ETA – OT, I have started playing with my cats with their favorite toy every evening around 10:30 or so. My Alpha cat, Louis, is absolutely addicted to that thing – it’s a cat fishing toy with a feather on the end. He sits in the hallway and looks hopefully at the drawer where he knows it’s kept when I walk by. I thought maybe if he knew he’d get to play with it every night it would lessen his “addiction”, I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Teresa

      Trump toadies are gonna start throwing tantrums too.

      Robert Reich column in the Guardian today.

      ”So they learned that to be rewarded with promotions, money and power, they cannot rely on the normal processes and systems of recognition for jobs well done. If they’re to make anything of themselves, they must instead become ass-lickers, lap dogs and sycophants.”

      😂 Describes a lot of CEOs that made capitulation their new brand too.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      rikyrah

      Chris Murphy  (@ChrisMurphyCT) posted at 8:14 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
      For decades, I’ve been fighting to make sure insurers don’t discriminate against patients with mental illness and addiction. I’ve passed 2 different laws to make them pay these claims.

      But now Trump is taking the insurers side.

      I hope you watch this. It’s an important story. t.co/0uqrzecOhp
      (https://x.com/ChrisMurphyCT/status/1959967571509190932?t=aiK3zMgCg46D_GPuCyVmOg&s=03)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      H.E.Wolf

      The president and the republicans can throw all the fits they please. I’m quietly doing my daily tasks to oppose them.

      Introverts doing data entry are a force to be reckoned with. Mark my words. :)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Soprano2

      @Librettist: I’ve seen speculation that he has heart failure, which could be true, because that’s one thing that causes fluid retention. As I’ve learned when you get to his age the medications become a delicate balancing act.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      MattF

      @laura: According to an article in the current Atlantic magazine, the DSA has fallen into the stereotypical left-wing sectarian trap:

      DSA today has about two dozen internal factions (called “caucuses”), but its politics can really be divided into two broad wings. There is a mass-politics wing (grouped in the Socialist Majority and Groundwork caucuses), which seeks to elect socialists as Democrats and build a national organization that connects with the average American. Opposing it is a sectarian wing whose extremist politics have little to do with any notion of democratic socialism. The latter includes Red Star, a self-avowed “Marxist-Leninist caucus” that openly supports Hamas and emphasizes “the role of the vanguard in organizing the revolution.” Whereas the likes of Sanders have long lauded the New Deal, this group condemns that model as “extending concessions to the white working class to secure their loyalty to the capitalist state.” Similarly, it faults the Green New Deal that Sanders and AOC have championed for failing to articulate “a clear commitment to dismantling the settler-colonial and American imperialist projects.” Another caucus, Marxist Unity Group, calls for DSA “to free itself from the Democratic Party” and “fight to overthrow the Constitution,” in an effort to “destroy every institution that denies the people an authentic popular democracy, abolishing the Senate, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, and the independent presidency.”

      You don’t need the Russians for that.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: She is not the only one on the ballot.  The VA statehouse is incredibly key, especially in these times, and it worries me.  That’s the one that’s lagging.

      I mean, we understand about 100x more now about how important the state governments are, or we should, but it’s not turning into action.

      Also, her lead has shrunk by a ton, and anyone who is complacent this year is a fool.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      JoyceH

      What strikes me is that Trump’s mental deterioration is keeping pace with or even outpacing his physical deterioration. We’re not even a year in and he’s already reached Mad King mentality. We need to point out whenever we can that Qatar didn’t volunteer that plane, Trump ASKED FOR IT. He’s outright demanding things now. And if anyone criticizes him, he goes public within hours threatening investigations, which his DOJ complies with. The madness is becoming so obvious that the elected Republicans continued complicity is going to be a career killer for them.

      Coming soon – several congressmen will hold a press conference with some Epstein victims. Several weeks later Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir will be released. It’s gonna get wild.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) posted at 10:09 PM on Sun, Aug 24, 2025:
      BREAKING: Trump says ABC and NBC should “lose their licenses” for not covering him favorably.

      Funny how Fox News—his propaganda pipeline, isn’t on that list.

      This isn’t about journalism. It’s about silencing anything that doesn’t kiss the ring.

      Authoritarianism always starts t.co/gbZJvvrtC8
      (https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/1959815348548427833?t=KoVU6MSRLVlCwlXvDyq2sQ&s=03)

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Gin & Tonic

      Solid reporting today that after the February meeting when Trump and Vance ambushed Zelensky, Vance tried to reach out to Valeriy Zaluzhny, who was Ukraine’s CinC until Zelensky shunted him out to be Ambassador to Great Britain. Zaluzhny wouldn’t even take Vance’s call. When Vance was in London later the Ukrainian Embassy ignored him.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Trivia Man

      @WaterGirl: there was a video several years ago with a trump look alike in a room with some toddlers. When security trues to get him to leave the room he throws himself on the floor and has a right proper thrashing tantrum. Very funny .

      Reply
    99. 99.

      jowriter

      @WaterGirl: He is a great politician.  Not to mention he is charismatic and intelligent and, lest we forget, young.  On my short list for something in 2028.  Right now he is right where he should be.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      rikyrah

      why EITHER/OR
      it can be BOTH/AND

      Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) posted at 1:41 PM on Sun, Aug 24, 2025:
      The paradox is many D strategists believe, probably rightly, that to maximize odds of reaching 218 House seats the party should stress kitchen table-inflation, tariffs, tax/Medicaid cuts. But that focus risks failing to push back enuf on Trump’s accelerating threats to democracy
      (x.com/RonBrownstein/status/1959687455764070564?t=oWZp6h8eW7Wl5DN1sDV79Q&s=03)

      Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) posted at 7:52 PM on Sat, Aug 23, 2025:
      Many DC Dems treat Trump’s steps to occupy blue cities as an intrusion on their 28 plans to run on Medicaid/tax cuts. They often describe Trump’s moves as him attempting to distract from something else. But all evidence suggests crushing blue institutions is his top 2nd term goal
      (x.com/RonBrownstein/status/1959418383520444774?t=8vxuzzyBvbXQ659xTo_Cfw&s=03)

      Reply
    102. 102.

      WereBear

      We don’t just have a wanna-be King. We now have a fully-fledged Mad King. (Yes, like George.)

      This is significant because I don’t see how he can keep frightening as many R’s as he used to as he grows into a version of that tapioca pudding we forgot in the back of the fridge.

      All the cultists will have to look at the naked Emperor.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Captain C

      @MattF:

      Similarly, it faults the Green New Deal that Sanders and AOC have championed for failing to articulate “a clear commitment to dismantling the settler-colonial and American imperialist projects.”

      I always notice that none of the folks advocating shit like this ever volunteer to be the first ones to move back to the lands of their ancestors.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      rikyrah

      Human (@4HumanUnity) posted at 4:20 PM on Sun, Aug 24, 2025:
      I’m no alarmist, but this isn’t about crime or safety, it’s the rehearsal for martial law. And if you love this country, you better pay attention.
      For 249 years, our military has been kept out of domestic policing. That’s why the Posse Comitatus Act exists. Soldiers fight foreign enemies, not their fellow Americans. The minute troops patrol our streets, democracy is on life support.
      Yet here we are: Marines and National Guard deployed in Los Angeles and D.C., arresting homeless people, casting fear in migrant communities. Chicago’s next. Every major city’s on the list. This is not security, it’s a test run for martial law. Their Plan B to steal the next election.
      History shows what happens. Kent State, 1970: four students killed. Watts, 1965: 34 people dead. Scared soldiers, nervous civilians, one spark, and blood in the streets. And make no mistake: that spark is the plan. Escalate until tragedy strikes, then use it as the excuse to lock down America and ballot boxes.
      The facts don’t lie. Crime in D.C. is down 35% this year. LA’s numbers are low too. There is no emergency. The crisis is manufactured to justify occupation. They’re blurring the lines between military and civilian authority.
      They’re not fighting crime. They’re conditioning us to accept troops on our streets. Today it’s “temporary.” Tomorrow it’s permanent.
      This is bigger than politics. It’s not left vs. right, it’s democracy vs. dictatorship. You’re either concerned by what you’re seeing, or you’re complicit in it.
      Our ancestors didn’t fight the British Empire, defeat fascism, and stare down the Soviets just so we’d roll over for wannabe tyrants scared of elections. We don’t kneel to dictators.
      But we’re running out of time. The house is filling with smoke, and too many are still sitting on the couch pretending nothing’s burning.
      What We Can Do Right Now
      We can’t wait for a bought-and-paid-for House and Senate to save us. But we’re not powerless. Here’s what matters:
      -Call Your Reps: Demand they speak out publicly against military deployments. (Switchboard: 202-224-3121)
      -Back the Lawsuits: California already won in court, support their case and others challenging these illegal troop deployments.
      -Spread the Truth: Share crime stats, write letters, call it what it is, martial law prep. Mock it, expose it, don’t let them spin it.
      -Organize Locally: Build community networks, mutual aid, and rapid response to document their unconstitutional activities.
      -Peaceful Resistance: Protest, refuse cooperation with unconstitutional orders, and stand up for your neighbors.
      Wake up, America. Before it’s too late.

      (https://x.com/4HumanUnity/status/1959727489376547259?t=N1mmEdslZkX_uqoNNEie8w&s=03)

      Reply
    105. 105.

      frosty

      @MattF: Splitters!!!

      I’ve never understood why DSA called themselves Democratic Socialists which has the ring of East Germany. Social Democrats would be a more reasonable sounding name, amd one that’s all over Europe.

      Maybe the Splitters insisted.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Has there been a VA funding thread? I mean since the 4 Directions project got filled up? I scrolled back thru last Wednesday and didn’t see one (I miss some threads some days, imagine that.)

      I know I’m also just fed up with how many fund-begging lists I’ve ended up on. STOPing texts is damn near useless, and while most go to spam as my phone learns, I still get interruptions and it’s all so dispiritingly boilerplate – just makes me want to hide out and jonly donate to c(4)s and c(3)s that are doing voter engagement/turnout work.

      And yet I know how important Virginia is. Sadly a Dem win will only shift the narrative a tiny bit, and then our absolute shit-ass, complicit and failing press will go back to fellating Republicans.

      Dems lose VA, and it’ll be fucking non stop articles/columns of doom for a year. That is to godforsaken asymmetric media landscape, dammit.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      No Backsies

      @RaflW: I was on a flight from London to Boston when one set of rear tires blew during takeoff. We were too far down the runway to abort so we took off–with LOTS of vibration. We went all the way to Boston–no reason to dump fuel and try to land at Heathrow since no difference between crashing there or at Boston. The pilot told us what had happened, so we had all flight to think about the upcoming landing. We landed on a cleared runway lined with emergency vehicles which fortunately were not needed. Some things I learned were how slowly a 747 can glide and how quickly you can stop it if necessary. Another thing was that some things are out of your control, but it doesn’t hurt to keep hoping for the best.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      rikyrah

      I, um, watched it on Netflix with Peanut…LOL

       

      …………………

      Netflix
      appears to have its first No. 1 box-office title in the streaming company’s 18-year history thanks to the sensation of “KPop Demon Hunters.”

      Rival studios on Sunday estimated “KPop Demon Hunters” led all films over the weekend with $16-18 million in ticket sales. Distribution executives from three studios shared their estimates for the Netflix phenomenon on condition of anonymity because the streaming company has a policy of not reporting ticket sales.

      Following a dominating few weeks as one of the most popular Netflix releases ever, the streamer put the film into 1,750 theaters for sing-along screenings Saturday and Sunday. Studios are able to accurately estimate ticket sales for all releases on Sunday morning, though the uncommon nature of the “KPop Demon Hunters” releases means a wider variance. Some estimates were as high as $20 million.
      cnbc.com/2025/08/25/kpop-demon-hunters-gives-netflix-its-first-box-office-win.html

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @piratedan: If any Democratic Candidate wants to attract the male/youth Vote, show up on Hot Wings.  Forget Joe Rogan.  I would have paid money to see Harris and Walz last fall appearing on Hot Wings.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      WereBear

      @OGliberal: Were she my child, my thinking would include the fact that she won’t look “American” to a bigot.

      And even in my small town in a blue state, I am donating to the local Quakers. Who are helping someone in a nearby, even smaller town, where an immigrant needs it.

      ICE is a real danger. I suspect MAGA is another. No matter where we are.

      Consider professional advice from a lawyer knowledgeable about the issues, who can be trusted. And perhaps on call.

      Any precautions you can take, any tools you can give your daughter, will help. I can’t prove my citizenship, but I’m white. No one will ask.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Betty

      @WaterGirl: Trump apparently took it that way so threw the fit. He also wants to investigate Chris Christie who criticized him on tv yesterday.  The press conference he did was completely bonkers. Too much crazy for me to detail. Aaron Ruper has clips for anyone interested.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      WTFGhost

      @bbleh:@WereBear: Just looking at and listening to him recently (to the extent I can bear it, which ain’t much), he seems to be declining physically rather quickly.  And he was by all accounts exhausted after one 3-hour meeting with the Russians.

      Well, don’t you get tired of being told you’re wrong, and you’re lucky good, kindly, gentle, Putin hasn’t already nuked your ass, for three solid hours? Face it – most parents don’t have that much breath, or that much speechmaking ability. You either need ambassadors or senior military officers who have taken the graduate course in “repeating yourself differently for too many effing hours,” though “effing” is actually a stand in for multiple cusses and epithets. Those military folks, and their salty, peppery, language!

       

      @Steve LaBonne: YOU OFFERED TO DRIVE HIM IN AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE!?! You… you… *LIBERAL!!!*

      Hm. “*LIBERAL*” doesn’t have the lines of spit in the mouth, and the corded neck look that I was hoping for. It’s probably because Republicans are fat, soft, cowards who are afraid that if they don’t hear a bad muffler, their car might have stopped running, so they’ll open the door, and step outside to see what went wrong. They don’t trust no electric vehicles, especially them as has more horses and more torque than the cars depicted on the stiff pages in the car magazines in their bathroom. (No, not their shitter, it’s clear from all the stiff pages that moving their bowels is *not* the primary use of that bathroom!)

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Or face it, Jackals, one of your parents must have had a camera when you were having a four-year-old’s meltdown! :-)

      @WaterGirl: WAIT! COOTIES ARE A REAL THING! Yeah, you just don’t catch them from Girls or Polachs (technically, “Poles”), or… oh. Black, as in Black, not as in “black”.

      I keep forgetting our President doesn’t have more intellect than a 9 year-old aping the insults of a 12-year-old, who has developed better vocabulary in the intervening three years. Like that “cooties” are lice, and and and… well, that was pretty much it. I’d figured out “girl cooties” at the age of 5, because sometimes girls liked playing cool games too. That I had an older sister, and an older brother who turned so gay you couldn’t outdo him on the Mickey Mouse Club Fingerpainting Championships, might have played a role in my early feminist leanings.

      But none of my youthful peers had explained to me that “see, we say ‘cooties,’ which means lice, a parasite that is frightfully easy to catch, and link them to girls, something we’ve been taught to hate already, so, by the time we’re 16, we’ll have forgotten they are a lot like us.”

      To me, the idea of children inventing a parasitic infection if you stayed too close to an outsider (like a girl, or a (Ghost_last_name) seemed perfectly natural – why would they need a starting point, like head lice?

      Reply
    121. 121.

      WTFGhost

      @WereBear: I find it very offensive that you suggest I wouldn’t stay on topic, and, in fact, that reminds me of a story about my disability that is not in any way relevant to anyone’s day to day life but mine….

      Reply
    122. 122.

      mali muso

      @rikyrah: ​
       My kiddo has been watching this on repeat since it came out and making me play the soundtrack in the car. Yesterday, I accompanied her and 4 of her little friends to one of the sing-along shows in the theatre, and I have to say…the movie is actually really good! The songs are bangers, but the film itself is highly entertaining.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: A lot of MSNBC folks are working for us: Ali Velshi, Lawrence O’Donnell, Rachel Maddow, the weekend morning crew, Alicia Melendez, even Stephanie Ruhle who is probably a Republican but also a solid finance reporter. Plus some others that I don’t watxh on a regular basis.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      rikyrah

      Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) posted at 9:27 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:

      While conservatives get excited about the federal government violating state’s rights by sending the military to places they don’t like.

      Here’s a friendly reminder that red states generally, across the board, lead the country in

      – domestic violence/spousal abuse
      – obesity
      – smoking- teen pregnancy
      – gun violence
      – STD’s
      – abortion
      – bankruptcy and poverty
      – homicide and suicide
      – infant mortality
      – maternal mortality
      – forcible rape
      – robbery & aggravated assault
      – drop outs in h.s.
      – divorce
      – contaminated air and water
      – opiate addiction and death
      – unskilled workers
      – parasite infections
      – income wealth inequality
      – subsidies to states/state welfare
      – people on welfare
      – child poverty
      – homelessness
      – spousal murder
      – unemployment
      – death from auto accidents
      – people on disability
      – pedophilia
      (https://x.com/smalls2672/status/1959985899694850320?t=VWWGMoy1CchBT-1fd61hBQ&s=03)

      Reply
    126. 126.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) posted at 9:26 AM on Mon, Aug 25, 2025:
       Obama laid it out: if he had done half of what Trump did; blacklist the press, target dissent, silence protest, Fox News would’ve thrown a week-long apocalypse special.

      But Trump does it, and suddenly the Constitution’s optional.

      That’s not law and order. That’s worship. t.co/a5hyWrAfWh
      (https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/1959985660581888503?t=ENIzfJEi1N321LXGC0U5xA&s=03)

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Baud

      Reddit

      Tim Walz on Kamala Harris: “We wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV & a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion & dignity & vision & leadership doing the work. Not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today

      Reply
    130. 130.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:

      Has there been a VA funding thread? I mean since the 4 Directions project got filled up?

      There was one thread for the VA statehouse races, but nothing since then.  I guess I need to put up another one

      edit: I believe that crushing Democratic victories in Virginia are key to getting the crazies to pull back on some of the things they are doing.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl:[Spanberger’s] lead has shrunk by a ton, and anyone who is complacent this year is a fool.

      Her lead was based on a lot of ‘undecideds’ or ‘unknowns’ in the larger registered voter pool – imho, soft R supporters – and now most of the polls are asking likely voters.  The VA MAGAts have rallied a bit and will still rally this fall but if we all do our part, them shrinking Spanberger’s lead by several percentage points still won’t be nearly enough.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Old School

      @mali muso: I took daughter HighSchool to a show this weekend.  No dancing from us like the little kids in the theater but took advantage of the karaoke nature of the show.

      It was a good time.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @rikyrah: It wasn’t about some war overseas or how much the bread & eggs cost.

      You had a moral obligation to YOURSELF.

      Any Democrat who doesn’t and never has cared about the Palestinians deserves Trump.

      IGMFY doesn’t look good in blue, either. This is bigger than my or any other self.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      No One You Know

      @H.E.Wolf: *cheers from sidelines*

      I’m doing pretty well with One Lonely Act of Protest daily.  It’s cheering me up and is good content for stories with people I meet at rallies and speeches.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      WereBear

      @sab: But then they feel better. And forgive.

      Explain it, in a heartfelt way. Even if they are under the bed :)

      Can you crush the pill and put it in butter? Swipe that on their foreleg, and the butter helps mask the taste.

      Of course, they can get upset about that, but less.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      LAC

      @bbleh: Whatever it was,  it hit the spot.  First, it reminded mango mussolini that Moore, not him, is in charge of Md. So, anything happening in Maryland is going through him. Second, he knows that fat load would never deign to walk the streets with a black man who was not simpering behind him.  The golf cart was a dig because that is all that idiot does in between ruining things.  Clever or not, I appreciate what our governor is doing. Period.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Captain C: Because he’s privileged enough to not have to worry about the blowback that comes from doing so.

      Or at least, he thinks he is.  Life has a real nasty way of putting people like him in check.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: Democrats are trying to have it both ways on human rights. Doesn’t work that way. It engenders mistrust from everyone.

      Too many Democrats willing to fully endorse or turn a blind eye toward murderous foreign policy for decades. Democrats made this bed just as sure as the never-Trump Republicans did.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      WTFGhost

      @Melancholy Jaques: Most smart people are retreating into the realm of intelligence for protection – that’s not what we need. We need scientists who are thinking to themselves “pretend you’re in grad school, and Trump is about to get a fellowship in your department. A massive fellowship. Because he comes from money. And you’re going to have to keep working eighty hours a week, just to stay in school, and let’s not forget the crushing student loan debt, which Trump will stick you with.”

      That would get us some pranks and petty jealousies displayed.

      @HinTN: And only not a shank because it was made out of *beautiful* steel, and not an old toothbrush.

      @rikyrah: Yes, but, Kent State is likely to be the beginning of the end for Trump. Remember, most Republicans don’t want a second Civil War.

      @WereBear: That’s my hope, kinda. Look: people are going to look back on Mitch McConnell and see him as the guy who cleared the way for the new Hitler, Hitler2, Electric Boogaloo, with more nosepicking, pantsshitting, and so much gibberish, your grandchilden will look at you in real horror and said “you supported this worthless, horrible, nasty, cruel, *STUPID* sack of *SHIT*?” with a voice that would only be more disgusted if you dropped trou and laid that shit right in the middle of the living room floor – but only a *bit* more disgusted, because just *supporting* him was maximally disgusting.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: Facts.

      Politically speaking, black people always had to be pragmatic. You can’t microwave big societal changes despite what dystopian sf movies featuring Hollywood revolutionaries overthrowing the tyrannical regime overnight would have you believe.

      As an example, let’s fast forward to 2028: I don’t like Governor Goodhair, but if he’s the presidential candidate, flawed as he is, I will vote for him without hesitation.

      But the putrid pretentious political purity ponies won’t, and they’ll get mad when you don’t applaud them for the virtuous decision they made.

      And remember, it’s never their fault when things go to shit (again).

      Reply
    149. 149.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @The Thin Black Duke: And remember, it’s never their fault when things go to shit (again).

      That’s rich, coming from the establishment Dems can do no wrong crowd. The entitlement among some Democrats is mind-blowing.

      Democrats:

      We have better intentions so it’s always better to vote for us even when we pursue the same murderous and exploitative policies.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Lobo

      @OGliberal: ​
        YouIshould be worried. Us Brown folks have been seeing ICE harass and arrest US Brown citizens. Trump is also looking at revoking citizenship from those normalized. I am careful now. Sorry, that’s where we are.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      gene108

      @rikyrah:

      There are enough evil geniuses in the Republican party that operate in the background away from media scrutiny that no matter how clownish the media facing Republicans are the clowns will never actually drive the party.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Splitting Image

      @WaterGirl:

      Do you think that the “walk the streets” was a deliberate shiv from Wes Moore?

      If so, I am impressed.

      He should have invited Melania instead.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @The Audacity of Krope: Do you folks have meetings where you brainstorm these talking points? If so, you need new material because your prehistoric rhetoric was lame when Nader fucked us back in the day with this tired, same old same old bs. And we’re done.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Lyrebird

      @eclare@WaterGirl: What about this Humpty Dumpty, about to fall?:  It’s not having a fit, but please do not equate that beautiful child with the sociopathic monster “leading” our country.

      Are there any graphics showing Jabba the Hutt mad?

      Or a cartoon character, like Scrooge McDuck?  (I guess we don’t want to be sued)

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Matt McIrvin

      @The Thin Black Duke: that was one thing I liked about “Sorry To Bother You”: the ending in which the full horror of the evil plot to remake society was revealed and… people were OK with it and went on with their lives. Seemed more realistic than your typical Hollywood treatment to me. 

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      For a tiny organization, they seem more divided than Democrats.

      #DSAinDisarray

      Canada has had two Communist parties for the past fifty years. Not only that, both parties developed splinter groups at various points, so at one point there were four groups wandering around the country calling for all of the country’s workers to unite in a common cause.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Splitting Image

      @Lyrebird:

      Or a cartoon character, like Scrooge McDuck?  (I guess we don’t want to be sued)

      Scrooge is a successful businessman, though. Trump has more in common with his nephew Donald: lazy, short-tempered, and barely capable of speaking English.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @The Thin Black Duke: Lovely how you just blow past what I have stated many times, I have been voting a straight D tickets for decades on your precious vote blue no matter who theory.

      I’m regretting it now because Democrats spent years doing awful things and I endorsed it because it’s “safe” and supposedly “unreasonable to expect any better.”

      It didn’t stop calamity arriving. It just drew out the pain and, from what I can see, made the calamity worse.

      “Vote blue no matter who” is not a serious argument. It is a lure into complacency. It’s “don’t think for yourself.” It’s insulting to one’s intelligence. It’s IGMFY.  It’s “submit to your betters.”

      Shameful.

      ETA: Apparently it’s not good enough to just vote for Democrats. To be in good standing in Democrat majority spaces, apparently after you vote for a Democrat you must feel morally superior for the rest of your life for doing so.  No ragrets, tattoo it on your face.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: To be honest, I was just joking that I didn’t know “cooties” were a real thing (and not just a toy bug game from Shapher (which, at the age of 5, I thought was funny for rhyming with “shopper”)) – along with the obligatory “damn, Trump don’t even know what he’s saying!”.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      WTFGhost

      @The Audacity of Krope:Lovely how you just blow past what I have stated many times, I have been voting a straight D tickets for decades on your precious vote blue no matter who theory.

      Your prior response, taken out of a very specific context, did sound like tired, prehistoric talking points – I believe that’s where our Duke’s response came from. I was able to watch the context jump, but… well.

      I say this, as someone whose brain jumps context tracks a lot, and therefore, causes a lot of miscommunications, when people don’t know which context-track I was working within.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @WTFGhost: I get it, but it isn’t like this is the first time this has come up. It’s also not the first time I get the whole white supremacist treatment for mere regrets because I did, in fact, do what y’all thought I should do.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Citizen Alan

      @laura:  PREACH!!! I had their number since 2016 when the Green Party Presidential Debate was streamed on Youtube by RTV aka RUSSIA TELEVISION!

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      I’m not far behind shitforbrains – IN AGE ONLY!!!!

      And because of my age I see others at least close to it. Many of my friends are near my age, although I know one who is 99 and she is smarter than he’s ever been. I’m the oldest in my extended family, the previous generation is gone as are both my siblings. And at least one of my generation that made it well into adulthood is gone. My point is that we all age out, and while there are 365 days in a year (not every year of course….) we often live long enough that the years seem to go by faster or slower, which often depends on how your life goes.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Citizen Alan

      @frosty: It’s because the Social Democrats already exist and are basically the enemies of the Democratic Socialists. SocDems (I consider myself to be one) favor capitalism but with a strong regulatory state and social safety net. DemSocs want to destroy capitalism completely, nationalize everything and then … I dunno, give everyone a unicorn, I guess.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Citizen Alan

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      Any Democrat who doesn’t and never has cared about the Palestinians deserves Trump spent most of 2024 calling Biden Genocide Joe and voted Uncommitted even though it was patently obvious that a Trump victory would bring about the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

      Fixed that for you.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Ruckus

      @WereBear:

      A dying narcissist is a really really frightened person, according to my friends in hospice. They might have to hide him.

      A very good point. I use to say that a narcissist is the person with a broom stick located in an orifrice I’m not going to mention… and that broom stick blocked a lot of the narcissism from getting out their by far, largest orifrice by having that broomstick stuck there. (Their output port was larger than their intake port – and that broomstick was rather oversized – the opposite of normal, but why so much of what came out their mouths was pure _ _ _ _)

      Reply
    183. 183.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Citizen Alan: Democrats spend 30 plus years knowingly and consistently voting in Congress and supporting Presidents advocating for atrocities.

      Why would anyone blame us? We furrowed our brows and everything…

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Ruckus

      @Soprano2:

      He also does not seem to have the health level of someone who might live another 20 years. To me it looks like the paperwork has already arrived and he’s just waiting on the day of relief when the contract is finished.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Ruckus

      @No Backsies:

      There a tons of things that are out of anyone’s control.

      You can be 1000% sober and still be injured by a drunk driver.

      You can be injured in an airplane that something goes wrong during the flight and it doesn’t end well.

      You can be in line at your bank waiting to make a deposit and 2 people come in with guns to rob the place. They aren’t going to leave without your money as well.

      You can be close to a major earthquake and be injured or killed by the debris.

      The list goes on and on. We’ve made the world a safer place than it used to be but there are far more of us and a not insignificant percentage of humans have seemingly zero concept of how many things in life can kill you if not used, handled, discarded reasonably.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Shitforbrains seems to not really give too much thought to any rational concepts of, well anything anymore. From what I’ve seen he seems to very much be on that last set of stairs – and a fair bit down them. If you know what I mean…..

      Reply
    190. 190.

      No One You Know

      @RaflW: I Just dropped a tranche of GOTV postcards for Spanberger. I’m seeing there’s more opportunity there, too. Helping her combat bad-faith headlines may do more than just throwing money. It’s harder to spend a lot of money well than to spend a little money well. I’m guessing that might be a situation, but IDK.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      No One You Know

      @Elizabelle: This! I’m tired of ugly being the default. I’m sick of That Person’s face. I’m exhausted by the poisonous rage. The Ugly already gets too much camera time.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Paul in KY

      @frosty: See, that’s part of the reason they lost. You make sure you get on that show and Rogan’s too. You don’t take ‘no’ for an answer. Jeezus, you’re trying for the most powerful position in the world and you just meekly take the ‘no’ and slink away?!? You do what you have to do to get on those fucking shows!!!

      Reply

