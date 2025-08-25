That’s my governor.

He speaks for roughly 12 minutes, and every word he uttered is worth listening to. There is static for perhaps a minute or less, but hang in there. We don’t know whether the static was intentional interference or not, as he began speaking truth to power, but if it was interference, do not let it keep you from listening to the rest.

Here’s the first minute or two on BlueSky, but I hope you’ll watch more than just these clips.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker vows to pursue Trump officials who participate in an illegal National Guard deployment to Chicago: “If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me – not time or political circumstance – from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law.” [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Gov. Pritzker doesn’t use the words “whiny little bitch”, but he didn’t need to, because he made his opinion of the guy in the White House very clear. And he spoke every single word that is in the title of this post.

I am so proud of our governors who are speaking out.

We are seeing leadership from Democrats all over the place this week.

The threat is not gone, but I am breathing a little easier.