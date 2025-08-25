Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Unprecendented. Unwarranted. Illegal. Unconstitutional. Un-American.

85 Comments

That’s my governor.

He speaks for roughly 12 minutes, and every word he uttered is worth listening to.  There is static for perhaps a minute or less, but hang in there.  We don’t know whether the static was intentional interference or not, as he began speaking truth to power, but if it was interference, do not let it keep you from listening to the rest.

Here’s the first minute or two on BlueSky, but I hope you’ll watch more than just these clips.

The simple act of Chicago telling Trump to fuck off is making me emotional

[image or embed]

— Laura Bassett (@lebassett.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 4:21 PM

.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker vows to pursue Trump officials who participate in an illegal National Guard deployment to Chicago:

“If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me – not time or political circumstance – from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law.”

[image or embed]

— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Gov. Pritzker doesn’t use the words “whiny little bitch”, but he didn’t need to, because he made his opinion of the guy in the White House very clear.  And he spoke every single word that is in the title of this post.

I am so proud of our governors who are speaking out.

We are seeing leadership from Democrats all over the place this week.

The threat is not gone, but I am breathing a little easier.

    85Comments

      WaterGirl

      I know Cole mentioned this in his post, but I had the post put together, and I think it’s worthy of its own post.

      I hope you’ll take a few minutes and listen.  Very proud of my governor tonight!

      TONYG

      Maybe the response to this will be National Guard troops being ordered to wear masks and to refuse to identify themselves.

      WaterGirl

      Smart of Gov. Pritzker, I think to tell Trump not to send them and questioning T’s authority to do so AND at the same time signally to the people of Chicago that if that happens there will be NON-VIOLENT resistance.

      Getting ahead of things on both ends.

      Shalimar

      @TONYG: California and Illinois should both consider new laws making it illegal for law enforcement personnel not to identify themselves to courts and state law enforcement.  We as members of a democracy have a right to know who is working for us.

      Maccheerful

      This is excellent particularly because phrased in language that doesn’t dissemble or look like something focus grouped.  Just a clear statement of principle and calling out the president’s failures in simple terms.

      And he didn’t use the word “distract” which is something Democrats should be avoiding.  None of this is a distraction from other things.  It’s all one bundle.

      West of the Rockies

      We will have someone very good in ’28 running for prez.  Cooper, Pritzker, Newsom. I think Harris is fabulous. But I don’t trust the American electorate to acknowledge her virtues (being a vagina-having POC).

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      I hope you’ll take a few minutes and listen.  Very proud of my governor tonight!

      You ought to be!  I listened to the whole twelve minutes, and if there was so much as a wasted word, I missed it.  He was on fire.

      Jeffro

      Froette and I were out there JUST LAST WEEK (Cubs + concert) and now we wish we had just stayed!

      I have ordered us two shirts w/ the Chicago city flag on the front, stat.  I have a funny feeling that will be important signaling going forward.

      #PritzkerAOC2028 !

      WaterGirl

      I think we’re making a mistake if we think about any of this in terms of the horserace re: who’s running inn 2028.  I think that’s us getting sucked into the media framing, where everything is a horserace, even when democracy is crumbling around us.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: That’s exactly how I felt!  He said everything that needed to be said, no padding, no bullshitting, no mincing words.

      Boom.  Take that you cowardly motherfucker.  (not lowtechcyclist!)

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: I think it’s important to champion the folks who are championing us and our democracy.  Supporting Pritzker to the hilt isn’t buying in to a horserace…it’s saying, “this is what I have been waiting to hear”.

      Scout211

      @Shalimar: California and Illinois should both consider new laws making it illegal for law enforcement personnel not to identify themselves to courts and state law enforcement.  We as members of a democracy have a right to know who is working for us.

       

      The Assembly Public Safety Committeepassed Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) Senate Bill (SB) 627 — the No Secret Police Act — and Senator Renée Pérez’s (D-Pasadena) SB 805 — the No Vigilantes Act. The bills, respectively, prohibit law enforcement at all levels from concealing their faces and require them to identify themselves clearly. As the Trump Administration expands the use of secret police tactics, SB 627 and 805 boost transparency and support public safety by bolstering public trust in law enforcement. 

      SB 627 passed 5-2, and SB 805 7-0. Both bills head next to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

      Josie

      I love that he said “a continuing slip in your mental faculties.” More people need to be pointing this out, especially the news people.

      bbleh

      I will hazard a guess that at least some of the fire we’re seeing is encouraged, or even primarily the result of, grassroots pressure.  That is, calls and emails and letters, protests and rallies, and even frothing and foaming on top-10,000 political blogs, is being noticed by the people who can get camera attention, and they’re responding.

      Strongly recommend attaboys for the — is it Khan or Khal? I am confused about the referent — of the Plains.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      I think it’s important to champion the folks who are championing us and our democracy.  Supporting Pritzker to the hilt isn’t buying in to a horserace…it’s saying, “this is what I have been waiting to hear”.

      I agree with you 100%, but I think WG’s point, which I strongly agree with, is that we don’t need to talk about 2028 to do that

      ETA: As Pritzker said, the media shouldn’t take what’s going on here and put it in the context of whose political careers it will help or hurt.  This is a bit more important than that.

      MattF

      Wes Moore too. Trump claimed that Moore had told him that he (Trump) was the greatest President of Moore’s lifetime. Moore flatly denies that ever happened, that he ever said it. And… apparently there’s a recording of Trump promising Moore to help with the bridge rebuilding project— a promise that’s now being reneged on.

      WaterGirl

      @Jeffro: Oh, I totally agree.  I was referring to talking about candidates for 2028 based on how they are speaking out now.  We have a very long road between here and 2025.

      As we all know!

      TONYG

      Serious question: Can National Guard soldiers just decide to quit, like any civilian job?  Because if they can, I can see a lot them just saying “take this job and shove it”.  Most of them, I assume, did not sign up to be a fascist occupying force that is hated by other Americans.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      Very proud of my governor tonight!

      As you should be! Pritzker stepped up to the plate and delivered a Grand Slam!

      I’m watching Blue state governors closely, hoping they’ll ALL step up and challenge FFOTUS as strongly as Pritzker and Newsom are doing when their states are threatened with the NG.

      I know our new governor, Ferguson, will, if FFOTUS threatens Seattle.

      SpaceUnit

      Good on Pritzker for this.  About time.

      Christ what a fucking day I had.  Spent hours trying in vain to update my OS but the install kept crashing my Mac.  Found a work-around for my immediate problem by downloading a different browser but of course now I have to learn how to use the different broswer.  Looks like I’ll be shelling out for a new Mac pretty soon.  Dammit.

      Plus it’s humid as hell here today.  I live in CO where it’s rarely humid but it makes me sick when it is.  I’ve developed an acute sensitivity.  Feels like being car sick or hungover.

      Don’t mind me – I just wanted to bitch about my shitty day.  Good on Pritzker.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl:

      I think we’re making a mistake if we think about any of this in terms of the horserace re: who’s running inn 2028. 

      Agreed! The fight is the most urgent priority right now! I’m happy to see it emerge. We’ll have multiple good candidates in 2028 and there’s no need to stress about it.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I think WG’s point, which I strongly agree with, is that we don’t need to talk about 2028 to do that

      Precisely. We need to focus on free and fair elections in ‘26 before even considering ‘28!

      WaterGirl

      @SpaceUnit: My rule of thumb?

      Stick with the OS you have, and when you (or time) has outgrown that, then it’s time to buy a new machine, because the new software will have outstripped the hardware you have.

      SpaceUnit

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, my current Mac is almost nine years old.  I guess that’s probably pretty old for a computer.  I’ve updated the browser at least twice in that time, but today it just wasn’t having it.  Drat.

      Steve LaBonne

      The orange tumor just purported to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook. The reaction of the markets should be interesting.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … BlueVirginia.US – Fritscher deconstructs TheHill article on VA governor’s race.

      See below for an excellent analysis by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA08)’s Deputy Chief of Staff Aaron Fritschner on this morning’s The Hill article, “Virginia GOP grows cautiously optimistic in governor’s race.” As I said in the news clips this morning, this is a classic “The Hill” article – all “horse race,” quotes from Republican operatives, etc. Also, I’d recommend that everyone bookmark this one to look back on in a few weeks or after the election to see what ended up happening. In the meantime, see below for Aaron Fritschner’s analysis, with my comments (in parentheses/green) where I have additional thoughts/something to add.

      Fritschner is a smart cookie. He has some good pointers on how to evaluate numbers in polls, and how to pick out spin from substance.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      stinger

      @TONYG: ​

      Can National Guard soldiers just decide to quit

      You mean, can they go AWOL? Sure! And then be arrested and court martialed! You don’t get hired by the military, you enlist for a stated period of time.

      Sandia Blanca

      @bbleh: The Bluesky account called “Nomadic Warriors for Pritzker” refers to anointing him as “the Khagan of America”; see nomads.bsky.social. They also refer to him as the Khan. Not sure how those two titles correlate.

      Eyeroller

      @Another Scott: ​I looked at that article and it was about the R candidate for governor “closing the gap.” As somebody who supported many doomed D campaigns that were closing the gap! Send more money! I have never seen that happen, especially with such a large gap.

      But the Hill is one of the biggest “puke funnels” out there, as we know.

      Craig

      Absolutely fantastic speech. Calls out the terrible people ‘…to serve the petty whims of an arrogant little man.’, calls to the newsies to actually tell the truth. Calls to other Governors to do the American thing. He lacks Obama’s soaring rhetorical flair, but he packs a pair of brass knuckles and brings a gun to a knife fight. ‘If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me’. Please proceed Governor, indeed. The Chicago Way.

      WaterGirl

      @Craig:

      ‘…to serve the petty whims of an arrogant little man.’

      I love him for that line.  And about a dozen others.  There wasn’t a single throwaway line anywhere in there.

      Craig

      @WaterGirl: that’s my rule. I just bought a new computer in March- get ahead of the tariffs. My previous is 2013 Mac Air. Works fine for most of my stuff, but I’m OS locked because of the hardware and it all sort of cascaded failure till I need a new one, plus the 1/8″ jack failed. Know I use it to Bluetooth YouTube classical and jazz stuff into my stereo using adblock. Works great still. I still have a white MacBook from sometimes around 2002. It still runs the same OS and has Final Cut Pro set up to transfer VHS , or DV cassettes to digital, that’s all it does.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist:I agree with you 100%, but I think WG’s point, which I strongly agree with, is that we don’t need to talk about 2028 to do that

      Correct – you’re probably already being fed vile lies by Republicans if you’re on social media. Now is not the time to care about horse races that won’t even exist for another couple years.

      Lyrebird

      @mrmoshpotato: thank you mrmosh for reposting the full link!  That’s someone who actually DOES give a damn about governance, what a shocking and good concept!

      Could you or another Illinoisan (?) BJ peep name some of the people right behind Gov. Pritzker in the video?  A few look familiar, but I am not sure.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Colorado’s Governor Polis responded by letter to the DOJ’s threats.

      It is interesting to compare the 2 different short reports:

      denver7.com/news/politics/gov-polis-frustrated-by-trump-admins-label-of-colorado-as-a-sanctuary-stat…

      cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorado-governor-polis-letter-department-justice-urging-end-sanctuary-pol…

      Denver7 appends the Polis letter and explains the laws the state has adopted to protect immigrants, CBS appends the Bondi letter and expounds upon King Trump’s edicts.

      different-church-lady

      [Politician stands up to Fascism]

      MEDIA: “Oh, he must be running for president! There’s no other conceivable reason he’d be doing this!”

      The Audacity of Krope

      @different-church-lady: MEDIA: “Oh, he must be running for president! There’s no other conceivable reason he’d be doing this!”

      The President is the entire government, is he not?

      The rest of those elected offices are just for show.

      WaterGirl

      Today has been a good day.  Wes Moore’s response was inspirational, and then this from Gov Pritzker leaves me breathing easier than I have in days / weeks.

      The Audacity of Krope

      An interesting bit from our governor (Boston com):

      This is political theater, it does nothing to improve public safety,” Healey said in a video posted by WCVB. “If Donald Trump really cared about public safety, he wouldn’t be cutting funding for local law enforcement, which he’s done, he wouldn’t be cutting funding for community policing, which he’s done, he wouldn’t be cutting funding for victims services, which he’s done. Oh, and by the way, he’s cut funding for the National Guard, 40 percent.”

      Words fail.

      JoyceH

      @stinger: True, the Guard signs up for a particular term of enlistment. But tell you what, I suspect that reenlistments are going to crater. Not just these guys who’ve been called up, but the guys who see them being called up. So anyone whose Guard enlistment is almost over and is pondering re-upping, I suspect a lot of them are starting to think, “uh… better not.”  So it should show up in the stats pretty soon.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Lyrebird: The woman in the wheelchair behind the governor is  Senator Tammy Duckworth.

      The black man with glasses and white beard to the governor’s right is Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson.

      The older white guy to JB’s left is probably Senator Dick Durbin.

      jackmac

      JB telling Trump to ‘Fuck Off’ is priceless. I want him as governor for life here in Illinois (but we may have to share him).

      Also, I’d love to see Chicago Police arrest any masked ICE or otherwise unidentified “agents” for impersonating an officer. Let’s see mug shots and perp walks.

      JoyceH

      BTW, I think it’s a good opening that Pritzker in a well-covered speech mentioned Trump’s “continuing decline in mental faculties.”  Those of you with GOP senators or congressmen need to be continually chewing up the phone lines beating them up for continuing to bow down to this guy who’s obviously deteriorating right in front of our eyes, gilding everything in sight, slapping his own portraits all over the White House, taking over theaters and stealing trophies and curating museums. How anyone can claim to believe this is a competent leader is laughable.

      mrmoshpotato

      @jackmac:

      Also, I’d love to see Chicago Police arrest any masked ICE or otherwise unidentified “agents” for impersonating an officer. Let’s see mug shots and perp walks. 

      Yes please!

      TONYG

      @WaterGirl: True.  I’m genuinely curious about how the rank and file National Guard troops are going to react to this nonsense.  I have zero military background myself, but over the years I’ve worked with several army veterans who became National Guard “weekend warriors” after their active duty discharges.  None of them have been fascist lunatics; just regular guys who wanted to make some extra bucks.  ICE is a different story — they were selected to be fascists.  But I doubt that many ordinary National Guard people are going to be happy about this.

      TONYG

      @JoyceH: That sounds likely.  So … would the Trump administration nbe disciplined enough to send Junior Varsity Brownshirts (Proud Boys, etc.) to join the National Guard?  Would those (doughy, stupid, lazy) Proud Boys types be disciplined enough to do that?  Somehow I doubt it.

      artem1s

      @WaterGirl: ​ 

      I think we’re making a mistake if we think about any of this in terms of the horserace re: who’s running inn 2028.

      Yes plz. Let’s not let the splitters split us before the race has even begun. In order to build a bench we have let people get experience in legislation. I hate celebrity and vibe candidates who think a good hairdo is all you need to win votes. Pritzker is obviously not that. But there are plenty of others who are.
      Remember he has a long history of working on Hillary’s campaigns. He was appointed by Blagojevich to a state position. He’s got a history that the usual purity ponies will shit all over if he even sniffs at running for the WH or Senate. Anyone who has actual legislative experience or national or international commerce is going to have a target on their back the minute they look like a threat to the GOP or the DSA.
      Let’s let them do their job without DISTRACTING them with picayune internecine squabbles.

