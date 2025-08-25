Just going to run through the basics tonight.

Ukraine has modified it’s Neptunes.

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukraine has unveiled what appears to be a long-range modernized version of its Neptune cruise missile, capable of hitting targets up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away, Defense Express reported on Aug. 25. Originally, Neptune was Ukraine’s ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers which it famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva. An image of the upgraded missile appeared in a video published on Aug. 24 by the state-run weapons portal Zbroya on Instagram. According to Defense Express, the missile shown is likely a modernized version of the original anti-ship Neptune missile — informally dubbed as the “Long Neptune.” Its estimated length could exceed six meters, the outlet claims. In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the missile had successfully completed tests and been used in combat. According to Fabian Hoffmann, a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo who specializes in missile technology, the main upgrade for the latest version is most likely its guidance system. The original anti-ship version relies on radar guidance which is effective when “you have a big enemy ship that your seeker can home in on.” “But that’s not very useful in a land-based environment, which is cluttered and where you don’t have these types of very easy to discriminate radar signatures,” he told the Kyiv Independent. “You probably want to replace that with something like an imaging infrared seeker or an electro-optical seeker,” he added. Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing undisclosed sources, that the Long Neptune missile was used to hit an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast on March 14. But another recent announcement may make the Long Neptune slightly redundant. Ukraine is planning to begin mass production of its domestically developed long-range Flamingo cruise missile this winter, which has a reported range of 3,000 kilometers and carries a 1,150 kilogram warhead — far larger than Long Neptune’s 150 kilogram warhead. “If the producer manages to put this missile out in significant numbers, and it’s not just the marketing gag.. then to be honest, a modernized Neptune cruise missile, in terms of its importance, decreases significantly,” Hoffman said. Ukraine has continued to increase domestic weapons production. Zelensky said on April 16 that over 40%of the weapons used on the front line are now produced in Ukraine, including over 95% of drones used on the battlefield. In June, Ukrainian media reported that the homegrown short-range Sapsan ballistic missile had successfully completed combat testing and is in the process of serial production.Zelensky also previously revealed that Ukraine had developed another domestic weapon, the hybrid Palianytsia missile-drone.

President Zelenskyy spoke at Ukraine’s National Prayer Breakfast today. Video below,

President Zelenskyy also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre today. Here’s the video of their joint press conference:

Prime Minister Støre had a major announcement for the Ukrainians:

Norway intends to spend nearly $8,5 billion again to support Ukraine next year, Prime Minister Støre announced in Kyiv today. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 6:19 AM

Norway will also facilitate the delivery of two Patriot systems, which it is co-financing. By the way, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre came to Ukraine on his birthday – August 25. Congratulations, Friend! 🤝🎂🥰 [image or embed] — ajit4g.bsky.social (@ajit4g.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 6:37 AM

The Germans also had a major announcement:

Wow, great news coming not only from Norway! Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil announced Germany’s commitment to support Ukraine with €9B annually “in the coming years.” The best possible response to the “peace talks” is to secure more military assistance for Ukraine. Be like Norway 🇳🇴 and Germany 🇩🇪! — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 10:14 AM

Georgia:

Georgia’s Russophile part of the clergy wants to declare Archimandrite Dorote Kurashvili a heretic, or at least to terminate his clerical rights – due to his open support for Georgian protesters, justice, and the country’s European path. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 3:08 PM

Mamuka Mdinaradze will replace Anri Okhanashvili as Head of the State Security Service. The announcement was made today, Saturday, August 23, by GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 4:43 AM

Russia portrayed Georgia as some dysfunctional wildlings who cannot survive as a society and state without the Russian army on the ground. And then so many Georgian lefties will go ballistic against “American imperialism” yet drool all over Russian legacy in Georgia. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 3:34 PM

Germany:

“Russia has the right to create a buffer zone in Ukraine for the sake of its security,” German politician Alice Weidel said in an interview with Die Welt. In the next breath she spews another russian propaganda point: “The Russians have always stated that their national security is at risk 👇 1/3 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 9:53 AM

if NATO continues to advance eastward.”

So Russia can advance westward by invading and annexing its neighbors, but NATO advancing eastward by countries voluntarily joining to avoid that fate is somehow unacceptable? 2/3 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Both ideas coexist in Kremlin propaganda. Both are absurd.They contradict each other. Yet somehow, rarely challenged. 3/3 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Poland:

Poland can no longer fund Starlink for Ukraine after President Nawrocki vetoed the aid law. Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski called the move a “gift for Putinʼs forces,” warning that cutting Ukraine off from critical services serves the aggressor’s interests. [image or embed] — Kyiv Post (@kyivpost.com) August 25, 2025 at 8:47 AM

The US:

Everyone noticed!!

Reporter: How long are you going to tolerate this? Will there be consequences for Russia if they don’t meet? Trump: Yes, there could be very serious consequences. Yes, very serious two to three weeks. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 1:16 PM

Ex-Ukraine army chief and current ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhny refused to hold talks with JD Vance, who was seeking an alternative to Zelensky after the White House dispute, The Guardian reports. — Kyiv Post (@kyivpost.com) August 25, 2025 at 5:06 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Zelensky says Ukraine is carrying out deep strikes inside Russia with domestically produced weapons — and does NOT coordinate its targets with the US. www.kyivpost.com/post/58877 [image or embed] — Kyiv Post (@kyivpost.com) August 25, 2025 at 4:34 AM

From The Kyiv Post:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine is conducting long-range strikes against Russia using domestically produced weapons and does not coordinate its targets with the United States. Zelensky made the remarks during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, broadcast by Suspilne. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the Pentagon had restricted Ukraine from using long-range missiles against Russia since late spring, aiming to pressure Moscow into peace talks. According to the sources cited by WSJ, Ukraine had at least once attempted to use ATACMS missiles against a target inside Russia but was denied. When asked about media reports suggesting the US had blocked Ukraine from using American missiles to strike Russian territory, Zelensky said such restrictions are not currently in place. “At present, honestly, we are using our long-range weapons of domestic production. And lately, we have not been discussing such matters with the US,” he said. US President Donald Trump had criticized the Biden administration for limiting Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian targets, saying such restrictions left Ukraine with “no chance of victory.” The Biden administration had long imposed restrictions on the use of US weapons in strikes against Russia. Initially, they were completely prohibited. After a Russian advance near the Kharkiv region in May 2024, the rules allowed US weapons to be used only in areas near Kharkiv. By November 2024, media reported that these restrictions were lifted, although the State Department said its policy on US long-range weapons in Ukraine had not changed. Ukraine has recently unveiled its new Flamingo cruise missile, with a reported range of more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles). Able to fly farther than most of Kyiv’s long-range drones, Flamingo could strike Russia’s Arctic bases near Murmansk and penetrate beyond the Ural Mountains into the Asian parts of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has boasted about Ukraine’s missile development for months, but has remained tight-lipped on details. Though specifications remain undisclosed, photographer Efrem Lukatsky photographed the missile at arms maker Fire Point’s assembly line on Aug. 14, state-linked outlet United24 Media reported. Lukatsky said the missile is designed with a range exceeding 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles), and the outlet said the missile has entered serial production.

Pokrovsk:

Kherson:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Russians use drones to hunt civilians in Kherson Russians are deliberately targeting civilians in Kherson, dropping grenades from drones and filming the attacks as “training.” Russians publish these videos themselves: this time they tried to kill a man out walking with his dog. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 2:53 PM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

It appears the man and his dog are both okay as they were able to move quickly away from where the Russian’s targeted them with the grenade.

The Zaporizhzhia front:

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupiers carried out five airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, four civilians were injured. An educational institution, a bank, a service center, apartment buildings, and two power lines were damaged. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 10:56 AM

Odesa:

Sea mines have again been spotted near the coast of Odesa. Since the beginning of August, three vacationers have already been killed by a mine explosion in Zatoka. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in southern Russia has been burning for the fifth day in a row. It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the region.

According to Reuters, following Ukrainian strikes on RF energy facilities, oil prices have risen.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 6:44 AM

