Last week, a federal judge struck down most of the requirements imposed by a final rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services for the 2026 ACA markets. This rule was the “program integrity rule.” It imposed substantial new burdens on enrollees and new verification/validation requirements. It went through notice and comment, but the judge found most of the challenged changes to be either clearly outside of the law or lacking a clearly communicated reasoning that engaged with public comments.

And, as Plaintiffs note, data shows that “[a typical family of four would see their subsidies decrease, and their cost of coverage rise, by up to $714 for the year.” ECF 11-1, at 26 (citing Ctr. for Budget & Policy Priorities comment at 34-35 (Apr. 11, 2025), https://perma.cc/KP9W-J63N). Plaintiffs argue, and the Court agrees, that the “relationship between subsidies and the strength of the risk pool is well established by empirical research, but CMS simply stated that it ‘expect[ ed]’ its rule to have the opposite effect, without citing any evidence to support this subjective belief or engaging with the record.”

Plaintiffs point out that “the Paragon report compared apples to oranges by including children in its estimated number of applicants but not in its count of eligible persons; by mismatching 2023 data to estimate improper enrollments for 2024, when many more people gained eligibility for the Exchanges in light of changes in Medicaid enrollment standards; and by using fundamentally different measures of income for its two data sets.” ECF 11-1, at 15 (first citing Urban Institute comment at 2-3 (Apr. 11, 2025), https://perma.cc/7457-27KN; then citing Jason Levitis et al. comment at 28-31 (Apr. 11; 2025), https://perma.cc/X3KYKZL W; and then citing Ctr. for Budget & Policy Priorities comment at 4-5 (Apr. 11, 2025), https://perma.cc/KP9W-J63N). Plaintiffs contend that “[t]hese flaws in the Paragon analysis were pointed out to CMS by commenters, but CMS did not explain why it chose to ignore them.”

I encourage people to write comments on things that they know something about and are passionate above. The Federal Government is obligated to respond thoughtfully and deliberately to evidence based and responsive comments. Sometimes as in this lawsuit, the response is a long “Nope, we’ve considered the trade-offs mentioned and think that X is still what we want to do” but they have to do that. If not, it gives one hell of an attack surface for plaintiffs in litigation.

Commenting is an act of active citizenship.