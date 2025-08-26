Trump unleashes show and awe on Washington — creating his own Potemkin police state in the nation’s capital.
It’s not going well
— Rolling Stone (@rollingstone.com) August 20, 2025 at 1:45 PM
Figured I’d share this while we wait for the Blogmaster’s nightly update. (Does anyone still read Armies of the Night, outside of college classrooms?) Stephen Rodrick, for Rolling Stone, on “Fake Armies of the Night”:
A quarter mile from the White House, the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in downtown Washington was once Abraham Lincoln’s place of worship. A black hitching pole where he would tie up the family carriage is still here. Lincoln would come here most Sundays during the Civil War, burying his face in his hands and praying for guidance.
Donald Trump has never been seen here, but the dozen or so homeless people around the church are about to endure his presidential reality. It’s just after 10 a.m. on Friday. A woman is stone asleep on the blazing cement while a couple of men in T-shirts share a cigarette. There are exactly two tents, some shopping bags and a couple of carts. A volunteer’s phone blares out an inspirational sermon from a Christian station…
… A volunteer with long braids named Jakia works the half-asleep crowd and approaches an old man. The church has a center that offers showers for the poor and Jakia urges the man to clean himself.
“Don’t make me go Jackie Chan on your ass. Get in there and wash your booty.”
The man mumbles to himself but doesn’t move. He looks up in time to see and hear the sirens of six police cars bursting the dope-sick silence. The operation is part of a series of raids on D.C.’s homeless encampments overseen by federal law enforcement as part of Trump’s edict to reclaim a city that he already rules with a dictator’s prerogative.
Trump said one of his desires was to take back the city from “drugged out maniacs and homeless people.” There are no maniacs here, just American citizens who have lost their way. Jakia walks around telling the homeless to store any belongings they want to keep inside the church. Some comprehend, and Temitope Ibijemdou, a 35-year-old man, deftly takes down his tent in seconds. (“I’ve had some practice,” he tells me.) Ibijemdou then helps a sick friend into the church. Meanwhile, the old man mumbles to Jakia that the police are just doing their job. She shoots him a look.
“It’s not their job. They took an oath to protect and serve. You can’t protect and serve by preying on other people, especially poor people.” …
DONALD TRUMP’S D.C. TAKEOVER IS the usual Trumpian blend of idiocy, cruelty, and bullshit. Just look at its creation myth. In the early hours of August 3, a 19-year-old was attacked by a group of D.C. teenagers near Washington D.C.’s U Street bar scene as he tried to prevent a friend’s car from being stolen. Beyond that, the details were murky and the lamentable event — I’ve been mugged in D.C., it’s not a life highlight — would have been quickly forgotten except for one thing. The beat-up kid was Edward Coristine, aka “Big Balls,” an Elon Musk hire for his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Coristine is too young to legally drink, but is old enough to wipe out a federal employee’s career with a key stroke.
A week later, Trump vowed to avenge Big Balls by launching a hostile takeover of the capitol in order to “take our capital back from violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals.” He wasn’t referring to his Cabinet.
I arrived in Washington two days after Trump’s announcement. I make contact with housing activists who send me texts as federal law enforcement hover while the local police clear out homeless encampments. “They’re at MLK Library.” “Police are at Washington Circle Park.” “Cops are tearing down tents near the Kennedy Center.”
At first it seems like I am being pranked. I get to the hot spot and there are two tents. At the MLK Library, there is just a News Nation crew and two confused men stepping into a homeless shelter van. In two days, I see maybe a dozen tents total at four different spots. As context, I was in Los Angeles in June for the protests against raids and arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There are more tents on Silver Lake Boulevard under the 101 than I see in all of Trump’s Washington.
“Mayor Bowser has been clearing them out for years,” activist Jesse Rabinowitz tells me on a bench in Washington Circle Park. He’s with the National Homelessness Law Center. He points to his right and then to his left…
Russia had its Potemkin Village, now the United States has a Potemkin police state. Washington, D.C. has chronically dealt with crime issues — the city says violent crime is currently down after a post-pandemic spike, the Trump administration is suing the city claiming they cooked the books — but the Trump Surge isn’t concerned about murders and knifings in poor and desperate D.C. wards, no matter what the administration proclaims. No, this is a pretend thug’s idea of a takeover. Armored vehicles appear and then vanish around Union Station. There are night club patrols where U.S. Marshals film journalists filming them.
It is all optics. Unless you are brown-skinned. Then you can be slung off your scooter in affluent Foggy Bottom on a Sunday morning and bashed to the ground by anonymous Feds in masks and riot gear…
The protesters eventually reach Constitution Avenue and come across a solitary National Guard vehicle with four soldiers loitering about. The protesters and the media see them simultaneously. The soldiers and their ride are instantly engulfed by cameras and bullhorns screaming, “Go home!”
For a moment, I can see one of the soldiers and his eyes are full of fear. In a role reversal, the National Guard are rescued by D.C. police who form a protective ring around them. The situation doesn’t escalate, but I wonder what would have happened if someone threw a water bottle. And then I remember a conversation I had with an activist the day before about why there were not more public protests.
“I don’t want to be the guy known for organizing the rally where people got their heads bashed in or killed,” he said. “We don’t know how they would react.” The man grimaced. “And that means Trump has already won.”…
ON A USUAL SUNDAY MORNING, the Salvadoran vendors outside of the Target in the immigrant heavy neighborhood of Columbia Heights are out hawking fruit and T-shirts. But not today. Instead, black SUVs creep by.
For Salvadorans of a certain vintage, it brings back memories of Archbishop Óscar Romero. The bishop gave a sermon in 1980 urging soldiers to obey God’s law and not the commands of the government’s right-wing death squads. The next day, Romero was shot dead by his own government while saying Mass in San Salvador. A shrine to the now venerated Romero is near the altar in The Shrine Of The Sacred Heart, a Catholic church a few blocks away…
After Mass, I talk to an older woman holding hands with her husband. They tell me that church attendance has actually increased because of Trump’s return.
“We need this now, more than ever,” says the woman.
We chat for a minute and then say goodbye. A young man in a green shirt adroitly picks up that I’m a reporter, my vulture eyes scanning the parishioners for someone else to talk with.
“I know you mean well, but people are scared. Let them leave in peace.”
Of course he is right. I kneel, cross myself, and head for my car…
