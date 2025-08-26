Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Blue Roses

by | 49 Comments

Dem messaging nerds: Messages about Donald Trump’s “rising authoritarianism” are “unconvincing”
Trump:
— Andrew Perez (@andrewperez.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 3:54 PM

I have never been a David Shor fan (getting lucky latching on to the second Obama presidential campaign does not a political genius make), but reports like this could make anyone wonder whether ‘self-described socialist’ Shor isn’t secretly working for the GOP.

Blue Rose Research, the firm led by Democratic establishment darling David Shor, produced a memo earlier this month digging into the effectiveness of various messages related to Trump’s takeover of Washington, D.C. The firm advised that messaging around Trump’s “rising authoritarianism” was “highly unconvincing,” while messages that say Trump wants to “distract” from his damaging tariffs or horrifying Medicaid cuts were more effective. Meanwhile, Republican messaging about how Trump is clamping down on gang violence tested through the roof…

While Blue Rose Research isn’t a household name, the firm has enormous sway in the Democratic Party and with the liberal pundit class. Vox has described Blue Rose’s leader, Shor, as perhaps “the most influential data scientist in the Democratic Party.” After the election, New York Times liberal columnist and podcaster Ezra Klein invited Shor to explain why Trump won, characterizing him as “a very skilled interpreter of data” who “has gotten a lot of things right before other people did.” …

Blue Rose has worked with much of the Democratic Party apparatus — the Democratic National Committee; the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and its outside spending arm, Senate Majority PAC; the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and its independent arm, House Majority PAC.

The firm is prone to bold proclamations. Among its contributions to the 2024 campaign was the idea that running negative ads against Trump was ineffective, and contrast was more important, according to people familiar with the Blue Rose operation. (Democratic National Committee officials are still incensed that Future Forward eschewed attacks on Trump.) Another was that the Super PAC should deploy its ads late in the campaign, when the cake was already nearly baked…

Of course, I’m prejudiced by having grown up with a certain Rudyard Kipling poem (taken from Kipling’s worst book)…

Roses red and roses white
Plucked I for my love’s delight.
She would none of all my posies—
Bade me gather her blue roses.

Half the world I wandered through,
Seeking where such flowers grew.
Half the world unto my quest
Answered me with laugh and jest.

Home I came at wintertide,
But my silly love had died
Seeking with her latest breath
Roses from the arms of Death.

It may be beyond the grave
She shall find what she would have.
Mine was but an idle quest—
Roses white and red are best!

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      matt

      I saw this about Shor on Wikipedia:

      Shor has prominently argued since the 2024 election that Gen Z is the most conservative generation in decades, even more than Baby Boomers which makes its electorally necessary for Democrats to moderateJean M. Twenge has criticized this argument on the grounds that it’s based on a single year’s data and that most long-term and other available evidence contradicts it. She further argues that 2024’s swing may been a “one-off event” as a result of Gen Z’s anti-establishment attitudes and that they are more liberal than other generations on specific issues and less likely to identify as conservative.

      He seems stupid, probably for financial reasons. Nobody else is pushing this ‘Gen Z is right wing’ thing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Redshift

      @matt:

      She further argues that 2024’s swing may been a “one-off event” as a result of Gen Z’s anti-establishment attitudes

      Or, you know, the fact that the party that was in power during the peak of COVID was defeated in nearly every significant democracy, and the Dems got beat the least badly of any of them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Redshift

      Gin & Tonic, haven’t crossed paths with you today, but just in case you get to this thread, I wanted to mention I left a reply for you about eye surgery in the late night thread last night.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      The NYTimes is pushing Gen Z is right wing because of voter registration.

      I just think Gen Z is angry. Basing this on grandchildren. Their lives suck. Housing is unaffordable. Higher eduction is unaffordable. They do not want to be living in apartments with four other people or in their parents’ basements, but they have no choice.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      chemiclord

      If someone were to tell me that Trump’s authoritarianism isn’t even budging the needle of the “Average American Voter,” I’d actually believe it.  The “Average American Voter” is an incurious dolt that barely sees what’s happening 5 feet in front of them, much less understands it.

      But guess what?  “Kitchen Table Issues” aren’t going to break through their fog either, and we really need to stop chasing that voter, and start focusing on the people in our fucking tent.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I do not doubt the polling referenced in the linked article. People all over America have been convinced that cities like DC, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc., are gang & crime infested hellscapes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      Pretty much every bit of message polling leading into 2024 said that ‘threats to democracy’ was a losing message. It wasn’t that voters didn’t care, but populist economics was front of mind. Sarah Longwell mentioned this as well in her focus group podcast. One problem with polls that focus groups help identify is that the questions in a poll are what the pollster is thinking of, where focus groups reveal what voters are thinking of. So she observed that focus group participants rarely mentioned threats to democracy, abortion, or Epstein. They always mentioned economics and usually mentioned immigration. On issues like abortion they’d engage if the moderator mentioned it, but they wouldn’t mention it themselves. This helps reveal what is front of mind of voters – and polls can be deceptive because if you remind them of abortion, they’ll tell you they favor your position, but if you don’t remind them, they’ll talk about affordability or worry about losing their job, etc. You gotta talk about the stuff they’re anxious about. When those aren’t front of mind, then their focus will shift and they’ll volunteer abortion, etc.

      But every message poll I saw threat to democracy was a weak message – and that was true a year+ ago.  Just because it’s top of mind for you doesn’t mean it is for most voters.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      Bet they hopped onto that name from another source, not considering or knowing that it likely came from the Kipling poem.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @sab: Yeah, I think gen z is just done with an obviously failed economic system that nobody is offering solutions to. They can choose to hate both parties on that metric.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      piratedan

      how is it that we keep putting Republican-Lite asshats in charge of our “messaging”?  Maybe, in addition to fucking up the GOP once we get back into power (and by fucking up, I mean airing ALL of their dirty laundry to the public and let THEM decide how to punish them (if at all, u never know), the party takes a long look at how they keep having the most simple of messages splintered, media and other “voices for influence” constantly harping about how the message isn’t perfect, how the main focus keeps being taken away by what looks to be paid actors (most likely the Russians, but hey, ANYBODY can play, anyone remember Genocide Joe, how our policy has improved in the Middle East thanks to those folks splintering us further).

      We have to finally be smarter about this, know who we can fucking trust, remember our goddamn receipts and not be afraid to do what is needed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Melancholy Jaques: Crime is mostly down. It would be better if we could pry the guns out of adolescents warm live hands. Legally they are not allowed to have guns. Maybe we should think about actially preventing them from having guns.

      OT A cop friend of my husband got himself a new guncase about twenty years ago. It didn’t have a lock. He just needed to push two buttons on either side of it to open it. Nobody in the family except him had the wingspan to open it.

      A week after he got it he came home and found his two young daughters on chairs opening it. Four year old on one end, six year old on the other.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nettoyeur

      @sab: As someone with 30-40 something kids and a few grand kids,   I think anger and frustration accounts for a lot. I would prefer to see DC police budgets go up, but note the videos of Nat Guardsmen picking up trash suggests that they qre far from being trained,  hardened SS killers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: I don’t think it’s that. The polling doesn’t suggest they support Trumps actions here – he’s really underwater on that. I think they just think it’s a bullshit distraction from what they really care about, as is messaging on that.

      Note, DC, LA, NY, Chicago alone represent roughly 10% of the nations population. 83% of Americans live in cities or suburbs of cities. Most Americans know exactly what cities are like. The Ohio diner crowd is very unrepresentative.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Nettoyeur: Some of them are from rural Ohio. Trained for flood rescues and tornado damage. The battle hardened ones refused to re-enlist after they got sent to Iraq by Bush 2.

      Kos has a kid in the Guard in California. Harrassing Angelenos was not what he signed up for either.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      Try to stay focussed peeps.  We don’t need to thrash ourselves silly over every dipshit narrative our fascist-friendly media tosses into the street.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: This is not a new narrative.

      The results were unequivocal: Messaging around Trump as a threat to democracy performed worse than all other appeals. It trailed the most popular message tested—which focused on economic populism—by 9 percentage points and was least favored among virtually all demographic groups including independents and Republicans, men and women, rural and urban voters, union and non–union members, and more.

      That was from last October. The only reason I can think of that Democrats don’t want to focus on economics is that they have no plan that will work both with voters and donors.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Archon

      Listening to Democratic strategists you would think Democrats loss at 1972/1984 levels. It was a very close election with a President that basically dropped out last minute and stubbornly high inflation which destroyed incumbents everywhere in the world. Now I’m not saying Dems don’t have a problem with groups like Gen Z and Latinos but Gen Z is finding out Trump and Republicans have nothing to help them economically and Latinos are finding out the hard way they are NOT this generations Italians.

      Assuming we are having midterm elections I think Republicans are looking at a wipeout regardless of the Democratic brand.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sab

      @Martin: My Ohio diner (in Akron, Ohio’s 5th biggest city) thinks the NYT reporters are either nuts or lying.

      Right after Covid vaccines became available, our diner offered a free pancake breakfast to those who could present proof of vaccine. We ate pancakes that weekend although we usually have toast with eggs and hashbrowns. We just wanted to prove to the wait staff that we were vaccinated. They were puting their lives on the line just by working at that point.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Martin:

      I agree that threat to democracy was not a winning message in the campaign. I don’t think it’s because they didn’t care, it’s because they didn’t believe it.

      What’s top of mind with voters is whatever message has been hammered into their fucking heads every day for several years. Household finances are a constant source of anxiety in our market economy; it doesn’t take much to make it an issue. But every news organization in America was screaming about inflation and predicting a recession, that the only way to reduce the inflation was mass unemployment. These things were stated every day for nearly three years. Inflation was coming down, employment stayed steadily higher than it had been for years, wages were up, and there was no recession. Should have been Morning In America because all the numbers were better than Reagan’s. But the entire media world decided it wasn’t so, it was economic apocalypse. So that’s what focus groups to their facilitators.

      And immigration? There is no issue more fabricated, then inflamed than concerns over immigration. Especially in non border states. People were told every day for four years that Biden opened the borders and 20 million immigrants, most of whom were criminals, had entered the country. These were lies, but they were believed. So focus groups said it was a concern.

      So, what should a candidate or a party do in a campaign? Pretend the lies are true?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @sab:

      Crime is mostly down.

      True but that is not what the American people have been told every day for the last decade or so, maybe even longer. See my comment, above.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      In terms of presidential elections, 2024 was highly unusual. A felon of a former president who was voted out of office and running for another, non-sequential term, a president deciding not to run only a few months before the election, the new Dem candidate being said president’s vice president, and said candidate being a woman of color.

      I don’t know if you can pull any useful data out of 2024 because to do so you’d have to somehow account for all that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SpaceUnit

      Not presently in the mood to twist myself into knots over some small fry beltway social-climber’s hot take on the Democratic Party’s messaging.

      David Shor (whoever he is) can go fuck himself.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: WTF man. Messaging polling has been saying the same fucking thing for almost 2 years – Democrats should talk about economics, shut the fuck up about everything else, at least nationally. We didn’t do that in October and we lost. Polling says the same fucking thing today and everyone insists they know better because they don’t like the messenger. Everyone from the Bulwark to the Nation was saying to talk about economics – that’s what’s front of mind for most voters. Nothing has changed, and this observation is hardly new.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gaardian

      I appreciate the shift, and welcome all people who realize how toxic and soft this type of messaging is, especially when someone like Pritzger shows us all what the alternative can look like.

      I think we need to talk about the people who have been carrying this message, primarily Congressional Dem leadership, and ask ourselves:  Why does this advice appeal to them above all others?

      There’s a tendency among elected Dems to feel like speaking from the gut and saying things, off-the-cuff that are rooted in liberal values, is a mistake. That you need to poll test every sound that comes from your mouth for fear of saying what you actually think. I think this is a generational trauma from the 80s and 90s that a lot of the old guard carries, and have convinced themselves is actually savvy.

      This style of communicating needs to die.

      It’s slow, because it takes time to poll, and by the time you’re done, the press is on to the next shiny thing, so it has the secondary effect of making you sound unresponsive. It’s inauthentic, which is a turn-off to everybody, but especially younger generation. It’s an expensive waste of party resources, and it frankly doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do, which is connect with people.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      prostratedragon

      More good news:

      Debra Shigley racked up 40% of the vote tonight for the Georgia State Senate.

      This is huge.

      The last race there had more than a 40-point margin favoring Republicans and she was the lone Dem in a 7-way race.

      Now headed to a runoff.

      Go Georgia!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Socolofi

      Authoritarianism is a losing message. That was what Harris largely ran on. Americans are skeptical when one side calls the other names. Also why cries of socialist fall on deaf ears.

      The right messages:

      he’s COVERING for RICH PEDOs (release the Epstein files)
      Tariffs are a tax ON YOU

      he fucked <x> up, where <x> is whatever local project he killed

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: Homelessness went up 18% last year, family homelessness went up 39%. That’s not fabricated. Subprime auto loans defaulting at historically high rates is not fabricated.

      Inflation coming down just means the rate of which prices are going up is slower. It doesn’t mean things are cheaper. The share of household income going to food is still higher than it was in 1995. That means that wages have not kept pace with food inflation. Rent has been outstripping wages by a huge margin. Yes, the overall inflation rate wasn’t that bad – but CPI really undercuts the effect of rent vs homeownership, and I’m willing to bet most of the people who thought inflation wasn’t so bad owned their own homes. There are enormous gaps in polling around asset ownership. The USDA estimates the poorest quintile of the population spend ⅓ of their take-home income on food. That’s a huge share, and 20% of the population is plenty big enough to swing almost any election.

      And you can choke the bottom 25% of the population out of the economy without triggering a recession so long as asset holders are flourishing. The stuff poor people buy are a pretty small part of the economy – you can keep growth going off of tech or finance alone.

      And even the unemployment data was pretty sus because unlike previous economic downturns you didn’t have incredibly easy gig job availability to turn to if you got laid off, which is enough to keep you off the U-3 rate. Look at what happened to the US disability rate since Covid. It’s up 50% – 1.2 million working age adults and continuing to climb. They aren’t counted in the U-3 rate either.

      You guys over-rely on the top line numbers and dismiss what people actually say. You should consider that the top line numbers can be right as well as the polling and dig in and see if there’s a reason why they might both be true. Someone losing a full time job and picking up a DoorDash gig both keeps that worker off the U-3 unemployment rate, and boosts DoorDash’s revenues for which relatively little is handed back to the worker. Top line the economy can actually look better after that happens, not worse, depending on what you measure. K-shaped economies are a thing.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sally

      I wish people would stop calling him “king” and use either “dictator” or “tyrant”. King, in this day and age sounds too cosy. And most actual kings around now have no authoritarian powers. As prof Snyder says, once you elect a dictator, you lose all control. He wants to be a tyrant, not a king.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: No, I want to talk about wages, about job security, about opportunities to start a business, about opportunities to own assets, and so on. The whole fucking premise of this post is to focus on tariffs affecting prices and Medicaid cuts. Both economic issues. Talk about those. Talk about rural hospitals closing under Trump. Talk about Walmart saying they’re going to raise prices.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      schrodingers_cat

      We should definitely talk about economic issues. Democrats do it all the fucking time. But the DSA faithful only hear it when the fingerwagger speaks and uses tankie rhetoric. Biden delivered on many bread and butter issues. But got zero credit for them. What I am against is populism. And using economics as a tool to bash groups one doesn’t like.

      Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare are all Democratic initiatives.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      schrodingers_cat

      Harris had tons of economic incentives for young people buying their first home, sandwich generation taking care of their parents and children. But the purity D bashers only hear it if the  fingerwagger or their pretend gf (AOC) or pretend bf (Mamdani) says these things.

      Reply

