After what I am calling "Governor's Day", I have to say that I slept better than I have in weeks.

First up, The Downballot. It looks like we may get a sense of the Iowa electorate in their special election today. It would be a real shot in the arm if Dems can win today!

Iowa Republicans are at risk of losing their supermajority in the state Senate in a special election on Tuesday as both parties compete for a conservative​​—but politically volatile—seat in the western part of the state. Democrats, as The Downballot reported when the special election for Iowa’s 1st District was first called almost two months ago, are fielding Catelin Drey, a progressive organizer who works at a marketing firm.

Next up, Krugman on Lisa Cook.

Yesterday Donald Trump said that he had fired Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. My wording is advisable: He “said” that he had fired her. I’m not a lawyer, but it seems clear that he does not have the right to summarily fire Fed officials, certainly on tissue-thin allegations of mortgage fraud before she even went to the Fed. Cook has said that she will not resign. So at this point the immediate onus is on Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman. He has the right — I would say the obligation — to say, “Show me the legal basis for this action.” If Trump’s officials can’t provide that basis, he should declare that as far as he is concerned, Cook is still a Fed governor. If Powell caves, or the Supreme Court acts supine again and validates Trump’s illegal declaration, the implications will be profound and disastrous. The United States will be well on its way to becoming Turkey, where an authoritarian ruler imposed his crackpot economics on the central bank, sending inflation soaring to 80 percent.

This from Dan Pfeiffer is interesting.

In my quarter-century in politics, I’m not sure the party has ever been more divided. And it’s not just the typical post-election battle between the left and the moderates over the soul of the party. Democrats are split over President Biden’s legacy, Kamala Harris’s future, why we lost the 2024 election, the New York City mayoral race, and U.S. policy toward the war in Gaza. Heck, the party is even divided over an Ezra Klein book. Democratic voters are down on the party and disillusioned with its leadership. These divisions — and the disconnect with the base — are preventing Democrats from mounting a full-throated response to Trump. All of these disputes are significant and will undoubtedly (and perhaps painfully) be litigated in the 2028 Democratic primary, which could include a record number of candidates. However, there is one divide that will define the near future and shape both the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race: the divide over the danger Trump poses, and how aggressive Democrats should be in responding to that danger.

Senator Elissa Slotkin has described it as the split between those who see Trump as an existential threat and those who think he is merely “bad, but survivable.” Put another way: is ordinary politics the right response to Trump, or do Democrats need to do something different?

How various Democrats answer this central question helps explain their actions in the face of Trump’s daily assaults on American society.

An intriguing headline from The Bullwark, but of course I can’t read the article without signing up.

Dollar Crashes After Trump’s Fed Power Play

I just wonder if there’s anyone in the administration who can say “you know, maybe we shouldn’t do this after all”, to their boss.

Okay, that’s it for now.