Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Looks Like I Picked a Bad Day To Sleep In Open Thread

After what I am calling “Governor’s Day”, I have to say that I slept better than I have in weeks.

I’ll add more content to the post in a few minutes, but in the meantime, open thread!

First up, The Downballot.  It looks like we may get a sense of the Iowa electorate in their special election today.   It would be a real shot in the arm if Dems can win today!

Iowa Republicans are at risk of losing their supermajority in the state Senate in a special election on Tuesday as both parties compete for a conservative​​—but politically volatile—seat in the western part of the state.

Democrats, as The Downballot reported when the special election for Iowa’s 1st District was first called almost two months ago, are fielding Catelin Drey, a progressive organizer who works at a marketing firm.

Next up, Krugman on Lisa Cook.

Yesterday Donald Trump said that he had fired Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. My wording is advisable: He “said” that he had fired her. I’m not a lawyer, but it seems clear that he does not have the right to summarily fire Fed officials, certainly on tissue-thin allegations of mortgage fraud before she even went to the Fed.

Cook has said that she will not resign. So at this point the immediate onus is on Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman. He has the right — I would say the obligation — to say, “Show me the legal basis for this action.” If Trump’s officials can’t provide that basis, he should declare that as far as he is concerned, Cook is still a Fed governor.

If Powell caves, or the Supreme Court acts supine again and validates Trump’s illegal declaration, the implications will be profound and disastrous. The United States will be well on its way to becoming Turkey, where an authoritarian ruler imposed his crackpot economics on the central bank, sending inflation soaring to 80 percent.

This from Dan Pfeiffer is interesting.

In my quarter-century in politics, I’m not sure the party has ever been more divided. And it’s not just the typical post-election battle between the left and the moderates over the soul of the party. Democrats are split over President Biden’s legacy, Kamala Harris’s future, why we lost the 2024 election, the New York City mayoral race, and U.S. policy toward the war in Gaza. Heck, the party is even divided over an Ezra Klein book.

Democratic voters are down on the party and disillusioned with its leadership.

These divisions — and the disconnect with the base — are preventing Democrats from mounting a full-throated response to Trump. All of these disputes are significant and will undoubtedly (and perhaps painfully) be litigated in the 2028 Democratic primary, which could include a record number of candidates.

However, there is one divide that will define the near future and shape both the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race: the divide over the danger Trump poses, and how aggressive Democrats should be in responding to that danger.
Senator Elissa Slotkin has described it as the split between those who see Trump as an existential threat and those who think he is merely “bad, but survivable.”

Put another way: is ordinary politics the right response to Trump, or do Democrats need to do something different?
How various Democrats answer this central question helps explain their actions in the face of Trump’s daily assaults on American society.

An intriguing headline from The Bullwark, but of  course I can’t read the article without signing up.

Dollar Crashes After Trump’s Fed Power Play

I just wonder if there’s anyone in the administration who can say “you know, maybe we shouldn’t do this after all”, to their boss.

Okay, that’s it for now.

    67Comments

    6. 6.

      Belafon

      a progressive organizer who works at a marketing firm

      I can think of a few people whose brains would break reading that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah:

      Good morning rikyrah.   Paying attention, yes.  Fundraising, no.  New Jersey is pretty reliably Democratic.

      Have you seen any recent information or polling that would lead us to think it might be a close race?  We never want to be what I call “salt in the ocean”.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Belafon: I thought that was interesting, too!

      My ears perked up at “progressive organizer”, then my eyes got big at “marketing firm”.  But hey, I’ll take any skills that might be useful at this point.

      edit: I see that Fair Economist and I seem to be on the same wavelength on this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old Man Shadow

      All of these disputes are significant and will undoubtedly (and perhaps painfully) be litigated in the 2028 Democratic primary, which could include a record number of candidates.

      Look, I know we have to be optimistic and cheery and fucking not give up. I know that. But we’re eight months in and he’s defying the Supreme Court (which will likely roll over), trying to rig the midterms, and establishing military garrisons in major cities that could be used for political violence.

      It seems less and less likely that actual fair democracy will make it to 2028, if not 2026.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

        I just wonder if there’s anyone in the administration who can say “you know, maybe we shouldn’t do this after all”, to their boss.

      As long as they’ve all got Google Translate and World Clock on their phones, there’s nothing stopping them.

      Except paralysing fear of the consequences.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: Oops, forgot!  I’ve only been awake for a few minutes; I jumped out of bed to get a post up when I saw there hadn’t been a morning post yet.

      Serenity pic is now up in the sidebar!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      kindness

      You would think the billionaire oligarchs who finance/own the Republican party might start getting vocal about the money they are losing because of Trump.  Hmmm.  What was I thinking?  They whine about paying their help too much but seem to have enough spare millions to allow Trump to fritter it away.

      They were the only group I thought might have power over Trump.  I guess now all we have is the Bond and Stock Market to give Trump pause.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Belafon: Oh, my God, those are appalling. I used to like it when Fox News went to commercials. Now their advertising might be more jingoistic than their regular programming.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      constancereader

      In re: Dan Pfeiffer:
      Bullshit! *Nothing* is preventing anyone from mounting a “full-throated” response to Trump except elected Dems fears of not getting invited to the congressional softball games or to sit at the ‘cool kids’ table at lunch.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Old Man Shadow:

      It seems less and less likely that actual fair democracy will make it to 2028, if not 2026.

      It feels really grim sometimes.  Even a lot of the time.  But we have to act as if there WILL be elections and do everything we can to work our asses off to win them.

      Because if we don’t, then we have surely contributed to the outcome we definitely do not want , and helped make our worst fears come true.

      On the darkest days, it’s called “acting as if” so we can keep doing the work.  The rest of the time, it’s knowing that the future isn’t written yet, unless we roll over and give up.

      No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone in 2026 or 2028.  That’s why we are fighting so hard for Virginia and doing other things that can allow us to win.

      Whether we actually win or not is unknown, as it always is.

      I don’t know if that helps at all, but that’s how I get through the days.  Some days are harder than others!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anyway

      @WaterGirl: I am worried about New Jersey – it’s been fash/dumpf-curious for a while. VA is more directly affected by the fed budget and DOGE shenanigans and likely to back Ds – imo.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jonas

      @kindness:  You would think the billionaire oligarchs who finance/own the Republican party might start getting vocal about the money they are losing because of Trump.

      Once you’re that rich, you could lose most of your fortune and still be richer than God. They don’t give a shit. They’re in it for the power at this point, the power to remake the country as they see fit, and if millions of “little people” see their 401k’s wiped out, then, well, you know, eggs, omelets, etc. Wev.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @WaterGirl: technical people, myself included, sometimes look down on sales and marketing. Often it’s justified, [see the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy] but the truth is these functions are needed, even critical.

      The key thing is to find good ones and encourage and support them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Anyway:

      Then please share why you are worried and share links to information about New Jersey that is causing you concern, and I’ll look at it.

      That’s directed at rikyrah and Anyway and anyone else who has reason to be concerned about New Jersey.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      Re the Dan Pfeiffer divide / split comments:

      While 25 years is a long time, it’s not that long.

      He should review the Jimmy Carter years, and Ted Kennedy’s campaign against him, and more.

      E.g. several prominent Black elected leaders and activists (e.g. Hosea Williams, Ralph David Abernathy, Charles Evers (Medgar’s brother)) supported him for President in 1976, but supported Reagan in 1980.

      Sometimes being an oldster is useful for providing a bigger picture. I hope he’s getting some pushback…

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sixthdoctor

      Between Gov. JB Pritzer, Gov. Tim Walz, Gov. Wes Moore, and Prof. Lisa Cook, if we get an increasing number of politicians and public servants telling Trump to go fuck himself and mock him while he sloughs off his skin and rots like Brundlefly, hopefully in constant pain and discomfort, I might get through this year without having a rage stroke.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anyway

      @WaterGirl: Don’t have any links atm but mine is an “impression” from living NJ-adjacent. Four years ago Ds narrowly won the governor’s race. It was close.

      @gene108 is one of our NJ-residents — any thoughts on this year’s race?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      pat

      And just more proof that brainworm bobby is the most dangerous of the imbeciles in this cabinet of imbeciles, they are talking about BANNING ALL COVID VACCINES.

      Just read it at Hullabaloo…. digbysblog.net

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Gin & Tonic: Yes, the state has trended Republican the last few cycles. New Jersey Republicans seem highly motivated because of this.

      I thought I saw a difference in partisan motivation in Virginia four years ago, when Youngkin upset McAuliffe. Democrats were complacent, while Republicans were hungry.

      One difference then and now: McAuliffe himself was complacent or at least, my Democratic friends and I thought so. Mikie Sherrill seems to know she can’t take a win for granted, and has to work hard for it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Dems had a pretty good day yesterday and today the media is full of “Dems in Disarray”.  Coincidence?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Citizen Alan

      @pat: i knew this was coming. I fucking knew it. I’ve already told my doctor I want the covid booster as soon as possible, and right now i’m scheduled for mid september.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Victor Matheson

      “just wonder if there’s anyone in the administration who can say “you know, maybe we shouldn’t do this after all”, to their boss.”

      First of all, no, there is no one who could do that. It is unclear to me that there is anyone who can reason with Trump with respect to economics.

      Second, I don’t believe any of the economics team has enough economics knowledge to know what the right answer is. Just as one example, the clown that Trump has nominated to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics, probably the single most important economics data collection agency in the US government is so wildly underqualified as an economist that he wouldn’t even get serious consideration for getting hired as an assistant professor at my selective, but far from top-ranked, liberal art college.

      Seriously, not qualified to teach undergraduate econ majors but qualified to run the BLS? Horrifying.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Technical people looking down on sales and marketing… sounds familiar.

      Consider the Biden administration’s strategy of “deliverism”. The results will speak for themselves, right? Well, we all found out the answer to that one the hard way.

      Maybe Dems need to listen to the sales and marketing folks a little more.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      How can anyone left of Reagan not see Trump as an existential threat to Democracy? That is unreal.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JoyceH

      Sounds like Trump might be backing down on sending troops to Chicago, phrasing it as a possibility but he wants to be invited. Acts all offended by Gov and Mayor, they don’t deserve him. Truth is he got a foretaste of his worst nightmare, a billionaire white guy facing live cameras talking about Trump’s “diminishing mental faculties”.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      tam1MI

      Democrats are split over President Biden’s legacy

      Interesting to see members of the media finally acknowledging that Biden supporters exist instead of what they did last year, which was to try and gaslight everyone into believing we didn’t.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      tam1MI

      @Citizen Alan:  i knew this was coming. I fucking knew it. I’ve already told my doctor I want the covid booster as soon as possible, and right now i’m scheduled for mid september.

      I can’t go until October. Needless to say, I’m worried.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Boris Rasputin (The Evil Twin)

      In “W’s second term, I read the question was: Is he “Carter bad” (things get disjoined, but we recover) or “Nixon bad” (things changed for all time).

      We are now in “Trump Bad” (Gotterdammerung)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JoyceH

      @pat: ​
       

      Sheesh! These people! But ask for Ivermectin and they’d probably hand it out free with a lollipop.

      I checked with my pharmacy and they still have the 24/25 booster so I’m going to get one of those – I no longer have faith that the updated booster will ever be approved.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JoyceH

      @Boris Rasputin (The Evil Twin): ​
       

      The Labor Department building is currently sporting a huge banner with Trump’s scowling mug on it. We’ve soared right past Nixon and straight to Saddam. (I was going to say Mao, but I don’t think the Chairman gilded everything.)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

       

      Heck, the party is even divided over an Ezra Klein book.

      oh PUH-leeze!

      The only divide there is between Ezra Klein and everyone else. =)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ruckus

      @Belafon:

      What if one day that cashier runs Walmart?

      Never forget we all start somewhere doing something. Where we end up is somewhat up to us, somewhat up to how and where we fit in, somewhat who we meet along the way, and that bit we have very little hold over, life. Now being born into wealth often gives better opportunities and different perspectives, but people who aren’t leaders who end up leading often fail and sometimes, more often than not fail spectacularly. A leader has to see the whole picture, the good, the bad, the indifferent. And understand what they see and the context they see it in. A follower – most of us, can’t likely see the whole picture. And the picture might be the size of a stamp or the screen at a drive in movie. Or bigger. I saw in the USN people in leading positions who had been actually trained to lead and still didn’t have a clue. And some who thought leading meant being a supercilious asshole. To be an actual leader you have to show people why they should believe and follow you. Now some of that comes from position – but most of it doesn’t, not the rational part for sure.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      back on topic (albeit for a moment): I will say, I’m GLAD our party has disagreements, just like I’m glad that we kick out most of the creeps and crooks.

      It means we have actual principles, unlike the brain-dead, corrupt, and hopelessly compromised MAGAts.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      @Tony Jay:

      Except paralysing fear of the consequences.

      People who should NEVER put into a leadership role have one of two positions. They think they know everydamnthing or they don’t know doodly squat. A leader often does not know every segment of the thing/people they are leading. A non leader thinks they know everything when they very, very often don’t know jack or that other part that starts with an S. This was very clear in the military. Especially if and when the “leadership” fell apart because of pompous arrogance. It isn’t always obvious when it happens but if you see it, you’ll know.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WTFGhost

      Put another way: is ordinary politics the right response to Trump, or do Democrats need to do something different?

      What a completely fucking stupid question.

      Trump has shown he’ll undo anything done by ordinary politics. So will Trump 3, Trump 4, etc.. “Undo everything your D-predecessor has done” has now been the Republican response to two Presidents far more skilled, far more intelligent, and far, far, far, better for America, than any Republican in the past 25 years, in spite of no – repeat *NO* – Democratic provocation, just ordinary politics.

      Of course we have to totally upend the system, and look for real *justice* in America.

      Justice isn’t anything about criminality, for those of you who’ve learned the word by context. Justice is that people should be treated well, and fairly. A person works a day, they should get a full days wage; a person does no wrong, no cops will harass them; there are regulations to protect merchants, but more to protect consumers; there are safe harbors for manufacturers, but outside those safe harbors, we need the tort system, or something equally piss-yourself-scary, to make manufacturers pay real attention to real safety issues; no individual can forfeit their right to a jury trial in any case in which they are the direct plaintiff or defendant, and class action suits may not be prevented by any contract, so long as the class action involves action not expected under the contract; no contract may say you expect to be disemboweled, decapitated, etc..

      We can no longer have the ordinary give and take of politics – we need to expand medicaid to everyone (including the undocumented, just to piss off Republicans), so that everyone has a reason to be angry if they slash medicaid. Medicare will take over the appropriate care at the age of 65, but, we might find it too costly to run two separate systems, so I imagine we’d merge ’em.

      After Trump’s arrest, and he starts playing canary, we decree everything he said to be the absolute top-secretest information ever, and then go interview every single fucking person he ever hired to the federal judiciary, or to the service of the USA, and tell them to give up all they offered to Trump, and all that he demanded of them, directly or not, and remind them of being under oath. We fire and prosecute and make bar referrals as appropriate – “reachers” will be available for those who find the files too disgusting to touch with one’s fingers, even through gloves.

      I’m sure there’s more. But politics as usual? Get *BENT*.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      2liberal

      @WaterGirl: It feels really grim sometimes. Even a lot of the time. But we have to act as if there WILL be elections and do everything we can to work our asses off to win them.

      Thanks for this WG.  I feel the exact same way.  When checking the news feels like doom-scrolling,  I just find something else to do

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s very good.

      The plain fact is that we really do not have the entire story of existing, of having a rational working government and life. Partially because we are human, partially because we don’t know the future, only possibilities, and partially because often when we don’t know we take that shot in the dark, because it’s all we have left. Does it always work the way we want? Hell no. Does it work better than doing nothing? Sometimes yes, sometimes no.

      We are at a crossroads in this country, and likely in humanity. We are at a timeframe that humanity has never been in before. The back fence we talk over is far different today than in the lifetime of many of us. This is one of those back yard fences, but we have a hell of a lot of neighbors that we could never talk to before this that now we can. And we still have neighbors who think they are the everything and the rest of us are the nothing.

      It is humanity after all.

      We are in an unprecedented time. And doing the wrong thing affects far, far more people than it did, within the lifetime of many of us.

      How do we fix it? I have no idea, but I know that we should all discuss it because it won’t get better if we don’t. We live in a time when there are far more of us and I’m not sure that the percentage of those that think they own everything or at least should own everything. In the wayback that everything was a far smaller portion of the total but most humans had no idea of the total. Now we can see a hell of a lot more of the total, we can talk about it, we can gain from it, we can suffer from it. We used to suffer from the lack of whatever now it can be from the totality of it. And yes some still suffer from the lack of it. Whatever it is. My point is that life is different than within the lifetime of many. And many haven’t and likely won’t understand or like it. But it is what it is. And if we don’t learn…….

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chris T.

      @jonas:

      Once you’re that rich, you could lose most of your fortune and still be richer than God. They don’t give a shit. They’re in it for the power at this point, the power to remake the country as they see fit, and if millions of “little people” see their 401k’s wiped out, then, well, you know, eggs, omelets, etc. Wev.

      “If you want to make an omelet, you’ve got to break a few eggs. And if you want to make a better society, you’ve got to kill tens of millions of humans.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      This is humanity. There are a lot of humans that still do not see the female side of the aisle is just that. In the lifetime of many of us the female side was there for one reason, to continue the species. But the days of a strong back and a weak mind are GONE. And as a side note, most of the females I’ve known had/have a damn strong back and mind. Many of the males had a very strong back and …… Life has changed for humans – and in the lifetime of many of us alive. As an old I can easily state that life is far, far different than over 3/4 of a century ago. Every aspect of life is different. And it will continue to change, it’s part of the process. In my youth I was told it was far different than life a century before. But now we can see and discuss the change, which is far different than hearing about it decades or a lifetime later.

      Reply

