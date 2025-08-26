Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We still have time to mess this up!

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – twbrandt – Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan

On The Road – twbrandt – Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

twbrandt

Belle Isle is an island park on the US side of the Detroit River between Detroit, MI and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It is 982 acres/397 hectares in area, larger than Central Park in New York City at 843 acres/341 hectares. The island and mainland areas around it were inhabited by the Anishinaabe people whose ancestors settled there as early as 11,000 years ago. In 1701 the French explorer Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac* came to the area and built a fort on the north bank of the river. He named the settlement Fort Pontchartrain du Détroit, after Jérôme Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain,  the French secretary of the navy. Détroit translates as “strait”, as the Detroit River is technically a strait flowing south from Lake St. Clair to Lake Erie.

The French named the island île aux Cochons—Hog Island, as they allowed their livestock free range on it. The British captured Detroit in 1860 and eventually forced the French from the area. Even so, many street and place names in the region retain their French names. In 1845, Detroit elites renamed the island to Belle Isle. By the 1880s, Detroit was very prosperous, its wealth built on lumber from Michigan’s vast forests and on industry. The city decided to make the island into a park, and hired Frederik Law Olmsted, who designed New York’s Central Park, to design the Belle Isle park. However, only some elements of his design were completed.

The park was operated by the city of Detroit until 2013, when the city declared bankruptcy. The state took control of it in 2014 and it is now the most visited state park in Michigan.

*Henry Leland and William Murphy founded the Cadillac Automobile Company in 1902 following a falling-out with Henry Ford and established it as a luxury brand. It was purchased by General Motors in 1909.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 9
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The Detroit River taken from Sunset Point on Belle Isle. Detroit is on the right, Windsor, Ontario, the left. The Ambassador Bridge, completed in 1929 and one of the few privately-owned international bridges in the US, spans the river. It carries (or carried, who knows right now given Trump tariffs) more 25% of all merchandise trade between the US and Canada. The brand new Gordie Howe International Bridge, set to open later this year, will render this one obsolete.

Windsor is one of only two Canadian cities which lies south of its US counterpart, the other being Fort Erie, Ontario. This is because the Detroit River bends west at this point, putting Windsor on the south shore. This is why Detroiters always snicker at Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ with its line “Just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit”. Ya mean Windsor??

The river bends south again downstream a bit as it continues down to Lake Erie.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 8
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganAugust 3, 2024

James Scott, described by his contemporaries as a “vindictive, scurrilous misanthrope”, had considerable inherited wealth. He died without heirs and bequeathed his fortune to the city of Detroit with the condition that a fountain be built in his honor. This was controversial at the time but the city fathers were not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth. The fountain was completed in 1925 at a cost of $500,000. It has a diameter of 510 feet and the spray shoots up 125 feet.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 7
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

One of the many streams and canals running through the island.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 6
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

One of the many interconnected lakes and ponds on the island. One can rent canoes, kayaks, or paddleboats and paddle all through the park.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 5
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The Nancy Brown Peace Tower, opened in 1940, houses a 49-bell carillon. Nancy Brown was the nom-de-plume of a popular Detroit News columnist. Religious services began being held on the island in 1934 based on a recommendation from one of her readers. The idea to build a carillon came out of those services. The carillon was played regularly until the 1970s, when neglect, vandals, and nesting pigeons knocked it out of commission. 

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 4
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

Cultivated gardens in front of the Belle Isle Conservatory. A hot day in mid-July is not the best time to visit them, in case you were wondering.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 3
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The Koi Pond in front of the conservatory.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 2
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The Tropical House in the conservatory. The conservatory was designed by Albert Kahn and opened in 1904. The conservatory site contains formal perennial gardens, annual gardens, a rose garden, and a lily pond garden. The conservatory itself covers more than an acre and has a palm house, cactus house, fernery, tropical house, and show house. The central dome is 85 feet high. It is well worth a visit.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan 1
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The Belle Isle Aquarium was also designed by Albert Kahn and opened in 1904. At 10,000 square feet, it claimed to be the third-largest aquarium in the US at the time. Though now small compared to aquariums built later, it’s still worth a visit, if only for the gorgeous design.

On The Road - twbrandt - Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan
Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MichiganJuly 10, 2025

The bow anchor of the S. S. Edmund Fitzgerald next to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. The plaque reads:

S. S. EDMUND FITZGERALD

1958 – 1975

THE FLAGSHIP OF THE OGLEBAY-NORTON FLEET SAILED FOR 6,857 DAYS ON THE GREAT LAKES CARRYING IRON ORE TO FEED THE STEEL MILLS OF MICHIGAN AND OHIO.

SHE WAS BUILT AT THE GREAT LAKES ENGINEERING WORKS AT RIVER ROUGE, MICHIGAN – NINE MILES WEST OF HERE. WHEN THE KEEL OF THE FITZGERALD HIT THE WATER SHE BECAME THE LARGESt FREIGHTER TO TRAVERSE THE INLAND SEAS – 720 FEET LONG AND 75 FEET WIDE.

ON JANUARY 7, 1974 WHILE AT ANCHOR IN THE DETROIT RIVER WEST OF BELLE ISLE, THE FITZGERALD LOST HER BOW ANCHOR. THIS 12,290 POUND ARTIFACT LAY UNDISTURBED UNTIL JULY 20, 1992 WHEN IT WAS RECOVERED.

IN TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY OF THE S. S. EDMUND FITZGERALD

AND THE MEN WHO BUILT HER, THIS ANCHOR COMES TO REPRESENT THE MARITIME HERITAGE OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. luba
  • Hildebrand
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marleedog
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mustang Bobby
  • mvr
  • Ramalama
  • sab
  • Shantanu Saha
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • Teresa
  • Trivia Man
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Mustang Bobby

      “Just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit”. Ya mean Windsor??

      Having grown up in Toledo, we always considered it to be South Detroit.  We thought of Windsor as being the Tijuana of Canada.  That was fifty-plus years ago, though.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      This is why Detroiters always snicker at Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ with its line “Just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit”. Ya mean Windsor??

      I snicker at Journey just because.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I went to a year of high school near detroit and realized i never went to Belle Isle even once. I guess because i spent all summers working and since i didn’t grow up locally it wasn’t on my radar. Looks like i missed out.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ramalama

      Frederik Law Olmsted also created a series of incredible landscaped parks in Boston called the Emerald Necklace.

      Long time fan, first time caller.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Teresa

      Belle Isle is beautiful.  Plus, the DIA, the Wright museum and Science museum aren’t far.  The number of excellent restaurants to choose from is fabulous.  Eastern Market.

      My favorite Detroit stuff is the architecture and street art.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      As I thought about skipping school and going to Belle Isle, I realized it was part of something you could NEVER do today. I went to a tiny Catholic HS (graduating class of 45) that couldn’t afford to offer advanced classes to seniors. So they paired with another tiny Catholic HS and traded. Some of their students came to our school for a couple of hours for shorthand and typing, and we went there for Physics and fourth year math.

      The thing that astounds me is how we got there. Two of the “exchange” students had cars, and they drove. We girls went with Rose, and my brother and the other guys went with Larry. Which, btw, is why it was convenient to skip school. As far as I know, the adults all signed off on this. Can you imagine?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Can you imagine?

      No, but that’s why you are a fiction writer and I am not! Except, of course, for my billing records.
      I also can’t image a school that offers Physics and fourth year math sharing with a school that offers shorthand and typing!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mvr

      I grew up mostly in Illinois, but when I was in High School in the 70s I had a friend who lived in Madison Heights. He was very much into old Detroit history and would take me on tours of places that were still standing but in the process of being knocked down. I remember his driving me to a garage where the Dodge brothers built their first car. It was dilapidated but still standing. On one or two of those excursions, likely in his also dilapidated 1965 Mustang, we went to Belle Isle. As I recall it was also dilapidated at the time.

      My trips to Detroit (by bus) were pretty eye opening. Within half an hour of getting there the Detroit Tactical Squad ran through the bus station, guns drawn, we went to Greek town for bread where junkies hit us up for money, and more besides. The city eventually knocked down a number of the cooler buildings that were still around then, and my friend moved away in the 80s.

      Thanks for the photos and history! It looks like Belle Isle has done well in the intervening half century.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      That looks like a very lovely park. My little city’s largest metropark is slightly larger ( 998 acres) but much less developed ( i.e it is more wild.) There are a lot of such parks in the midwest.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Sounds like Ferris Bueller.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      twbrandt

      @mvr: Belle Isle was pretty sketchy in the 70s, as was much of the city as you note. But both the park and many places in the city have improved greatly since then, although there is still a long way to go for much of Detroit.

      I am considering doing OTRs for the Detroit Riverwalk, cultural center, and midtown. We’ll see.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @Steve in the ATL: My public school in Ohio offered all of the above, but they sure kept an eye on us and did not let us off campus without repercussions ( detention study hall, and maybe even suspension.)

      A generation later they offered early college, where those lucky kids could get an associates degree for free while in high school by going to local college. My grand-daughter chose to use her early college time running around downtown with her boyfriend. So flunked out of early college and returned to regular high school in disgrace.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @twbrandt: looking forward to that. Some old neighborhoods may still be visible. My dad liked to take out if towners on a tour of old detroit, wish i could recall where. Ty Cobb’s neighborhood, the GM HQ, a few others.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hildebrand

      Great pictures and history.  Belle Isle is just a couple of miles straight down Grand Blvd from my congregation (where I am right now).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, damn it all, you’re making me feel nostalgic for my hometown!

      My girl gang and I used to *haunt* Belle Isle back in the 1970s. It was a bit more…feral, shall we say… in its affect back then. So naturally, it was the best place in the city to hang out for a pack of semi-feral freaks such as we were.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dr. luba

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I went to school in Troy (Detroit suburb), and in 1975 we didn’t have enough students at either high school for a calculus class, so a bunch of us commuted to the other high school for that one class.  A few students had cars and they’d give us a ride.

      As you noted, can’t imagine that happening today….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dr. luba

      @sab: There are huge metroparks in the Detroit area outskirts, too, but Belle Isle is different because it’s downtown.

      I remember going there in the 60s as a kid, to swim on the beach or go to the small zoo.  My mother, not a native English speaker, called it “Belly Island.”

      I vaguely recall going to the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory at Easter time to see the gorgeous floral displays and get photographed in our Easter best (including hats, gloves and new shoes).

      When I was a resident in the 80s, I used to go there at night, just to drive around and enjoy a bit of nature.  There is a forested area at one end of the island that was perfect for a quiet night drive.

      The state has been fixing it up since taking it over.  The conservatory has been restored/fixed up, and is now as nice as I recall as a kid, but there is still a lot to do!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.