twbrandt
Belle Isle is an island park on the US side of the Detroit River between Detroit, MI and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It is 982 acres/397 hectares in area, larger than Central Park in New York City at 843 acres/341 hectares. The island and mainland areas around it were inhabited by the Anishinaabe people whose ancestors settled there as early as 11,000 years ago. In 1701 the French explorer Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac* came to the area and built a fort on the north bank of the river. He named the settlement Fort Pontchartrain du Détroit, after Jérôme Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain, the French secretary of the navy. Détroit translates as “strait”, as the Detroit River is technically a strait flowing south from Lake St. Clair to Lake Erie.
The French named the island île aux Cochons—Hog Island, as they allowed their livestock free range on it. The British captured Detroit in 1860 and eventually forced the French from the area. Even so, many street and place names in the region retain their French names. In 1845, Detroit elites renamed the island to Belle Isle. By the 1880s, Detroit was very prosperous, its wealth built on lumber from Michigan’s vast forests and on industry. The city decided to make the island into a park, and hired Frederik Law Olmsted, who designed New York’s Central Park, to design the Belle Isle park. However, only some elements of his design were completed.
The park was operated by the city of Detroit until 2013, when the city declared bankruptcy. The state took control of it in 2014 and it is now the most visited state park in Michigan.
*Henry Leland and William Murphy founded the Cadillac Automobile Company in 1902 following a falling-out with Henry Ford and established it as a luxury brand. It was purchased by General Motors in 1909.
The Detroit River taken from Sunset Point on Belle Isle. Detroit is on the right, Windsor, Ontario, the left. The Ambassador Bridge, completed in 1929 and one of the few privately-owned international bridges in the US, spans the river. It carries (or carried, who knows right now given Trump tariffs) more 25% of all merchandise trade between the US and Canada. The brand new Gordie Howe International Bridge, set to open later this year, will render this one obsolete.
Windsor is one of only two Canadian cities which lies south of its US counterpart, the other being Fort Erie, Ontario. This is because the Detroit River bends west at this point, putting Windsor on the south shore. This is why Detroiters always snicker at Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ with its line “Just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit”. Ya mean Windsor??
The river bends south again downstream a bit as it continues down to Lake Erie.
James Scott, described by his contemporaries as a “vindictive, scurrilous misanthrope”, had considerable inherited wealth. He died without heirs and bequeathed his fortune to the city of Detroit with the condition that a fountain be built in his honor. This was controversial at the time but the city fathers were not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth. The fountain was completed in 1925 at a cost of $500,000. It has a diameter of 510 feet and the spray shoots up 125 feet.
One of the many streams and canals running through the island.
One of the many interconnected lakes and ponds on the island. One can rent canoes, kayaks, or paddleboats and paddle all through the park.
The Nancy Brown Peace Tower, opened in 1940, houses a 49-bell carillon. Nancy Brown was the nom-de-plume of a popular Detroit News columnist. Religious services began being held on the island in 1934 based on a recommendation from one of her readers. The idea to build a carillon came out of those services. The carillon was played regularly until the 1970s, when neglect, vandals, and nesting pigeons knocked it out of commission.
Cultivated gardens in front of the Belle Isle Conservatory. A hot day in mid-July is not the best time to visit them, in case you were wondering.
The Koi Pond in front of the conservatory.
The Tropical House in the conservatory. The conservatory was designed by Albert Kahn and opened in 1904. The conservatory site contains formal perennial gardens, annual gardens, a rose garden, and a lily pond garden. The conservatory itself covers more than an acre and has a palm house, cactus house, fernery, tropical house, and show house. The central dome is 85 feet high. It is well worth a visit.
The Belle Isle Aquarium was also designed by Albert Kahn and opened in 1904. At 10,000 square feet, it claimed to be the third-largest aquarium in the US at the time. Though now small compared to aquariums built later, it’s still worth a visit, if only for the gorgeous design.
The bow anchor of the S. S. Edmund Fitzgerald next to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. The plaque reads:
S. S. EDMUND FITZGERALD
1958 – 1975
THE FLAGSHIP OF THE OGLEBAY-NORTON FLEET SAILED FOR 6,857 DAYS ON THE GREAT LAKES CARRYING IRON ORE TO FEED THE STEEL MILLS OF MICHIGAN AND OHIO.
SHE WAS BUILT AT THE GREAT LAKES ENGINEERING WORKS AT RIVER ROUGE, MICHIGAN – NINE MILES WEST OF HERE. WHEN THE KEEL OF THE FITZGERALD HIT THE WATER SHE BECAME THE LARGESt FREIGHTER TO TRAVERSE THE INLAND SEAS – 720 FEET LONG AND 75 FEET WIDE.
ON JANUARY 7, 1974 WHILE AT ANCHOR IN THE DETROIT RIVER WEST OF BELLE ISLE, THE FITZGERALD LOST HER BOW ANCHOR. THIS 12,290 POUND ARTIFACT LAY UNDISTURBED UNTIL JULY 20, 1992 WHEN IT WAS RECOVERED.
IN TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY OF THE S. S. EDMUND FITZGERALD
AND THE MEN WHO BUILT HER, THIS ANCHOR COMES TO REPRESENT THE MARITIME HERITAGE OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN.
