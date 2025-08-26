On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

twbrandt

Belle Isle is an island park on the US side of the Detroit River between Detroit, MI and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It is 982 acres/397 hectares in area, larger than Central Park in New York City at 843 acres/341 hectares. The island and mainland areas around it were inhabited by the Anishinaabe people whose ancestors settled there as early as 11,000 years ago. In 1701 the French explorer Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac* came to the area and built a fort on the north bank of the river. He named the settlement Fort Pontchartrain du Détroit, after Jérôme Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain, the French secretary of the navy. Détroit translates as “strait”, as the Detroit River is technically a strait flowing south from Lake St. Clair to Lake Erie.

The French named the island île aux Cochons—Hog Island, as they allowed their livestock free range on it. The British captured Detroit in 1860 and eventually forced the French from the area. Even so, many street and place names in the region retain their French names. In 1845, Detroit elites renamed the island to Belle Isle. By the 1880s, Detroit was very prosperous, its wealth built on lumber from Michigan’s vast forests and on industry. The city decided to make the island into a park, and hired Frederik Law Olmsted, who designed New York’s Central Park, to design the Belle Isle park. However, only some elements of his design were completed.

The park was operated by the city of Detroit until 2013, when the city declared bankruptcy. The state took control of it in 2014 and it is now the most visited state park in Michigan.

*Henry Leland and William Murphy founded the Cadillac Automobile Company in 1902 following a falling-out with Henry Ford and established it as a luxury brand. It was purchased by General Motors in 1909.