Open Thread: Who’d Have Ken Martin’s Job, Right Now?

by | 121 Comments

This post is in: ,

Just six months on the job as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin is charged with leading his party’s formal resistance to President Donald Trump and fixing the Democratic brand.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM

It is a fact universally acknowledged by Our Very Serious Media that whatever Dems are doing, they are doing it wrong. And yet, we persist!

Per the Associated Press, “‘No magic fixes’ for Democrats as party confronts internal and fundraising struggles”:

Ken Martin is in the fight of his life.

The low-profile political operative from Minnesota, just six months on the job as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is charged with leading his party’s formal resistance to President Donald Trump and fixing the Democratic brand.

“I think the greatest divide right now in our party, frankly, is not ideological,” Martin told The Associated Press. “The greatest divide is those people who are standing up and fighting and those who are sitting on the sidelines.”

“We’re using every single lever of power we have to take the fight to Donald Trump,” he said of the DNC.

And yet, as hundreds of Democratic officials gather in Martin’s Minneapolis hometown on Monday for the first official DNC meeting since he became chair, there is evidence that Martin’s fight may extend well beyond the current occupant of the Oval Office…

“There are no magic fixes,” said Jeanna Repass, the chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, who praised Martin’s performance so far. “He is trying to lead at a time where everyone wants it to be fixed right now. And it’s just not going to happen.”

At this week’s three-day summer meeting, DNC officials hope to make real progress in reversing the sense of pessimism and frustration that has consumed Democrats since Republicans seized the White House and control of Congress last fall…

At least a couple of DNC members privately considered bringing a vote of no confidence against Martin this week in part because of the committee’s underwhelming fundraising, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who was granted anonymity to share internal discussions. Ultimately, the no confidence vote will not move forward because Martin’s critics couldn’t get sufficient support from the party’s broader membership, which includes more than 400 elected officials from every state and several territories.

Still, the committee’s financial situation is weak compared with the opposition’s.

The most recent federal filings reveal that the DNC has $14 million in the bank at the end of July compared with the Republican National Committee’s $84 million. The Democrats’ figure represents its lowest level of cash on hand in at least the last five years.

Martin and his allies, including his predecessor Jaime Harrison, insist it’s not fair to compare the party’s current financial health with recent years, when Democratic President Joe Biden was in the White House.

Harrison pointed to 2017 as a more accurate comparison. That year, the committee struggled to raise money in the months after losing to Trump the first time. And in the 2018 midterm elections that followed, Harrison noted, Democrats overcame their fundraising problems and won the House majority and several Senate seats.

“These are just the normal pains of being a Democrat when we don’t have the White House,” Harrison said. “Ken is finding his footing.”

Martin acknowledged that big donors are burnt out after the last election, which has forced the committee to turn to smaller-dollar donors, who have responded well.

“Money will not be the ultimate determinant in this (midterm) election,” Martin said. “We’ve been making investments, record investments, in our state parties. … We have the money to operate. We’re not in a bad position.”…

The DNC is years away from deciding which states vote first on the 2028 presidential primary calendar, but that discussion will begin in earnest at the Minneapolis gathering, where at least three presidential prospects will be featured speakers: Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Martin said the DNC is open to changes from the 2024 calendar, which kicked off in South Carolina, while pushing back traditional openers Iowa and New Hampshire. In recent days, Iowa Democrats have publicly threatened to go rogue and ignore the wishes of the DNC if they are skipped over again in 2028.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws committee this week is expected to outline what the next calendar selection process would look like, although the calendar itself likely won’t be completed until 2027.

“We’re going to make sure that the process is open, that any state that wants to make a bid to be in the early window can do so,” Martin said.


 
Newsweek, with another click-bait headline — “DNC Chair Ken Martin Reveals Why He’s ‘Sick’ of Democrats’ Tactics”:

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin revealed his frustrations with the party during its annual summer meeting in Minneapolis.

In a fiery address to his party on Monday, Martin told members he was “sick” of the Democrats “bringing a pencil to a knife fight.”

He urged fellow Democrats to “stand up and fight,” telling the meeting, “We cannot be the only party who plays by the rules.”

“Are you ready to take back our country from the wannabe-king in the White House?” he asked to loud cheers….

Martin, who was elected DNC chair in February, addressed over 400 elected party officials from all 50 states and several territories at Monday’s meeting, Fox News reported.

“We’re not going to have a hand tied behind our back anymore. Let’s grow a damn spine and get in this fight, Democrats,” Martin said.

He urged Democrats to “use your power.”

“Let’s fight. Let’s win. And let’s remake the world daily,” Martin said…

What People Are Saying

DNC Chair Ken Martin, at a meeting: “Americans are hungry for leaders. They’re hungry for candidates who are on the side of working people. They’re hungry for leaders who give a damn about their circumstances, and they’re hungry for a government that gives people freedom, not fascism.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at the meeting: “The press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh there’s a division in the Democratic party.’ There’s a division in my damn house, and we’re still married, and things are good. That’s life. That’s life. We are strong. We are strong because we challenge each other.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, at the meeting: “We’re not joining that ‘we suck club.’ We’re not getting sucked into it when they try to divide us on every single issue online, because we have a more important job to do. Complaining about each other to each other – it’s not how we win again.”…

  • azlib
  • Baud
  • BeenHereSince2003
  • Belafon
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Alan
  • dnfree
  • Elizabelle
  • emjayay
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • H.E.Wolf
  • japa21
  • JML
  • Kathleen
  • kindness
  • Kirk
  • Ksmiami
  • Lobo
  • Madeleine
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • Redshift
  • rusty
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scuffletuffle
  • Shalimar
  • Soapdish
  • Steve LaBonne
  • stinger
  • suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • taumaturgo
  • terraformer
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • topclimber
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

    121Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Martin acknowledged that big donors are burnt out after the last election, which has forced the committee to turn to smaller-dollar donors, who have responded well.

      That’s good, right?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Belafon

      It’s not just the media. Lots of people know that what they are thinking is exactly what the party needs to do to win.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      I can’t tell you how many people I have offended in the last couple of days by attempting to shut down their “Democrats suck” rhetoric.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      @zhena gogolia: My response is, “So YOU can talk sense into Republicans?”

      And a look of horror comes over their face… and then they are back to their own coping mechanism.

      I do feel better knowing about the blue states coalition. That’s what they need to know. I share that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      japa21

      @Belafon: ​
        Including several right here.
      As stated above, there is no magic answer, no single message.
      The GOP didn’t have one last year, they had several, each targeted to specific audiences.
      Every message was based on fear and bigotry.
      The Dems big message was democracy was under threat, a message which didn’t resonate because there wasn’t a deeper concern on the part of voters. That’s also why the “Supreme Court” concerns didn’t matter in 2016.
      There has to be fertile ground for those things to land on and there is only a subset of the populace that were ready and prepared to receive those messages. But for, mostly white Americans, those were too abstract.
      I don’t have an answer. But I don’t think the party is that divided, per se. Instead I think it is quibbling about what we do now, and as you say, a lot of people think their particular solution is the only one that will work.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @Belafon: I know! People were praising Pritzker last night and someone said, “Pritzker did something wrong, I can’t remember what it was right now.” I said (perhaps in an intemperate tone), “I’m sure Dwight David Eisenhower did something wrong in 1943, but I don’t give a fuck! He was fighting the Nazis!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WereBear

      Also, the MAGA are suddenly Marxist, angry about being exploited for years when they voted for it all this time. What does democracy meeeeaaaaan?

      (Okaym thank;sm whew! I’m better now.) I can’t say that to anyone’s face. I’m toying with just saying “Epstein files,” so low that only they could hear. Thoughts?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      topclimber

      Pundit : “Democrats suck”

      Moi: “Are you a Democrat?”

      Pundit: “Why, no.”

      Moi: “So you suck for other reasons, right?”

      Alternate:

      Pundit: ‘Why yes.”

      Moi: “So you double suck, right?”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Belafon:

      It’s pretty clear by now that a lot of people don’t hate and fear Republicans, and a lot that do don’t feel the need to join with us in our coalition.

      The question is how we deal with that reality. There comes a point when it’s better to lower expectations of others than continue being disappointed in them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      New Deal democrat

      T—-p may be able to intimidate politicians and CEO’s, but one entity he cannot intimidate is the Bond Market.

      The US$ is down over 10% in value against other currencies since the beginning of January. The 30 year Treasury bond yield remains elevated at just below 5%. Neither of these are a vote of confidence.

      It doesn’t even matter if T—-p takes control of the Fed (and sooner or later, he will) and they obediently lower short term interest rates. Because long term rates, including mortgage rates, are out of their control. And if the Bond Market does not believe that inflation is under control, or is going to be under control for the duration of T—-p’s rule, neither the US$ nor long term interest rates are going to behave. And that, needless to say, will not be good for the economy.

      Banana republics are not good places to invest, including for citizens trying to make out a future.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WereBear

      @Baud: We aren’t fighting them on the beaches. We are fighting them in social media.

      Slap on that NEW! IMPROVED! label and market us. We’re not too good to do that. It’s the BIZ now. Social media brought us the Trumpdystopia. (Extra stupid and horrifying, both! You don’t have to choose!)

      All MAGA knew about the Big Buttugly Bill was that there would be “no tax on tips or overtime” and that is still rattling in their brain as they lose their farm.

      You know. Like that. Something that works. We have all the working brains and it’s not that we can’t think of it.

       

      We’re bringing a nosegay to the knife fight. It’s why they don’t respect us.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BeenHereSince2003

      “The press finds the need to talk about, ‘Oh there’s a division in the Democratic party.’ There’s a division in my damn house, and we’re still married, and things are good. That’s life. That’s life. We are strong. We are strong because we challenge each other.”

      Lol.   Challenge Each other?

      Before Democrats even get close to anything like an intra-party argument, a whole messload of people instinctively try to smother it in it’s crib:  “We need to focus on Trump.”,  ” We can’t afford this kind of division with Trump doing …”, “We need to be unified to oppose Trump”….. etc.  The upshot is that any attempts at needed reform get squashed and we just keep doing the same shit.  Most of us don’t even like it, but we keep doing it since we prioritize protecting the fee-fees of everyone in the “coalition” over protecting the country itself.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Scuffletuffle: ​
       There’s a lot each of us can do for free:

      Bring others down. (This tends to worsen one’s own mood.)

      Lift others up. (This tends to improve one’s own spirits.)

      We each get to choose. Every day.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dnfree

      I saw Ken Martin on PBS NewsHour last night.  His demeanor was what I can only call ineffectual and kind of wimpy.  He didn’t come off as dynamic or forceful.  Whatever his message was supposed to be, he didn’t sell it, even to me.  I wouldn’t send him any money because he didn’t look like he was up to the job, unfortunately.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      taumaturgo

      Zohran Kwame Mamdani appears to be resonating with young voters, not because but despite the lack of support from more conservative Democratic leaders. His policy proposals directly address issues that impact the daily lives of New York City residents, going beyond just criticizing the incumbent. While the current administration’s experience is touted, Mamdani’s platform focuses on the concrete needs of city dwellers rather than abstract promises from traditional candidates that never seem to pan out.

      Remember the mantra, Vote Blue, no matter who.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @taumaturgo: A funny thing about the mantra, “Vote Blue No Matter Who”: I have never seen a Democratic use it.

      But Party critics project it onto Democrats incessantly.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      azlib

      @New Deal democrat:

      Exactly right. The Fed only sets short term bank to bank rates. It also appears according to several economic studies that inflation gets embedded in the economy when the credibility of the Fed is damaged which will happen if Trump gets his way.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      terraformer

      @dnfree: he does look week and ineffectual. Ben Wikler had a plan to do things like blanket social media, particularly those used by younger voters (e.g., Tiktok) to spread the Dem message. He talked about a “Shadow Government”, where Dems would spotlight what MAGA’s doing, why it’s wrong, and what Dems would do differently. He laid it out on Jon Stewart and other venues.

      But he lost that election to Martin. Maybe it’s because Wikler wasn’t part of the “in crowd” of the larger Dem machine; maybe it’s because his ideas were judged “too different” than what the strategists and consultants say. Martin doesn’t seem to be the answer, at least so far

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      I wish I had an alternate universe in which I could hear all the complaints about Wikler around now, should he have been chosen.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dnfree

      @zhena gogolia: You may well be right that Wikler also would be drawing criticism.  I’m interested to see that Governors Newsom and Pritzker seem to be drawing more praise than criticism, and they’re both being unequivocal in their very different forms of defiance.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Rusty

      Stand up, fight back.  Any Dem doing that gets my support.  They don’t have to be perfect, because at this point something is infinitely better than nothing.  I’ll save my ire for those that won’t stand up, and fight back.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Belafon

      @dnfree: This gets back to my other pet peeve about Democrats: If we boycott the party they will listen to us.

      No, they won’t. If we want the party to stop listening to big donors, then small donors will have to make up the difference. If we want the party to stop chasing after conservatives, then we will have to consistently show up to vote, showing up in the primaries to vote for our favorite candidate and then showing up in the general to vote for THE Democrat.

      If they lose elections because the left isn’t voting, then they will move in the direction of voters.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WereBear

      I also think we lose sight of the dire fact that we are dealing with Deranged and/or Deluded People, on the one hand, and D-leaning Normies who don’t understand any of it, they just want it fixed.

      Both get in the way of finding and implementing clear and easy solutions. For so long we weren’t supposed to talk about politics and religion!

      And here we are. If we can wrest the culture from corporate media, it’s something.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      Well as far as funding goes, the DNC leadership should publish the names of all the pac groups that fundraise only to pay themselves and pass almost none of that money along.  God knows we all hate those bombardments of text pleas I’m still getting (and blocking who ever sends it)

      Also too, far too many people with a soapbox seem to think the Democratic Party has some wand they can wave to make things how they want it.  Talk about beating your own horse…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WereBear

      For instance, we need to have a win before the midterms! R’s governed as a minority. Dems are seen as sitting back and waiting for numbers? Looks stupid. That’s what Dem voters are experiencing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @BeenHereSince2003: You’ll get your share of intra-party argument in the midterm primaries. There will be plenty of contested open seats and challenges to incumbents. These contests are cranking up already.

      That’s how these arguments get resolved: by voters, not pundits or blog commenters. But watch out! You may get your “fee-fees” hurt.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WaterGirl

      Quick story.

      At some point when I was in my twenties, we were going to drive from my parent’s house in Chicago to my house in Champaign.  My two sisters, me, all their kids. In a terrible snowstorm with very little visibility.

      I wanted to be the one driving because I knew I could handle it better than my two sisters could.

      Who would have Ken Martin’s job right now?   That’s who:  Anyone who has good ideas about and action plants for what we should be doing and can inspire a good portion of Democrats.  I’m willing to bet those people are out there.

      You can be a good person and yet not be the right person for this job right now.

      Sometimes the best you can do is take one for the team and step aside.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: For the umpteenth time I point out that the party that doesn’t hold the White House always faces a too many cooks problem when it comes to who speaks for the party. The fact that some of the cooks are people who may want to run for President- against one another- makes it even harder for everybody to get on the same page. This is a structural problem and with the best will in the world it will always exist. Trump from 2021 through his renomination in 2024 is the instructive exception- his party had completely ceased to exist except an extension of himself.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      tam1MI

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: Maybe don’t put the less telegenic leaders on TV so much… They don’t need to be talking heads in addition to their real jobs (which hopefully they’re more skilled at).

      This is where the Shadow Government idea would have helped.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steve LaBonne

      @tam1MI: I support that too. But there’s a difficulty. In a parliamentary system the shadow ministers are people who expect to be actual ministers when their party forms a government, so they are unlikely to freelance. In our system they would be people with their own competing ambitions that would inevitably cause friction.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Paul in KY

      @Belafon: Maybe ‘Republicans suck way way way way way way way way way worse than you could ever imagine’ :-)

      Thank you for trying to talk sense into them!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      p.a.

      Are Dem-reachable normies so fuckin stoopid they don’t see the destruction being done to the US constitutional order?  Will it really take $20/dozen eggs to get them aroused, and nothing else?

      We need the Cambridge Analytica solution I guess, mictotargeted messaging (read: expensive) and relying on current and whatever candidates wash up in the primary process to know what’s best in their individual races.

      But after all, tRumpenstein has given us a target-rich environment.  (Remember the Eastern European in an American supermarket?  “Too many choices!”‘

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Steve LaBonne

      Along the same lines it’s not at all surprising that the most effective opposition is coming from governors, who have very real independent power bases, rather than from legislators in a powerless minority or party bureaucrats.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @WereBear:

      If we can wrest the culture from corporate media, it’s something.

      I mentioned that recently and admitted that I’m not sure how we can do that, but it is an essential task. I don’t see where the Democratic powers that be are even trying to do that.

      There is a lot of “don’t criticize our party’s leaders” in this thread and regularly on this website. While I don’t go in for cheap shots, we have to acknowledge the truth about our current leadership, and by that I mean the big money & the constituent parts that have been around since Obama or even Bush. They lost to Trump twice and haven’t figured out how to win the senate or hold the house for more than short run, fix the damage periods after which we are soundly defeated again. But we can’t say anything about what they are doing or we are being bad people.

      Blanketing social media with a consistent set of messages seems to have worked pretty well for Republicans. It is also how large corporations build and maintain their consumer base. Why aren’t we doing it?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steve LaBonne

      @p.a.: Yes, they are that fucking stupid, or rather that disengaged from public affairs (idiots in the ancient Greek sense). That’s why we are in the awful position of hoping that Trump really crashes the economy.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @p.a.:

      Are Dem-reachable normies so fuckin stoopid they don’t see the destruction being done to the US constitutional order?

      Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Melancholy Jaques: How? Corporations and billionaires will never be our friends. Conservative social media works because it delivers the messages of racism and misogyny that MAGAs are predisposed to hear.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kirk

      @japa21: One problem is we call targeted messages to specific audiences “distractions”.

      They are, of course. Just like the war in the pacific and the war in Africa in 1942-45 were distractions from fighting the Nazis.

      eta missing word.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Baud

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Blanketing social media with a consistent set of messages seems to have worked pretty well for Republicans. It is also how large corporations build and maintain their consumer base. Why aren’t we doing it?

       

      Aside from Trump, to my knowledge, the Republican barrage doesn’t come from the official party apparatus. The Republicans use their vast shadow network for that. I don’t think there’s much appetite among Dem rank and file to either rely on a shadow network or to respond positively to Dem messaging rather than discuss the issues.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: That’s what the Federalist Society does. Board member Leonard Leo speaks for them so much a lot of people think he runs the outfit. Except, Eugene Meyer is the Society’s President and CEO and has been ever since its early days 40 years ago.

      But Meyer is an introvert and a poor public speaker. His strengths are strategy and organising. Interestingly, Eugene Meyer has a BA in History and a Masters in Economics, but no law degree. He does have a chess ranking of International Master though, and I think it shows.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WereBear

      @Steve LaBonne: It’s already happening. Social media goes viral and corporate media plays catch up.

      AOL and Jasmine Crockett also know how. Social media is not an outlet for boring press releases, the way a lot of Democrats do it.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      gene108

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      Maybe don’t put the less telegenic leaders on TV so much… They don’t need to be talking heads in addition to their real jobs (which hopefully they’re more skilled at).

      This. So much this. Or at the least avoid people who never look good on TV like Schumer.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: Committed Republican voters are authoritarian followers, and to a lesser degree so are Republican-leaning independents. We are a herd of cats. Again, so many of the same problems keep recurring because they are structural.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Baud

      @Steve LaBonne:

      I agree. Everyone who pines for a more disciplined messaging apparatus envisions that they’ll never hear a centralized message that they disagree with or (in what amounts to the same thing) are offended by.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Baud

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Moscow Mitch isn’t telegenic. He was often on TV when Obama was president.

      Kamala Harris looked far better on TV than Donald Trump.

      We have to deal with our voters the way they are, but we shouldn’t kid ourselves about what the core problem is.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WereBear

      @Steve LaBonne: The very thing that makes us rich will make us poor…

      Because yes, Republicans are the people who have been taken advantage of for generations, and yet keeps them fleeced and angry at the wrong people.

      The evangelization of the Republican party was inevitable, because after the Civil War, Southern politicians aligned with ministers to assure their people they still had the moral high ground, and since the Southern denominations were authoritarian as slave states from early on, but the same appeals landed happily on the same poverty stricken and demoralized poor white people that had always hovered in the middle ground; not subject to murder via lynching, but trapped in labor theft by other means.

      to

      this

      day

      Their monolithic culture is all they know, plus fear of hell. But it’s finally collapsing because of the sex abuse scandals they covered up.

      At every turn, Confederate culture was made up, and built like a pyramid scheme. It only benefits the ones at the very top, and that will never be them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Aside from Trump, to my knowledge, the Republican barrage doesn’t come from the official party apparatus.

      In terms of social media, Trump’s 2016 campaign used Cambridge Analytica and got help from Thiel (and maybe Russia?) to really fine tune their ads to potential Republican voters.

      From what I read, Republican or Republican affiliated groups successfully used Spanish language social media to swing the Latino vote.

      I don’t know what it would take for Democrats to compete in social media. Maybe hire some talent from the big tech companies to improve data mining and social media outreach? IDK

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: I agree. We enjoy, say, Newsom’s trolling, but it’s unclear if will have any effect other than an ephemeral boost to his support for the 2028 nomination. The real importance of what Pritzker is doing is stiffening the backbones of other Democratic office holders.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      It’s the hack deficit IMHO. We don’t have an  “independent” cadre of people and organizations (including”news”) separate from the party who are dedicated to selling the party to various groups of people. We only have the party and a bunch of interest groups and factions that have their own agendas.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Moscow Mitch isn’t telegenic. He was often on TV when Obama was president.

      McConnell has incredible message discipline, and does not get flustered by what are meant to be tough questions.

      He ain’t pretty, but he stays on message in a way very few Democrats have been able to do.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: It helps to have an international perspective. Center-left parties in many countries have been struggling for quite a while, for many of the same reasons we’re talking about plus others also shared by the Democrats, such as becoming predominantly the parties of educated professionals. Any purely US-centric prescription for “fixing” the Democrats is likely to be off target.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      But McConnell wasn’t really the person carrying the Republican messages to their voters or to the general public. He was a fascination to the Beltway courtiers, but not the star of any show.

      That said, I doubt that the normies have ever heard of Ken Martin or saw him on TV or know what he said on TV or how he looked when he said it. The normies don’t get their information about politics & government that way.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: Whoever was in the middle. By the Middle Ages it was the increasingly ascendant merchant class who ran free cities. In the revolts against the French Revolutionary government like the Vendeée it was the antireligious revolutionaries, who were typically lawyers (like Robespierre) and intellectuals of sorts (often former schoolteachers)- a bit like the composition of center-left party members today. The general pattern is lumpen + aristos vs. bourgeoisie.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Madeleine

      @dnfree: I saw what you saw on PBS last evening—“ineffectual” and “wimpy.” We need speaker/actors like Walz and Pritzger, and, of course, we must act ourselves.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne:

      We enjoy, say, Newsom’s trolling, but it’s unclear if will have any effect other than an ephemeral boost to his support for the 2028 nomination. The real importance of what Pritzker is doing is stiffening the backbones of other Democratic office holders. 

      I think you’re missing the real value of the trolling, which is to make FFOTUS look ridiculous and punchable. This has benefits to us beyond Newsom. Heck, it probably damages Newsom somewhat. But someone has to do it. I wish someone had done it before.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Steve LaBonne

      @suzanne: It definitely has some benefit. But it’s only one approach and it’s likely to have a shelf life. Again we have to guard against the temptation to think that normies respond the way we do.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne: Agree with that. It is one spear, and it needs to be followed by others.

      One thing I admire very much about AOC is the way she considers drawing and creating public attention to be a core part of her job. Not an extra responsibility on top of the Real Job. I am supportive of basically any Dem who has this approach right now. Newsom is doing it ATM, but it’ll get stale and someone else will have a different tactic.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      Agree completely. Apart from whether we are happy with. Schumer as minority leader in the senate, there is a question of whether a person in that position, or Jeffries for the same reasons, should be a star of the Democratic Party TV team. I feel like their job is mostly not that, not being a TV or social media star.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Steve LaBonne

      @suzanne: Totally agree and that’s why I think nominating one thing as THE Democratic message is unlikely to bear fruit. Also it’s always an instance of the pundit’s fallacy- the thing I care most about is the winning message.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Citizen Alan

      @Steve LaBonne: It’s older than Trump though. I gave up on the ability of conservative voters to be capable of acknowledging reality when the Teabaggers continually blamed Obama for raising their taxes when as a matter of empirical fact he did not do so. They were literally incapable of looking at their own tax returns with enough objectivity to overcome what Fox and Rush Limbaugh were telling them about the taxes they were paying!

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Citizen Alan

      @Steve LaBonne: The general pattern is lumpen + aristos vs. bourgeoisie.

      IIRC, that was pretty much the political theory undergirding 1984. All of human socio-political theory can be summed up as “a revolutionary movement and an opposing counter-revolutionary movement, each forever seeking enough to support from all the people in the middle who mostly didn’t give a damn to give them control over the polity so they could use it against their enemies.”

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Shalimar

      @Belafon: “Oh, no.  Democrats will give you a shot.  Republicans will give you the plague.  Ignore the pain completely by not voting.  I am sure it will be fine.”

      Reply
    104. 104.

      emjayay

      Somehow this is still the worst commenting system of any blog on the internet in multiple ways. Pretty much every way.

      There are numerous examples of how to do it right.

      Why?

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WereBear: Works every time for me. Mention “Epstein” and the connection between their last two functioning neurons heats up and their eyes glaze over.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Soapdish

      @New Deal democrat: I have serious doubts about the current state of the economy. I’m starting to seriously consider where to put funds that either can make money off of economic collapse or at least where it will lose the least value.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      The Audacity of Krope

      Still, the committee’s financial situation is weak compared with the opposition’s.

      Oh, no, a few consultants might be denied a turn at the money trough. I don’t expect this to significantly impact voting.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Totally agree and that’s why I think nominating one thing as THE Democratic message is unlikely to bear fruit. Also it’s always an instance of the pundit’s fallacy- the thing I care most about is the winning message.

      A professional strategist would likely advise having one overall consistent theme, and then customizing messaging to the specific person/group/place you’re talking to. Like, Mamdani’s theme is affordability/cost of living. Young people will care about rent and college, middle-aged people will care about mortgages and groceries, seniors will care about healthcare and Social Security.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      stinger

      @Steve LaBonne: ​
       Newsom’s trolling, Pritzker’s spine stiffening — we need both! And more! Republicans use their mega donors, the mainstream media, social media, conspiracy theories, fake science, and on and on.
      We need to attack on multiple fronts. Newsom AND Pritzker AND Buttigieg AND AOC AND AND Booker AND BJ fundraising AND Kamala’s book tour AND centralized messaging discipline AND individuals speaking their own minds on social media AND on and on! None of it’s “wrong”.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Omnes Omnibus: hah, something to look forward to.  I have that book in my phone and now you have prodded me into reading it.

      I think I have mentioned before, Bemused Senior was a voracious reader and I have inherited her library.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: It’s not the telegenic issue (IMO). It’s being able to emote fire-in-the-belly and provide clear action steps to the troops. Jasmine Crockett and AOC can emote effectively. So can Tim Walz (who is decidedly not telegenic), and he’s good at action steps. Nancy Pelosi is telegenic, and astoundingly competent, but I was never able to make it through a single one of her speeches or in-depth interviews – just not her forte.

      Now, someone is going to come along and tell me that AOC isn’t all that because she doesn’t have a list of legislative successes like [insert name of dull-but-competent Congressperson who does have such a list]. Snap out of it! We need both! We need an AOC, or a Jasmine, or a Tim (or a Pritzker or a Janet Mills, etc.) to be the face and the voice of the Democratic Party.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Citizen Alan:

      I was on facebook back in the Obama years and I remember that “Obama raised my taxes!!!” argument being one of the main things among the various “friends” that I barely knew.

      The argument was revealing that the people who argued that he did not were linking to things like IRS schedules while the people who argued that he did raise taxes were linking to right-wing websites where the claim was repeated but not substantiated.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Ksmiami

      @japa21: the only message is Americans deserve a fair shake… even the non wealthy. And the four freedoms. That’s it. Democrats make things better, republicans destroy.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      JML

      well, the same illness that impacted the electorate in 2024 is still in effect now. Democrats got punished for not reversing all of the ills of the country (many of them inflicted by the previous administration’s stupidity, incompetence, and corruption). Now the expectation is that in 6 months Ken Martin will have “fixed” every problem anyone and everyone has with the Democratic Party, and you’ve got people looking to toss him aside too.

      I’m not the biggest fan of Ken (and I’m willing to bet I’ve known him longer and better than almost anyone here), but this kind of nonsense isn’t going to work. DNC Chair is taking the hits now for every Democrat in the US, because we don’t have the White House, don’t have a Senate Majority Leader, or a Speaker of the House as a national figurehead. So apparently now Ken has to not only fix every structural problem in the party and set us up to win every election, but also be the perfect spokesmodel for the party and say exactly the right thing to every audience in exactly the right way? Good luck.

      Quick–name the last 5 DNC Chairs without internet assistance! How many can you name from when Bill Clinton was president? Or Barack Obama? How many can you name during W’s 8 years?

      Our desperate need to blame people has apparently picked the newest target and it’s the DNC Chair…

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Lobo

      @Melancholy Jaques:  I agree.  At this point a politician needs to be two things:  1) a telegenic publicity machine and 2) a policy driven operational machine.  You rarely get that with the same person.  Hopefully, you get a politician who is TV friendly and smart enough to hire a good COS to handle the operations to enact the promises of the team.   That’s how it works.  Trump is face and Miller is the evil working behind him.  Jeffries and Shumer should hire other people to be their press facing entity. They are not that great on TV.  There is a reason behavioral economics is a field.​

      Reply

