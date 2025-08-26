Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanks to this event yesterday, I actually got some good sleep last night.

Seems like we had a bunch of inspiring actions yesterday, but we didn’t ride that wave very long.

The weather here has been delightful for the past 3 days, not even hitting 80 degrees.

I was away from the news most of today, drinking sour cherry mojitos with my best friend as we ate enchiladas and then making salsa from peppers and tomatoes from my garden.   First batch of salsa for the year, we’re going to make some adjustments for another batch this weekend.

These aren’t from today, but this is how Henry spent his afternoon.  Hey, if you’re not careful, changing positions on the cushions can really wear you out!

Lazy Afternoon Open Thread 1 Lazy Afternoon Open Thread

Did I miss any good news today?  Political or otherwise?

 

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      I did something I feel extraordinarily guilty about (sorry, not sorry) in that we purchased a pinball machine for the rec room.  Assembled and played a few games, was transformative in that it took me back to being 16.  So, that caused me to think about girls… so I had a beer and thought back to that memory linkage and decided that maybe, it was okay to treat yourself now, because you have no idea on what tomorrow may bring.

      kind of helped ease off my stress a bit just because I could spend a few minutes just losing myself in something mindless.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Watergirl’s little dog is extremely spoiled, which should be the life of every dog. They are actually slaves. Do not let them know that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      oldgold

      Yes, you did. Today, in the Tall Corn State we received this good news.

      Democrat Catelin Drey FLIPS Iowa SD-1 — a district Trump won by 11.5 points in 2024 — defeating Republican Christopher Prosch in a landslide special election and breaking the GOP supermajority in the Iowa Senate

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Teresa

      I am on vacation until Monday night, on call starts then.

      I am taking my mom and her sisters to their favorite restaurant for lunch tomorrow.  Old woman driving older women to enjoy an eat and gab session. 😂

      More prepping the house for the new puppy to come.

      Made a pot roast and only the vegetables tasted good. 😂 I miss the Malamutes, because they would have eaten the meat, instead the garbage disposal took care of it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Man Shadow

      The kitten who showed up in the backyard a few months ago is sleeping under my chair.  Earlier she was snoozing on my desk as I worked.

      I think she feels safe with me or maybe she’s my angel making sure that I always have a kitty to smile at so I don’t lose my sanity.

      Because there are some days when I feel like cats and dogs are the only reason to go on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      Via The Downballot:

      Iowa Democrat Catelin Drey won a major upset on Tuesday night, flipping a deep-red seat in the state Senate and breaking the GOP’s supermajority in the chamber.

      Drey defeated Republican Christopher Prosch by a wide 55-45 margin in a district Donald Trump carried by 11 points last year.

      It’s the second conservative district that Iowa Republicans have lost in the legislature this year, and the results will further buoy Democratic hopes for similar victories in contests for governor and the U.S. Senate in 2026.

      The most immediate impact will be felt right away. Drey’s defeat of Republican Christopher Prosch, following a shock win by Democrat Mike Zimmer in January, chisels the GOP’s advantage in the Iowa Senate down to 33-17.

      Crucially, that means Gov. Kim Reynolds will no longer be able to rely solely on the support of fellow Republicans to confirm her picks for judgeships and state cabinet posts, since nominees must be confirmed by two-thirds of the Senate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      drinking sour cherry mojitos with my best friend as we ate enchiladas and then making salsa from peppers and tomatoes from my garden

      I could dig all 3 at this late hour.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve LaBonne

      @RaflW: The DNC targeted this election heavily and Ken Martin has stressed the importance of downballot elections. Maybe that’s more important than his rhetorical skills?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      Re: Iowa — Let’s give a bump to those Virginia races in the sidebar. Iowa shows us Democrats can win in odd numbered years!!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Teresa

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It’s a goal for me. I never really cared for roast growing up and thought if I could find a recipe that slow cooks it, I might enjoy it.  Still a work in progress. 😂

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @oldgold: ooh, ooh, ooh, I think I wrote about that yesterday, hoping that we would get good news there today.

      That is a big Joe Biden deal.

      @RaflW:  I was hoping for more details, and there they are!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @Steve LaBonne: My mom used a pressure cooker but they terrify me. One of our jackal cooking experts got third degree burns on her arms from one. As I remember, she even needed skin grafts.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SpaceUnit

      @Teresa:

      I use a pretty old (and cheap) crock pot and always get great results.  Takes the better part of a day to cook, and I let the the results chill in the fridge overnight before eating.  Like chili.

      Might depend on the cut of meat.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ramalama

      What breed of dog is Henry? He’s so gorgeous. Every photo you post of him has me pining for another dog. I love his wooly little body.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Old Man Shadow

      @sab: Didn’t have a choice really. She was alone, lost, scared, and she chose my tree.

      Now she’s warm, fed, and happy in her new role as Queen of all she surveys.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Scout211: Crock pot the best way if you plan ahead and buy the ingredients the day before so you can start it in the morning. These days I’m never that organized.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:   @RevRick:

      Yes, thank you so much!

      We chose two very competitive races, in an area where money is most definitely NOT sloshing around as it is in some corners of Virginia.

      If we win them, but will be upsets!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Teresa: In my experience, good pot roast takes a ridiculous amount of salt and onions.  I assume you seared the meat when you started?  That is also key.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie has a political post scheduled for 11:01, so you guys will have a choice of threads for overnight!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      tokyokie

      We acquired a Turkish Van kitten a couple of weeks ago, and he is the sweetest cat I’ve ever known. He purrs constantly, plays with cat toys the other kitties found boring months ago, and has an unbelievable amount of energy, even for a kitten. The meezers are already pretty much ignoring him, but the ragdoll, who isn’t neutered, keeps trying to hump him (and we have a vet appointment to take care of that), but the little guy has learned to fight back. In a few months, Lancaster (TVs like to swim and Burt starred in The Swimmer) will be larger than the others.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve LaBonne: I think my best efforts with post roast have been with an electric skillet.  I had given mine up years ago, so recent efforts have been with a dutch oven.

      But because of my oven woes, I had to buy an electric skillet so I could cook as things were being sorted out, so I guess now I can make an awesome pot roast come fall.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Redshift

      @Steve LaBonne:

      The DNC targeted this election heavily and Ken Martin has stressed the importance of downballot elections. Maybe that’s more important than his rhetorical skills?

      Yep. If I remember correctly from when I heard him speak, some of the changes he introduced are the DNC becoming significantly active in non-presidential years, and in state and local races, as well as funding party-building in lots of places.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      frosty

      Congratulations on the salsa from your peppers and tomatoes. My vegetable garden has been an utter failure. I got one green bean from 32 seeds. I think some critters ate the leaves off my peppers and the tomatoes never grew.

      I got a few lettuce leaves though!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Redshift

      @RaflW:

      Let’s give a bump to those Virginia races in the sidebar. Iowa shows us Democrats can win in odd numbered years!!

      Oh, we know they can, especially when there’s a GOP president. The big trick is to get people not to decide everything is fixed and stay home the year after a Democrat gets elected.

      Oh, and if you’re looking for fighters, while Spanberger is very much playing the sensible, try to appeal to a broad base, nearly everyone else who’s running this year in VA is full-throated “I’ll protect you from Trump, who is deliberately destroying your life, and my opponent has cheered him on every step of the way!”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Steve LaBonne

      By the way while we’re talking about roasts, it’s amazing what 24 hours in the sous vide can do with a London broil.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      sab

      Emilia Sykes in an Ohio swing district could use some contributions. She is really an excellent candidate. Smart as a whip but mild mannered. And very quick on her feet. Jasmine Crockett but midwestern nice.

      Reply

