Tuesday Afternoon Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

Greetings! Just got back from spending a couple of days kayaking, sometimes in the wind and rain, around Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck. But I got to see a small flock of wild American Flamingos!

Saw 7 wild flamingos today! Had to paddle for a long time into the teeth of the wind. Worth it! #birds 🦩

[image or embed]

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:59 PM

It’s a shitty picture because I took it with my iPhone from a wind-buffeted kayak at a respectful distance so as not to disturb the birds. My phone was in a lanyard drybag, and to get any shot at all, I had to rest my paddle in my lap and briefly remove the phone from the bag at the risk of sending myself, the phone, my car keys, etc., to Davy Jones’ Locker.

Fortunately, it didn’t come to that. I am no Albatrossity, so this is the flamingo picture y’all get.

***

The drunk, corrupt, braying incompetent whom Donald Trump appointed as U.S. attorney in DC fails to persuade a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich three times:

The US attorney’s office in Washington, DC, that’s run by Donald Trump-appointee Jeanine Pirro has struggled to secure a grand jury’s approval of at least one indictment in federal court this month, in an indication of possible issues arising with the office’s crackdown on crime.

In one case this month — related to an FBI agent and an immigration officer allegedly scrapping with a detainee — the federal grand jury in Washington voted “no” three times.

The court record doesn’t say why the grand jury refused to approve the felony assault charge against DC resident Sydney Lori Reid each time it was presented over the past month, after she was arrested in late July for assaulting or impeding federal officers.

Grand jury indictments are infamously easy to secure – and it is exceedingly rare for a grand jury to refuse to approve an indictment prosecutors present.

What a loser.

***

Over at TPM, Josh Marshall notes that the public hates Trump’s attempts to occupy American cities and that this presents an opening for Democrats, a point of opposition they can use to save democracy. Here’s a gift link to a piece called “No Kings, No Occupations — Toward a Democratic Opposition Politics.” Excerpt below:

The president views states and municipalities controlled by political opponents as something akin to conquered territories which must be bent to his will by force. This includes budgetary coercion and as close as he can get to military occupation. This is un-American, outside the constitutional order and, not least in importance, unpopular…

Under the American constitutional order, states and localities are entitled to local control of civil policing, administration of elections and various other features of state and local government. President Trump is trying to upend that part of the federal order not because he thinks he can run this or that local government service or administration any better, but to deprive those states and localities of their liberty and right to self-government. Because he wants that power for himself.

I’m making these general points because the opposition to these actions is deeply embedded in American civic culture — citizens’ basic understanding of what they’re entitled to and what they think is right. So shaping political actions explicitly around opposition to it is not only right and merited but the basis of opposition with the best shot at success…

In this sense Trump and his degenerate advisors are doing us a favor by making face masks a part of the standard ICE and CBP uniform. It marks them out as something different. They’re not soldiers precisely. But they are occupiers. They function in the same way. Masks are for secret police and criminal gangs. They have no place in any kind of legitimate policing authority.

These are all the makings of a powerful opposition politics and Democrats must not run away from it. It’s not only critical to the future of American democracy and civic freedom. It could not be more mainstream, something that appeals to a broad range of the American electorate, across race and ethnicities, regions and ideologies.

I think he’s right, and I’m pleased to see Democratic executives like Newsom, Pritzker and Walz taking the fight to Trump on this ground. More of this, please.

***

If you have HBO, you may want to check out Marc Maron’s comedy special, “Panicked.” I thought it was really good. Maron loathes Trump as deeply as we do and addresses so many political issues we discuss regularly here. Plus, he has funny cat stories. I felt seen.

***

In spite of myself, I became sort of invested in the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce romance, and today they announced their engagement. Awww.

***

That’s all I’ve got. Now I’m off to unpack, wash all my sweaty kayaking clothes and get back to watching my swamp waterfowl from the porch after an exciting interval of watching Indian River critters, including lots of manatees.

Manatee noses!

[image or embed]

— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 3:56 PM

Open thread!

  Anyway
  bbleh
  Betty Cracker
  Bruce K in ATH-GR
  Doc Sardonic
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  frosty
  Geminid
  hitchhiker
  Jackie
  jackmac
  JML
  JoyceH
  kindness
  lamh47
  laura
  Miss Bianca
  MoCaAce
  mrmoshpotato
  Ocotillo
  Old Dan and Little Ann
  Paul in KY
  Pennsylvanian
  Princess
  prostratedragon
  Ruff the dog
  sab
  satby
  Scout211
  SteverinoCT
  Sure Lurkalot
  suzanne
  twbrandt
  VFX Lurker
  Winter Wren
  zhena gogolia

    55Comments

    suzanne

      suzanne

      Your flamingo photo is fantastic.

      If you have Book of Faces and you are into avian LULZ, there is a group for you: Crap Bird Photography.

      Reply
    jackmac

      jackmac

      I mentioned this in a Monday thread devoted to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s forceful ‘fuck off’ to Trump, advocating Chicago Police arresting any masked ICE or other “agents” and charging them with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

      The arrests could ultimately be tossed out, but not before we can see mugshots and perp walks!

      Reply
    lamh47

      lamh47

      Chile, I made it home from DFW and I was gonna attempt to go to work today…but mahn…I’m tired AF. Aint no way I’m gonna make that commute to/from Oakland AND work an 8hr day!

      Nah…this job ain’t worth the risk of me falling asleep at no wheel or geting in no accidents. It’s not even about being wanting to leave or even me thinking I got a job in DFW, nah…I just did not get enough sleep last night and then yesterday was hella stressful between work and my sister and I just cannot.

      I offered to come into work tomorrow since I’m scheduled off for having to work the upcoming weekend. If they say no, oh well, I’ll see them on Thursday. If they decide to play hardball, oh well. I’m barely keeping my eyes open now.

      Soon as I finish unpacking and catching up on emails/bills I’m getting my azz in my bed and might sleep through the damn night.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Yeah, my 15 year old Swiftie granddaughter is super stoked today.

      I had to laugh, though.  I guess Trump gave up his vendetta against TSwift.

      “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said. “I think it’s — I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

      Swift announced the engagement to her 280 million Instagram followers earlier Tuesday, sharing snapshots of her and Kelce embracing in a garden filled with flowers and showing off what appeared to be an engagement ring.

      Trump has had harsher words for Swift in the past.

      LOL.  “harsher words” is quite an understatement, USA Today.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      In 1965 my dad took us three kids and our mom (eight months pregnant) on an all day canoe trip in  Alexander Springs (Ocala?) It was hot and sunny. Mom was uncomfortable but stoic.

      In retrospect what was he thinking!

      It was April, but still it was hot and she was very pregnant.

      Anyway, today would have been Dad’s 101 birthday. He died four months short of his 100th. She died twelve years earlier. They adored each other always in spite of the canoe trips and the children.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @Scout211: My grand-daughter who died in March (age 24) was a longtime Taylor Swift fan. Ten years at least fan. She would have been very happy for Ms Swift.

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      While the court record did not spell out the ‘hell no ×3’, this casual observer concludes that it’s because the allegations were trumped up bullshit and the Members of the grand jury saw that plain as day. And if the AUSA kept offering that already chewed cabbage with no new facts, evidence or allegations, then they are a for shite attorney with no scruples or respect for the court and their role as an officer of the court. Harumph.

      When touting the awesomeness of Democratic Governors- don’t leave out Maryland’s Wes Moore! He’s bringing the wood too

      Yeah, Flamingos! How exciting to see them for real, up close and not in a zoo.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Doc Sardonic

      @sab: Yes, it’s in the Ocala National Forest. We used to tent camp and canoe their during Summer 3 and Fall when I was much younger.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      The “indict a ham sandwich” saying (and its alternate, “indict George Washington for shooting Abraham Lincoln”) is probably helped along by prosecutors having the discretion to bring only those cases they feel are strong enough before the grand jury, and by the prosecutors having some level of credibility. Three “no bill of indictment” decisions against the same defendant tells me that either the case brought before the grand jury was so full of holes it’d make a Swiss cheese jealous, or else Pirro the propagandist has a deficit of credibility so vast that she couldn’t get a true bill of indictment against Jack Ruby for shooting Lee Harvey Oswald.

      (For the benefit of the young ones among us, Ruby shot Oswald in front of television cameras which were broadcasting live, so anyone watching the right channel was a witness.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @laura: On reflection, I’m willing to entertain the possibility that the assistant US attorney who brought the same case three times was essentially bothering by the book, maliciously complying with orders from the fascists higher up in order to get just those results.

      Reply
    bbleh

      bbleh

      OMG the flamingos are fantastic!  (“The Fantastic Flamingos, appearing THIS WEEK ONLY at the Rumba Room!”)

      As to the silly indictment “Judge” Janine tried to get, remember that it’s all retribution pour encourager les autres plus performance for the rubes.  On the one hand don’t cross us or we’ll make your life hell even if it’s totally specious, and on the other see how Leader Trump is fighting Leftist Terrorists in our streets!

      As to whatever luckless junior attorney she slurred orders at (to try THREE TIMES no less), I sorta wonder how hard s/he really tried. Like, did s/he go through all the verbal motions so the transcript reads ok, but visibly behave entirely otherwise so the GJ knew the score?  Maybe they’ll start sending political commissars to all the GJ hearings next.

      Reply
    kindness

      kindness

      If the Grand Jury won’t charge the lady then Trump2.0 will have no other option than sending her to Uganda.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @Doc Sardonic: Gorgeous place. Wild water places in Florida are amazing.

      I spent grade school in Florida and I never want to go back, but in the natural areas there it was amazing. Water, birds and reptiles. Everything very alive and loud, most things colorful. Sunrise and sunset absolutely beautiful.

      I wouldn’t go back, but I will never deny how amazing it was then

      ETA I love Ohio now. Ohio now is almost as fucked up as Florida now, so I pretend Florida was worse then. It actually was, last gasp of Jim Crow. Which has now revived everywhere

      ETA And Trump the inept developer stomping on wild places everywhere.

      I thought the Everglades were sacrosanct, yet one presidential election and there we are, paving the place over for internment camps.

      Reply
    Scout211

      Scout211

      BC, your flamingo pictures are awesome!

      My sister played tour guide for us a few years ago when we visited Florida.  We went to the Space Center and then The Merritt Island National Wildlife Reserve.  We didn’t get to cruise through the reserve on the water like you, but we walked and drove through and were thrilled.  That place is so beautiful and the wildlife is everywhere.  It sure beat touring the Space Center.  I wish we could have spent the whole day there.

      Reply
    JML

      JML

      Taylor Swift and/or Travis Kelce are both pretty irrelevant to me; her music isn’t really my thing, though I’ve heard she puts on a fantastic show (a friend of mine who has seen a LOT of live music and a ton of big names said she’s one of the best concert performers he’s ever seen, and he’s not that into her music either). My team will always choke before the Super Bowl, so not real chance of Kelce destroying my sports fandom hopes and dreams either. :P

      I do enjoy how them being happy seems to make some people I don’t like or respect crazy though, so mazel tov!

      Reply
    Anyway

      Anyway

      @laura:When touting the awesomeness of Democratic Governors- don’t leave out Maryland’s Wes Moore!

      Fersure! Especially as MD is one of the states hit deeply by the DOGE and NIH/NSF cuts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Pennsylvanian

      Fun facts to know and tell:

      The proper term is a flamboyance of flamingos.

      Yes, I am full of tons of useless knowledge!

      Reply
    hitchhiker

      hitchhiker

      thanks for this post.

      I just spent a few minutes (okay, 20) looking at r/conservative on reddit and got myself into a bit of a lather.

      Insane people gloating about how much they’re “winning” is enough to ruin my day, which is why I came here for refuge and reset.

      And found flamingoes!

      Seriously, thanks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Miss Bianca

      Flamingos! And manatees! Oh my!

      If I ever visit Florida again (only been the once, to Orlando for a conference), I would like to stay the hell away from the gen pop (except for people like Betty C) and just go into the wilds to go birding and…uh…sea mammaling, I guess?

      Anyhoo, BC, I thought of you when I heard this story, hope you get a kick out of it too:

      Pal D was up at the house yesterday while I was away and he told me he saw a sight so unusual, he had to get the binoculars out for a closer look: a swarm of hummies were clustered around the branch of one of the smaller pine trees close to the house, quite contrary to their usual behavior. So, after he got the binoculars out, he was able to see that they were harassing a tiny little owl – like, “no bigger than a fluffy soda can,” was how he put it –  that was hanging out on the branch and probably just trying to catch a few Zs, it being broad daylight and all.

      So I was all “PICS OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN” and he said he went to get his phone to take a photo but by the time he got back and into position the owl had apparently gotten completely fed up and flown off.

      Reply
    Ocotillo

      Ocotillo

      ICE, ISIS.  What’s the difference?

      In this sense Trump and his degenerate advisors are doing us a favor by making face masks a part of the standard ICE and CBP uniform.

      Reply
    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      @bbleh: Pirro is learning the same thing Patel, Bongino, Hegseth etc have learned – actually working for a living and being expected to know what you’re doing is HARD. It’s a lot easier when you can just bloviate on the Wingnut Gravy Train. (Pays better too.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      prostratedragon

      CNN:

      Attorney for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says he is filing a lawsuit to challenge President Trump’s attempt to fire her. cnn.it/4lHikuB

      Dr. Cook had already said that she is not resigning.

      @Pennsylvanian: ​ The proper term is a flamboyance of flamingos.
      But of course!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @sab: They’re such gentle, curious creatures. I grew up with them in Crystal River, FL.

      That said, manatees do fart a lot. They eat 10% of their (substantial!) body weight in vegetation per day. So there’s that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JoyceH

      BTW, I’ve been seeing news clips of Trump talking today in the cabinet room, and guys, the gold curlicues are spreading like a noxious fungus – they’ve escaped the Oval Office and now infest the cabinet room.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SteverinoCT

      @sab: I thought the Everglades were sacrosanct, yet one presidential election and there we are, paving the place over for internment camps.

      My grandparents lived in Hialeah, and for a while we went every summer to visit. I remember on the Tamiami Trail there was a little place called Coopertown, pop. 8, with a post office, a mynah bird named Yosemite Sam, and a cool airboat ride. In 1991 I took my new bride there while on our honeymoon/meeting the grandparents, and it was a collection of buildings in a strip mall. Still had the airboat ride, though. And in the mid-80s visited my cousin in Cooper City (this Cooper musta been Some Guy), which was a development around a bunch of sinkhole lakes in the middle of nowhere. Went back while on that honeymoon or shortly thereafter: it had been subsumed by surrounding development. It’s like Manifest Destiny and the expanding frontier.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sab

      @Betty Cracker: As I am sure you know I am all Ohio now, but I spent grade school in Florida, and we vacationed in Crystal River. Sea cows are among my most treasured memories of Florida.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Winter Wren

      We have gone to see the flamingos there also, but haven’t gotten to see them up closer from a kayak – that would be so neat! That boat launch off of Haulover Canal is a great (and reliable) place to see the manatees up close ,even without a kayak.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife and daughter have been to Sarasota jungle Garden and my daughter was once bit by flamingo. Nothing too serious. They both still enjoyed feeding them out of their hand. It freaked me out a little bit too much.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @prostratedragon: I would like to see someone go through Pulte’s paperwork. I bet they’d find plenty of infractions and outright crimes more much more serious than the flimsy rap he’s trying to pin on the Fed Governor. In my mind’s eye, Pulte has a neon light overhead flashing, “Crook.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruff the dog

      Can we ditch the term “soft secession “? The wounds from the last attempted secession are too fresh. Normalizing the word  gives cover to the small minority that wants a hard secession and a new constitutional convention. The stated principles are absolutely correct and we need to fight, but that word hurts.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      twbrandt

      @prostratedragon: Pulte’s grandfather, also named Bill, was the founder of Pulte Homes, which is as Josh notes one of the largest home builders in the country.

      I worked for Pulte Homes in the early 80s when the elder Pulte was still there. He was a good guy, unlike his asshole grandson.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I think Ms. Cracker is cuckoo for living in Florida (too hot, too buggy, too bug fuck nuts) and yet when she posts her pictures and documents her sightings, I’m totally envious.

      I have seen flamingos in the wild on Bonaire, beautiful to behold.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      The court record doesn’t say why the grand jury refused to approve the felony assault charge against DC resident Sydney Lori Reid each time it was presented over the past month, after she was arrested in late July for assaulting or impeding federal officers.

      Did she also throw a sandwich at the bitchass baby chickenshits who make up Dump’s white trash army called ICE?

      Reply

