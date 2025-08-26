Greetings! Just got back from spending a couple of days kayaking, sometimes in the wind and rain, around Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck. But I got to see a small flock of wild American Flamingos!

Saw 7 wild flamingos today! Had to paddle for a long time into the teeth of the wind. Worth it! #birds 🦩 [image or embed] — Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 12:59 PM

It’s a shitty picture because I took it with my iPhone from a wind-buffeted kayak at a respectful distance so as not to disturb the birds. My phone was in a lanyard drybag, and to get any shot at all, I had to rest my paddle in my lap and briefly remove the phone from the bag at the risk of sending myself, the phone, my car keys, etc., to Davy Jones’ Locker.

Fortunately, it didn’t come to that. I am no Albatrossity, so this is the flamingo picture y’all get.

***

The drunk, corrupt, braying incompetent whom Donald Trump appointed as U.S. attorney in DC fails to persuade a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich three times:

The US attorney’s office in Washington, DC, that’s run by Donald Trump-appointee Jeanine Pirro has struggled to secure a grand jury’s approval of at least one indictment in federal court this month, in an indication of possible issues arising with the office’s crackdown on crime. In one case this month — related to an FBI agent and an immigration officer allegedly scrapping with a detainee — the federal grand jury in Washington voted “no” three times. The court record doesn’t say why the grand jury refused to approve the felony assault charge against DC resident Sydney Lori Reid each time it was presented over the past month, after she was arrested in late July for assaulting or impeding federal officers. Grand jury indictments are infamously easy to secure – and it is exceedingly rare for a grand jury to refuse to approve an indictment prosecutors present.

What a loser.

***

Over at TPM, Josh Marshall notes that the public hates Trump’s attempts to occupy American cities and that this presents an opening for Democrats, a point of opposition they can use to save democracy. Here’s a gift link to a piece called “No Kings, No Occupations — Toward a Democratic Opposition Politics.” Excerpt below:

The president views states and municipalities controlled by political opponents as something akin to conquered territories which must be bent to his will by force. This includes budgetary coercion and as close as he can get to military occupation. This is un-American, outside the constitutional order and, not least in importance, unpopular… Under the American constitutional order, states and localities are entitled to local control of civil policing, administration of elections and various other features of state and local government. President Trump is trying to upend that part of the federal order not because he thinks he can run this or that local government service or administration any better, but to deprive those states and localities of their liberty and right to self-government. Because he wants that power for himself. I’m making these general points because the opposition to these actions is deeply embedded in American civic culture — citizens’ basic understanding of what they’re entitled to and what they think is right. So shaping political actions explicitly around opposition to it is not only right and merited but the basis of opposition with the best shot at success… In this sense Trump and his degenerate advisors are doing us a favor by making face masks a part of the standard ICE and CBP uniform. It marks them out as something different. They’re not soldiers precisely. But they are occupiers. They function in the same way. Masks are for secret police and criminal gangs. They have no place in any kind of legitimate policing authority. These are all the makings of a powerful opposition politics and Democrats must not run away from it. It’s not only critical to the future of American democracy and civic freedom. It could not be more mainstream, something that appeals to a broad range of the American electorate, across race and ethnicities, regions and ideologies.

I think he’s right, and I’m pleased to see Democratic executives like Newsom, Pritzker and Walz taking the fight to Trump on this ground. More of this, please.

***

If you have HBO, you may want to check out Marc Maron’s comedy special, “Panicked.” I thought it was really good. Maron loathes Trump as deeply as we do and addresses so many political issues we discuss regularly here. Plus, he has funny cat stories. I felt seen.

***

In spite of myself, I became sort of invested in the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce romance, and today they announced their engagement. Awww.

***

That’s all I’ve got. Now I’m off to unpack, wash all my sweaty kayaking clothes and get back to watching my swamp waterfowl from the porch after an exciting interval of watching Indian River critters, including lots of manatees.

Open thread!